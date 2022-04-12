You are here

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker
House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle. (Reuters)
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker
  • Lindsay Hoyle: ‘Terrorism is never going to win’
  • ‘We have a duty of care, not just to ourselves, but to the staff and the people who come to see us’
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Some British MPs may end the practice of meeting constituents in person following the murder of MP David Amess last year, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told BBC Radio 4.

Amess was stabbed to death in October by 26-year-old Londoner Ali Harbi Ali, who is said to have been inspired by Daesh.

Ali faces a life sentence on April 13 after his earlier conviction. After just 18 minutes in court, a jury found him guilty of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.

Hoyle said in the wake of the murder, some MPs may choose stricter security arrangements such as contacting constituents by phone or online.

He added that there are a range of measures to support MPs and that “terrorism is never going to win.”

Hoyle told the BBC: “'I’ve got to say to my colleagues, you must do what you feel safe with. That might be that you do it via Microsoft Teams, it might be that you do it via phones.

“Others, like myself, will carry on meeting constituents. But it’s doing it in a very safe environment. That’s the key to all this. We’re constituency-based MPs. Our constituents love to come with their problems and issues.

“That’s what we’re elected to do. But we must do it safely because we have a duty of care, not just to ourselves, but to the staff and the people who come to see us. We mustn’t put them at risk, so it must be done in a safe environment.” Hoyle stressed that the decision “must be the choice of the MP.”

Following the murder last October, which was the latest killing of an MP after that of Jo Cox in 2016, Hoyle demanded an “end to hatred against MPs and a kinder form of political discourse.”

He said: “It’s about the respect of politicians, it’s building trust with constituents, it’s getting them to believe in us and working with them.

“In the end, the attack took place because these people don’t believe in the values of our democracy.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) David Amess Lindsay Hoyle Ali Harbi Ali

Anger in Afghanistan over video footage of refugees beaten and abused in Iran

Anger in Afghanistan over video footage of refugees beaten and abused in Iran
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Anger in Afghanistan over video footage of refugees beaten and abused in Iran

Anger in Afghanistan over video footage of refugees beaten and abused in Iran
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Angry Afghans protested outside the Iranian Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday after video footage emerged showing Afghan refugees in Iran being beaten and abused.
More than 200 demonstrators gathered at a square in central Kabul, carrying posters reading “Iran should stop its cruelties” and “We want justice.”
Public demonstrations are banned by the Taliban, but they allowed the protest to proceed with armed guards watching. “The Iranian security forces and even common people there have been treating us badly,” said one protester, Manzoor Ahmad Farooqi, who had just returned from Iran. “When their police see us they pin us to the ground and beat us.”
Tehran closed its Afghan missions until further notice “in order to obtain necessary assurances guaranteeing total security,” its foreign ministry said.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but fresh waves have flooded the country since the Taliban returned to power in August, testing the patience of authorities and ordinary people.
Tuesday’s protest came after videos circulated at the weekend apparently showing Iranian border guards and civilians beating Afghans, although it was unclear when and where the images were filmed. Iranian officials dismissed the videos as “baseless and invalid.”
Protests first erupted Monday in Herat, the western city that is a launchpad for Afghans who want to cross to Iran. Protesters set fire to an Iranian flag outside Tehran’s consulate in the city, and smashed CCTV cameras.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Afghanistan’s charge d’affaires in Tehran “to vigorously protest against the attacks on the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the consulate general in Herat.”
Iran has long had testy relations with the Taliban, who raided Tehran’s consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998 and murdered 10 diplomats and a journalist.

Topics: Afghanistan

In India, cautious optimism on thaw in ties under new Pakistani PM

In India, cautious optimism on thaw in ties under new Pakistani PM
Updated 12 April 2022

In India, cautious optimism on thaw in ties under new Pakistani PM

In India, cautious optimism on thaw in ties under new Pakistani PM
  • Prospects of dialogue ‘very bright’ as Pakistan’s political situation stabilizes
Updated 12 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Cautious optimism has emerged in India as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took office, with analysts saying the political change in Islamabad may lead to a diplomatic thaw between the two rival South Asian neighbors after years of tension.

India-Pakistan relations have been marred by conflict since the two countries became independent nations following the partition of British India in 1947. The main cause of tension has been Kashmir, a region that both claim in full but rule in part, and over which they have fought three wars in the past seven decades.

Tension over Kashmir led to ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors being frozen during the leadership of Sharif’s predecessor, Imran Khan.

In August 2019, after the Indian government stripped the autonomous status of the Kashmiri territory under its administration, and removed inherited protections on land and jobs, Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspended bilateral trade.

When Sharif took the oath of office on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate him, saying that India “desires peace and stability.”

Sharif also spoke in a reconciliatory tone, saying that Pakistan wanted “good relations with India,” as he outlined his administration’s foreign policy priorities. But he also said that would require a “just solution to the Kashmir dispute” and that he would raise the Kashmiri issue in all forums.

Indian observers were divided over Sharif’s statement, but most saw room for dialogue.

“It is difficult for the Pakistani PM not to raise the Kashmir issue. There is no incentive for him not to raise it,” Manoj Joshi, of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

“We should not overstate that statement. As an incoming PM he has to make that statement. He faces an election,” Joshi added. “I think the prospects for dialogue are good.”

Sharif was sworn in as the country’s prime minister following a week-long constitutional crisis that reached a climax on Sunday when Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote. The new leader will now form a government that can remain in place until August 2023 when general elections are due.

Pravin Sawhney, editor of the defense and security magazine Force, said that there are “very bright prospects of dialogue” as soon as Pakistan’s political situation stabilizes after the recent crisis.

“There is a bit of instability in Pakistan. When things become stable then talks will start,” he said, adding that with the coming of the new Pakistani prime minister, it will be Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will be “running the show.”

In March 2021, Bajwa called on both nations to bury the past after their militaries released a rare joint statement announcing a ceasefire along the Line of Control, a highly militarized de facto border that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, and where cross-border fire has claimed hundreds of lives.

“Bajwa started the ceasefire,” Sawhney added. “And he repeatedly said that he would have talks with India.”

Jatin Desai, former secretary-general of the Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, was less optimistic about an immediate improvement in Islamabad-New Delhi ties, although he said there is “some hope of resumption of dialogue between two nations.”

Desai said that the relationship might get better if efforts are focused on restoring trade — as it was when Sharif’s elder brother and Khan’s immediate predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, was in office.

“Nawaz Sharif, when he was PM, gave importance to trade between two nations. It helped both. The beginning with trade is quite possible,” Desai told Arab News.

“I believe, let us start with trade and other issues identified as confidence-building measures,” he said. “Peace and friendly relations between neighboring nations are always important. In the case of India and Pakistan, it can reach a new height in trade, culture, and people-to-people contact. Most important is it to develop confidence.”

But some say that while Pakistan under Sharif might be willing to talk to India, obstacles in the process may come from New Delhi.

“Pakistan PM Sharif’s mention of Kashmir certainly precludes the possibility of any rapprochement, as India after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A refuses to recognize Kashmir as a disputed issue,” Sanjay Kapoor, chief editor of the political magazine Hard News, said. “If Sharif decides to recognize the new changes, the possibility of talk is there. Not otherwise.”

In Kashmir, prospects of improvement are dim, as they would require solving not only the issue of the Indian-controlled part of the territory, but also of the larger Kashmir.

Kashmir, the northernmost geographical region of the Indian subcontinent, encompasses an area that includes Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and the Pakistani-administered territories of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“We in Kashmir have known for a long time that peace between the two countries is of paramount importance for the resolution of the conundrum that is Jammu and Kashmir,” historian and international affairs expert Prof. Siddiq Wahid, said.

“But equally important requirements are those of honesty and transparency in the event they do resume a dialogue. Honesty here would require addressing all of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gilgit, Baltistan and Ladakh. And transparency would involve taking all the peoples of the territories of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into confidence before and during their dialogue,” he added.

“These elements have been missing in all dialogues so far.”

Topics: India Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif

Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill

Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill
Updated 12 April 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill

Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill
  • The new law provides definitions of acts of sexual violence as punishable criminal offenses and recognizes that men and children can also be victims
Updated 12 April 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s parliament passed on Tuesday a landmark bill providing a legal framework for victims of sexual violence to seek justice, a breakthrough move that was welcomed by activists in a country where this type of abuse is often regarded as a private matter.

A majority of lawmakers backed the bill that for years was stalled amid opposition from conservative groups in the world’s largest Muslim majority nation.

The new law provides definitions of acts of sexual violence as punishable criminal offenses and recognizes that men and children can also be victims, a provision that addresses a loophole in Indonesia’s Criminal Code, which only recognized rape and lewd crimes committed by men against women.

“We hope that the implementation of this law will confront and resolve cases of sexual violence, protection of women and children in Indonesia,” Puan Maharani, speaker of Indonesia’s House of Representatives, told parliament.

The legislation also consists of provisions for the protection and recovery of victims, and further recognizes cyber sexual harassment, forced contraception, and forced marriage, as forms of sexual violence.

Among the nine political parties in parliament, only the conservative Prosperous Justice Party had rejected the bill, arguing that it should regulate against extramarital sex and “sexual deviations.”

Activists and lawyers have broadly welcomed the legislation, which also mandates the establishment of a trust fund regulated by the government and recovery services for victims.

“On the one hand, I still can’t believe that we now have a law against sexual violence, especially when the process has been long, arduous, and deliberations were tough,” Tunggal Pawestri, gender rights activist and executive director of Hivos Foundation, told Arab News.

“This is the result of all our hard work, and we finally succeeded. I am very, very happy personally, and I really appreciate that the parliament and government were really committed to pass the bill this year as promised.”

The new law stipulates prison terms of up to four years and about $14,000 in fines for electronic-based sexual violence, and up to 15 years in prison and a fine of nearly $70,000 for sexual exploitation.

The National Commission on Violence Against Women and civil society groups proposed the bill in 2012. It was only in January this year, a decade later, that President Joko Widodo appealed to lawmakers to speed up deliberations.

As the law was enacted, another challenge ahead will be its implementation.

“I think this will take a long time, we have to make sure that the public knows the content and what has been approved, what are the rights of the victims,” Pawestri said.

“This understanding must be circulated among the public, so that the victims have more confidence to find legal assistance.”

Siti Mazuma, director of the Jakarta Legal Aid Foundation of the Indonesian Women’s Association, said there are concerns that law enforcers may not be prepared to implement the new legislation.

“There’s a lot of hope with this law,” she added. “So this must be an important aspect that we watch over together.”

Topics: Indonesia sexual violence

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions
  • 20 yachts are under increased surveillance
  • Fourteen of the luxury ships are under construction
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

THE HAUGE: Dutch customs authorities said Tuesday they had impounded a total of 20 yachts at shipyards in the Netherlands targeted by sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine conflict.
“Following the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, customs placed 20 yachts in nine shipyards and traders under increased surveillance,” customs authorities said in a statement.
“Because these 20 yachts are under increased surveillance, they are not authorized to be delivered, transferred or exported.”
Fourteen of the luxury ships are under construction, two are in storage and four are in maintenance. The length of the vessels ranges from 8.5 to 120 meters (30 to 400 feet).
“For two of these yachts, it has been established that they are linked to a person on the EU sanctions list,” the statement said.
Another yacht is under investigation.
Dutch customs authorities said Wednesday they had detained 14 yachts built for “Russian beneficiaries.”
Several European countries have recently announced the seizure of sanctions-hit yachts since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Netherlands yachts sanctions

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia 'extremely difficult'

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’
  • Talks to end Russia's nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results
  • Representatives from Moscow and Kyiv have held in-person meetings twice in Turkey
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv said Tuesday that ongoing talks with Russia to end the war were “extremely difficult” after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of slowing down discussions by changing demands.
“Negotiations are extremely difficult. The Russian side adheres to its traditional tactics of public pressure on the negotiation process, including through certain public statements,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said in written comments to reporters.
Talks to end Russia’s nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results.
Representatives from Moscow and Kyiv have held in-person meetings twice in Turkey, most recently toward the end of March.
“It is clear that the emotional background today in the negotiation process is heavy. It is clear that the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within a framework that is pro-Ukrainian and transparent,” Podolyak wrote.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said a lack of consistency in Ukraine’s demands in the talks was slowing down progress on ending the military operation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict negotiations Kyiv

