Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title

Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title
Bayern's Serge Gnabry, 2nd from right, is celebrated after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Bayern Munich in Bielefeld, Germany, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title

Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title
  • The Bundesliga race could be decided when the teams meet in Munich next Saturday
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich won 3-0 at struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd German league title, moving nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund with four games left.
The Bundesliga race could be decided when the teams meet in Munich next Saturday.
It was an expected but welcome win for Bayern after a surprise elimination by Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League quarterfinals.
“In the end, the first 20 minutes were a good indicator of how we come out of this week,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “It was a deserved win and important that we got the chance to seal the title against Dortmund.”
Bayern led after 11 minutes when Danish defender Jacob Barrett Laursen scored an own-goal under pressure from league top scorer Robert Lewandowski.
The goal was awarded following a video replay which confirmed Lewandowski was not offside when he went to meet Joshua Kimmich’s pass.
Serge Gnabry scored the second goal — also awarded following a VAR review — in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time from another pass by Kimmich.
The first half was delayed near the end when Arminia’s Fabian Kunze was stretchered off injured after taking an elbow during an aerial challenge.
Bayern was rarely troubled by a side which has scored only 23 goals, nine less than Lewandowski has managed himself. Lewandowski, who has netted nearly 350 goals for the club overall, is in talks over a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.
He set up Jamal Musiala for the third goal in the 85th.
Arminia said that about 10 minutes from the end of the match a fan had to be “resuscitated” in the stands and was taken to the hospital after being stabilized.
OTHER RESULTS
Leipzig leapfrogged Bayer Leverkusen for third place with a 1-0 win in Leverkusen.
Dominik Szoboszlai scored the winner in the 69th to give Leipzig its third straight win in all competitions. The club is unbeaten in nine consecutive league games.
Leverkusen was coming off two wins and a draw in its last three games.
Sixth-place Union Berlin built on its derby win over Hertha Berlin with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Eintracht, coming off a win over Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, was one of only two Bundesliga teams that Union had failed to beat at home since it earned promotion in 2019. Bayern is the other.
Last-place Greuther Fürth drew 0-0 at eighth-place Hoffenheim. Fürth is 12 points from safety and only has a mathematical chance of avoiding relegation.
On Saturday, striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Dortmund routed Wolfsburg 6-1 to maintain its very thin chances of catching Bayern.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title
  • Madrid conceded two goals four minutes apart in the first half but came back after halftime to win and open a 15-point lead at the top of the standings with six rounds to go
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Karim Benzema came up big yet again.
He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons.
Madrid conceded two goals four minutes apart in the first half but came back after halftime to win and open a 15-point lead at the top of the standings with six rounds to go.
Madrid’s closest challenger is Barcelona, which has two games in hand, including against relegation-threatened Cádiz on Monday.
Third-place Sevilla could have cut Madrid’s gap to nine points with a win at its Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium but instead saw its 15-game unbeaten streak at home this season come to an end.
Benzema scored his 15th goal in the last 10 matches with a shot from close range after a pass by Rodrygo two minutes into stoppage time.
The France striker is the Spanish league’s leading scorer with 25 goals and is having one of his best seasons yet with Madrid. He had already been decisive in recent Champions League matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, being crucial in Madrid’s run to the semifinals.
Sevilla looked on its way to a comfortable victory after opening the scoring with Ivan Rakitic’s low free kick in the 21st and adding to the lead with Erik Lamela’s goal from inside the area in a breakaway in the 25th.
But Madrid dominated after that and pulled closer with Rodrygo’s goal from close range after a pass by Dani Carvajal in the 50th. Carvajal then set up Nacho Fernández’s equalizer from inside the area in the 82nd, a few moments after Nacho had entered the match.
Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior had a goal disallowed in the 74th for hand ball after a video review that lasted several minutes.
Sevilla has been hit hard by injuries and has won only one of its last six league games. It stayed tied on points with both Barcelona and fourth-place Atlético Madrid.
ATLÉTICO WINS AGAIN
Yannick Carrasco converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into stoppage time as Atlético beat Espanyol 2-1 to end its three-match winless streak and strengthen its hold on fourth place.
Carrasco scored from the penalty spot in the final play of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to give Atlético a three-point cushion over fifth-place Real Betis, which was held at sixth-place Real Sociedad on Friday.
The penalty for Atlético was awarded following a lengthy video review to determine whether the ball touched the hand of Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás inside the area.
Carrasco had already scored to put Atlético ahead in the 52nd, while De Tomás equalized for the visitors in the 74th.
Atlético played a man down from the 71st after midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was sent off for a handball that earned him a second yellow card. Espanyol equalized in the ensuing free kick with De Tomás’ shot getting past Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
Atlético hadn’t won in three matches. It also hadn’t scored goal during that streak, including in the 0-0 home draw against Manchester City on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, when it was eliminated 1-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg in England.
Espanyol had won three of its last five games, with one loss and a draw. It sits in 11th place.
ATHLETIC STALLS
Athletic Bilbao lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo to lose ground in the fight for a place in a European competition next season.
Iago Aspas and Fran Beltrán scored first-half goals for 11th-place Celta, which was winless in four matches.
Athletic hadn’t lost in three matches. It stayed in eighth place, four points behind Villarreal in seventh.
LEVANTE NOT LAST
Levante moved out of last place with a 4-1 rout against Granada, which played with 10 men from the 54th after Germán Sánchez Barahona was sent off with a second yellow card.
It was the second win in the last three matches for Levante, which has won 14 points from its last nine league matches, with four victories, two draws and three losses. It next hosts Sevilla.
Granada had its second straight loss and stayed in 16th place, one point outside the relegation zone. It next visits Atlético.

Topics: La Liga Karim Benzema Sevilla

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window
  • The Magpies used the January transfer window to land eye-catching signings Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier
  • Having watched the Brazilian international put in a two-goal, match-winning show against Leicester City, Howe believes those flashes of quality on Tyneside are a sign of things to come
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has sounded an early summer transfer window warning to Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals — claiming the “pull” of St. James’ Park will help them secure more world-class talent.

The Magpies used the January transfer window to land eye-catching signings Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, ahead of rivals such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

And, having watched the Brazilian international put in a two-goal, match-winning show against Leicester City on Sunday, Howe believes those flashes of quality on Tyneside are a sign of things to come.

Howe said: “Full credit to him (Guimaraes) for coming into a team in a relegation battle because that is not something that should be overlooked. When he, and all the other players, joined in January the team was in a difficult position.

“They wanted to take on the fight. I mean, Kieran left a Champions League team to join a team fighting relegation. That says something about the pull of Newcastle, but also something about the characters and the individuals themselves.”

Opposition boss Brendan Rodgers commented on the “top-quality” signing made by United in his post-match press conference, having watched the former Lyon man prove the difference.

Howe knows has a very special player in the 24-year-old $52million midfielder.

“Bruno has that positive attitude. He is desperate to achieve. He is here to elevate the team to win things,” said Howe. “I think it is infectious. Whatever attitude you have can inspire. It works the other way as well. If you are negative and don’t have a positive changing room it can be infectious.

“He is an incredibly passionate individual, and I like that about him. He cares deeply whether we win or lose — and I like that about him, you need players who are going to wear their heart on their sleeve and leave everything on the pitch. He is certainly one of those.”

When Guimaraes put pen to paper, he was not signed as a player to necessarily add goals to the United squad.

He was brought in to bring calmness, creativity, and control in the middle, but his goals — three in just five starts — have proved to be a welcome bonus, in a slightly altered position.

“Goals wasn’t one of the areas we felt he would enhance us as a team. But he has, he’s scored some key goals for us,” said the head coach. “Playing him in that No.8 role, you expect your No.8 to contribute goals and assists and be creative and have a good output. And, certainly, the way he has started in that role he looks like he can excel in there.

“I was really pleased with him — I thought he was excellent in every aspect, especially out of possession because we struggled to get possession of the ball for large periods of the game. Our defensive shape had to be very good and due to our three midfielders in there, it was.”

As the game wore on, and Leicester’s influence began to tell with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes thrown on to try and secure the three points, Guimaraes looked to be tiring. Was it in Howe’s mind to take the player off, and inadvertently prevent the jubilant scenes at the end?  

Howe said: “Being honest, no. He wasn’t one of the players I was looking to change. I could see he was fatigued. At half-time, he had some treatment on his back. There was a slight concern there but I thought he was very important. The moments where we managed to play through Leicester invariably involved him. I wanted to try and keep him on the pitch.

“We were reluctant to change the midfield too much as I felt we dealt with their threat well. But we wanted Joe Willock’s legs to give us that lift that we needed.

“Bruno, physically, to be in that box, in the end, is probably the biggest compliment I can pay him.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Bruno Guimaraes Kieran Trippier

‘Magician’ Guimaraes to the rescue as Newcastle come back to sink Leicester

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park. (AFP)
Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

‘Magician’ Guimaraes to the rescue as Newcastle come back to sink Leicester

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park. (AFP)
  • Bruno Guimaraes produced a match-winning, two-goal performance to take Newcastle United 12 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: They call him a magician on Tyneside — and now the world knows why.

Bruno Guimaraes produced a match-winning, two-goal performance to take Newcastle United 12 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and put a dent in Leicester City’s European hopes.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for the visitors with a low drive through a crowded area after a well-worked corner routine. United soon bit back, though, as VAR approved Guimaraes’ first on home soil after a goalkeeping error by Kasper Schmeichel.

And with the game looking destined for a draw, the $52million January signing lit up Tyneside with a stretching, sprawling, diving header to claim an unlikely three points against Brendan Rodgers’ Europa League-chasing Foxes.

Eddie Howe made just the one enforced change at St James’ Park as Miguel Almiron started with Ryan Fraser injured.

The Paraguayan had a positive impact early on as United, under the rare Tyneside sun, pressed high and caused headaches for the Leicester backline.

Joelinton, whose impressive form has dipped of late, fired over from a tight angle, while Jonjo Shelvey tested Schmeichel from distance.

However, it was the visitors who drew first blood.

Their sharpness at the breakdown and transition served them well through the middle and the main catalyst of their breaks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, turned provider for the opener. His low corner, straight from the training ground playbook, was flicked on at the front post by former United man Ayoze Perez and Lookman burst on to it at the edge of the area to crash home through a crowded area. Watching it back, Martin Dubravka will be disappointed he was unable to keep it out.

A Leicester goal at the King Power Stadium in December sparked a United collapse, but this one did the opposite. Roared on by the United faithful, the Magpies continued to push — and they got their just reward after the half hour mark.

A Jonjo Shelvey corner was won by Dan Burn and when Schmeichel faltered, allowing the ball to squirm back under his legs, Bruno reacted quickest to turn it into the net.

Jarred Gillett’s whistle created an elongated wait as VAR checked the decision, but no foul was deemed to have taken place and the goal stood — and rightly so, as Guimaraes wheeled away to the Leazes End in joy at his first goal at United’s home.

Finely poised after half-time, United looked to get Allan Saint-Maximin more involved on the left — and he had a few flashes at goal, the closest of which fizzed over the top after a jinking run inside.

At the other end, however, the Foxes began to look stronger, seeking to exploit the right, where Lookman was prowling. Emil Krafth did hold up to the scrutiny well, though.

As the second half wore on, Howe tried to inject legs into the United midfield, throwing on Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock. It had little initial impact, though, as Leicester, not showing the miles on the clock from their Conference League win in Eindhoven on Thursday evening, kept on probing for a winner.

It was hard to see how United could win this one, largely pinned back into their own area. Cue, the magic man from Rio de Janeiro.

In a rare second-half break from Willock — just what he was brought on to do — the former Arsenal man stretched away from three Foxes players and dug out a cross that deflected up for Guimaraes, who nodded home to send the Gallowgate End wild.

This win, coupled with Burnley’s draw at West Ham — a good result in its own right — surely sees United home and hosed in the top flight for another year.

Although Howe still refuses to say the Magpies are safe, I think even he knows, the hard work for another year is now done.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Leicester City Premier league

Related

‘Evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle, says Eddie Howe
Sport
‘Evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle, says Eddie Howe
Paraguayan Miguel Almiron (L) is expected to start Sunday afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Leicester City, but Sean Longstaff (R) will not start. (Reuters/File Photos)
Sport
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe confident of Longstaff, Almiron futures at club 

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash
  • British boxing star Amir Khan said Ali Tazeem was “next big thing”
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Supporters of an up-and-coming British boxing star have paid tribute to the 18-year-old after he died in a car accident.

Ali Tazeem was dubbed the “next Amir Khan” and had signed a professional contract just a month before his death.

He previously trained with legendary boxer and trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Tazeem’s promoter took to Twitter to pay tribute to the young star.

“This morning I woke up to the news that Ali Tazeem has passed away at the age of 18. I can’t believe it. I can’t even process it properly.

“We only spoke yesterday talking about how he was going to light up the pro game, all I can think about is Ali and his lovely family.”

Amir Khan, one of Britain’s most successful boxers, previously praised Tazeem, saying “he will be the next me and make history.” 

Topics: Ali Tazeem Amir Khan boxing

Spence adds third title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

Spence adds third title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

Spence adds third title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás
  • Errol Spence Jr. became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

ARLINGTON, Texas: Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt.
Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his fight against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ’s right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
“I think when the fight first started, I was kind of impatient,” Spence said. “Later rounds, when I started setting my shots up, and placing my shots and picking my shots, and not throwing it hard, but letting them go, I was catching him a lot and working him down. I felt him breaking down, because he wasn’t throwing like he usual does.”
The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, but 1:44 into the 10th, referee Laurence Cole sent Ugás to a corner to have his eye checked out by a ringside doctor for the second time. Unlike two rounds earlier, when the fight was allowed to continue, it was stopped this time despite protests by Ugás.
Spence, fighting for the first time in more than 16 months, improved to 28-0. His 22nd knockout marked the first time in his last four fights the 32-year-old southpaw didn’t have to go the distance.
Ugás, the 35-year-old Cuban who dropped to 27-5, left the stadium in an ambulance and was being taken to a local hospital.
“I kept punching, and I thought the ref was going to stop it a lot earlier,” Spence said.
Cole had initially sent Ugás to the corner with just under a minute left in the eighth round, when the doctor spent an extended time checking the fighter’s peripheral vision before the fight resumed.
Now it appears there could be a fight between Spence and undefeated WBO champion Terence Crawford to crown an undisputed champion in the 147-pound division. Spence had said leading up to the fight that was he was aiming for that, and repeated that afterward.
“I’ve been saying it this whole week,” Spence said. “One belt to get.”
Soon after the fight, Crawford tweeted congratulations to Spence, writing “great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!”
Crawford (38-0, 29 knockouts) last fought in November, a 10th-round TKO of former champion Shawn Porter when defending the WBO title for the fifth time since claiming it nearly four years ago.
Canelo Álvarez last November became the first undisputed four-belt 168-pound super middleweight champion when he stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round. The Mexican pound for pound superstar added the IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts.
In the sixth, Ugás delivered a blow that sent Spence’s mouthpiece flying onto to the mat. Before the hometown favorite could gather himself, Ugás delivered a left-right combo to the head that sent Spence stumbling toward the ropes, though he didn’t fall down.
A few seconds later, Cole paused the round, picked up the mouthpiece and sent Spence to his corner to put it back in.
“I’ve got to get a new mouthpiece. ... It’s not molded to my mouth. Got to bite down real hard for it to stay in my mouth. That’s my fault, a rookie mistake,” Spence said. “Rookie mistake, too, looking off and looking for my mouthpiece, and then I get punched liked three times. That was my fault, too. Have to protect yourself at all times.”
While Ugás stared Spence down at the end of the sixth, like he had already done several times, Spence and the crowd of 39,946 at AT&T Stadium were energized. Spence started pounding Ugás with body blows and shots to the face in the seventh.
Spence hadn’t fought since a 12-round unanimous decision over Danny Garcia in in December 2020. That was also at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
It was Spence’s sixth defense of the IBF title he has held since May 2017. But it was only the second fight for the southpaw known as “The Truth,” and second defense of the WBC title he won with a split decision over Porter in September 2019.
A month after beating Porter in 2019, Spence flipped his Ferrari while speeding on a Dallas street in the early morning hours. Spence was ejected, but didn’t sustain any broken bones or fractures and was treated for facial lacerations.
Spence got the go-ahead for training again after doctors told him he had no bleeding on his brain. He returned to the ring with a unanimous 12-round decision over Garcia.
But there was another setback when he was preparing for a bout against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao last August. Spence suffered a torn retina while training, and Ugás replaced him in that bout on 11 days’ notice — and won a 12-round unanimous decision over Pacquiao.
That was the fourth win in a row for Ugás since a loss in a WBC title fight against Porter in March 2019, about 6 1/2 months before Spence won that belt.
Ugás had much more time to prepare to Spence, but lost for only the second time in 14 fights since his back-to-back losses in 2014.

Topics: boxing Errol Spence Jr Yordenis Ugas

