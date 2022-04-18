You are here

  • Home
  • EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus

EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus

EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus
EgyptAir has resumed flights from Cairo to Benina International Airport in Benghazi, Libya. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkbmb

Updated 12 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus

EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus
  • Official cites ‘presence of many Egyptians residing and working in Libya,’ efforts to enhance trade
  • Flights were suspended in 2014 due to insecurity in Libya
Updated 12 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: EgyptAir has announced that it resumed direct flights between Cairo and Benghazi on Monday, after an eight-year hiatus due to insecurity in Libya.

Amr Abol-Enein, chairman of the board of directors of the holding company for EgyptAir, said there will be a daily direct flight between the two cities.

He added that the move comes within the framework of the company’s plan to strengthen its presence in Africa.

“The company pays special attention to points of strategic importance, including the city of Benghazi, especially with the presence of many Egyptians residing and working in Libya, in addition to the endeavor to enhance trade and economic exchange between Egypt and Libya,” he said.

Last September, both countries’ civil aviation authorities agreed to take the necessary measures to resume flights between Libyan airports and Cairo.

That month, Afriqiyah Airways and Libyan Airlines resumed flights from Mitiga and Benina airports to Cairo.

Topics: EgyptAir Cairo Benghazi Libya

Related

EgyptAir to resume daily flights to Moscow on Friday
Business & Economy
EgyptAir to resume daily flights to Moscow on Friday
Special EgyptAir to resume flights to South Africa
Middle-East
EgyptAir to resume flights to South Africa

Egypt’s airports lift COVID-19 restrictions on arrivals

Egypt’s airports lift COVID-19 restrictions on arrivals
Updated 11 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s airports lift COVID-19 restrictions on arrivals

Egypt’s airports lift COVID-19 restrictions on arrivals
  • Declaration form for arrivals no longer applies
  • Disinfecting of aircraft will be also canceled
Updated 11 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have begun lifting COVID-19 restrictions at airports for those entering the country.

Local media reported that airport authorities received a notification from the Preventive Medicine Department at the Ministry of Health and Population that the declaration form for all arrivals has been canceled.

According to the ministry, the disinfecting of aircraft after each flight will be also canceled, and planes are set to return to their routine cleaning and disinfection.

In the event of a positive or suspected case of COVID-19 on board, the aircraft will be disinfected under supervision in accordance with World Health Organization instructions.

Topics: Egypt tourism COVID-19 World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Special Egypt’s tourism ‘will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by fall 2022’
Middle-East
Egypt’s tourism ‘will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by fall 2022’
Egypt’s tourism sector begins to bounce back
Business & Economy
Egypt’s tourism sector begins to bounce back

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say

Glowing reports: UAE’s Burj Khalifa among best spots to see sunrise and sunset, Tripadvisor reviews say
  • The Edge of the World and the Kingdom Center Tower were popular spots in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Looking for epic sunrises and sunsets? While most sun-chasers automatically think of far-flung locations, those in the UAE should look closer to home, with a recent survey suggesting that the Burj Khalifa skyscraper is one of the best spots to admire the natural spectacle.

The 828-meter Dubai tower, which became the tallest structure in the world when it was completed in 2009, was ranked second on a list of locations to watch sunsets and the 11th-best site to see the sunrise.

UK blog site Mornings.co.uk gathered data from Tripadvisor reviews to find the places with the highest number of sunrise and sunset mentions globally.

 

 

Mallory Square, a waterfront attraction in Key West, Florida known for its “sunset celebration,” was ranked the best place to see sunsets, while Top of the Rock, the 70th-story observation deck atop the Rockefeller Center in New York, came third.

The Piazzale Michelangelo, the 19th-century square with views over Florence, came fourth.

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was judged best place to catch the sunrise and also led the list of must-see spiritual sunrises.

The Cambodian temple complex drew 10,404 mentions, more than double that of its nearest rival.

The Haleakala volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui came second, the Taj Mahal in India third and the Borobudur Temple on the Indonesian island of Java fourth.

Among the top 10 in both categories were the Grand Canyon in the US, Uluru in Australia, the Empire State Building in New York and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In the Middle East, the study found that users recommended the best sunrises in the Edge of the World, the geological wonder and popular tourist site north of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Ras Al-Jinz turtle reserve in Oman, the Corniche in Qatar, Wadi Rum in Jordan, Mount Sinai in Egypt, Corniche Beirut in Lebanon, and the Meroe Pyramids in Sudan were also popular.

According to the reviews, the best locations to watch the sunset are the Kingdom Center Tower in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Towers in Kuwait, Qal’at Al-Bahrain in Bahrain, Qurum Beach in Oman, Pigeon Rocks in Raouche in Lebanon, and the Luxor Temple in Egypt.

Topics: UAE Burj Khalifa Sunrise Sunset TripAdvisor Edge of the World Kingdom Center Tower Dubai

Related

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 
Lifestyle
Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 
The annual intercollegiate event was sponsored by the UK-based London Arabia Organization. (Supplied/QMUL Arab Society)
Lifestyle
Arab students reunite in London to raise money for Yemen eye surgeries

Egypt welcomes first Russian tourists since start of Ukraine war

Egypt welcomes first Russian tourists since start of Ukraine war
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt welcomes first Russian tourists since start of Ukraine war

Egypt welcomes first Russian tourists since start of Ukraine war
  • 300 holidaymakers arrive at Hurghada airport; four flights a week from April 13
  • Russian and Ukraine citizens represent 40% of beach travelers to North African country
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Three-hundred Russian tourists have arrived at Hurghada International Airport, the first holidaymakers to do so from that country since the start of the Ukraine war, it was confirmed by tour operators in the Red Sea governorate.

Several agents working for Russian tourism companies in the city of Hurghada, in southeast Egypt, revealed that Russia’s largest firm in the industry, Biblio-Globus, has resumed its operations; and will likely add flights to Sharm El-Sheikh resort.

Incoming tourist trips from Russia were stopped and that country’s travelers evacuated in March due to Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

According to figures from the Ministry of Tourism and the Egyptian Chamber of Tourist Establishments, Russian and Ukrainian citizens represent about 40 percent of beach holidaymakers who travel to Egypt annually.

The director of reservations for a Russian tourism company said that the air carrier for Biblio-Globus flights to Egypt during April will be Red Wings, a regional leisure operator, instead of Russian Airlines.

Sayed Al-Jabri, agent for a major tourism company operating in the Russian market, said that the Association of Russian Tour Operators confirmed the return of its direct flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

“The official status of the flights is still unclear, as the flights are launched by order of … one tour operator,” he added.

According to Red Wings, there are now three long-range Boeing 777-200s in the airline’s fleet that will operate on the routes to the North African country. It had obtained permission for the Boeing 777-200 flight program from the Russian and Egyptian aviation authorities.

Flights to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh from Zhukovsky International Airport will take place on Boeing 777-200s, provided that tourists stay for four or more days.

Red Wings is offering two flights a week to Hurghada from April 3 to April 10. And from April 13 the flight operator will offer four flights a week.

Topics: Russia tourists Egypt Hurghada

Related

Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians
Middle-East
Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians
Ukrainians and Europeans accuse Russians of committing atrocities
World
Ukrainians and Europeans accuse Russians of committing atrocities

Riyadh Season wraps up, hosts 15 million visitors

Riyadh Season wraps up, hosts 15 million visitors. (SPA)
Riyadh Season wraps up, hosts 15 million visitors. (SPA)
Updated 03 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Riyadh Season wraps up, hosts 15 million visitors

Riyadh Season wraps up, hosts 15 million visitors. (SPA)
  • Riyadh Season saw the joint effort of 1,255 companies that created 150,000 job opportunities for Saudi citizens
Updated 03 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Launched Oct. 20, 2021, the second edition of Riyadh Season has come to a close after hosting 14 activity zones and welcoming 15 million visitors during its five-month festivities.

The season was launched under the motto “Imagine More,” with tourists visiting from 125 countries.

Riyadh Season became the go-to destination for all sorts of entertainment for families, friends, and international tourists in the Kingdom’s capital.

People were met with a vast array of entertainment options in the 14 zones: Al-Athriyah, Al-Murabaa, Al-Salam Tree, Boulevard Riyadh City, Combat Field, Khalouha, Riyadh Front, Riyadh Safari, Riyadh Oasis, Riyadh Pulse, Winter Wonderland, The Groves, Qariat Zaman, and Via Riyadh.

The season amused its visitors with a whopping 7,500 diversified entertainment events, including 70 Arab concerts, six global concerts, 10 global exhibitions, 350 theatrical shows, 18 Arab plays and six global plays.

FASTFACT

7,500

The season amused its visitors with a whopping 7,500 diversified entertainment events, including 70 Arab concerts, six global concerts, 10 global exhibitions, 350 theatrical shows, 18 Arab plays and six global plays.

Among its attractions were 200 fast food and fine dining restaurants, and 70 coffee shops.

The season’s activities also included two international wrestling matches, a freestyle wrestling tournament, 100 interactive and electronic gaming experiences, and many more.

Riyadh Season saw the joint effort of 1,255 companies that created 150,000 job opportunities for Saudi citizens.

The season succeeded in making the Saudi capital a prominent global and regional player in entertainment and tourist attraction.

Topics: Riyadh season Saudi Arabia

Related

Riyadh Season hosting largest perfume event
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season hosting largest perfume event
Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp

Egypt seeks to boost tourism sector

Egypt seeks to boost tourism sector
Updated 31 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt seeks to boost tourism sector

Egypt seeks to boost tourism sector
  • The country’s tourism sector has been hit by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
Updated 31 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is working to attract more visitors by opening new tourist markets and facilitating entry, said Khaled El-Anany, minister of tourism and antiquities.

The country’s tourism sector has been hit by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose peoples represent about 40 percent of beach tourism in Egypt annually.

El-Anany said it has been approved to grant foreigners coming to Egypt an emergency entry visa at various points of entry provided that they hold visas for Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Britain or Schengen countries on their passports, as long as they are valid and have been used before.

He added that nationals from South Africa, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan coming to Egypt individually for the first time can also get emergency entry visas, and have been added to the electronic visa portal.

El-Anany said a special incentive package is being studied for the resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, as are plans to encourage domestic tourism.

Topics: Egypt Russia-Ukraine Conflict tourism

Related

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo
Middle-East
Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo
4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says
World
4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

Latest updates

EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus
EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus
Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week
Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week
UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.