Murdered UK teacher's family suffered racial bias: Sister

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister
Jebina Islam, above, whose sister, Sabina Nessa, was the victim of a random attack in a London park. (Twitter Photo)
Arab News

  • Sabina Nessa was strangled to death in brutal London attack last year
  • If they were a ‘normal British white family,’ they would have received different treatment
LONDON: The sister of slain UK schoolteacher Sabina Nessa has said racism played a role in the lackluster government and media response to the brutal murder of her sibling.

Jebina Islam told BBC Radio 4 that if they were a “normal British white family,” they would have received different treatment in the wake of her sister’s death.

Nessa, 28, was killed last year by Koci Selamaj in a London park. He repeatedly hit her over the head and strangled her to death.

But after the attack, Nessa’s family received “no support from the government,” her sister told the BBC.

She also criticized Home Secretary Priti Patel for appearing to use the attack for “publicity reasons.”

Islam said: “You don’t know what we as a family are going through and to be honest you haven’t even bothered to ask since the death of my sister. And to be honest she has no right.”

She added that UK media had treated the murder of her sister differently to the slaying of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who was kidnapped and murdered the same year.

Islam said: “My sister didn’t get as much headlines, I feel, at the start. Maybe was it down to her ethnicity?

“She didn’t get the front pages on some of the papers, and in Sarah Everard’s case she did. I think it’s just down to our ethnicity, to be honest.”

Selamaj was imprisoned last week for a minimum term of 36 years. Following the sentence, Patel tweeted: “Sabina Nessa lost her life due to the harrowing and callous actions of a man who’s rightly now behind bars.

“While I can’t possibly know how Sabina’s family and friends are feeling, I hope today’s sentence brings them a small comfort, knowing this evil monster has faced justice.

“As home secretary, tackling violence against women and girls is central to my Beating Crime Plan and I am doing everything in my power to target perpetrators, protect the public and make our streets safer for everyone.”

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round vote, Le Pen 23.15 percent

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round vote, Le Pen 23.15 percent
Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round vote, Le Pen 23.15 percent

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round vote, Le Pen 23.15 percent
PARIS: Emmanuel Macron won 27.85 percent of votes in the first round of France’s presidential election, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen scored 23.15 percent, according to final results from the Interior Ministry Monday.
The results will allow both to advance to a run-off, while far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon got 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round.
His electorate will be key for determining how Macron and Le Pen will fare in the second round on April 24.

Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster

Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster
AP

Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster

Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster
  • Lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resigned collectively just ahead of the vote
  • Shahbaz is the brother of disgraced former PM Nawaz Sharif but his election will not guarantee a clear path forward
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani lawmakers convened Monday to choose a new prime minister, capping a tumultuous week of political drama that saw the ouster of Imran Khan as premier and a constitutional crisis narrowly averted after the country’s top court stepped in.
But lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, resigned collectively just ahead of the vote and more than 100 of them walked out of the National Assembly.
The walkout followed an impassionate speech by Khan’s ally, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who defended Khan, lauding what he described as Khan’s independence and refusal to bow to US pressure. “We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning,” Qureshi said.
After the walkout, opposition lawmakers started voting on the new prime minister, with opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the only contender. He is the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but his election will not guarantee a clear path forward — or solve Pakistan’s many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis.
Khan, a former cricket star whose conservative ideology and dogged independence characterized his three years and eight months in office, was ousted early Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner, the opposition pushed Khan out with 174 votes — two more than the required simple majority in the 342-seat National Assembly.
In a show of strength and precursor to the political uncertainty ahead, Khan rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters late Sunday to protest his ouster, and describing the next government as an “imposed government.” In cities across Pakistan, Khan’s supporters marched, waving large party flags and vowing support. The youth, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they take part in a rally in his support in Karachi on April 10, 2022. (AFP)


Some were crying, others shouting slogans promising Khan’s return.
Khan has also demanded early elections — the balloting is not due before August 2023. He has tapped into anti-American sentiment in Pakistan, accusing Washington of conspiring with his opponents to topple him. His conspiracy theory resonates with his young support base, which often sees Washington’s post 9/11 war on terror as unfairly targeting Pakistan.
Pakistan’s political drama began on April 3 when Khan sidestepped an initial no-confidence vote demanded by the opposition by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections. The opposition, which accuses Khan of economic mismanagement, appealed to the Supreme Court. After four days of deliberations, the court ordered Parliament re-instated and the no-confidence vote went ahead. A marathon Parliament session started on Saturday and Khan was ousted early Sunday.
Khan claims the opposition colluded with Washington to topple him, allegedly because of his independent foreign policy favoring China and Russia. He was also criticized for a visit he made on Feb. 24 to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.
The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics.
The road ahead will be stormy for the opposition coalition, which consists of parties that cross the political divide, from the left to the radically religious. The two largest parties are the Pakistan Muslim League, headed by Shahbaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People’s Party, co-chaired by the son and husband of slain ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
In Pakistan, a few wealthy and powerful families have dominated politics for decades, with power most often alternating between the Sharif and the Bhutto camps. Both political houses have been accused and at times convicted of widespread corruption — and both have denied the allegations.
Nawaz Sharif was unseated by the Supreme Court in 2015 after being convicted in connection with financial irregularities revealed in the so-called Panama Papers — a collection of leaked secret financial documents showing how some of the world’s richest hide their money and involving a global law firm based in Panama. He was disqualified by Pakistan’s Supreme Court from holding office.
Asif Ali Zardari, Bhutto’s husband who served as president of Pakistan after the 2008 elections, has spent more than seven years in prison, convicted on corruption charges.
Both families have dismissed corruption allegations against them as being politically motivated.
Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break family rule in Pakistan but his opponents claimed he won the elections with help from the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for half of the country’s 75-year history.
Nawaz Sharif was also ousted in 1999, in a military coup, and Benazir Bhutto’s government was ousted several times after the military sided with her opposition. In Pakistani politics, where loyalties are often fluid, Bhutto’s fiercest opposition often came from Sharif’s party.
Shahbaz Sharif has served three times as chief minister of Pakistan’s largest, most influential Punjab province, where 60 percent of the country’s 220 million people live. His son Hamza was elected by the Punjab provincial parliament last week as new chief minister, ousting Khan’s nominee. Khan’s party is challenging that election and the younger Sharif has yet to be sworn in.

MI5 made 'obvious' mistakes over Manchester Arena bomber: Judge

Indonesia students rally against mooted move to extend president's term

Indonesia students rally against mooted move to extend president’s term
Updated 11 April 2022
Reuters

Indonesia students rally against mooted move to extend president’s term

Indonesia students rally against mooted move to extend president’s term
  • Idea of a term extension for Joko Widodo has gained momentum lately in the world’s third-largest democracy after some influential political figures publicly backed it
Updated 11 April 2022
Reuters

JAKARTA: Students protested in Indonesia on Monday over high cooking oil prices and a mooted extension of President Joko Widodo’s stay in office, despite attempts by the popular leader to dampen speculation of a plan being hatched to keep him in power longer.
Demonstrations took place in several parts of Indonesia, including South Sulawesi, West Java and the capital Jakarta, where hundreds of students wearing neon jackets marched toward parliament to complain about rising goods costs and the prospect of the president outstaying his two-term limit.
The idea of a term extension for Jokowi, as the president is known, either by changing the constitution or delaying the 2024 election, has gained momentum lately in the world’s third-largest democracy after some influential political figures publicly backed it.
On Sunday, for a second time in under a week, Jokowi, 60, urged ministers and security chiefs to cease discussion of the issue and said it was clear that an election would be held in February 2024, as planned.
“Don’t let there be speculation among the public that the government is trying to delay the election or speculate on extending the presidential term or anything related to a third term,” he told a meeting.
The idea of allowing more than the maximum two, five-year terms as president has fueled concern about a threat to hard-won democratic reforms.
Students have traditionally been at the forefront of efforts to protect Indonesia’s democratic gains, after taking to the streets in 1998 during huge protests that helped topple former strongman President Suharto.
Jokowi has retained a high approval rating since he was first elected in 2014, but a recent survey by pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed more than 70 percent of Indonesians reject the extension plan.
He has been criticized for his ambiguous stance on the issue, calling it a slap in the face and just “an idea,” but without explicitly rejecting it or ruling out staying in power longer.

Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections

Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections
Updated 11 April 2022
Reuters

Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections

Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections
  • Shanghai has classed residential units into three risk categories
  • Shanghai had divided the city into 7,624 areas that are still sealed off
Updated 11 April 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Authorities in China’s financial center of Shanghai said they would start lifting lockdown in some areas from Monday, despite reporting more than 25,000 new COVID-19 infections, as they strive to get the city moving again after more than two weeks.
Shanghai has classed residential units into three risk categories, to allow those in areas without positive cases for a stretch of two weeks to engage in “appropriate activity” in their neighborhoods, city official Gu Honghui said.
“Each district will announce the specific names of the first batch (of communities) divided into the three types, and three subsequent lists will be announced in a timely manner,” he told a news briefing.
That promises relief for some of the city’s 25 million residents, many of whom struggled to find food and medicine after more than three weeks locked down in the battle on China’s biggest outbreak since coronavirus was first discovered in central Wuhan in late 2019.
Gu said Shanghai had divided the city into 7,624 areas that are still sealed off, a group of 2,460 now subject to “controls” after a week of no new infections, and 7,565 “prevention areas” that will be opened up after two weeks without a positive case.
Those living in “prevention areas,” though able to move around their neighborhoods, must observe social distancing and could find themselves sealed off again if there are new infections, he said.
Shanghai would make “dynamic” adjustments to the new system, Gu added, vowing greater efforts to minimize the impact of curbs on ordinary people in China’s most populous city.
“We also hope all citizens and friends will continue to support and cooperate,” he said.
Some criticized the move as a big risk at a time when Shanghai’s caseload exceeds 25,000, however.
“I think the Shanghai government has a secret plan to infect the whole of the Chinese people,” said one poster on the Weibo platform, using the name “The Star Broke the Ice.”
Others said authorities had no choice.
“I think this is the Shanghai government admitting it cannot continue locking down while ensuring that its citizens don’t starve to death,” said another Weibo user, posting under the name Ruan Yi.
China’s strategy remains unchanged, however, with national health official Liang Wannian saying the “dynamic clearance” policy was still Shanghai’s “best option.”
It was misleading to view omicron as “big flu,” and lowering China’s guard would expose its huge elderly population to risk, especially as the virus mutates, said Liang, the head of the National Health Commission’s working group on COVID-19.
“If we lie flat, the epidemic would just be a disaster for these kinds of vulnerable people,” the People’s Daily newspaper of the ruling Communist Party quoted Liang as saying on a visit to the eastern city.
Shanghai added 25,173 new asymptomatic infections on Sunday, up from 23,937 the previous day, although symptomatic cases edged down to 914 from 1,006.

