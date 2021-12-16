Accused accepts responsibility for killing UK teacher but denies murder

You are here

A portrait of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, is seen as police officers search the area prior to a vigil, in London, Britain, Sept. 24, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, was found dead in South London in September this year
  • Koci Selamaj, 36, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a not guilty plea to the murder charge
LONDON: The man accused of killing British primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has accepted responsibility for her death but pleads not guilty to murder, a court heard on Thursday.

Nessa, 28, was attacked in South London in September this year while on her way to meet a friend.

Prosecutors say that Koci Selamaj, 36, traveled from his home in Eastbourne, about an hour from London, to carry out a “premeditated and predatory” attack, during which he repeatedly struck Nessa with a 0.6 meter-long weapon.

Judge Nicholas Wall asked Selamaj’s defense lawyer: “Is there any dispute your client killed Ms. Nessa?”

Aidan Harvey replied: “There is not, my lord. He accepts he killed her.”

Assisted by an Albanian interpreter, Selamaj spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a not guilty plea to the murder charge. Members of Nessa’s family were in court for the hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

The next hearing will take place on Feb. 25, and a trial date of June 7 has been set.

Topics: Sabina Nessa Koci Selamaj London

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
Updated 16 December 2021
AP

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
  • The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes
  • The Treasury Department is also set to issue penalties against several Chinese entities
Updated 16 December 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province.
That is the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country’s western region.
The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.
The move will bar American companies from selling components to the entities without a license.
“The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “We cannot allow US commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security,”
The Treasury Department is also set to issue penalties against several Chinese entities, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the soon-to-be-announced moves.
The official, explaining the Commerce Department actions, noted that US intelligence has established that Beijing has set up a high tech surveillance system across Xinjiang that uses biometric facial recognition and has collected DNA samples from all residents, ages 12 to 65, in Xinjiang part of a systematic effort to suppress Uyghurs.
The White House announced last week it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang.” US athletes will continue to compete but Biden will not send the usual contingent of dignitaries.
The administration also said this week that it supported bipartisan legislation that bans imports into the US from Xinjiang unless companies can demonstrate the goods were not produced by forced labor.
China has denied any abuses and says the steps it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement.

Topics: US Biden administration China Xinjiang province Uyghur Muslims

Daesh mother ‘regrets everything’ about Syria journey

Daesh mother ‘regrets everything’ about Syria journey
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Daesh mother ‘regrets everything’ about Syria journey

Daesh mother ‘regrets everything’ about Syria journey
  • Tareena Shakil traveled to Syria with her son, 1, in 2014
  • She hopes her story will deter others from following the same path
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A woman convicted of terrorist offenses for traveling to Syria to join Daesh has said she “regrets everything” about it.

Tareena Shakil, 32, was jailed in 2016 upon returning to Britain from Syria after spending three months living in Daesh’s so-called caliphate.

Shakil, from Birmingham, has now been released from prison and has completed a de-radicalization program. She said she hopes her story will be a warning to others.

She is “ashamed” of her actions and “lives with the consequences every day,” she said.

A former healthcare worker, Shakil traveled in secret to Syria along with her 1-year-old son in 2014 and lived in a house with other women awaiting marriage to Daesh fighters.

“Conversations were often listened to and you were generally expected to behave in a certain way,” she told the BBC. 

“You know, you don’t cause any trouble. There were two girls who didn’t act that way, who would just act up,” she said.

“I can’t even really give an example, they were just unruly and a van came, men came off the van and took them girls away, and we never saw them again.”

After less than three months, Shakil fled to Turkey and returned to the UK, where she was arrested, tried, and jailed for six years.

During her trial, she was found to have encouraged acts of terrorism in her social media posts.

The mother described her de-radicalization journey as “long.” 

Looking back, she said she remembers “feeling really sad, really bitter, really taken advantage of and duped” as she was radicalized.

“I remember feeling really ashamed of myself to some degree that I allowed it to happen.”

Topics: Tareena Shakil Birmingham Syria Daesh

Omicron injects urgency into EU summit

Omicron injects urgency into EU summit
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

Omicron injects urgency into EU summit

Omicron injects urgency into EU summit
  • Projections that the highly mutated Covid strain could be dominant in the EU as early as next month
  • Omicron was "of significant concern", Irish premier Micheal Martin said as he arrived
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The lightning spread of omicron in Europe and elsewhere added a sense of urgency to an EU summit on Thursday, with leaders struggling to present a united, bloc-wide approach.
Projections that the highly mutated Covid strain could be dominant in the EU as early as next month have pushed the issue to the top of the agenda and ignited fears of a health crisis.
omicron was “of significant concern,” Irish premier Micheal Martin said as he arrived, especially “in terms of the capacity of that variant to spread rapidly and create pressure on our societies and our health systems.”
The talks took place the same day France imposed drastic new restrictions on arrivals from Britain, which is outside the EU and particularly hard hit by the variant.
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Europe was faced with “a battle against time” and should expect “new measures” to cope.
The summit was also to tackle other big topics pressing hard on EU capitals, in particular the Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine.
That risk dominated a get-together on Wednesday between EU leaders and their neighboring eastern European counterparts, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
An ongoing confrontation with Belarus over migration flows testing the EU’s borders and spiking energy prices aggravating sky-high inflation round out the agenda.
It all made for a charged summit, the last before France takes over the rotating six-month EU presidency from Slovenia in the New Year.
An EU official said leaders tackled the threat of omicron at the start of the summit and “reaffirmed that rollout of vaccination is urgent and crucial,” as were booster shots.
“Many leaders also raised international cooperation and (the) need to inform partners adequately on EU measures, and take proportionate action,” the official said.
There was “a focus on the importance of coherent and coordinated approaches when adopting national measures,” the official said.
That was an implicit slap at Italy, which has tightened entry restrictions for EU arrivals by requiring pre-arrival Covid tests even of vaccinated travelers.
The measures went against the rules of an EU Covid certificate that since July has ensured easy intra-EU travel without quarantine or tests for the vaccinated.
While EU countries can suspend some of the rules in health emergencies, they need first to notify Brussels 48 hours in advance. The European Commission says Italy did not do so.
Other EU countries — Ireland, Portugal and Greece — have also made similar moves to require EU arrivals to take tests.
Europe is bracing for an omicron winter, with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen saying on Wednesday: “We’re told that by mid-January, we should expect omicron to be the new dominant variant in Europe.”
The timing is perilous. Although many EU countries are in the global vanguard in terms of vaccination rates, the rollout is patchy across the 27-nation bloc.
Nine EU countries have vaccination rates below 60 percent.
omicron’s apparent ability to mute the effects of existing vaccines has galvanized efforts to get booster shots into arms.
But the EU health agency ECDC on Wednesday warned jabs alone now would not be enough, given that omicron infections double around every two days.
“There will be no time to address the vaccination gaps that still exist,” said Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
“The coming months will be difficult,” acknowledged EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

Topics: omicron EU covid

Brits change plans as Covid crisis bites ahead of Xmas

Brits change plans as Covid crisis bites ahead of Xmas
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

Brits change plans as Covid crisis bites ahead of Xmas

Brits change plans as Covid crisis bites ahead of Xmas
  • The government has so far stopped short of limiting socialising as it awaits further evidence of the variant’s severity and impact
  • England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty nonetheless urged people in the run-up to the festive period to “prioritize what really matters to them and then cut down on the things that don’t“
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britons including the Queen were shifting plans Thursday ahead of Christmas, as soaring omicron Covid cases led to canceled parties, advice to “prioritize” certain social interactions and France banning UK visitors.

Britain saw a record daily tally of nearly 79,000 new infections Wednesday, but the government has so far stopped short of limiting socialising as it awaits further evidence of the variant’s severity and impact.

However, Queen Elizabeth II was among those changing plans, canceling her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch next week as a precautionary measure, even as Prime minister Boris Johnson said such gatherings could still go ahead.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty nonetheless urged people in the run-up to the festive period to “prioritize what really matters to them and then cut down on the things that don’t.”

“I wouldn’t want to say to people they should do a particular thing,” he told a panel of MPs, insisting the government and its advisers like him were united in their approach.

“I think it really should be for people to make those choices.”

Meanwhile Paris said it would ban non-essential travel to and from the UK from the weekend, for both unvaccinated and fully jabbed non-residents, in a bid to curb the spread of omicron cases.

The sudden announcement reportedly sparked anxiety and even panic among would-be travelers scrambling to cross the Channel in time for Christmas.

“I have friends who are panicking,” London-based Marie Geoffroy, 43, told AFP at St. Pancras station as she prepared to board a Eurostar train.

“It’s anxiety-provoking, these last-minute changes, it makes you feel like you’re being held hostage,” she added.

“I know lots of people who have been able to change their tickets because they can, but others can’t afford it.”

The UK government has updated its guidance since last week to advise people to work from home if they can, while mandating they must wear masks in some settings.

But it has not recommended canceling hospitality events like Christmas parties, with Johnson preferring to urge people to get booster vaccines, Covid tests and act cautiously.

He has set a highly ambitious target of offering a third vaccine dose to all adults by the end of the month, requiring around a million jabs a day.

Health officials have been scaling up their efforts through this week, saying Thursday they had administered nearly 750,000 into arms the previous day.

But public health messaging and compliance has been undermined by weeks of controversy around claims that Johnson’s staff held parties last Christmas, despite telling the public to cancel theirs.

Meanwhile, in a sign of discontent with the embattled prime minister — who has faced weeks of wide-ranging scandals — around 100 Conservatives lawmakers voted against introducing vaccine passes for nightclubs and sports venues.

The measures passed anyway with the support of the opposition Labour party.

As the case count continues to climb, pubs, theaters and other entertainment venues have reported rising cancelations — and concerns about their viability.

“We had some cancelations here,” Patrick Mullighan, 64, owner of the White Hart pub in east London, told AFP.

He said his chef had caught the virus, forcing the kitchen to close, while 25 bookings for this Sunday had dropped to 10.

“And it’s like this all the way the through the book,” he added, estimating turnover for the period would be down by around a quarter.

“It represents a lot of money but... as long as people are still buying drinks, that will be good. I’m always worried but what can we do? You’ve got to carry on.”

Meanwhile grassroots music venues are at risk of “permanent closure” after attendances dropped by nearly a quarter in the last week, according to industry body the Music Venue Trust (MVT).

Productions of hit West End musicals are also suffering, with Hamilton and The Lion King announcing further cancelations due to “ongoing Covid-enforced absences” in the cast and crew.

Topics: England Christmas omicron

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws

Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
  • Journalists working in Ethiopia face restrictions under a nationwide state of emergency declared last month by the government
  • The CPJ named Ethiopia as a major jailer of journalists in its annual scorecard of press freedom issued last week
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: Ethiopian authorities must immediately free all detained journalists and stop using wartime emergency laws to lock up reporters for doing their jobs, a press freedom watchdog said Thursday.
The call from the Committee to Protect Journalists came as police in the conflict-torn Horn of Africa nation arrested a freelance video journalist working for The Associated Press and two other local reporters.
Journalists working in Ethiopia face restrictions under a nationwide state of emergency declared last month by the government, which has been locked in a 13-month conflict with Tigrayan rebels.
The CPJ said at least 14 journalists had been arrested since Ethiopia issued the decree.
“Ethiopia’s state of emergency law gives security personnel extremely broad powers of arrest and suspends due process, effectively bans critical journalism, and sends an intimidating message to the press,” CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative Muthoki Mumo said in a statement.
“The Ethiopian government should release all journalists detained for their work and stop using the state of emergency as a pretext to infringe on freedom of expression.”
The CPJ named Ethiopia as a major jailer of journalists in its annual scorecard of press freedom issued last week.
The state-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about four detained journalists in detention, whose whereabouts are unknown even to their families.
The Associated Press, meanwhile, has called for the immediate release of Amir Aman Kiyaro, who it said was arrested in the capital Addis Ababa on November 28 after returning from a reporting trip.
Kiyaro was accused of breaching state of emergency laws, promoting terrorism and spreading propaganda, actions police said could be punishable by prison terms of seven to 15 years.
The AP described the charges as “baseless.”
At the end of November, Ethiopia announced new state of emergency rules banning the sharing of non-official information about military movements and battlefield outcomes, an order that was seen as an attempt to further restrict media reporting on the war.
The government also barred residents from “using various types of media platforms to support directly or indirectly the terrorist group,” referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, and warned of unspecified consequences for anyone who ignored the decree.
Much of the conflict-affected zone in northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted.
On Thursday, Reporters Without Borders said there were currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world — the highest number since the NGO began counting more than 25 years ago.

Topics: Ethiopia Journalists conflict

