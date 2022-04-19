You are here

Egyptian businesses seek PM's intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

The Egyptian Businessmen Association stated that many factories have stopped operating due to the lack of the necessary production requirements. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s business community that is grappling with multiple challenges has urged the country’s prime minister to urgently intervene to prevent a complete shutdown of the production sectors.  

In a letter written to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Businessmen Association stated that many factories have stopped operating due to the lack of the necessary production requirements, and are unable to pay dues.

Association members believe that the continued persistence of the present situation will lead to high inflation rates due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

Moreover, the body has called for the return of the system of collecting documents by banks for all import operations related to production requirements, industrial and agricultural.

Kamal El-Desouky, a member of the Federation of Industries and the Egyptian Businessmen Association, told Al-Arabiya there are many obstacles in moving from the payment system of shipping documents to that of documentary credits.

This decision will have large negative repercussions on the Egyptian industrial sector, he warned.

El-Desouki fears that the state's plan to increase exports to $100 billion annually will be disrupted by this decision, as the country lacks the required production and spare parts to maintain factories.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as SAUDIA, carried 5.1 million passengers during the first quarter of 2022, representing a 75 percent increase compared to the same quarter the year earlier. 

During the first quarter of 2022, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier operated over 40,000 flights, an increase of 44 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021, according to its performance report. 

SAUDIA plans to add extra flights and seats to cater to the increasing demand.

“As the momentum for travel continues to build, we will increase frequencies and introduce new destinations on our network during 2022,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general. 

“This strategy is especially important in light of the Kingdom’s megaprojects and transformation agenda for the tourism industry, as we continue to serve as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ and welcome the world to Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The increase in the airline’s passenger numbers has been driven by the Kingdom’s entertainment and cultural events during the first three months of 2022, the company said in a statement. 

The airline recently announced several new destinations including Bangkok, Barcelona, Malaga, Marrakech, Moscow, Seoul, Entebbe, Amsterdam, Chicago and Mykonos.

 

  "We see significant tightness across the entire oil and gas value chain in North America"
Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co. posted an 85 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment.

Crude futures climbed to their highest level in more than a decade during the quarter after a slew of Western sanctions against Russia disrupted oil sales from the world’s second-largest exporter.

US West Texas Intermediate is currently around $106.95 a barrel while Brent futures are at $111.76 a barrel.

The price increase has encouraged oil and gas producers to boost drilling activity, sending the US rig count to 673 at the end of the first quarter, up almost 15 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Baker Hughes data.

Halliburton said margins in its Drilling and Evaluation division eclipsed 15 percent in the first quarter for the first time since 2010, despite weather and supply chain disruptions.

The company anticipates the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since demand rebounded from coronavirus-related lockdowns to continue.

“We see significant tightness across the entire oil and gas value chain in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement.

“Supportive commodity prices and strengthening customer demand against an almost sold-out equipment market are expected to drive expansion in Completion and Production division margins,” he said, adding that he anticipates the company’s international business to grow throughout the remainder of the year.

Halliburton also recorded a pre-tax charge of $22 million in the quarter for the write-down of its assets in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

The Houston, Texas-based company’s adjusted net income was $314 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter to March 31, compared with $170 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had anticipated earnings of 34 cents per share for the first quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Shares were down about 2.3 percent in pre-market trading to $40.84 each. That outpaced a roughly 1.5 percent decline in US oil futures on Tuesday morning.

  Another constraint is the banks' high exposure to the real estate and construction sectors, which, according to S&P, is a "key risk"
RIYADH: Kuwait’s economic recovery, higher oil prices, and rising interest rates are paving the way for improved earnings by Kuwaiti banks, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The banking sector is expected to see financial earnings fully recover this year, buoyed by a supportive environment, in addition to higher margins and higher interest rates.

“The operating environment for banks in Kuwait will improve in 2022 thanks to higher oil prices and continued recovery from the pandemic,” the report stated, adding that some constraints still persist.

Kuwait’s fiscal funding strategy remains uncertain and the general reserve fund, which is the government’s main liquidity buffer, has decreased substantially, it added.

Another constraint is the banks’ high exposure to the real estate and construction sectors, which, according to S&P, is a “key risk.”

RIYADH: Egypt is considering attracting more tourists from Latin America and Asia as it looks to limit the impact of war curbs on tourist arrivals from Russia and Ukraine.  

The North African country which is heavily reliant on tourism to drive its economy gets around 30 to 40 percent of its total tourist flow from Russia and Ukraine, Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalaby said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The ancient country that is home to the world's wonders pyramids also plans to promote its main resort to international tourists.  

Shalaby said new international flights to the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh from Gulf nations could also provide a boost.

During the second half of 2021, Egypt’s tourism revenue was $5.8 billion, up from $1.8 billion during the same period the year earlier, Bloomberg reported citing data from the central bank. 

Shalaby declined to give projections but she said that expectations for Egyptian tourism in 2022 are not higher than last year.

As tourism is one of the key foreign currency sources for Egypt, any curb on tourist movement from its source markets will add to the mounting economic pressures the country is facing currently. 

RIYADH: HSBC has become Dubai Financial Market’s first international general clearing member, the bourse announced on Tuesday.

The bank will provide clearing and settlement services to customers of its own, as well as DFM traders across the globe.

HSBC is expected to start delivering GCM services to Dubai’s stock market in May. It is also studying offering equities futures clearing, Dubai Media Office reported.

“The introduction of HSBC’s GCM service on DFM is a key step toward a series of enhancements to market accessibility planned as part of our growth strategy,” said Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai.

“HSBC’s regional and international footprint and capital markets expertise will, I believe, help accelerate our growth plans,” he added.

The move is part of a collaboration between both parties to boost the market’s infrastructure and connectivity with investors, both institutional and individual.

