Start of Eid holiday brought forward to Thursday for all students in Saudi Arabia

Start of Eid holiday brought forward to Thursday for all students in Saudi Arabia
Saudi students enter their school. (File/SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Start of Eid holiday brought forward to Thursday for all students in Saudi Arabia

Start of Eid holiday brought forward to Thursday for all students in Saudi Arabia
  • King Salman announces change, which applies to schools and universities
  • Holiday had been scheduled to begin on Monday
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Salman has announced that the Eid Al-Fitr school holiday will begin on Thursday, four days earlier than originally planned.

The revised date, based on a recommendation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, applies to all school and university students.

The Ministry of Education said earlier that schools would remain open for the 24 days of Ramadan, before a 12-day Eid vacation. The last time the Kingdom’s schools were open during the holy month was nearly 15 years ago.

The move comes after a video appeared online of an 11-year-old schoolboy asking Education Minister Dr. Hamad Al-Asheikh to suspend school lessons during Ramadan.

The conversation took place at the opening ceremony for the third School League, a nationwide tournament for discovering new talent.

The child told Al-Asheikh it was “exhausting” to have to go to school during the holy month, but the minister replied by saying “a Ramadan school day is like any other school day.”

Footage of the brief conversation went viral on social media and prompted much debate.

Many people called for schools to close during Ramadan for the benefit of both teachers and students.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eid Al-Fitr students

Vicious stray dogs brutally attack two-year-old boy in Saudi Arabia

Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Vicious stray dogs brutally attack two-year-old boy in Saudi Arabia

Vicious stray dogs brutally attack two-year-old boy in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A two-year-old boy in Saudi Arabia’s Khafji Governorate was seriously injured after a group of stray dogs viciously attacked him. 

Nine dogs attacked Saif Al-Yami in a stadium, leaving him with severe wounds all over his body, the child’s uncle Saleh Al-Yami told Al Arabiya.

After the attack, the boy was taken to Khafji General Hospital but doctors did not have the adequate resources to treat his condition, according to his uncle. 

He was then transferred to Qatif Central Hospital, where he has since undergone surgery and is currently recovering. 

The boy’s family had contacted the Eastern Province Municipality eight months prior and submitted reports about several attacks by stray dogs in the neighborhood, the uncle told Al Arabiya, adding that they would continue to urge authorities to handle the dangers posed by these untamed animals. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia attack stray dogs

Saudi Cabinet calls on international community to hold Israeli forces responsible for crimes, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi Cabinet calls on international community to hold Israeli forces responsible for crimes, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet calls on international community to hold Israeli forces responsible for crimes, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi Cabinet calls on international community to hold Israeli forces responsible for crimes, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces responsible for crimes and violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque. It also said that these actions would impact the chances of reviving the peace process in the Middle East.

The Cabinet session was chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ministers affirmed the Kingdom’s support for efforts that led to a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis to achieve security and stability.

Saudi Arabia also reiterated standing by needy people around the world and alleviating their suffering, including providing urgent medical and shelter aid worth $10 million for Ukrainian refugees to neighboring countries in coordination with the UN.

The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s and Kuwait’s right to develop the joint Dorra offshore gas field, in implementation of the signed agreement between the two sides on March 21, 2022.

The ministers said that the improvement of Saudi Arabia’s credit outlook twice since the start of this year, topping G20 countries, was a result of efforts during the past five years in line with Saudi Vision 2030, positively reflecting the effectiveness of fiscal policy and raising the efficiency of government work.

The Cabinet approved an agreement on the Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt.

King Salman then directed amending the Eid Al-Fitr break for all students to start by the end of Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Eid Al-Fitr break was supposed to start on April 25, 2022. The King’s directives were based on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recommendation, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Topics: Saudi cabinet Palestine Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi National Museum celebrates Ramadan with drums, songs, and candy

The National Museum of Saudi Arabia celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with, as a part of the Ramadan Nights Program. (Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)
The National Museum of Saudi Arabia celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with, as a part of the Ramadan Nights Program. (Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)
Updated 20 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi National Museum celebrates Ramadan with drums, songs, and candy

The National Museum of Saudi Arabia celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with, as a part of the Ramadan Nights Program. (Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)
  • Three programs ran until April 15 in concurrence with the holy month
Updated 20 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi National Museum, as part of its Aroma Program to give a unique and distinctive cultural experience to visitors throughout the year, launched three programs for Ramadan.

The Craft and Heritage, Ramadan Nights and Ramadan Market programs ran until April 15.

The Craft and Heritage Program included a rosary-making workshop that talked about the history and presence of the craft today.

Ramadan Nights was an interactive cultural journey where visitors passed through the museum’s eight halls to learn about the history of the Kingdom.  The museum also celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with.

The Ramadan Market Program, in cooperation with the Social Development Bank, came to embrace products, foods, and clothing related to the month of Ramadan in order to support and contain national capabilities. (Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)

Gargee’an is a centuries-old tradition and a deep-rooted part of the culture in some Gulf countries. It is celebrated with children dressing up in traditional attire and going door-to-door singing to receive sweets and nuts from neighbors.

Faten Al-Odaili, a mother of four, expressed how grateful she was that the tradition of Gargee’an is not dead. “We always celebrate Gargee’an with our family,” Al-Odaili said. “When we learned about this festival, we rushed to purchase traditional floral outfits for our kids from old souks.

HIGHLIGHT

The Ramadan Nights was an interactive cultural journey where visitors passed through the museum’s eight halls to learn about the history of the Kingdom.

“Gargee’an is important for kids because it gets them excited to fast in Ramadan, and my kids always ask me about it because it creates a wonderful memory for them as we gather the neighborhood kids and give them candy and gifts while teaching them the songs … it’s a part of Riyadh tradition,” she said.

The Ramadan Market Program, in cooperation with the Social Development Bank, featured Ramadan-themed products, foods, and clothing to support families.

Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam

Shoug Al-Hamlan, the owner of an events giveaways business, said that the bank contacted them to participate in the event in the museum.

“We are a business specialized in giveaways … weddings, baby showers, Gargee’an, and any event,” Al-Hamlan said.

“Gargee’an is a beautiful event that happens in the middle of Ramadan and I think it means a lot to kids because they get excited for Ramadan, and it creates fun moments in family gatherings.”

Badria Al-Attallah, the owner of Om Issam Heritage, joined the event with her handmade products such as traditional trays and other home decorations made from palm tree leaves. Al-Attallah’s designs are a mix of modern and heritage styles.

Reminicing about Gargee’an, Al-Atallah said: “In my time Gargee’an was called ‘Al-Hawama’ … that was the time where you could hear the sewing machines work as our mothers sewed the floral traditional dresses for us, and we used to walk in the ally and knock on doors to get candy and sing songs.

“It’s nice that we still have it so kids can learn about our old traditions at that time of how the sewing machines worked and how we used to put henna on our hands.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi National Museum Ramadan

KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen's Hodeidah

KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen’s Hodeidah

KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued implementing a water supply and environmental sanitation project for camps for the displaced in Al-Khoukha district, in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.
During March, 1,627,000 liters of suitable water were pumped into tanks that were suitable for domestic use, carrying out 144 shifts to remove waste from the internally displaced camps.
78 sewage suctions were conducted, and two cleaning campaigns for maintaining the camp’s 23 bathrooms.120 bags were distributed for cleaning bathrooms, carrying out 180 rainwater suction procedures, and implementing 470 backfilling operations for rain swamps.
9,800 people benefited from these services.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

Makkah museum attracts visitors during Ramadan

As part of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, the International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization attracted scores of people. (Supplied)
As part of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, the International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization attracted scores of people. (Supplied)
Updated 20 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah museum attracts visitors during Ramadan

As part of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, the International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization attracted scores of people. (Supplied)
  • The exhibition highlights the efforts of the Kingdom in the service of pilgrims and visitors and the architectural development of the Two Holy Mosques
Updated 20 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization is another attractive feature of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, which is organized by Kadana Development Company in Muzdalifah

The museum was inaugurated by CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites Abdul Rahman bin Farouq Addas, who toured the different sections of the exhibitions including the section that highlighted historical photos of Makkah and Madinah, and listening to a presentation via modern technologies about the biography of Prophet Muhammad, explanation of Hajj and Umrah rituals, among others.

The exhibition also highlights the efforts of the Kingdom in the service of pilgrims and visitors and the architectural development of the Two Holy Mosques.

Addas also visited other sections of the Ramadan Nights Festival such as the Makkah neighborhood that had out on fare popular, local dishes, traditional crafts, and other entertainment areas for children and families.

The festival and the museum were launched as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in order to enrich the experience of the visitors and pilgrims under the supervision of the Muslim World League.

Since the museum witnessed an influx of visitors since its inauguration, the organizers extended the working hours from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. to accommodate visitors and residents.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Makkah museum International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization

