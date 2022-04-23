Ukrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland

You are here

Volunteers give out food to people in need at a distribution depot of Swiss aid organization “Essen fuer Alle” (Food For All) in Zurich on Saturday. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Charities in Switzerland say many Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion were turning to them for food, clothing and medical treatment
  • "We come here to take food because we need it," said Kristina, 42, who did not gave her family name
Reuters

ZURICH: Hundreds of Ukrainians lined up for food handouts in central Zurich on Saturday as wealthy Switzerland struggles to cope with the arrival of around 40,000 refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
Refugees in official accommodation receive some financial support from the state, although this is often not enough to live on in a country where the cost of living is among the highest in the world. Those staying with private host families — around half the arrivals, according to the authorities — are falling through the cracks of the welfare system altogether.
Charities in Switzerland say many Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion were turning to them for food, clothing and medical treatment, as was evident from the long line outside a Zurich charity’s food bank on Saturday.
Among people lined up outside an Essen fuer Alle (Food for All) food distribution center along railroad tracks was Kristina and her 7-year-old daughter who arrived from Kyiv on March 3 to stay with a Ukrainian family friend in Zurich.
“We come here to take food because we need it,” said Kristina, 42, who did not gave her family name. “Our volunteer (host) cannot give food every time. She’s tired and she also doesn’t have too much money.”
Ariane Stocklin of Christian aid project incontro told Reuters that hers is a common story.
“Some refugees stay with families who can no longer pay for their food. Others are in asylum centers, where the food is insufficient. We see a lot of demand,” Stocklin said.
Even before the Ukraine crisis, welfare payments to refugees were not enough to live on in some areas of Switzerland.
Voters in Zurich decided in 2017 to lower welfare payments to refugees to around 500 Swiss francs ($522) per month, 30 percent below standard social welfare levels.
Heike Isselhorst, a spokesperson for Zurich’s social service department, said people housed by the authorities had basic needs covered.
However, there was no procedure for aiding refugees staying with host families, she said.
Gaby Szoelloesy, who coordinates cantonal social welfare departments, apologized this week to host families who feel left in the lurch.
“But it is simply very, very difficult if we don’t even know of the host family’s commitment because it did not go via official channels,” she told a news conference.
While the government has taken the unusual step of allowing Ukrainian refugees to apply for temporary residency and work permits, this does little to address the present needs of the struggling refugees staying with host families.
One Ukrainian refugee named Anna, 38, arrived in the Zurich suburb of Winterthur in late February with her two young children and her mother. They live in the apartment of a friend’s parents.
“We slept in a refugee center when we arrived, but it was not a good place for the children, no privacy, no good food. They even searched us every time we came back from outside,” she said.
($1 = 0.9571 Swiss francs)

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says
Updated 58 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says
  • The case, a 31-year old male, was detected in the city of Mbandaka, capital of Congo's Equateur province
  • “Time is not on our side,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Regional Director for Africa
Updated 58 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

KINSHASA: A new case of Ebola has been confirmed in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the National Institute of Biomedical Research said on Saturday, four months after the end of the country’s last outbreak.
The case, a 31-year old male, was detected in the city of Mbandaka, capital of Congo’s Equateur province, the institute said. A health ministry spokesperson confirmed the discovery.
The patient began showing symptoms on April 5, but did not seek treatment for more than a week. He was admitted to an Ebola treatment center on April 21 and died later that day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.
“Time is not on our side,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa. “The disease has had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up.”
Mbandaka, a crowded trading hub on the banks of the Congo River, has contended with two previous outbreaks — in 2018 and in 2020. It is a city where people live in close proximity, with road, water and air links to the capital Kinshasa.
The WHO said that efforts to contain the disease are already underway in Mbandaka, and that a vaccination campaign will begin in the coming days.
Congo has seen 13 previous outbreaks of Ebola, including one in 2018-2020 in the east that killed nearly 2,300 people, the second highest toll recorded in the history of the hemorrhagic fever.
The last outbreak, also in the east, infected 11 people between October and December and killed six of them.

Tour ship with 26 people aboard loses contact off Hokkaido

Tour ship with 26 people aboard loses contact off Hokkaido
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News Japan

Tour ship with 26 people aboard loses contact off Hokkaido

Tour ship with 26 people aboard loses contact off Hokkaido
  • The Coast Guard has sent five patrol vessels and two planes to the site for search and rescue operations
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News Japan

SAPPORO: The Japan Coast Guard on Saturday received a report from a sightseeing ship carrying a total of 26 passengers and crew members that it had been flooded in waters off the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.
Following the report at around 1:15 p.m. (4:15 a.m. GMT), the ship lost contact, according to coast guard officials.
The Coast Guard has sent five patrol vessels and two planes to the site for search and rescue operations.
According to the First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, 22 adult passengers and two children as well as two crew members were on the ship, called Kazu I, which was sailing in the Sea of Okhotsk off Cape Shiretoko.
According to the website of the ship’s operator, the small sightseeing ship has a capacity of 65 passengers.

*JIJI Press

Russian mercenaries are Putin’s ‘coercive tool’ in Africa

Russian mercenaries are Putin’s ‘coercive tool’ in Africa
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

Russian mercenaries are Putin’s ‘coercive tool’ in Africa

Russian mercenaries are Putin’s ‘coercive tool’ in Africa
  • The Wagner Group passes itself off as a private military contractor and the Kremlin denies any connection to it or even, sometimes, that it exists
  • In sub-Saharan Africa, Wagner has gained substantial footholds for Russia in Central African Republic, Sudan and Mali
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

DAKAR, Senegal: When abuses were reported in recent weeks in Mali — fake graves designed to discredit French forces; a massacre of some 300 people, mostly civilians — all evidence pointed to the shadowy mercenaries of Russia’s Wagner Group.
Even before these feared professional soldiers joined the assault on Ukraine, Russia had deployed them to under-the-radar military operations across at least half a dozen African countries. Their aim: to further President Vladimir Putin’s global ambitions, and to undermine democracy.
The Wagner Group passes itself off as a private military contractor and the Kremlin denies any connection to it or even, sometimes, that it exists.
But Wagner’s commitment to Russian interests has become apparent in Ukraine, where its fighters, seen wearing the group’s chilling white skull emblem, are among the Russian forces currently attacking eastern Ukraine.
In sub-Saharan Africa, Wagner has gained substantial footholds for Russia in Central African Republic, Sudan and Mali. Wagner’s role in those countries goes way beyond the cover story of merely providing a security service, experts say.
“They essentially run the Central African Republic,” and are a growing force in Mali, Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of US armed forces in Africa, told a Senate hearing last month.
The United States identifies Wagner’s financer as Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who is close to the Russian president and sometimes is called “Putin’s chef” for his flashy restaurants favored by the Russian leader. He was charged by the US government with trying to influence the 2016 US presidential election, and the Wagner Group is the subject of US and European Union sanctions.
Russia’s game plan for Africa, where it has applied its influence as far north as Libya and as far south as Mozambique, is straightforward in some ways, say analysts. It seeks alliances with regimes or juntas shunned by the West or facing insurgencies and internal challenges to their rule.
The African leaders get recognition from the Kremlin and military muscle from Wagner. They pay for it by giving Russia prime access to their oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.
Russia also gains positions on a strategically important continent.
But there’s another objective of Russia’s “hybrid war” in Africa, said Joseph Siegle, director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.
Siegle said Russia is also waging an ideological battle, using Wagner as a “coercive tool” to undermine Western ideas of democracy and turn countries toward Moscow. Putin wants to challenge the international democratic order “because Russia can’t compete very well in that order,” Siegle said.
“If democracy is held up as the ultimate aspirational governance model, then that is constraining for Russia,” Siegle said.
Rather, Wagner promotes Russian interests with soldiers and guns, but also through propaganda and disinformation, as Prigozhin has done for Putin before.
In Central African Republic, Wagner fighters ride around the capital Bangui in unmarked military vehicles and guard the country’s gold and diamond mines. They have helped to hold off armed rebel groups and to keep President Faustin-Archange Touadera in power, but their reach goes much further.
Russian national Valery Zakharov is Touadera’s national security adviser but also a “key figure” in Wagner’s command structure, according to European Union documents accusing the mercenary group of serious human rights violations.
A statue erected last year in Bangui depicts Russian soldiers standing side by side to protect a woman and her children. Russia is cast as the country’s savior and pro-Russia marches have been held in support of the war in Ukraine and to criticize former security partner France — though several protesters said they are paid.
“A Central African adage says that when someone helps you, you have to reciprocate. This is why we have mobilized as one to support Russia,” said Didacien Kossimatchi, an official in Touadera’s political party. “Russia has absolved us of the unacceptable domination of the West.”
Kossimatchi said Russia was “acting in self-defense” in Ukraine.
Such support from African countries is a strategic success for Russia. When the United Nations voted on a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine, 17 of the 35 countries that abstained from the vote — nearly half — were African. Several other African nations did not register a vote.
“Africa is fast becoming crucial to Putin’s efforts to dilute the influence of the United States and its international alliances,” said a report in March by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit set up by the former British prime minister.
Russia’s strategy in Africa comes at a minimal cost economically and politically. Analysts estimate Wagner operates with only a few hundred to 2,000 mercenaries in a country. Many are ex-Russian military intelligence, Siegle said, but because it’s a private force the Kremlin can deny responsibility for Wagner’s actions.
The real price is paid by ordinary people.
The people of Central African Republic aren’t more secure, said Pauline Bax, Africa Program deputy director of the International Crisis Group think tank. “In fact, there’s more violence and intimidation,” she said.
France, the US and human rights groups have accused Wagner mercenaries of extra-judicial killings of civilians in Central African Republic. A UN panel of experts said private military groups and “particularly the Wagner Group” have violently harassed people and committed rape and sexual violence. They are just the latest accusations of serious abuses by the group.
Central African Republic in 2021 acknowledged serious human rights violations by Russians, which forced Russian ambassador Vladimir Titorenko to leave his post.
The Wagner group has responded with a charm offensive — creating films designed to please the public, sponsoring beauty pageants and distributing educational materials that promote Russia’s involvement in Africa. Russian is now being taught in universities.
Russia has taken its Central African Republic blueprint to Mali and elsewhere in Africa. In Mali, there has been an “uprooting of democracy,” said Aanu Adeoye, an analyst on Russia-Africa affairs at the London-based Chatham House think tank.
Following coups in 2020 and last year, France is withdrawing troops from its former colony that had been helping fight Islamic extremists since 2013. Wagner moved in, striking a security deal with Mali’s new military junta, which then expelled the French ambassador and banned French TV stations. Tensions with the West have escalated. So has the violence.
Last month, Mali’s army and foreign soldiers who witnesses suspected were Russian killed an estimated 300 men in the rural town of Moura. Some of those killed were suspected extremists but most were civilians, Human Rights Watch said, calling it a “deliberate slaughter of people in custody.”
This week, when French forces handed over control of the Gossi military base, suspected Wagner agents hurriedly buried several bodies nearby and a Russian social media campaign blamed France for the graves. The French military, however, had used aerial surveillance after their withdrawal to show the creation of the sandy graves.
Both atrocities bear the hallmarks of Wagner mercenaries and Russia’s foreign policy brand under Putin, say several analysts.
“They have no concerns about minor things like democracy and human rights,” said Chatham House’s Adeoye.

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school
  • The country is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

BEIJING: Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing.
City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results on Friday. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases that day that were counted separately.
Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-COVID” strategy has drawn global attention.
China has doubled down on the approach even in face of the highly transmissible omicron variant. The zero-COVID policy warded off many deaths and widespread outbreaks when faced with less transmissible variants through mass testing and strict lockdowns where people could not leave their homes.
But recent developments in Shanghai have led some to question whether the strategy is worth the tradeoffs. Many residents in the city have struggled to get adequate food supplies during a lockdown this month, while some were also unable to get drugs or medical attention. Some elderly people died after an outbreak at an hospital led medical staff to be quarantined.
The country is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan.
Local media reported that in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, the government ordered the suspension of in-person after-school activities and classes. The city government is now conducting a round of mass testing to look for more cases.
In Shanghai, city officials reported 12 new deaths Saturday, all elderly patients with underlying illnesses.

Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3

Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3

Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3
  • After seven of its troops were killed in an ambush earlier this month, Pakistan on April 16 retaliated with bombing raids inside Afghanistan
Updated 23 April 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: Militants in Afghanistan fired heavy weapons across the border into a Pakistani military outpost overnight, killing three personnel, the army said Saturday, in the latest violence to rattle the volatile region.
A firefight ensued with the militants firing toward the army post in Pakistan’s rugged North Waziristan region, and several were killed, the statement said. There was no immediate way to independently confirm details of the attack.
It comes as Afghanistan is reeling from a series of explosions in recent days, including the bombing of a mosque in northern Kunduz province on Friday that killed 33 people, including several students of an adjacent religious school or madrassa.
The striking increase in attacks in Afghanistan — as well as in neighboring Pakistan — highlights the growing security challenge facing Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who swept to power last August in the closing days of the chaotic withdrawal of American and NATO troops ending their 20-year war.
Even as their harsh religiously motivated edicts, which seemed reminiscent of their late 1990s rule, drew harsh criticism, their seemingly heavy-handed approach to security brought early expectations of improved safety.
However a vicious Islamic State affiliate known as the Islamic State in Khorasn Province, or IS-K — which claimed the recent spate of attacks in Afghanistan as well as a growing number in neighboring Pakistan — is proving an intractable challenge.
IS-K took responsibility for a series of attacks across Afghanistan on Thursday, most of which targeted the country’s minority Shiites who the radical Sunni Muslim group revile as heretics.
Still, the IS-K, which is an enemy of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, is not the only militant organization in Afghanistan contributing to the security dilemma facing Kabul’s religiously driven government.
The violent Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or (TTP) — which the United Nations says numbers around 10,000 in Afghanistan — has stepped up its assault on Pakistan’s military outposts from its Afghan hideouts. Even the upstart IS-K has taken responsibility for some of the attacks targeting Pakistani military personnel, damaging relations between the two countries.
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have promised no militant group would use its soil as a base to attack another country, but Kabul has yet to arrest or hand over any TTP leaders in Afghanistan to Pakistan. Other militant groups also operating in Afghanistan include China’s militant Uighurs of East Turkistan Movement, which seeks independence for northwest China, and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU).
Some of the groups are loosely allied to the IS-K , while others act more independently, but on Saturday Pakistan’s military statement warned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to do more.
“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future,” said the Pakistan military statement.
After seven of its troops were killed in an ambush earlier this month, Pakistan on April 16 retaliated with bombing raids inside Afghanistan that locals in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province said killed dozens of refugees. The United Nations Education Fund (UNICEF) confirmed 20 children were killed in the strikes in Afghanistan’s border provinces of Khost and Kunar.
Meanwhile on Saturday the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School, which was among the IS-K targets in the Thursday attacks, re-opened. As many as seven students were killed in the attacks. The principal handed each student a pen and a flower as they began classes on Sunday.

