Dr. Azra teams up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on Ramadan collection

DUBAI: Dubai-based chiropractor, henna artist and accessories designer Azra Khamissa, better known to her 145,000 Instagram followers as Dr. Azra, has teamed up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on a capsule collection for Ramadan.

Titled “Peace in the Middle East,” the genderless collection has been launched in stores, including Les Benjamins’ newly opened Dubai flagship in the Mall of the Emirates, as well as online.

The capsule features 14 pieces, including a denim jacket emblazoned with the phrase "Peace in the Middle East" on the back, matching patchwork jeans, long and short-sleeved checkerboard shirts, relaxed trousers, long skirts, and a checked leather handbag that comes in a burgundy colorway and features flower and heart motifs that also punctuate the oversized sweatshirts in the offering.







Summer-ready accessories, such as bucket hats and rectangular sunglasses, are included in the collection.

Khamissa, who is known for her contemporary and geometric henna designs, said: “Launching the ‘Peace in the Middle East’ collection during Ramadan is a reminder that for some people this month isn’t easy or peaceful. I hope and pray that this changes.”

The capsule collection was celebrated with a sahoor gathering in Dubai’s newly opened 25Hours hotel.

The collection comes shortly after the Istanbul-based label founded by Turkish-German creative director Bunyamin Aydin and his wife, Saudi womenswear designer Lamia Al-Otaishan, launched its Morocco-inspired spring 2022 ready-to-wear offering.







Titled “The Mystic Journey,” the collection draws inspiration from the vivid colors and patterns found in French painter Jacques Majorelle’s work and gardens in Marrakesh.

The offering includes denim trousers, a blue workwear jacket adorned with "evil eye" motifs on the collar, bright yellow and orange co-ords, flared pants, patterned dresses and oversized sweatshirts. Flowers and birds were embroidered on pieces throughout the collection.

Aydin hired Moroccan-Dutch photographer Mous Lamrabat for the campaign, which featured Moroccan models bringing the brand’s contemporary silhouettes and streetwear essentials to life in the Moroccan desert.