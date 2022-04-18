You are here

  • Home
  • Yellen to call for more economic pressure on Russia, ‘deeply concerned’ over war’s impact on food, energy

Yellen to call for more economic pressure on Russia, ‘deeply concerned’ over war’s impact on food, energy

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses an Atlantic Council Front Page event on April 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/AFP)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses an Atlantic Council Front Page event on April 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n5g9z

Updated 19 April 2022
Agencies

Yellen to call for more economic pressure on Russia, ‘deeply concerned’ over war’s impact on food, energy

Yellen to call for more economic pressure on Russia, ‘deeply concerned’ over war’s impact on food, energy
  • Yellen is ‘deeply concerned’ about Russia’s ‘reckless war’ impacts on global economy, including rising food insecurity
  • She will skip some G20 finance meetings this week to underscore US view that Russia should be excluded
Updated 19 April 2022
Agencies

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will call on her counterparts to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said Monday.
Yellen will participate in the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, as well as gatherings of finance officials from the G7 and G20 nations, where the fallout from the war will be a key topic of discussion.
“The secretary believes the Russian invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the need for the world’s largest economies to stand together to defend international order and protect peace and prosperity,” the official told reporters.
“She will use this week’s meetings to work with allies to continue our united efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia while mitigating spillover effects.”
US President Joe Biden has proposed ejecting Russia from the G20.
The IMF and World Bank have warned of the devastating costs the war is imposing on the global economy, especially through rising prices for energy and food at a time of high inflation.
Western sanctions on Moscow have contributed to inflation pressures, hitting the poorest countries the hardest.
“Secretary Yellen is deeply concerned about impacts that Russia’s reckless war are having on the global economy, including the risk of rising food insecurity in emerging markets and developing countries around the world,” the official said “We are firm in our resolve to hold Russia and its leadership accountable, and have imposed crippling sanctions,” .
Washington also will continue to work to penalize countries that try to evade the sanctions, and restrict Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s ability to project power.
The official did not provide any specifics on the type of sanctions or the targets.
Yellen plans to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during this week’s big meetings of global economic leaders in Washington — but she’ll be trying to avoid most contact with Russian officials who plan to attend some portions of the event virtually.
Other officials from the world’s leading economies may boycott the sessions as well, a French source told AFP last week.
On Tuesday, Yellen will convene a panel of finance ministers, the international development banks and other institutions to talk about how they will use resources to address food insecurity.
She is expected to warn against export bans, drawing on lessons from the last big world food crisis in 2008, the official said, while ensuring efforts to boost food production in Africa and other regions highly dependent on imports.
Treasury officials will also call for continued research and innovation to ensure that agricultural production is adapted to climate change factors such as heat and drought.
In addition, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control this week is expected to issue clarifying language to make clear that trade in agricultural products is not barred under existing sanctions, in response to the food security crisis that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused.
The World Bank, IMF, UN World Food Program and World Trade Organization have also called for urgent, coordinated action on food security, and appealed to countries to avoid banning food or fertilizer exports.
They said the crisis was compounded by a sharp increase in the cost of natural gas, a key ingredient of nitrogenous fertilizer, which could threaten food production in many countries.
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)

Topics: Janet Yellen US Treasury Department Ukraine Russia World Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF) us sanctions on russia G20 Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
World
Russian ambassador to Japan: ‘G7 misinterprets Russia’s goals’
Update Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
World
Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia

Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, with expectations that prices in the near-term could retest bullion’s resistance at the key $2,000 per-ounce level.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,977.19 per ounce, as of 0409 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.2 percent to $1,981.60.

Gold climbed to $1,998.10 on Monday, buoyed by safe-haven demand, as the Ukraine crisis dragged on and inflation concerns mounted. However, the metal later gave up most gains as the dollar and US 10-year Treasury yields firmed.

Palladium falls

Spot silver gained 0.1 percent to $25.85 per ounce. 

Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,018.48, while palladium dropped 0.2 percent to $2,433.48. 

Corn prices skyrocketing

US grains futures edged higher on Tuesday, with corn prices touching a decade high, as unfavorable US weather and stalled Black Sea exports due to the Ukraine crisis intensified worries over tightening global supplies.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed as high as $8.13-1/2 a bushel, its highest since September 2012, from Monday’s close of $8.07.

CBOT wheat was up 0.8 percent at $11.38 a bushel by 0239 GMT, while CBOT soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $17.25 a bushel.

Russian fertilizer supply to Brazil normal

Despite concern that sanctions against Russia would cause a shortfall of fertilizer in Brazil, preliminary shipping data shows orders being fulfilled and vessels heading for Brazil, potentially allowing a normal grain planting season.

At least 24 vessels carrying almost 678,000 tons of Russian fertilizers from ports in the country are expected to reach Brazil in the next few weeks, according to preliminary shipping data compiled by Agrinvest Commodities and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Despite sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the data show 11 of the 24 vessels left ports including Saint Petersburg and Murmansk after Feb. 24, when the war started. Most are carrying potassium chloride used on soy and cornfields.

Foreign units of Russian firms continue to fulfill orders 

The Pebble Beach, with a 35,000-ton potassium chloride load, was the latest to leave Russia on April 4 en route to Vitoria port in Brazil’s Southeast, the data showed.

A fertilizer trader said deals were still possible as foreign units of Russian firms continue to fill orders, while banks untouched by Western sanctions process the payments.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities CORN Gold

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 

Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co., FIPCO, has turned into a profitable company after reporting a net profit of SR400,000 ($106,662) in the first quarter of 2022.

This first-quarter net profit improved from a loss of SR1.5 million during the same quarter of the previous year following growth in gross profit of 4.8 percent, according to a bourse filing.

Results were also attributed to lower general and administrative expenses, a reduction in credit loss provisions, and higher gains on the company investments.

Incorporated in 1991, FIPCO is one of the largest producers of Woven Polypropylene packaging products for industrial and agricultural uses in the Middle East.

Topics: packaging suadi

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edges up; India says crypto behind money laundering

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edges up; India says crypto behind money laundering
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edges up; India says crypto behind money laundering

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edges up; India says crypto behind money laundering
  • The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 4.53 percent to $40,687 as of 09.00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,038, down 4.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse.

The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability.

Such an idea is some years away and will require collaboration between tech companies and metaverse developers.

FlickPlay is an app where players can unlock digital collectibles by using an interactive map of their actual surroundings, and then use their phone’s camera to overlay the collectibles onto the real world and interact with the objects to make videos and other content.

On Monday, the app announced its first collection of NFTs called Flicky, which will feature designs of an anthropomorphic chameleon wearing different clothes.

A portion of people who acquire a Flicky will be able to use the NFT as their avatar on The Sandbox, a web and mobile game where players can build a three-dimensional virtual world.

India says cryptos behind money laundering

Meanwhile, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has warned that the biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for financing terror. 

“I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be the money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror,” said Sitharaman at a seminar during the ongoing spring meet of the International Monetary Fund. 

She also added that regulation using technology is the only solution to address the threats posed by cryptocurrencies in matters of national security. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

Related

Special Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game video
Business & Economy
Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game

China In-Focus — Bluechips fall; Alibaba's Ant Group eyeing majority share in 2C2P; e-comm firms summoned

China In-Focus — Bluechips fall; Alibaba's Ant Group eyeing majority share in 2C2P; e-comm firms summoned
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Bluechips fall; Alibaba's Ant Group eyeing majority share in 2C2P; e-comm firms summoned

China In-Focus — Bluechips fall; Alibaba's Ant Group eyeing majority share in 2C2P; e-comm firms summoned
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China’s yuan weakened on Tuesday as expectations of steep rate rises by the US Federal Reserve lifted the dollar, but moderating expectations for aggressive loosening by China’s central bank kept losses in check.  

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, touched new two-year highs on Tuesday, and was last at 100.935, as benchmark US Treasury yields hovered near their highest since late 2018.

Despite the dollar’s strength, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate slightly firmer at 6.372 per dollar before the market opened, from 6.3763 on Monday. 


Spot yuan opened at 6.3700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3719 at midday, 53 pips weaker than Monday’s late close.

Shanghai stocks rise, Bluechip falls

China’s blue chips fell on Tuesday, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained after the authorities vowed to support the economy hit by the country’s worst domestic COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,150.28 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai index gained 0.1 percent to 3,199.30.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.9 percent to 21,111.61. 

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4 percent to 7,208.93. 

China urges policies to support catering, retail sectors

China’s state planner called on Tuesday for the implementation of policies to support the country’s catering and retail sectors.

Spending on new energy vehicles should also be supported, said Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission.

Data on Monday showed March retail sales contracted the most on an annual basis since April 2020 due to widespread COVID-19 curbs across the country.

Ant Group set for majority stake of payments platform 2C2P

Ant Group, the fintech unit of China’s Alibaba Group, is set to become the majority investor in Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P as part of a partnership, the companies said on Monday.

The deal will lead to the integration of Ant’s Alipay+ payment service with 2C2P’s platform used by merchants in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

Ant has over the years deepened its presence in Southeast Asia by investing in and partnering with fintechs, and recently appointed a general manager for the region to ramp up growth outside of China.

“Through this complementary partnership with Ant Group, 2C2P will be connected to a much larger merchant base and be well-positioned to advance our international expansion strategy,” Aung Kyaw Moe, founder and chief executive officer of 2C2P, said in a statement.

Shanghai regulator summons e-commerce platforms

Shanghai’s market regulator said on Monday it had summoned 12 e-commerce platforms including Meituan and eleme.me over topics including price gouging during the epidemic.

Platforms were told to improve their management of delivery riders, and stop behaviors such as improper price increases by riders, the regulator said on its WeChat account.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy China Inflation supply chains covid 19

Related

Oil slides about 7% on concerns of weaker Chinese demand
Business & Economy
Oil slides about 7% on concerns of weaker Chinese demand
Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
Business & Economy
Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown

Saudi cement company Yamama reports 46% fall in profit in Q1 

Saudi cement company Yamama reports 46% fall in profit in Q1 
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi cement company Yamama reports 46% fall in profit in Q1 

Saudi cement company Yamama reports 46% fall in profit in Q1 
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Yamama Cement Co. reported a 46-percent drop in profit in the first quarter of 2022 as lower sales volumes weighed on profit.

The cement maker’s first-quarter net profit dropped to SR29 million ($7.7 million) this year from SR54 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed the decrease in profit to lower sales volumes and an increase in selling and marketing expenses.

Topics: cement Stock Market Profit

Latest updates

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits
Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem posts 162% surge in quarterly profits
Casualties feared as blasts rock school in Afghan capital
Casualties feared as blasts rock school in Afghan capital
Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia
Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Amid sanctions, Brazil gets fertilizers from Russia
Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi
Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi
Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 
Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.