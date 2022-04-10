You are here

  • Home
  • Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus

Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus
A view of the food served at the Green Deen iftar in 2019. (File/The Rabbani Project)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yg54e

Updated 11 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus

Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus
  • People attending the iftar are encouraged to bring their own dinnerware to reduce their carbon footprints
  • Hosts encourage less waste during Ramadan and want people to be more conscious of the food they consume
Updated 11 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: An ethical iftar that aims to reduce wastage and make Muslims think about the food they eat will be held in person for the first time on Sunday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People attending the iftar are encouraged to bring their own dinnerware to the three-course vegetarian meal in order to reduce their carbon footprints.
“We are not against people eating meat, but one thing we noticed and statistics suggest is that during the month of Ramadan, the percentage of meat consumption almost trebles among Muslims, particularly in Muslim countries,” the co-founder of the Green Deen Tribe, Rabiah Mali, told Arab News.




A view of the food served at the Green Deen iftar in 2019. (File/The Rabbani Project)


“Food wastage also increases dramatically during the holy month — the amount of food that goes into the bin doubles during Ramadan. There is a huge conflict between what the essence of Ramadan is and what is happening in Muslim communities, particularly in Muslim countries,” Mali said.
The Green Deen Tribe is the community organization that is hosting the iftar.
Mali, who is also a medical herbalist, describes the organization as a “a collective dedicated to the inner and outer work of stewardship (khilafa) through the exploration of spirituality, nature and our connection to the environment through Prophetic teachings and Islamic sacred text.”
Khilafa refers to the Islamic principle of human beings being entrusted with taking responsibility for the earth and looking after it.




People enjoy the food at the Green Deen iftar during Ramadan 2019. (File/The Rabbani Project)​​​​​​


The iftar has three main aims: Reducing meat consumption, eliminating the use of disposable plastic dinnerware and stopping food waste.
Mali said the Green Deen Tribe wants Muslims to be more conscious of the food they consume, and encourages them to eat in a way that is as less damaging and disruptive to communities as possible.
This year’s iftar is the fourth annual meal that the Green Deen Tribe has hosted in person and there will be no disposable plastic in sight.
“We initially started off by using compostable plates, cups and utensils to serve food as an alternative to using plastic. As we continued, we realized that even this was ending up in the bin and that it was still a waste,” Mali said.




People socialize at the Green Deen iftar during Ramadan 2019. (File/The Rabbani Project)


“This year, we’ve decided that people need to bring their own plate, cup, spoon and tupperware. So this iftar and the one before the pandemic, we’ve encouraged people to bring their own. When we originally decided to do this, we were unsure whether people would respond to that, but they came with their spoons, plates and cups. It was beautiful to see that people were willing to be part of this unusual experience,” she added.
Mali said that if people forget to bring their own dinnerware, they can either buy or rent dining packs for the evening.
The event is expected to be attended by about 80 people and will be held at St. Ethelburga’s Centre for Reconcilliation and Peace in London at 7 p.m. on April 10.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ethical iftar Green London

Related

Palestinians shop at a market in the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 7, 2022, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)
Middle-East
Muslims, Christians serve iftar to Bethlehem’s poor
This combination of photographs shows plates with traditional food for Muslims to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Expats in Saudi Arabia share their iftar staples

France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight election

France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight election
Updated 6 sec ago

France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight election

France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight election
Updated 6 sec ago
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron faced a tough test Sunday as he sought re-election in a vote projected to produce a tight run-off duel with far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
Some 48.7 million voters were eligible to vote in the election after an unusual campaign overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which analysts have warned could lead to unpredictable outcomes especially if turnout is low.
Initial indications showed that midafternoon turnout was over four percentage points lower than at the same stage in 2017, indicating that participation could be the lowest since 2002, when record numbers of French stayed away.
Polls predict that Macron will lead Le Pen by a handful of percentage points in round one, with the top two going through to a second-round vote on April 24.
Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is snapping at their heels in third place and still fancies his chances of reaching the second round at the expense of Le Pen or even — in what would be an extraordinary upset — Macron himself.
Macron cast his ballot in Le Touquet on the northern French coast, accompanied by his wife Brigitte, at around lunchtime.
Le Pen voted in Henin-Beaumont, also in the north of the country, while Melenchon cast his ballot in the southern port city of Marseille.
Although her opponents accuse her of being an extremist bent on dividing society, Le Pen has with some success sought to show a more moderate image and concern with voters’ daily worries such as rising prices.
Macron by contrast has campaigned relatively little, by his own admission entering the election campaign later than he would have wished due to the war in Ukraine.
French television channels will broadcast projections of the final results, which are generally highly accurate, as soon as polls close at 1800 GMT.


If Macron and Le Pen reach the second round as forecast, analysts predict that their clash will be far tighter than in 2017, when the current president thrashed his rival with 66 percent of the vote.
“There is uncertainty,” said political scientist Pascal Perrineau, pointing to high numbers of voters who were still undecided or who changed their minds during the campaign, as well as absentee voters.
According to the interior ministry, participation stood at 65 percent at 1500 GMT with three hours of voting left, down 4.4 percentage points from the figure at the same point in 2017.
Pollsters forecast that final turnout would be also be down sharply on 2017, though likely above the record-low turnout of just under 73 percent in the first round in 2002.
in the Paris suburb of Pantin, Blandine Lehout, a 32-year-old actress, said none of the candidates deserved her vote.
“For the first time in my life I’m not going to vote,” she said. “I’ll vote in the (June) parliamentary election, but in this election, I hate them all. We’re at a stage where they frighten me.”
But Michele Monnier, 77, was up early to vote: “Women of my generation fought for the right to vote so whatever the election is I am going to vote.”
The stakes are high for Macron, who came to power aged 39 as France’s youngest president with a pledge to shake up the country.
He would be the first French president to win a second term since Jacques Chirac in 2002.
If he does, he would have five more years to push through reforms that would include raising the pension age to 65 from 62, in defiance of union resistance.
He would also seek to consolidate his number-one position among European leaders after the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel.
A Le Pen victory would be seen as a triumph for right-wing populism, adding to election victories last weekend by Hungarian premier Viktor Orban and Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, who both have cordial ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The candidates of France’s traditional parties, the right-wing Republicans and the Socialists on the left, are facing a debacle if polls prove accurate.
The Republicans’ Valerie Pecresse and the flagging Socialist nominee Anne Hidalgo appear certain to be ejected in the first round, as does the Greens candidate Yannick Jadot.
Far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour made a stunning entry into the campaign last year but has since lost ground, and analysts say he has actually aided Le Pen by making her appear more moderate.

Kyiv keeps pressure on West to do more, as battle looms in Ukraine’s east

Kyiv keeps pressure on West to do more, as battle looms in Ukraine’s east
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Kyiv keeps pressure on West to do more, as battle looms in Ukraine’s east

Kyiv keeps pressure on West to do more, as battle looms in Ukraine’s east
  • Local official: The bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station
  • Discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties trigger a wave of condemnation
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine said on Sunday it was seeking another round of European Union sanctions against Moscow and more military aid from its allies as Russian forces destroyed an airport and other targets in the east of the country.
Russia has failed to take any major cities since it launched its invasion on Feb. 24, but Ukraine says it has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.
Russian forces fired rockets into Ukraine’s Luhansk and Dnipro regions on Sunday, officials said. Missiles had completely destroyed the airport in the city of Dnipro, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region.
The strike had wounded five staffers of Ukraine’s state emergency service, said the head of the Dnipro region council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that high-precision missiles had destroyed the headquarters of Ukraine’s Dnipro battalion in the town of Zvonetsky.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter he had spoken on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about additional sanctions, as well as more defense and financial support for his country. Zelensky also discussed with Ukrainian officials Kyiv’s proposals for a new package of EU sanctions, his office said.
In a video address late on Saturday, Zelensky renewed his appeal for a total ban on Russian energy products and more weapons for Ukraine.
The EU on Friday banned Russian coal imports among other products, but has yet to touch oil and gas imports from Russia.
NEW SANCTIONS
Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions.
A grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, the latest such reported discovery since the Russian withdrawal from areas north of the capital.
Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, told Sky News that bodies of 1,222 killed Ukrainians had been found in the Kyiv region.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expected Russia’s newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians. He did not cite any evidence.
Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries. The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday that Ukrainian soldiers were preparing “another provocation” to accuse Russia of allegedly carrying out mass killings of civilians in Irpin, in the Kyiv region.
It claimed — without providing any evidence — that Ukrainian security service officers were planning to move bodies of locals who died in shelling by Ukraine’s own armed forces from a morgue in order to stage alleged war crimes by Russia.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.
HEAVY SHELLING
Some cities in the east were under heavy shelling, with tens of thousands of people unable to evacuate.
Calls by Ukrainian officials for civilians to flee gained more urgency after a missile strike hit a train station on Friday in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, that was full of people trying to leave.
Ukrainian officials said more than 50 people were killed. Russia has denied responsibility, saying the missiles used in the attack were only used by Ukraine’s military.
Reuters was unable to verify the details of attack.
Residents of the region of Luhansk would have nine trains on Sunday to get out on, the region’s governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram message service.
In a Palm Sunday homily, Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine and, in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag “on a heap of rubble.”
At a sermon in Moscow, Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday called on people to rally around the authorities.
Russia’s invasion has forced about a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack
World
Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack
A woman cries as residents listen to a Ukrainian serviceman speaking after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. (AP)
World
EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor

Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament

Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament
Updated 10 April 2022
Reuters

Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament

Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament
  • Brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Khan
  • Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays
Updated 10 April 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan’s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.
The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.
The chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had handed in his nomination papers, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for the party said on Sunday.
Khan, the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no confidence vote, had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him.
By dissolving parliament he delayed the vote that he said was part of a foreign-backed plot against him, but the Supreme Court ordered parliament to convene and vote.
Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
The vote went ahead after the powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, two sources who declined to be identified said, as criticism mounted over the delay to the parliamentary process.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history.
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday’s vote to elect a new premier.
Khan has not commented publicly on his ouster but even before the vote, he called for protests.
“I am going to struggle,” he said in an address to the nation on Friday.
“I tell all of my supporters across Pakistan, on Sunday, after Isha (evening) prayers, you all have to come out of your homes and protest peacefully against this imported government that is trying to come to power.”
“New dawn”
Shehbaz Sharif, said Khan’s departure was a chance for a new beginning.
“A new dawn has started ... This alliance will rebuild Pakistan,” he told parliament on Sunday.
Sharif was for years chief minister of Punjab province and has a reputation as an effective administrator.
His first tasks will be to repair relations with the powerful military as well as ally the United States, and tend to a stuttering economy.
The military viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favorably when he won election in 2018, but that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the influential military intelligence chief and economic troubles that led to the largest interest rate rise in decades this week.
Khan had antagonized the United States throughout his tenure, welcoming the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year and more recently accusing the United States of being behind the attempt to oust him. Washington dismissed the accusation.

Topics: Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan

Related

Update Pakistan parliament adjourns before planned ouster vote on Imran Khan
World
Pakistan parliament adjourns before planned ouster vote on Imran Khan

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
  • President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

PARIS: Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.
President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.
Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) in most places and at 8 p.m. in some larger cities.
Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24.
Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

Related

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges
World
In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges
Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’
World
Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
  • India calls doses ‘precautionary’ shot instead of a booster
  • India has recorded a steep decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: India began offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Sunday but limited free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60.
The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, are available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, the Health Ministry said in a statement Friday. Those outside the two priority categories will need to pay for the shots at privately run facilities, the ministry said.
Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians have received the same type — in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker. It accounts for nearly 90 percent of all doses that have been administered in India, even though emergency approvals have been given for eight vaccines.
On Saturday, the Serum Institute of India said it has cut the price of its AstraZeneca vaccine from $7.90 a dose to $2.96 for private hospitals.
India has so far vaccinated about 96 percent of those aged 15 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 percent have received both shots, according to official data.
India’s booster program started in January when health care and front-line workers along with people over age 60 with health problems were allowed to receive shots.
India has recorded a steep decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with the Health Ministry reporting 1,054 cases in the latest 24 hours.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
World
India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
World
India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season

Latest updates

Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus
Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus
France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight election
France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight election
Saudi Arabia chairs 25th session of Commission on Science and Technology for Development 
Saudi Arabia chairs 25th session of Commission on Science and Technology for Development 
GCC secretary general meets with US, UN envoys to Yemen
GCC's Dr. Al-Hajraf (L) met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (R). (AFP/File Photos)
Expected raised dust levels to continue over most of the Kingdom’s regions
Expected raised dust levels to continue over most of the Kingdom’s regions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.