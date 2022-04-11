Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister

Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani lawmakers convened Monday to choose a new prime minister, capping a tumultuous week of political drama that saw the ouster of Imran Khan as premier and a constitutional crisis narrowly averted after the country’s top court stepped in.

But lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, resigned collectively just ahead of the vote and more than 100 of them walked out of the National Assembly.

The walkout followed an impassionate speech by Khan’s ally, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who defended Khan, lauding what he described as Khan’s independence and refusal to bow to US pressure. “We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning,” Qureshi said.

After the walkout, opposition lawmakers started voting on the new prime minister, with opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the only contender. He is the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but his election will not guarantee a clear path forward — or solve Pakistan’s many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis.

Khan, a former cricket star whose conservative ideology and dogged independence characterized his three years and eight months in office, was ousted early Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner, the opposition pushed Khan out with 174 votes — two more than the required simple majority in the 342-seat National Assembly.

In a show of strength and precursor to the political uncertainty ahead, Khan rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters late Sunday to protest his ouster, and describing the next government as an “imposed government.” In cities across Pakistan, Khan’s supporters marched, waving large party flags and vowing support. The youth, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they take part in a rally in his support in Karachi on April 10, 2022. (AFP)



Some were crying, others shouting slogans promising Khan’s return.

Khan has also demanded early elections — the balloting is not due before August 2023. He has tapped into anti-American sentiment in Pakistan, accusing Washington of conspiring with his opponents to topple him. His conspiracy theory resonates with his young support base, which often sees Washington’s post 9/11 war on terror as unfairly targeting Pakistan.

Pakistan’s political drama began on April 3 when Khan sidestepped an initial no-confidence vote demanded by the opposition by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections. The opposition, which accuses Khan of economic mismanagement, appealed to the Supreme Court. After four days of deliberations, the court ordered Parliament re-instated and the no-confidence vote went ahead. A marathon Parliament session started on Saturday and Khan was ousted early Sunday.

Khan claims the opposition colluded with Washington to topple him, allegedly because of his independent foreign policy favoring China and Russia. He was also criticized for a visit he made on Feb. 24 to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics.

The road ahead will be stormy for the opposition coalition, which consists of parties that cross the political divide, from the left to the radically religious. The two largest parties are the Pakistan Muslim League, headed by Shahbaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People’s Party, co-chaired by the son and husband of slain ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

In Pakistan, a few wealthy and powerful families have dominated politics for decades, with power most often alternating between the Sharif and the Bhutto camps. Both political houses have been accused and at times convicted of widespread corruption — and both have denied the allegations.

Nawaz Sharif was unseated by the Supreme Court in 2015 after being convicted in connection with financial irregularities revealed in the so-called Panama Papers — a collection of leaked secret financial documents showing how some of the world’s richest hide their money and involving a global law firm based in Panama. He was disqualified by Pakistan’s Supreme Court from holding office.

Asif Ali Zardari, Bhutto’s husband who served as president of Pakistan after the 2008 elections, has spent more than seven years in prison, convicted on corruption charges.

Both families have dismissed corruption allegations against them as being politically motivated.

Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break family rule in Pakistan but his opponents claimed he won the elections with help from the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for half of the country’s 75-year history.

Nawaz Sharif was also ousted in 1999, in a military coup, and Benazir Bhutto’s government was ousted several times after the military sided with her opposition. In Pakistani politics, where loyalties are often fluid, Bhutto’s fiercest opposition often came from Sharif’s party.

Shahbaz Sharif has served three times as chief minister of Pakistan’s largest, most influential Punjab province, where 60 percent of the country’s 220 million people live. His son Hamza was elected by the Punjab provincial parliament last week as new chief minister, ousting Khan’s nominee. Khan’s party is challenging that election and the younger Sharif has yet to be sworn in.