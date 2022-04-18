You are here

EXPLAINER: Sri Lanka’s reluctance to tap IMF helped push it into an economic abyss

Sri Lankans protest near the president's office in Colombo on April 17, 2022, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis.
Sri Lankans protest near the president's office in Colombo on April 17, 2022, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis. (Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP)
Reuters

  • Faced with a rapidly deteriorating economic environment, the Rajapaksa government chose to wait, instead of moving quickly and seeking help from the IMF and other sources
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis has triggered an unprecedented wave of spontaneous protests as the island nation of 22 million people struggles with prolonged power cuts and a shortage of essentials, including fuel and medicines.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government has come under growing pressure for its mishandling of the economy, and the country has suspended foreign debt payments in an effort to preserve its paltry foreign exchange reserves.
On Monday, Sri Lanka will begin talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan program, even as it seeks help from other countries, including neighboring India, and China.

How did it get to this?
Economic mismanagement by successive governments weakened Sri Lanka’s public finances, leaving its national expenditure in excess of its income, and the production of tradable goods and services at an inadequate level.
The situation was exacerbated by deep tax cuts enacted by the Rajapaksa government soon after it took office in 2019, which came just months before the COVID-19 crisis.
The pandemic wiped out parts of its economy — mainly the lucrative tourism industry — while an inflexible foreign exchange rate sapped remittances from its foreign workers.
Rating agencies, concerned about government finances and its inability to repay large foreign debt, downgraded Sri Lanka’s credit ratings from 2020 onwards, eventually locking the country out of international financial markets.
But to keep its economy afloat, the government still leaned heavily on its foreign exchange reserves, eroding them by more than 70 percent in two years.
By March, Sri Lanka’s reserves stood at only $1.93 billion, insufficient to even cover a month of imports, and leading to spiralling shortages of everything from diesel to some food items.
J.P. Morgan analysts estimate the country’s gross debt servicing would amount to $7 billion this year, with the current account deficit coming in around $3 billion.

What did the government do?
Faced with a rapidly deteriorating economic environment, the Rajapaksa government chose to wait, instead of moving quickly and seeking help from the IMF and other sources.
For months, opposition leaders and experts urged the government to act, but it held its ground, hoping for tourism to bounce back and remittances to recover.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry told Reuters in an interview earlier this month that key officials within the government and Sri Lanka’s central bank did not understand the gravity of the problem and were reluctant to have the IMF step in. Sabry, along with a new central bank governor, was brought in as part of a new team to tackle the situation.
But, aware of the brewing crisis, the government did seek help from countries, including India and China. Last December, the then finance minister traveled to New Delhi to arrange $1.9 billion in credit lines and swaps from India.
A month later, President Rajapaksa asked China to restructure repayments on around $3.5 billion of debt owed to Beijing, which in late 2021 also provided Sri Lanka with a $1.5 billion yuan-denominated swap.

What happens next?
Finance Minister Sabry will start talks with the IMF for a loan package of up to $3 billion over three years.
An IMF program, which typically mandates fiscal discipline from borrowers, is also expected to help Sri Lanka draw assistance of another $1 billion from other multilateral agencies such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
In all, the country needs around $3 billion in bridge financing over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items including fuel and medicine.
India is open to providing Sri Lanka with another $2 billion to reduce the country’s dependence on China, sources have told Reuters.
Sri Lanka has also sought a further $500 million credit line from India for fuel.
With China, too, the government is in discussions for a $1.5 billion credit line and a syndicated loan of up to $1 billion. Besides the swap last year, Beijing also extended a $1.3 billion syndicated loan to Sri Lanka at the start of the pandemic.
 

Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership — official

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, visits a mass grave in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, visits a mass grave in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP)
BRUSSELS: Ukraine has completed a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on membership for Kyiv, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kyiv on April 8th, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the EU following Russia’s invasion of the country.
“Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side,” Zhovkva told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Sunday evening.
The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria, he added.
“We expect the recommendation ... to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states.”
Zhovkva added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting.
The European Council is to meet June 23-24th, according to the Council’s schedule on its website.
“Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine’s full membership in the EU,” Zhovkva said.

 

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter attacks

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter attacks
  • More than 260 people were killed in the Daesh-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago
  • The simultaneous attacks targetted three churches and three tourist hotels
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lankans protesting for days near the president’s office criticized a lack of progress in finding those responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people in Daesh-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago, piling pressure on the government already embroiled in a deep economic crisis.
The protesters demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries.
On Sunday, hundreds of people lit candles and displayed banners and placards during a silent protest in the capital, Colombo, calling for justice for the victims of the attacks.
The demonstrations were held at Colombo’s main esplanade, where thousands of people have been protesting for eight days to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the worst debt crisis that has caused critical shortages of fuel, food and medicines in the Indian Ocean island nation.
Protesters including relatives of the victims accused the government of failing to deliver justice for the bombings. They displayed a huge banner that read: “It’s been 3 years, we cry for justice” and placards that read: “Who was behind this attack?”
“My entire family is gone. Today, I live a very lonely life. I have no words to explain my agony,” said Shiran Anton, whose wife and only daughter died in the attacks.
“I want to find out who the real culprits were behind this attack and why they did it,” he said, adding he was not satisfied with the investigation.
Officials have charged dozens of people who allegedly received weapons training and participated in indoctrination classes from the two local Islamic extremist groups accused of carrying out the attacks.
The groups had pledged allegiance to the Daesh group. Friction between the country’s former president and former prime minister — who belonged to different political parties — was blamed for the failure to act on the intelligence warnings.
The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has also been critical of the investigation into the bombings. Church leaders have repeatedly blamed Rajapaksa’s government for not taking action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and other top officials for failing to prevent the bombings.
Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said the true conspirators in the attacks could still be at large and questioned the government over allegations that some members of state intelligence knew and had met with at least one attacker.
The attacks shattered the country’s tourism industry — a key source of hard currency — just a year before the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the economy. Protesters also blame the government’s mismanagement of the country’s debt payments, including taking loans for dubious investments.
The country is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with $25 billion in foreign debt over the next five years — nearly $7 billion of which is due this year alone — and dwindling foreign reserves. Talks with the International Monetary Fund are expected later this month, and the government had turned to China and India for emergency loans to buy food and fuel.
Much of the anger has been directed at Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who head an influential clan that has been in power for most of the past two decades.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
  • At least 31 people wounded were wounded in the two shootings early Sunday
HAMPTON, US: Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend.
The South Carolina shootings and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left at least 31 people wounded.
South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County. The agency said in an email there were no reported fatalities. No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.
In Pittsburgh, two minors were killed and at least eight people when shots were fired during a party at a short-term rental property. The “vast majority” of the hundreds of people at the party were underage, the city’s Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters.
The two shootings come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the South Carolina state capital of Columbia, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of where Sunday’s nightclub shooting took place. Nine people were shot and five other people sustained injuries while trying to flee the scene at Columbiana Center, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73. None faced life-threatening injuries.
“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”
The only person arrested in the mall shooting so far is Jewayne M. Price, 22, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that Rutherford fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense. He is facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he did not have a permit to carry a weapon, Rutherford said.
Columbia police said on Twitter that a judge agreed Sunday to let Price leave jail on a $25,000 surety bond. He was to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor, police said.
“It was unprovoked by him. He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this, and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department,” Rutherford said, according to WMBF-TV. “That is why he got a $25,000 bond.”
Police said the judge will allow Price to travel from home to work during certain hours each day. Price is forbidden from contacting the victims and anyone else involved in the shooting incident.
South Carolina residents age 21 or older can get a weapons permit, that as of last year, allows them to carry weapons openly or concealed. They have to have eight hours of gun training and pass a background check that includes fingerprinting. Rutherford said Price legally owned his gun, although he did not have a permit to carry it.
The three Easter weekend mass shootings are in addition to other shootings in recent days. Last week, a gunman opened fire in a New York subway car, injuring 10 people. A suspect was arrested the next day. Earlier this month, police said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy downtown area just blocks from the state Capitol.
One week ago, a shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded, authorities said. And last month, 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, police said.

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden

New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
  • Litter bins, a bus and a car were all set on fire in a series of incidents in the southern city of Malmo overnight
  • Iraq’s foreign ministry said that it had summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in Baghdad on Sunday
STOCKHOLM: Plans by a far-right group to publicly burn copies of the Qur'an sparked violent clashes with counter-demonstrators for the third day running in Sweden, police said on Sunday.
Litter bins, a bus and a car were all set on fire in a series of incidents in the southern city of Malmo overnight, police said in a statement.
“The situation calmed down toward 3:00 am (0100 GMT),” police spokeswoman Kim Hild told SR public radio, adding that no officers were hurt, but a number of members of the public were slightly injured.
Nearly 20 complaints had been filed, including for vandalism.
There have been similar clashes in recent days over plans by the anti-immigration and anti-Islamic Stram Kurs (Hard Line) movement led by Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan to burn copies of the Qur'an in public.
The clashes on Saturday broke out after a rally by the group’s supporters on Saturday.
Three police officers had to be taken to hospital after a riot broke out in the city of Linkoping in eastern Sweden on Thursday. Two people were arrested at that protest.
And on Friday, nine police officers were injured in similar clashes in Orebro in central Sweden.
In the wake of the string of incidents, Iraq’s foreign ministry said that it had summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in Baghdad on Sunday.
It warned that the affair could have “serious repercussions” on “relations between Sweden and Muslims in general, both Muslim and Arab countries and Muslim communities in Europe.”
Paludan plans to hold further rallies at two other cities in Sweden, but the demonstrations have not received the go-ahead by police.

Feather devotion: Indian brothers dedicate lives to healing birds of prey  

Mohammad Saud (left) and Nadeem Shehzad (right) have been rescuing raptors and treating them in their home in New Delhi's Wazirabad neighborhood for 20 years.
Mohammad Saud (left) and Nadeem Shehzad (right) have been rescuing raptors and treating them in their home in New Delhi's Wazirabad neighborhood for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Wildlife Rescue)
  • The brothers’ passion for wild birds started when they were teenagers in the mid-1990s
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: For the last two decades, the walls of a small clinic in New Delhi’s Wazirabad neighborhood have silently watched over the healing of thousands of wounded raptors rescued by brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad. 

The birds of prey, falling from the capital’s leaden skies where most are fatally injured by paper kites, would often be left to their own fates. But Saud and Shehzad have made it their lives’ work to treat the injured birds. 

“Our job is to rehabilitate wildlife,” Shehzad, 43, told Arab News.

”For us, there was no option but to learn on our own … There is no formal research and education on wildlife rehabilitation in India.” 

In the clinic situated in the brothers’ basement office, Saud held in his hands a big kite that had torn its muscles. With the help of a vet, he then placed a rod to fix the wound. 

“This bird was sent to us by a bird hospital. Its condition was very bad and we hope that once it recovers, the kite will be able to fly,” Saud, 40, told Arab News during a recent visit.  

“We receive wild birds, mostly kites, from across Delhi. And there are two helpers who go and pick up the birds if we get a call.” 

The clinic was sheltering more than 100 black kites in different stages of treatment, along with a couple of Egyptian vultures, several owls and other species of wild birds — which are all recuperating. 

The brothers’ passion for wild birds started when they were teenagers in the mid-1990s, when the pair stumbled upon a black kite with wounded wings. 

They took it to Delhi’s most prominent bird hospital, hoping to find shelter and treatment for the creature, only to be refused because it was a “non-vegetarian bird.” 

Baffled, the brothers were left with “a sense of helplessness” that lingered. Over the years, they would come across wounded black kites on the streets and had no choice but to ignore them due to a lack of treatment facilities in the Indian capital.

Until one fateful day in April 2003, when upon stumbling on another injured black kite they decided that they couldn’t leave it be. With the help of a local vet, they nursed the maimed bird back to health. It couldn’t fly, but the kite stayed with them for 12 years until it died. 

“That was the turning point in life, and from 2003 onwards we decided to bring such birds to our terrace and we made arrangements (to treat) such injured birds,” Shehzad said. 

Since then, the brothers have rescued over 23,000 birds. 

New Delhi has a huge population of raptors, with Shehzad estimating at least 25,000 kites in the capital because of slaughterhouses and meat processing plants. They often meet untimely deaths due to poison and nests being destroyed during construction and landscaping. Superstitious beliefs that depict raptors as harbingers of bad luck have also led people to destroy their nests and poison the creatures. 

Despite their lack of formal training and the limited avenues for people specializing in wildlife in India, Saud and Shehzad make up for it with research and experiments, while also enlisting the help of animal doctors in the area. 

“We did our own research, read books, searched the Internet and watched YouTube. Sometimes we also consulted human doctors to understand complex problems and apply them on birds,” Saud said. 

On separate occasions, Saud and Shehzad received scholarships to visit the US for conferences organized by Minnesota-based National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association, which works to improve and promote wildlife rehabilitation.

“When we went there, we realized some of our works were unique, which people in the US were not aware of,” Shehzad said. 

In 2010, they established Wildlife Rescue, a non-profit organization and charitable trust through which they receive foreign contributions that have helped them fund the rescue efforts — which cost about $1,600 every month. The brothers also run a family business making liquid-soap dispensers and other bathroom accessories. 

Wildlife Rescue, which treats more than 2,000 raptors a year, is one of a handful of organizations in India dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation. Saud and Shehzad hope their country will soon boast a proper, dedicated center where “wildlife can be properly taken care of,” Shehzad said. 

The brothers have rescued mostly black kites, which span across New Delhi. The species may not be endangered or particularly attractive, but enough birds have had their wings slashed while circling above the city over the years that Shehzad believes this is what they are meant to do.

“We try to find a solution to the problem. We feel that God is asking us to do that.”

