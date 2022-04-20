Blinken calls for global cooperation on migration in Panama trip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps over the third rail while crossing a towing locomotives path as he tours the Panama Canal with Panama's Minister of Canal Affairs Aristides Royo at the Miraflores Locks, in Panama City April 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
PANAMA CITY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday sought greater cooperation in Latin America on migration, taking up a cause of rising political headaches amid the global focus on Ukraine.
The top US diplomat was paying a two-day trip to Panama, his first to Latin America this year, weeks before President Joe Biden’s administration ends pandemic restrictions that allowed swift expulsions to Mexico.
Blinken and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will discuss migration measures Wednesday in Panama City with counterparts from more than 20 countries in the Western Hemisphere.
Nearly 100 million people have fled their homes worldwide amid startlingly fast displacement in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.
“There are now more people on the move around the world — displaced from their homes — than at any time since World War II. And we’re feeling that here in our hemisphere,” Blinken said before heading to the ministerial talks, which follow a similar meeting in Colombia in October.
“Panama has really stepped up in a big way to be a leader in making sure that we see this as a shared responsibility, which is really the focus” of the trip, he told US embassy employees.
Blinken, who earlier met Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo and toured the internationally crucial Panama Canal, hailed the US-allied trading hub as a “strong beacon of democracy” amid global worries about a rise in autocracies.
The presidential office in a statement after the talks said that Panama was “the first country to promote a multilateral, internationally supported approach” to the new challenges of migration.
US authorities apprehended more than 221,000 people on the Mexican border in March, the highest for a single month in more than two decades.
The spike comes as people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras flee dire poverty, rampant violence and natural disasters aggravated by climate change.
But the United States is far from the only nation in the hemisphere experiencing migration strains. Venezuela’s economic and political crisis has triggered an exodus of more than six million people, with neighboring Colombia taking the most.
Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for Latin America, said the Panama talks would seek to boost support to nations that welcome refugees, including through multinational institutions.
The Panama trip will help lay the groundwork for a summit of Latin American leaders that Biden will lead in Los Angeles in June.
With Latin America rarely seen as a global security hotspot, the international community spends more than 10 times on each refugee from Syria compared with each Venezuelan migrant, according to a Brookings Institution study.
“There’s going to be less and less appetite from the international community to support migrants in the Western Hemisphere while we have a major migration crisis being provoked by Russia,” said Jason Marczak, an expert on Latin America at the Atlantic Council.
“We need to avoid that becoming an afterthought for the global community, so it’s really important to have Secretary Blinken along with Secretary Mayorkas there in Panama.”
Ukrainian refugees have received a warmer welcome in much of the West than did mostly Muslim migrants from Syria and Afghanistan.
Biden has promised to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, drawing few protests from former president Donald Trump’s Republican Party, which has generally made opposition to immigration a core issue.
Biden has promised to look at the root causes of migration and take a more humane approach than Trump.
Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar
Omar is one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress
TAMPA, Florida: A Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening US Rep. Ilhan Omar nearly three years ago.
David Hannon, 67, of Sarasota, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to one count of threatening a federal official, according to court records. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.
“No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe,” US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg said in a statement. “Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”
According to prosecutors, Hannon sent an email to Omar threatening to kill her in July 2019 following a televised news conference held by the Minnesota representative and three other congresswomen.
In an email with the subject line “(You’re) dead, you radical Muslim,” Hannon referred to Omar and the other congresswomen of color as “radical rats” and asked Omar if she was prepared “to die for Islam.” Investigators said the email further stated that Hannon was going to shoot Omar in the head.
Omar is one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress.
Global tourism industry feels the pinch of Ukraine war’s fallout
Sudden drop in Russians and Ukrainians traveling abroad since February 24 has harmed sector’s post-COVID recovery
Spike in fuel prices has affected the travel industry, which in turn has piled pressure on ailing tourist hotspots
DUBAI: From his office in downtown Moscow, Vladimir Inyakin, founder of the local travel agency All World, is helping people in search of a ticket to fly out of Russia.
Since the Ukraine invasion began on Feb. 24, prompting Western nations to bar Russian passenger jets from their airspace, the Russian travel industry’s business model has undergone a rapid makeover.
Where once Inyakin helped his clients to book luxury getaways around the globe, he now helps them to reach any destination that provides respite from an atmosphere of crisis, conflict and isolation.
“Russians were initially scared, panicking, crying and ready to pay any money to leave the country,” Inyakin, who established his travel agency in 2008, told Arab News. But now, nearly two months into the Ukraine war, some Russians are thinking of traveling again and Inyakin is on hand to arrange their holidays.
Of course, Western sanctions have greatly shrunk the list of places Russians can travel to without a lot of hassle. Bermuda, which has suspended certification for Russian-operated planes registered there, is one extreme. On the other extreme are countries that have long benefited from Russian tourism and remain open to visitors from Russia.
“Many places are afraid to lose Russian clients,” said Inyakin. “We can now only fly to 15 countries, mostly ex-USSR countries, as well as Iran, Israel, Turkey, Vietnam, Zanzibar, Qatar, the UAE and Thailand with some Russian airlines.”
“They are traveling anywhere they can with a one-way ticket and cash — Uzbekistan, Georgia, Armenia, the UAE, for example,” said Inyakin. “If you fly abroad, you must take cash with you. Those that can afford it are going to Dubai.”
When the value of the Russian ruble plummeted at the outset of the war, Russian savers rushed to convert their earnings into other more stable currencies or to place them into secure accounts and investments abroad.
But now, in a surprising reversal of fortune, the ruble has steadily rebounded, its value now double of what it was on March 7. On April 8 the ruble rallied past 72 to the dollar although it has since shed some of its gains.
A Reuters report said the ruble’s weakening is driven by expectations that Russia may relax its temporary control measures further, easing requirements for mandatory foreign currency revenue sales by export-focused companies.
Jet fuel prices have risen dramatically since Western sanctions hit Russia’s hydrocarbon-based economy, pushing up airline-ticket prices across the board. Nonstop roundtrip tickets from Moscow to Dubai range from $609 on flydubai, $1,359 on Emirates and $810 on Turkish Airlines—several hundred dollars higher than pre-February 24 prices.
Before the war, says Inyakin, “you could fly round-trip from Moscow to Dubai with Aeroflot for $300-350.” Aeroflot has yet to resume operations.
“There’s inflation now and the exchange rate — dollar into Russian ruble — is extremely high,” one Russian citizen living in the Gulf told Arab News on condition of anonymity.
When SWIFT, the messaging service that connects more than 11,000 financial institutions around the world, suspended services for seven Russian banks at the end of February in response to the war, it crippled the country’s financial system and curtailed its ability to trade globally.
In practical terms, the suspension made it near impossible for Russians to use their credit cards and bank accounts abroad.
“The main challenge now for Russians wishing to travel is that if you are a Russian citizen living in Russia, you cannot easily book airline tickets or hotels since Visa and Mastercard are no longer supported in Russia,” the Gulf resident said. “Very few countries are accepting Mir, the Russian national payment system.”
The drop in the number of Russians traveling abroad is already having a damaging impact on at least five tourist hubs once popular with Russian and Ukrainian visitors: Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Egypt and Cyprus.
The leisure and hospitality industries in these countries can ill afford such disruption, especially in the wake of lockdowns and travel bans imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated global tourism in 2020 and 2021.
Sanctions and boycotts imposed in response to the war are also harming Russia’s own tourism industry. Russian tour operators banking on the post-pandemic recovery will be sorely disappointed.
Prior to the war, Ukrainians too were avid travelers. But now, with millions of them displaced by the fighting, their spending, like that of Russians, has vanished from the international tourism market.
“As Ukrainians we usually love to travel,” Mariia, a Ukrainian originally from Odessa now living in Dubai, told Arab News. “Tourism is not even on our minds right now.”
For millions of men still in Ukraine, travel is simply not an option. Those aged 18 to 60, like Mariia’s father and brother, are of conscription age. “They could be called into the service at any time,” she said.
Ukraine itself, with its historic cities, verdant countryside and picturesque coastline, was a popular tourist destination in its own right. Now its airspace is closed to passenger jets while its towns and infrastructure lie in ruins.
“I never in my life thought I would hear the air raid sirens over a video call in my city,” Mariia said. “I didn’t even know we had one. It’s been so devastating.”
One nation that will feel the loss of Russian and Ukrainian visitors perhaps most of all is Turkey. The luxury hotels, marinas and shimmering beaches of Bodrum and Antalya have long been a playground of Eastern European tourists.
Before the pandemic, tourism made up 10 percent of Turkey’s gross domestic product. In 2021, after the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions, about 4.7 million Russians and 2.1 million Ukrainians visited the country — accounting for a quarter of its 24.7 million foreign visitors that year.
The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies had expected 7 million Russians and 2.5 million Ukrainians to visit this year, and the industry to post $35 billion in revenues.
Although Turkey has not sanctioned Russia nor closed its airspace to Russian airlines, the invasion of Ukraine has dashed hopes of a post-pandemic recovery.
Vietnam has likewise revised down its estimates for the coming year. The province of Khanh Hoa and the island of Phu Quoc had long been popular among Russian tourists, as had the city of Phan Thiet, affectionately known as “Little Moscow.”
According to one survey by Vietnam’s National Administration of Tourism in 2019, Russians spent an average of $1,600 per stay compared to the average foreign visitor who spent around $900.
Several Vietnamese travel agencies catering solely for Russian visitors have sprung up over the years. But, on March 23 this year, in response to the war, Vietnam Airlines announced it was suspending flights to and from Russia.
Similar scenes are playing out in Thailand. On March 25, the South China Morning Post reported that more than 7,000 Russian tourists were stranded in the country’s once popular holiday destinations.
Looking on the bright side, in recent weeks many stranded Russians have been successfully repatriated. The state-owned news agency TASS, citing the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism, said that more than 85,000 Russian tourists were repatriated in March. The report said that Egypt had the largest number of package tourists, around 4,000.
The repatriation process, however, has been complicated by new Western sanctions targeting the aircraft that are expected to be used for special flights from Egypt to Russia. Tour operators are having to use different routes to fly stranded Russian tourists through third countries such as the UAE, Turkey, the Maldives and Thailand.
“The war in Ukraine poses new challenges to the global economic environment and risks hampering the return of confidence in global travel,” the UN World Tourism Organization said in a statement on March 31.
“The shutdown of Ukrainian and Russian airspace, as well as the ban on Russian carriers by many European countries, is affecting intra-European travel. It is also causing detours in long-haul flights between Europe and East Asia, which translates into longer flights and higher costs.
“Russia and Ukraine accounted for a combined 3 percent of global spending on international tourism in 2020 and at least $14 billion in global tourism receipts could be lost if the conflict is prolonged.”
In Italy, where tourists are only just returning after two years of pandemic restrictions, the absence of Ukrainian and Russian tourists is palpable. The country has joined other EU members in imposing sanctions on Russia and has stopped dealings with Russian banks.
A report in the UK’s The Guardian says that while Russians hardly constituted the top 20 for numbers of visitors to Italy, in terms of time spent in the country they were ninth, and when measured by overall economic impact they were second, behind only Germany.
“Traditionally the average Russian visitor stayed in Italy for five or more days, compared to two or three from most other countries, and they spent around 65 percent more money per day than the average tourist,” Costabile said. “I assure you, the absence of Russian visitors in the sector will be felt.”
One place where Russians are still welcome is Dubai. Long a popular tourism destination for both Russians and Ukrainians, the UAE’s commercial capital continues to be warm and welcoming for those with the financial means.
“Due to these challenging times for Russia now under sanctions, more Russians are looking to move to Dubai than ever before,” Anastasia, a Russian art consultant who arrived in Dubai two months ago, told Arab News.
Others are wary about the future, unsure where to go, whether to stay, or how to sustain themselves in the short term.
“Everything is still so unclear,” a Russian expat who lives in the Gulf told Arab News on condition of anonymity. “No one knows how long this war will last and what more will be affected. You don’t know how to calculate the risks.”
The embassy of Ukraine in the UAE recently announced that Ukrainian tourists who arrived in the Gulf country before the war may apply for a one-year residency visa.
As for the more than 1,000 Ukrainians who found themselves stranded in Dubai when the invasion began in February, aid agencies stepped in to house them or arrange tickets to Poland, where millions of war-displaced Ukrainians have found refuge.
“Traveling is not something on their mind now,” one Ukrainian living in Dubai told Arab News on condition of anonymity, describing their own family’s circumstances.
“There are no flights to or from Ukraine. People who managed to escape early on are largely those who could afford it and then came to places like Dubai.”
With a peace deal still eluding Russian and Ukrainian negotiators and the battlefront now shifting to the disputed east of the country, there is little sign of a return to business as usual any time soon.
UK’s counter-terror strategy in need of an overhaul, says official
Prevent focuses too much on non-Islamist extremists, says legislation reviewer
Jonathan Hall: If you have in mind the fact that ultimately it’s about preventing violence, that’s a really good way of approaching things
LONDON: The UK’s Prevent strategy, which aims to foil terrorism, should have violence-prevention as a primary focus, according to Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation Jonathan Hall.
Hall said that he agreed with concerns that Prevent was failing in its goal of finding and deradicalizing potential terrorist attackers because it was referring a disproportionate number of non-Islamist extremists.
He said that the majority of terrorist attacks were carried out by Islamists “so I can completely understand that when people see the number of people who have been referred from the right-wing side or what they call a mixed unclear or uncertain ideology side, they say, ‘Hang on, there’s some sort of imbalance’ .”
Counter-terrorism experts have previously warned that Prevent was being undermined by too many far-right referrals, distracting from those most likely to turn to terrorism.
Hall said it was vital to continue to monitor everyone who expressed forms of extremism because there was a “new trend in terrorism towards mainly Internet-driven terrorism, often involving very young people.”
He recommended switching Prevent’s main objective from preventing terrorism to preventing violence so it could encompass Islamic extremists, incels and far-right extremists.
“I think you’ve got to think about violence, ultimately, stopping violence. And so if you’re worried about claims of Islamophobia, or talking about matters of faith, which I completely understand are really difficult, if you have in mind the fact that ultimately it’s about preventing violence, that’s a really good way of approaching things,” Hall added in comments to the BBC.
Priti Patel, the home secretary, has said she intends to overhaul the counter-extremism strategy because of concerns that it does not focus enough on Islamic extremists.
She said that her time as home secretary had shown her that “there are definitely things that we need to change.”
Her comments are confirmation that Prevent, which has a £40 million ($52 million) budget, will be overhauled. The strategy has been repeatedly blamed for failing to stop terrorist attacks.
The home secretary is waiting for the outcome of an independent review of the strategy.
UK PM Johnson apologizes to parliament for COVID fine
As the House of Commons returns from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up
The opposition Labour Party is trying to get lawmakers to censure Johnson over the “partygate” scandal
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules.
As the House of Commons returns from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up — but rebuff opposition calls to resign for flouting the restrictions that he imposed on the country during the pandemic.
The opposition Labour Party is trying to get lawmakers to censure Johnson over the “partygate” scandal. The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, said he would allow Labour to hold a Commons debate and vote on whether Johnson should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament. Ministers found to have done that are generally expected to resign.
The vote is scheduled for Thursday. Before that, Johnson is expected to sound contrite, but argue that it would be wrong to change leaders while Britain faces crises including the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze driven by surging energy and goods prices.
Johnson and his Conservative government have faced growing outrage since allegations surfaced late last year that he and his staff held office parties in 2020 and 2021 when millions in the country were barred from meeting with friends and family — or even attending funerals for their loved ones.
Johnson paid a 50-pound ($66) fine last week for attending his own surprise birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020. The penalty made Johnson the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.
The fine followed a police investigation and a civil service probe into the gatherings. Johnson tried to bat away questions, first by saying there were no parties and then by insisting that he believed no rules were broken.
Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis insisted Johnson wasn’t a liar and had always stated “what he believes to be the truth.”
“What he said to Parliament he believed to be true at the time,” Lewis said.
Johnson’s grip on power had appeared to be on a knife-edge earlier this year because of the scandal and the departure of several top aides. Allies feared “partygate” could become a tipping point for a leader who has weathered a series of other storms over his expenses and his moral judgment. Some Conservative lawmakers were openly calling for a no-confidence vote in their leader.
But Johnson has hung on, partly because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine distracted public and political attention.
Johnson’s international image, battered by Britain’s messy exit from the European Union under his leadership, has been revived by his firm military, political and moral support for Ukraine. Johnson traveled to Kyiv earlier this month to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Johnson could still face more fines. London’s Metropolitan Police force is investigating a dozen event, including “bring your own booze” office parties and “wine time Fridays,” organized by Johnson’s staff. So far at least 50 tickets have been handed out, including those to Johnson, his wife Carrie and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.
If Johnson is sanctioned again, calls for a no-confidence vote could grow among Conservatives. For now, Conservative lawmaker Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said his colleagues were “withholding their judgment and waiting to see what happens.”
But fellow Conservative Tobias Ellwood, who heads the Commons Defense Committee, said the government “shouldn’t use the fig leaf of our involvement with Ukraine to somehow say this is not a time to address those difficult challenges.”
He said the party should hold a no-confidence vote to determine whether “the prime minister has support and we march forward, or it is time for change.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new Cabinet members took their oaths on Tuesday, a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.
Sharif, 70, was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11, after the country’s joint opposition ousted his immediate predecessor Imran Khan via a vote of no-confidence.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath, after President Arif Alvi — member of Khan’s party — excused himself from the ceremony.
Consisting of 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state, Sharif’s Cabinet is made up of allied political parties. Thirteen ministries went to Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, nine to Pakistan Peoples Party, four to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal, and two to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.
Balochistan Awami Party, Jamhoori Watan Party, and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid got one ministry each.
Two of the three ministers of state are from PML-N and one from PPP.
According to a statement issued by the President House, among prominent lawmakers who were inducted into the Cabinet is Khawaja Mohammed Asif, a former defense minister and a member of PML-N. Several politicians from PPP, the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari, are also part of the Cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.
As the distribution of portfolios is not final, changes in the Cabinet’s composition are still very likely, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, told Arab News.
“It is quite expected that questions will be raised, changes or expansion in the Cabinet will come up and many other people may also be inducted as advisors or special assistants to the prime minister,” he said.
As he has formed his government, Sharif will now have to focus on keeping it in power. His Cabinet can remain in place until general elections are due in August 2023.
“The formation of the Cabinet is done, but the new challenge is now managing it, decision making, moving forward on key issues and developing consensus within the coalition,” Mehboob added. “They have limited time to prove themselves.”
Sharif emerged as the leader of the united opposition to topple Khan over accusations of poor governance and mismanagement of the economy.
He is known for having spearheaded several development and infrastructural projects during his three tenures as Punjab chief minister, and he has a reputation domestically as a “can-do” administrator.
He is also the younger brother of PMLN-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — three-time prime minister who was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and went abroad on medical bail after serving a few months of a 10-year jail corruption sentence.