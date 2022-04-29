You are here

EU border agency boss quits over alleged mismanagement

EU border agency boss quits over alleged mismanagement
A confidential report by Olaf, the European Anti-Fraud Office, found Fabrice Leggeri "did not follow procedures, was dishonest with the EU and managed staff badly," French magazine Le Point reported. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

EU border agency boss quits over alleged mismanagement

EU border agency boss quits over alleged mismanagement
  • Leggeri had offered his resignation on Thursday and the board had "concluded that the employment has therefore come to an end,"
  • Olaf's confidential report into Leggeri found he "did not follow procedures, was dishonest with the EU and managed staff badly,"
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Fabrice Leggeri, a figurehead for impenetrable European frontiers who was frequently accused of tolerating illegal “pushbacks” of migrants, has resigned as head of Frontex, the border agency said Friday.
The Frontex board made the announcement after holding a two-day meeting “in view of the European Anti-Fraud Office’s (OLAF) investigations against three staff members including the agency’s executive director,” it said in a statement.
It said Leggeri had offered his resignation on Thursday and the board had “concluded that the employment has therefore come to an end,” adding that deputy executive director Aija Kalnaja would fill in for him.
A German government spokesman said earlier that the boss’ departure “gives the opportunity to fully clear up allegations, to create transparency and make sure all Frontex’s operations respect European law.”
Olaf’s confidential report into Leggeri found he “did not follow procedures, was dishonest with the EU and managed staff badly,” French magazine Le Point reported.
Frontex has repeatedly been accused by aid groups of illegally returning migrants across EU borders — or of turning a blind eye when national authorities themselves carried out such “pushbacks.”
Greece’s land and sea borders with Turkey have been a major focus of such allegations.
On Wednesday, an investigation by French daily Le Monde and investigative outfit Lighthouse Reports found that Frontex recorded pushbacks in Greek waters between March 2020 and September 2021 as “operations to prevent departures (toward Europe), carried out in Turkish waters.”
Lighthouse Reports and German magazine Der Spiegel published Leggeri’s letter of resignation on Twitter.
In it, he writes that “I give my mandate back to the Management Board as it seems that Frontex mandate on which I have been elected and renewed in June 2019 has silently but effectively been changed.”
In recent months, Leggeri has publicly acknowledged confusion over whether his role was to hinder migrants’ entry to Europe or to oversee national border agencies’ treatment of asylum-seekers.
He said in December that he was “helpless” to work out his true mission.
“Between the imperative not to allow people to cross irregularly and the other, the principle of non-refoulement (which forbids pushbacks) as everyone in need of protection has the right to asylum, how should we act?” he said.
“No one can give me the answer. We’re schizophrenic.”
Leggeri “never understood that Frontex must protect fundamental rights in all its actions,” Dutch European Parliament member Tineke Strik commented on Twitter.
“Next director must make this a top priority.”
European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said Frontex’s role was both to protect borders and fundamental rights.
Marked by repeated political scares over migrant arrivals in Europe, Leggeri’s seven years as Frontex chief have coincided with a major increase in resources for the agency.
It is set to grow to 10,000 staff watching the EU’s external borders by 2027.
But the agency also reported last week that irregular crossings into the EU were the highest in six years in January-March this year, with 40,300 entries.
The biggest numbers of irregular crossings were detected coming from the Western Balkans, mostly entering the EU via Greece and Bulgaria.
They accounted for around half of all irregular entries, with the main migrant nationalities being Syrian and Afghan.
Most migrants irregularly entering the EU along its eastern and southern flanks aimed to move on to other EU countries, or to former EU member Britain.

Italy’s ‘city of solidarity’ hosts Eid Al-Fitr events

The Muslim community in the northern Italian city of Turin has invited citizens to attend open air prayer and celebration events
The Muslim community in the northern Italian city of Turin has invited citizens to attend open air prayer and celebration events
Updated 29 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy’s ‘city of solidarity’ hosts Eid Al-Fitr events

The Muslim community in the northern Italian city of Turin has invited citizens to attend open air prayer and celebration events
  • Events are being organized in sport centers and city parks on Sunday as well as Monday
  • Catholic Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia and Mayor Stefano Lo Russo are expected to attend the prayer at the Dora Park
Updated 29 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The Muslim community in the northern Italian city of Turin has invited citizens to attend open air prayer and celebration events for Eid Al-Fitr.

The events are being organized in sport centers and city parks on Sunday as well as Monday.

Catholic Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia and Mayor Stefano Lo Russo are expected to attend the prayer at the Dora Park, the largest of the scheduled events, which in 2019, drew almost 3,000 people.

“All Muslim friends here in Turin were submitted in the holy month of Ramadan to the obedience of faith towards God and consolidated fraternal bonds in their community. We are also grateful to them also for the lots of generous gestures they all did towards the needy in our city,” Nosiglia said in a message to the Muslim community.

The archbishop added: “God has saved us all from the pandemic and now calls us all to do whatever we can to help those who are in hardship.”

He urged “the common responsibility in teaching the new generations the culture of mutual respect, in the understanding of great divine grace that makes all human beings brothers.”

On the occasion of Laylat Al-Qadr, the mayor and prefect of Turin organized an event to thank the Islamic communities at the Mole Antonelliana, an 18th century tower considered one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Representatives of 20 Islamic centers attended the event in the city, where about 50,000 Muslims live.

“We all must promote interreligious dialogue to reaffirm the values ​​of peace, coexistence, integration and solidarity,” said President of the Municipal Council Maria Grazia Grippo.

“Turin is historically a city of solidarity and the Italian state recognizes the specificities of local communities in compliance with the laws and the constitution,” said Turin Prefect Raffaele Ruberto, who stressed the importance of interaction between cultures as a “basis for new values ​​of harmonic coexistence.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Italy Eid Al Fitr Turin Muslims Eid Al-Fitr

UK to send investigators to Ukraine, focus on sex violence, says Truss

UK to send investigators to Ukraine, focus on sex violence, says Truss
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

UK to send investigators to Ukraine, focus on sex violence, says Truss

UK to send investigators to Ukraine, focus on sex violence, says Truss
  • Both Ukrainian prosecutors and the ICC are investigating potential war crimes in Ukraine since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion
  • Liz Truss said a British team would head to Ukraine in May with a special emphasis on investigating rape as a possible war crime
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON/THE HAGUE: Britain will send investigators to Ukraine to help gather evidence of war crimes, including sexual violence, its foreign minister said on Friday.
Both Ukrainian prosecutors and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are investigating potential war crimes in Ukraine since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise its neighbor.
Moscow denies committing war crimes in Ukraine or targeting civilians during a war that has killed thousands, devastated many cities and towns and forced five million people, mostly women and children, to flee abroad.
Speaking after meeting with ICC officials, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said a British team would head to Ukraine in May with a special emphasis on investigating rape as a possible war crime.
“It’s done to subjugate women and destroy communities and we want to see it stopped,” she said.
“This is about collecting a wide range of evidence, witness statements, forensic evidence, and video evidence,” she said outside the court building in The Hague.
BAN ON RUSSIAN ENERGY
Separately, Truss met with her Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra to discuss the need for further sanctions on Russia, including a halt on purchasing Russian fossil fuels.
The two NATO allies have been closely aligned on Ukraine policy, with both supporting the supply of heavy weaponry for its war effort. Both also support a full ban on Russian energy exports to Europe, including gas, by the end of 2022.
Truss said Britain endorses prosecuting Russian leaders for the war crime of aggression — a thorny question under international law.
The ICC has jurisdiction over war crimes committed on Ukrainian soil, including by Russian soldiers, but cannot bring aggression charges since Russia is not a member of the court.
Some politicians and legal experts have called for the establishment of a separate tribunal as the quickest way to hold Russian politicians responsible for an illegal war.
“We want to see all the crimes prosecuted,” Truss said.
However, she added, “I’m concerned that if there’s focus on setting up an additional tribunal that will divert resources away from this vital evidence collecting.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UK Liz Truss ICC rape war crimes

UK-Rwanda refugee deal faces first legal challenge

UK-Rwanda refugee deal faces first legal challenge
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

UK-Rwanda refugee deal faces first legal challenge

UK-Rwanda refugee deal faces first legal challenge
  • Iranian, Eritrean men believe they will be among first extradited under plan
  • Lawyer: ‘Interesting that PM can enter ‘world-first’ agreement without there being any debate, vote in parliament’
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Two refugees in the UK have instructed their lawyers to challenge British plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, marking the first legal test of the policy.

The two — an Eritrean man who arrived in February, and an Iranian who came in March — both entered on the back of a lorry and believe, with their asylum claims yet to receive a response from the Home Office, that they will be among the first extradited under the plans.

Instalaw will issue judicial review proceedings challenging the legality of the deal that Home Secretary Priti Patel signed with Rwanda this month.

The Times reported that the firm will use the argument that anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller made to block former Prime Minister Theresa May from triggering Article 50, and therefore Brexit, without first putting it to a parliamentary vote.

Stuart Luke, a partner at the firm who was also involved in Miller’s case, will argue that ministers do not have powers to agree an international deal without first seeking parliamentary approval.

The deal was enabled through changes to second legislation brought through in January that adjudged anyone who arrived illegally via another “safe” country, such as France, “inadmissible” to the UK asylum system.

This allowed Patel to sign the deal in Rwanda just hours after consulting the Cabinet and without any legislation, debates or votes in Parliament.

“It’s very interesting that a prime minister can enter into a ‘world-first’ agreement without there being any debate and vote on the details and specifics of the deal in parliament,” Luke told The Times.

He and his team will also argue that the deal fails the Geneva Convention’s rules that asylum seekers are entitled to have their asylum status determined in the country in which they claim it.

Neither man has yet been screened by Home Office officials, a process that usually occurs within days of claiming asylum, after which they are asked where they are from, how they got to the UK, and what the basis of their claim for asylum is.

A further challenge will test the policy’s compliance with data protection laws, questioning how sharing personal data with Rwanda is compliant with GDPR rules. A Home Office source said: “We welcome the challenge and it was always to be expected.”

Head of EU border agency offers to resign, source says after accusations of rights abuse

Head of EU border agency offers to resign, source says after accusations of rights abuse
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

Head of EU border agency offers to resign, source says after accusations of rights abuse

Head of EU border agency offers to resign, source says after accusations of rights abuse
  • OLAF’s report has not been made public
  • The summary of the report “reveals that Frontex’s management was aware of human rights violations and deliberately avoided reporting them”
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The head of the European Union’s border agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, has offered to resign, a source said on Friday, after accusations the body mistreated migrants on the external frontiers of the bloc.
Frontex spokesman Pior Switalski declined to comment as the management board of the Warsaw-based agency was meeting. Leggeri, who was attending the meeting, was not immediately available for comment.
The EU’s anti-fraud agency OLAF launched an investigation last year into allegations of human rights violations by Frontex, an agency tasked with managing migration on the bloc’s external frontiers. OLAF’s report has not been made public.
European Parliament’s Erik Marquardt, a German lawmaker with the Greens’ faction, said on March 2 that the summary of the report “reveals that Frontex’s management was aware of human rights violations and deliberately avoided reporting them.”

South Africa may be entering fifth COVID-19 wave — health minister

South Africa may be entering fifth COVID-19 wave — health minister
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

South Africa may be entering fifth COVID-19 wave — health minister

South Africa may be entering fifth COVID-19 wave — health minister
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID-19 infection wave after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.
Phaahla told a news conference that the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape were driving the uptick in cases. He said at this stage health authorities had not been alerted to any new variant, other than changes to omicron.

Topics: South Africa COVID-19 Pandemic

