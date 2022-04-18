You are here

  • Home
  • In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine

Lebanese chef Mohammad Saleh prepares an Arabic dish for his restaurant’s customers in Dhaka before Iftar on April 12, 2022. (AN Photo)
1 / 3
Lebanese chef Mohammad Saleh prepares an Arabic dish for his restaurant’s customers in Dhaka before Iftar on April 12, 2022. (AN Photo)
Bangladeshi Muslim customers of a restaurant in Dhaka are served Arabic cuisine ahead of Iftaar during Ramadan on April 12, 2022. (AN Photo)
2 / 3
Bangladeshi Muslim customers of a restaurant in Dhaka are served Arabic cuisine ahead of Iftaar during Ramadan on April 12, 2022. (AN Photo)
An Arabic dish with assortment of meat, bread, rice, and dips placed on table for a customer observing the month of Ramadan on April 12, 2022. (AN Photo)
3 / 3
An Arabic dish with assortment of meat, bread, rice, and dips placed on table for a customer observing the month of Ramadan on April 12, 2022. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7rcg

Updated 16 sec ago

In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine

In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine
  • Arab food can be expensive in Dhaka, but it’s a big hit during the month of fasting
  • Authenticity key to keeping customers happy, restaurateur says
Updated 16 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Accustomed to spicy flavors, residents of the Bangladeshi capital rarely venture beyond South Asian cuisine. But that changes during Ramadan, when for many in Dhaka traditional Arab food becomes the first choice for suhoor and iftar meals.

For Middle Eastern restaurants in the city, the Muslim fasting month is a chance to increase sales and build their customer base in the hope satisfied diners will keep coming back even after the season has ended.

Two of the most popular options for Bangladeshis eating at Arab restaurants are kabsa — a rice dish with spice-rubbed meat cooked layer by layer in the same pot, which is regarded as a national dish in all the countries of the Arabian Peninsula — and mandi, which is also rice-based but cooked in a tandoor oven.

For lighter meals, grilled haloumi cheese, hummus, moutabal — a puree of roasted eggplant — and fattoush — a salad made with crisp toasted flatbread, tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers — are also popular.

Raihan Parvez, owner of Authentic Kebab Express in the Banani area of Dhaka, said his sales usually doubled during Ramadan.

“There’s a very good response from customers,” he said.

Diner Mohammed Solaiman said one of his favorite places to eat was Lebanese restaurant Jalapeno Cafe in the Uttara area of the city, because of the variety of flavors it offered.

“I often come here during Ramadan for iftar. Arabian meals are less spicy and have a different taste,” he told Arab News.

Despite their popularity, Middle Eastern restaurants in Dhaka are not the cheapest places to eat. In a city where a full meal can be had for about $2, platters of Arabian delicacies can cost 10 times as much.

But according to Emad Selman, who owns Jalapeno Cafe, the key to keeping diners happy is authenticity.

“To maintain authenticity we appointed a chef from Lebanon. People love our food because we provide authentic Arabian dishes,” he told Arab News, adding that all of the ingredients were imported from Lebanon.

Selman’s chef, Mohammed Saleh, added: “And we only prepare the food when customers place the order. So here, food lovers find the original taste of fresh Arabian cuisine.”

For Ararat Rahman, a resident of Dhaka who travels to the Gulf for business, the taste of Arab dishes comes with a sense of nostalgia.

“I visit Arabian restaurants in Dhaka to relish the tastes that I experience in different Arab countries,” he said.

“In the preparation of some Arabian dishes, a different kind of flavor is used, which I don’t get with our local food.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Bangladesh Ramadan Arab cuisine

Related

Special Traditional Arab cuisine makes entry into Kabul
Food & Health
Traditional Arab cuisine makes entry into Kabul
KSA launches iftar program in Sudan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches iftar program in Sudan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Indonesia

Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity

Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity

Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
  • Event staged as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide for first time in over 30 years
  • “Human solidarity is something that we all cherish”: Head imam of Cambridge Central
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque held a community iftar over the Easter weekend featuring Christian and Jewish speakers to “celebrate our diversity.”

“In this special month, on this blessed night, I’m really honored to welcome so many people to tell them that fasting is all about abstaining and self-discipline,” Sejad Mekic, the head imam of Cambridge Central Mosque, said on Saturday.

“And I congratulate all different members of our communities who have come together here to celebrate our diversity.”

This year, Easter coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in more than three decades.

The mosque partnered with Open Iftar to host the event, during which key community figures, including the Rev. Devin Mclachlan of Great St Mary’s, the church of the University of Cambridge, and Dr. Rachel Berkson, a member of the Beth Shalom Reform Synagogue, addressed the participants.

Open Iftar is an initiative that invites people from all walks of life and faiths to come together during the holy month of Ramadan to break bread and create spaces of mutual dialogue, engagement and exchange.

“We can stand together and we are united. Human solidarity is something that we all cherish and we want to prevail,” Mekic said.

Mclachlan said it was an honor “to speak and learn about fasting in Judaism, Christianity and Islam,” and that the event was a “very apt way to spend Holy Saturday.”

“It was wonderful to reflect about Jewish, Muslim and Christian traditions of fasting, and I think for a lot of Christians it has been a period of rediscovering that spiritual practice of fasting, and what it means and how it ties to charity, and how it ties to prayer. So lovely to have the witness of this community and to be invited,” he said.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Cambridge Central Mosque UK iftar

Related

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan
World
East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan
MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’
World
MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan
Updated 18 April 2022
Zaynab Khojji

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan
  • All faiths welcome as people urged to “Count Our Blessings”
  • Mosque also runs a food bank set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 18 April 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: One of the largest mosques in Europe is serving more than 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Britain.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, mosques across the UK have resumed community iftar gatherings, taraweeh prayers and special Ramadan programs.
At the East London Mosque, iftar meals are cooked on-site and over 500 people, regardless of faith, sit down together to share a meal at sunset every day.

People enjoy their iftar meals after a day of fasting at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022. (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Any surplus meals are delivered to homeless shelters and hostels to avoid waste and spread goodwill during the holy month associated with charity, mercy and kindness.
The meals are funded by donations and consist of dates, a main course such as biryani, salad, a side such as a piece of chicken, and a bottle of water.

A view of the iftar meals served at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


ELM’s Ramadan 2022 campaign centers on gratitude and thankfulness and encourages Muslims to show their appreciation to God by increasing their charitable acts and donations.
“This year’s Ramadan campaign at the mosque is called ‘Count Our Blessings.’ It’s to recognize how fortunate we are, not only after two years of COVID-19 but also as others in the world face oppression and hardship,” said Dilowar Khan, director of finance and engagement at the mosque.

Food for the iftar meals is prepared in huge pots at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


The ELM, which incorporates the London Muslim Center and the Maryam Center, is also working with its charity partners to ensure iftar meals are provided internationally to the most needy.
“The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center will continue to help support those in need throughout Ramadan and beyond, as best as we can to ensure we uphold the values and principles of our Islamic faith,” Khan said.
The mosque also runs a food bank that it set up at the beginning of the pandemic for those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Volunteers at East London Mosque prepare iftar meals during Ramadan 2022. (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Many people in London became unemployed as lockdown measures put pressure on businesses. And since the restrictions were lifted, rising fuel costs, inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine mean that many are unable to escape the vicious cycle of poverty.
ELM’s food bank supports more than 100 vulnerable local families.

People collect their iftar meal on arrival at the East London Mosque during Ramadan.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


“We have seen this figure rise steadily with a sharp rise in the cost of living, energy and food prices,” said Sufia Alam, head of programs and the Maryam Center.
To ensure families had enough to eat during the holy month, the mosque “prepared and distributed food sacks with about two weeks’ worth of provisions containing culturally sensitive food that is halal,” she said.
“We want to ensure families are not struggling in Ramadan by spreading the love, and that they have enough food on the table.”

Food for iftar meals are cooked in large pots at the East London Mosque during Ramadan.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Alam said the mosque was open to everyone and tried to help anyone who needed it.
“The mosque continues to support over 200 refugee families living in the borough of Tower Hamlets with food and clothing,” she said.
“We have also helped people who have found themselves stuck in different parts of the country without necessities. We don’t turn people away, and try to help everyone.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 East London Mosque UK London iftar

Related

Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus
World
Ethical green iftar back in London after two-year hiatus
MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’
World
MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’

Daesh calls for new war against Europe, Israel

Daesh calls for new war against Europe, Israel
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Daesh calls for new war against Europe, Israel

Daesh calls for new war against Europe, Israel
  • Spokesman: West’s focus on Ukraine presents opportunity to strike
  • Terror group seeking revenge for death of leader in February
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Daesh has appealed for followers to wage a new war against Europe and Israel in revenge for the death of the group’s leader in February, The Times reported on Monday.

The message, delivered in a video by Daesh spokesman Abu-Omar Al-Mujahir, says the West’s focus on the war in Ukraine presents an opportunity to strike.

He referred to the death of Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi, who detonated an explosive in his compound as US forces approached.

Following his death, Daesh announced a new leader, Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, a long-time senior figure who was chosen by Al-Qurayshi before he died.

In the message sent using the encrypted platform Telegram, Al-Mujahir said: “We announce, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge. Fight them all and Allah will answer and punish them at your hands. The opportunity is ripe for you.”

In a bid to encourage so-called lone-wolf attackers, he urged followers to “arm themselves with weapons and carry out further attacks,” adding that a return of the caliphate would lead to the liberation of Jerusalem.

Daesh has failed to launch and direct attacks in Europe for years, and as a result, has shifted strategy to encourage individuals to stage attacks, said Olivier Guitta, managing director of GlobalStrat, a security consultancy.

These attacks include the 2021 killing of British MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death by 26-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, who later admitted that he had been radicalized online by Daesh propaganda.

Guitta said Daesh believes that it “needs to carry out attacks in Europe and in the US in order to regain credibility and put itself back in the news.

“The question is whether (it) has the logistical capacity to carry out a spectacular attack in Europe like in 2015 in Paris or 2016 in Brussels.”

Topics: Daesh Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi Europe Israel

Related

Update Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout
Middle-East
Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official
  • Yellen is ‘deeply concerned’ about Russia’s ‘reckless war’ impacts on global economy, including rising food insecurity
  • She will skip some G20 finance meetings this week to underscore US view that Russia should be excluded
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will call on her counterparts to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said Monday.
Yellen will participate in the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, as well as gatherings of finance officials from the G7 and G20 nations, where the fallout from the war will be a key topic of discussion.
“The secretary believes the Russian invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the need for the world’s largest economies to stand together to defend international order and protect peace and prosperity,” the official told reporters.
“She will use this week’s meetings to work with allies to continue our united efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia while mitigating spillover effects.”
The IMF and World Bank have warned of the devastating costs the war is imposing on the global economy, especially through rising prices for energy and food at a time of high inflation.
Western sanctions on Moscow have contributed to inflation pressures, hitting the poorest countries the hardest.
While Yellen is “deeply concerned” about the impacts, “We are firm in our resolve to hold Russia and its leadership accountable, and have imposed crippling sanctions,” the official said.
Washington also will continue to work to penalize countries that try to evade the sanctions, and restrict Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s ability to project power.
The official did not provide any specifics on the type of sanctions or the targets.
While Yellen will participate in key meetings this week, especially the opening session of the G20 focused on the fallout from the Russian invasion, she will not attend other sessions if officials from Moscow are included, a senior US Treasury official said.
Russian finance officials are expected to participate remotely in the G20 meeting on Wednesday, which is officially hosted by Indonesia.
Other officials from the world’s leading economies may boycott the sessions as well, a French source told AFP last week.
US President Joe Biden has proposed ejecting Russia from the G20.

Topics: Janet Yellen US Treasury Department Ukraine Russia World Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF) us sanctions on russia G20 Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
World
Russian ambassador to Japan: ‘G7 misinterprets Russia’s goals’
Update Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv
World
Seven killed as Russian missiles pound western Ukraine’s Lviv

Russian ambassador to Japan: ‘G7 misinterprets Russia’s goals’

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News Japan
Khaldon Azhari

Russian ambassador to Japan: ‘G7 misinterprets Russia’s goals’

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
  • In an interview with Arab News Japan, Galuzin said that the cooperation between the two nations has been “very valuable and mutually beneficial for decades”
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News Japan Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin believes the current and future relationship between the two countries should have “no connection to what is happening in and around Ukraine.”

In an interview with Arab News Japan, Galuzin said that the cooperation between the two nations has been “very valuable and mutually beneficial for decades.” However, he criticized Japan for “incorrectly applying wide sanctions.”

Galuzin also warned against Japan forming nuclear alliances with others. “As Japan is the only country that has suffered from a nuclear bombing, it should fight to eliminate nuclear weapons. Sharing nuclear missions within the NATO member states headed by the US (takes) Japan closer to nuclear weapons.”

Galuzin accused the US of committing nuclear proliferation by establishing the AUKUS framework, a trilateral security pact with Australia and the UK, to create Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

He also warned against involving NATO in East Asia. “We think the policy of the US and its allies, including Japan, to involve NATO in the Asia-Pacific region issues is very dangerous because, wherever NATO was involved, there is no peace, no stability and no prosperity. Look at what happened in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. Yugoslavia was destroyed and divided.”

Galuzin said that Asian-centered mechanisms for peace, security and stability, like the East Asian Summit, were positive; and criticized America’s strategy in the region.

“Instead of Asian groupings, the US tries to create a group of US-centered coalitions like AUKUS, Quad, US-Japan, US-(South) Korea and US-Australia military alliances. They are closed structures that divide the region, not consolidate it. We recommend that Asian countries consider whether it is good for the region’s future to welcome NATO here,” he said.

On current Japan-Russia relations and future prospects, the ambassador said Russia sees Japan, the G7 and other European countries’ positions as based on “double standards” because they did not previously speak out against the US’ “past aggression” against countries in the Middle East.

“For instance, the American aggression against Iraq was based on allegations that Iraq had arms of mass destruction, which turned out to be a lie. However, they attacked and destroyed Iraq, and hundreds of thousands of innocent people were killed, which led to the Middle East becoming a hub for … widespread international terrorism,” he said.

“The G7 countries, including the Japanese leadership, misinterpreted the goals and tasks of our (Russian) special military operation in Ukraine and completely ignored an obvious fact that a huge and very real threat was coming from the Ukrainian government policy toward Russia,” he told Arab News Japan.

“After the 2014 bloody coup d’état, which led to an illegal regime change in Ukraine, the society there has been educated to hate all things related to Russia, including language, culture, traditions, common history and relations, destroying millions of ties between people,” he said.

Moreover, he claimed that radical Ukrainian forces, whom he labeled as Nazis, had seized power and declared war on everything related to Russia, especially in what is known as the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. These breakaway groups had rejected the coup not only because they considered it illegal, but as a result of the regime prohibiting the Russian language in Ukraine, ousting all Russians from Crimea, and cutting all ties with Russia, he added.

“That regime of Ukrainian Nazis also received a huge amount of lethal arms from NATO to attack the population, mainly of Russian origin, killing 14,000 people and injuring hundreds, including children. They caused widespread devastation in that region. It has been ongoing genocide for the last eight years that nobody has paid attention to except Russia,” according to Galuzin.

“The Kyiv regime had rejected the Minsk agreements on peaceful settlement in the eastern part of Ukraine.”

Galuzin said that the Russian government believed a possible dangerous nuclear war could be ignited if Kyiv joined NATO, which had several nations armed with these weapons.

Galuzin claimed that Russia found documents showing the Ukrainian regime, in cooperation with the US, preparing for “the production of biological weaponry, relying on more than 30 military biological facilities located in Ukraine and controlled by the Pentagon.”

* This article originally appeard on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Japan G7

Related

Japan industry minister asks Arab countries to increase oil production
World
Japan industry minister asks Arab countries to increase oil production
Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Business & Economy
Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Latest updates

In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine
In Bangladeshi capital, a Ramadan passion for Arab cuisine
Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants
Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants
Anger in Beirut’s southern suburbs over increased thefts and shootings
People walk past Lebanese police patrol cars in Souk Sabra in the southern suburbs of the Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
Miami International Autodrome nears completion ahead of debut F1 Grand Prix
Construction of Miami’s International Autodrome, which will host the city’s Grand Prix next month, is now “95 percent complete.” (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.