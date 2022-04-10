You are here

Dr. Azra teams up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on Ramadan collection

Dr. Azra teams up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on Ramadan collection
Dr. Azra teams up with Les Benjamins on capsule collection. Supplied
DUBAI: Dubai-based chiropractor, henna artist and accessories designer Azra Khamissa, better known to her 145,000 Instagram followers as Dr. Azra, has teamed up with streetwear label Les Benjamins on a capsule collection for Ramadan.

Titled “Peace in the Middle East,” the genderless collection has been launched in stores, including Les Benjamins’ newly opened Dubai flagship in the Mall of the Emirates, as well as online.

The capsule features 14 pieces, including a denim jacket emblazoned with the phrase “Peace in the Middle East” on the back, matching patchwork jeans, long and short-sleeved checkerboard shirts, relaxed trousers, long skirts, and a checked leather handbag that comes in a burgundy colorway and features flower and heart motifs that also punctuate the oversized sweatshirts in the offering.




Titled “Peace in the Middle East,” the genderless collection has been launched in stores and online. Supplied

Summer-ready accessories, such as bucket hats and rectangular sunglasses, are included in the collection.

Khamissa, who is known for her contemporary and geometric henna designs, said: “Launching the ‘Peace in the Middle East’ collection during Ramadan is a reminder that for some people this month isn’t easy or peaceful. I hope and pray that this changes.”

The capsule collection was celebrated with a sahoor gathering in Dubai’s newly opened 25Hours hotel.

The collection comes shortly after the Istanbul-based label founded by Turkish-German creative director Bunyamin Aydin and his wife, Saudi womenswear designer Lamia Al-Otaishan, launched its Morocco-inspired spring 2022 ready-to-wear offering.




The capsule collection features 14 pieces. Supplied

Titled “The Mystic Journey,”  the collection draws inspiration from the vivid colors and patterns found in French painter Jacques Majorelle’s work and gardens in Marrakesh.

The offering includes denim trousers, a blue workwear jacket adorned with "evil eye" motifs on the collar, bright yellow and orange co-ords, flared pants, patterned dresses and oversized sweatshirts. Flowers and birds were embroidered on pieces throughout the collection.

Aydin hired Moroccan-Dutch photographer Mous Lamrabat for the campaign, which featured Moroccan models bringing the brand’s contemporary silhouettes and streetwear essentials to life in the Moroccan desert. 

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast

Huda Kattan gets candid about beauty on Eva Longoria podcast
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi-US entrepreneur Huda Kattan has described her efforts to encourage “honesty in the beauty industry” during a discussion with long-time friend Eva Longoria on the actress’ “Connection with Eva Longoria” podcast.

Longoria, who is also a producer and humanitarian campaigner, encourages her guests to offer different perspectives on a variety of subjects, turning the discussion into a meaningful conversation.

She launched the scripted series on March 31 in collaboration with iHeartMedia‘s My Cultura Podcast Network.

Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Elsas and Marie Collins, are among the confirmed guests with more to be announced in the future.

Eva Longoria recently launched her podcast ‘Connections.’ Supplied

In her latest episode, Longoria asked Kattan about the beauty industry’s often-criticized representation of women.

The Dubai-based entrepreneur, who built a business empire with $6,000 borrowed from her sister, has spoken out about the unrealistic beauty standards facing women.

Kattan told Longoria that she feels a sense of responsibility to be more candid and realistic with her millions of followers.

She also shared an experience with her daughter that led to her wanting to be part of the change.

“My daughter, she’s 10 now, and I remember sitting and watching her taking photos, and she refused to take a photo without a Snapchat filter, as if it was normal,” Kattan said.

“I realized that to her generation, it’s actually normal, and it’s not being real — which is not normal. Not being real is what they expect to see.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda)

The two discussed definitions of beauty and how it is often linked with the idea of being “good.”

Kattan said that her company strives to avoid superficiality in its makeup products, and tries to “make things more real and personal.”

“Promoting self-love and being OK in one’s skin is always important,” she said.

In a bid to promote honesty in the beauty industry, Kattan no longer uses any editing or image manipulation in her company advertisement campaigns.

“If the makeup is good, show it. Also, I don’t like how we use models. I do think it’s nice to show real people using the products. I think we should be a little bit more honest in the beauty industry,” she said.

Topics: Huda Kattan Eva Longoria beauty

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to stop them

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to stop them
Updated 10 April 2022
Daniel Wells

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to stop them

Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to stop them
Updated 10 April 2022
Daniel Wells

LONDON: Muslims endure headaches for a variety of reasons during Ramadan, the most prevalent of which are usually: Low blood sugar levels, dehydration, caffeine withdrawal and sleep deprivation.

Many people believe that eating a large sugar-packed meal around sahoor time will help their blood sugar levels throughout the day, but it won’t. Eating a large, sugary meal will spike your insulin levels so much so that you will overproduce insulin, which leads to your body feeling hungry soon after. Once your blood sugar levels drop, you will “crash” and feel rubbish, tired and likely have little energy. This fluctuation in blood sugar levels can be avoided by opting for slow release (low glycemic index) energy-rich foods that keep your blood sugar levels stable.

On to dehydration, it is difficult to consume enough water during Ramadan to combat fasting hours, but it should be your main focus to keep a bottle of water nearby and consume little and often when you can during your non-fasting hours. Dehydration and the loss of sugar and salts in the body can cause a myriad of problems: Headaches, lethargy, weakness in muscles, dizziness, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, fever and in severe causes you can end up losing consciousness. The key to avoiding these issues is to keep on top of your water intake and only drink water. Stay away from high sugar and caffeine-filled sodas that will only dehydrate you further.

Caffeine withdrawal is often overlooked when trying to combat headaches during Ramadan but you will likely be surprised how much a sudden reduction in caffeine can affect you. Caffeine consumption causes blood vessels to narrow, which is why your heart rate increases. Reducing caffeine intake allows blood vessels to open up and increases blood flow to the brain. This sudden change in blood flow can cause painful withdrawal headaches as the brain adapts to the increase in blood flow. A gradual reduction of caffeine use in the weeks leading up to Ramadan, as well as a cup of strong coffee immediately before the fast begins, may help reduce headaches. And remember, as the month of Ramadan goes on, your body should start to regulate and the headaches should subside.

Sleep deprivation is another factor that can cause many harmful effects, including headaches. Regulating sleeping hours during Ramadan, avoiding staying up late and making sure to take a nap during the day will definitely help. Stay in cold places during the day and avoid the sun or hot places as and where possible. Reducing time spent on electronic devices will help you get off to sleep easier and will also help aid in the quality of your sleep. Lack of REM (rapid eye movement) sleep is linked to more painful headaches, so it is vitally important that getting a good night’s sleep is focussed on.

Topics: Ramadan Ramadan 2022

Books that depict the beauty and history of Islam

This Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them understand the rich and vibrant history of Islam. (File photo)
This Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them understand the rich and vibrant history of Islam. (File photo)
Updated 10 April 2022
AMEERA ABID

Books that depict the beauty and history of Islam

This Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them understand the rich and vibrant history of Islam. (File photo)
  • The book outlines the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his family from Makkah to Madinah
Updated 10 April 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: With the arrival of Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them to understand their rich and vibrant history and help them fall in love with their faith. Arab News has compiled a list of books that might be read during the holy month.

First on the list is the biography of “Umar bin Khattab (Volume 1 and Volume 2)” by Dr. Ali Muhammad As-Sallaabee who attempts to encapsulate the life of the second caplih. He has lived a life that is full of lessons for Muslims; his exemplary stories of incessant hardships and how he overcame those adversities in the light of Islam continues to inspire generations.

The second book that we recommend is “Ninety-Nine: The Higher Power” by Allaa Awad, a young Saudi author and poetess. It takes the reader on a spiritual journey using a distinctive concept. The poetess has written 99 poems, each poem highlights the greatness of the names of Allah.  While reading each poem the reader gets to learn something new about each of Allah’s names and understands how he can connect with his Creator.

FASTFACT

The second book that we recommend is ‘Ninety-Nine: The Higher Power’ by Allaa Awad, a young Saudi author and poetess. It takes the reader on a spiritual journey using a distinctive concept. The poetess has written 99 poems, each poem highlights the greatness of the names of Allah. While reading each poem the reader gets to learn something new about each of Allah’s names and understands how they can connect with their Creator.

“Islam: A Short History,” by Karen Armstrong, sheds light on the misunderstandings around Islam and beautifully captures the religion’s true essence. The book is not only informative for non-Muslims, but Muslims will also find information that will help them to understand their faith better. The book outlines the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his family from Makkah to Madinah. It also covers the spread of religion from Africa to Asia to the Levant.

“Don’t Be Sad” by Aaidh Al-Qarni is a self-help book for Muslims and a perfect read for Ramadan. Since Ramadan is a month when people are trying to make positive changes in their life, both physically and mentally, this gives practical advice based on the Qur’an and Sunnah and provides examples that many can relate to and understand.

With technological advances, many Muslims tend to not read the Qur’an in its physical form and prefer the ease of access of electronic versions. However, it has been a concern that many of the online versions available are not accurate. There are only a handful of apps and websites that are accurate and constantly update their systems to provide the best experience to the reader.

Qur’an for Android is perfect for users who simply want to recite the Qur’an itself, and for those who seek to delve deeper into the holy book. It provides multiple translations and features include audio recordings for those looking to improve their recitations and bookmarks for convenience. Qur’anLite is an app that is available on iOS devices as well as Android devices. Qur’an.com is a website for readers who want to access the holy book online.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Islam Muslims Ramadan around the world

What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott

What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott

What We Are Reading Today: Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

This book is a love letter to love, told in an honest way that will make readers feel both seen and understood.
From the bestselling author of I Miss You when I Blink, comes a poignant and powerful new memoir that tackles the big questions of life, death, and existential fear with humor and hope.
A lifelong worrier, author Mary Laura Philpott always kept an eye out for danger, a habit that only intensified when she became a parent. But she looked on the bright side, too, believing that as long as she cared enough, she could keep her loved ones safe. 
The book is also a spot-on portrait of the complex melancholy of early middle age: a time when cuddly children “who used to creep into your room at night and sleep curled up against your side, under your armpit,” morph into petulant teenagers, then return as fascinating — if somewhat mysterious — separate people. 
Philpott’s writing has been featured frequently by the New York Times and appears in such outlets as the Washington Post, The Atlantic, Real Simple, and more.

Topics: Book Review Mary Laura Philpott

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say
  • The Edge of the World and the Kingdom Center Tower were popular spots in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Looking for epic sunrises and sunsets? While most sun-chasers automatically think of far-flung locations, those in the UAE should look closer to home, with a recent survey suggesting that the Burj Khalifa skyscraper is one of the best spots to admire the natural spectacle.

The 828-meter Dubai tower, which became the tallest structure in the world when it was completed in 2009, was ranked second on a list of locations to watch sunsets and the 11th-best site to see the sunrise.

UK blog site Mornings.co.uk gathered data from Tripadvisor reviews to find the places with the highest number of sunrise and sunset mentions globally.

 

 

Mallory Square, a waterfront attraction in Key West, Florida known for its “sunset celebration,” was ranked the best place to see sunsets, while Top of the Rock, the 70th-story observation deck atop the Rockefeller Center in New York, came third.

The Piazzale Michelangelo, the 19th-century square with views over Florence, came fourth.

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was judged best place to catch the sunrise and also led the list of must-see spiritual sunrises.

The Cambodian temple complex drew 10,404 mentions, more than double that of its nearest rival.

The Haleakala volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui came second, the Taj Mahal in India third and the Borobudur Temple on the Indonesian island of Java fourth.

Among the top 10 in both categories were the Grand Canyon in the US, Uluru in Australia, the Empire State Building in New York and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In the Middle East, the study found that users recommended the best sunrises in the Edge of the World, the geological wonder and popular tourist site north of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Ras Al-Jinz turtle reserve in Oman, the Corniche in Qatar, Wadi Rum in Jordan, Mount Sinai in Egypt, Corniche Beirut in Lebanon, and the Meroe Pyramids in Sudan were also popular.

According to the reviews, the best locations to watch the sunset are the Kingdom Center Tower in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Towers in Kuwait, Qal’at Al-Bahrain in Bahrain, Qurum Beach in Oman, Pigeon Rocks in Raouche in Lebanon, and the Luxor Temple in Egypt.

Topics: UAE Burj Khalifa Sunrise Sunset TripAdvisor Edge of the World Kingdom Center Tower Dubai

