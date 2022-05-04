You are here

‘Tokyo Vice’: American reporter’s tale of crime underworld ‘yawningly long’
The series is streaming on HBO Max. Supplied
CHENNAI: Films on gangsters are nothing new and they have had an arc beginning from the American Westerns to Godfather fare. HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice,” created by J.T. Rogers in a series of eight episodes, are yawningly long and offer little novelty or finesse.

Narrating the adventures of a real-life American journalist, Jake Adelstein, who learnt Japanese, lived in Tokyo, worked for a leading newspaper and wrote about all this in his eponymous book, the work takes us on a dark and deadly ride through the dazzling neon-lit metro.

His dealings as a crime reporter with the city’s underworld and the police have largely inspired the television series. But his bestselling memoir has been questioned in The Hollywood Reporter which reveals that his friends and colleagues at the daily have raised doubts about the accuracy of his reporting.




The series follows the adventures of a real-life American journalist, Jake Adelstein, who lived in Tokyo, worked for a leading newspaper. Supplied

The director’s portrayals play out like a fictionalized account of Tokyo’s seedy underbelly where the yakuza and bar hostesses have a love-hate relationship with cops. In an early sequence, we hear one of them telling Adelstein (played by Ansel Elgort) that there are no murders in Japan, followed by several scenes of gore, blood and bodies in what turns out to be a bitter power play between two gangsters — Ishida (Shun Sugata) and Tozawa (Ayumi Tanida).

Woven into this, though not quite neatly, is a subplot on a bar girl, Samantha Porter (Rachel Keller), who had run away from her hometown after stealing money from a nunnery. This is similar to Adelstein’s personal story: He left Missouri, leaving his family behind including a sick sister. It is never quite clear what had driven him in the first place to land in Tokyo and try so hard to get into a Japanese-language newspaper with a tag like gaijin (foreigner) mocking him.




Adelstein's dealings as a crime reporter with the city’s underworld and the police have largely inspired the television series. Supplied

There are far too many exaggerations bundled into the episodes as there are plot-driven conveniences. Samantha’s character, for one, comes off as highly unbelievable, especially the way she switches allegiances from Adelstein to a yakuza, Sato (Show Kasamatsu).

However, two relationships are nicely written. Adelstein develops a lasting tie with crime cop, Hiroto Katagiri (a compelling Ken Watanabe, a solid pillar in the Japanese movie industry), and the reporter also has a great professional camaraderie with his newspaper supervisor, Emi Maruyama (Rinko Kikuchi), and these convey a certain warmth that is otherwise lacking in the series.

The effort to get the celebrated Michael Mann, who is nearly 80, to set the tone of the series by asking him to direct the pilot plot, backfires in the remaining seven episodes. The contrast is too glaring to be missed, and even the couple of credible performances, Elgort’s included, cannot lift “Tokyo Vice” out of its sordid mess.

Topics: review

DUBAI: After being canceled in 2020 and held in September last year due to the pandemic, the Met Gala returned to its usual time slot this year, the first Monday in May. Held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, A-list celebrities descended upon the red carpet in celebration of the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” showing off their best take on the event’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code.

The last time we saw Gigi Hadid on the iconic Met Gala steps, she was channeling a real-life Jessica Rabbit with her white Prada gown, freshly-dyed red hair and long black latex gloves. This year, for her seventh Met Gala appearance, the part-Palestinian model turned up in a red skintight catsuit that consisted of a leather corset paired with pointed-toe knee-high boots and a voluminous, billowing red coat. The 27-year-old, who made her Met Gala debut in 2015, was dressed by Versace for the occasion.

Gigi Hadid wore Versace to the 2022 Met Gala ceremony. Getty 

“For this, we wanted to incorporate how in the 1800s those shapes for women’s wear became a lot more exaggerated and started to push boundaries,” Hadid explained to Vogue of her look. “Of course, Versace is always celebrating that, so that’s what we went for tonight and it’s very heavy,” she added.

As for her hair and makeup, the Dutch-Palestinian catwalk star opted for a raked-back, structural updo and bold red lipstick that matched her ensemble.

Her younger sister Bella Hadid, 25, opted for an edgy look — a black sculpted leather corset with articulated cups and metal accents from Burberry, a skirt with a high slit, patterned lace tights and a pearl-encrusted anklet.

Bella Hadid wearing Burberry at the 2022 Met Gala. Getty

Bella last attended the Met Gala in 2019. Then, she executed the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme in a stunning black jewel-encrusted gown from Italian fashion house Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

The Met Gala, also known as the “Oscars of Fashion,” is one of the most highly anticipated industry events. This year’s co-chairs for the event included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda who took over from last year’s co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

Topics: 2022 Met Gala Bella Hadid Gigi Hadid

NEW YORK: Kim Kardashian went for classic and iconic at the Met Gala, once again breaking the internet by donning one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous looks.

The $5 million dollar dress was worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy.

Kardashian wore the dress while accompanied by her boyfriend, “SNL” comedian Pete Davidson, in the couple’s second red carpet outing.

Monroe’s dress was sold to Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Orlando for nearly $5 million in 2016. Internet sleuths guessed Kardashian would wear the dress after she and Davidson were spotted in Orlando recently.

Kim Kardashian said she lost 16 pounds in order to fit into the dress. Getty Images

 

Topics: Met Gala 2022 Kim Kardashian

DUBAI: Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr with their friends and family today, and a host of public figures — including models, athletes, politicians and singers — have taken to their social media platforms to wish them a blessed Eid.

Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam posted a close-up photo of a white flower on her Instagram Stories alongside the text: “May Allah fill your heart with joy and may you be blessed with kindness, patience, happiness and love. We did it!”

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan posted a sweet snap with her husband Chris Gonzalez and captioned it “Eid Mubarak my loves!!! Wishing you all an amazing holiday!”

Professional footballer Mesut Ozil also took to Instagram to wish the Muslim community a blessed Eid. “Happy Eid to all my Muslim brothers and sisters,” he wrote to his 24 million followers alongside an illustration that depicted him praying.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official)

Meanwhile, American singer Lupe Fiasco kept it short and sweet, posting a simple “Eid Mubarak” on his Instagram Stories.

Music producer DJ Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, also took to the photo-sharing platform to wish his followers a happy Eid. He posted a photo of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on his Instagram Stories alongside the text “Eid Mubarak” and the prayer emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Also taking to her Instagram Stories to share well wishes with the Muslim community was British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who posted an illustration depicting a mosque, lanterns and a crescent moon with the text: “Eid Mubarak. Ya Allah, grant us taqwa so that we may continue the good habits beyond the month of Ramadan.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a thoughtful video on Twitter to wish Muslims an Eid Mubarak. “I’m sending my warmest wishes to all Muslims who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr and marking the end of Ramadan. After a month of prayer, fasting, and giving back, I hope you’re able to enjoy this time of celebration and community,” he wrote alongside the video.

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr 2022

DUBAI: Summer is finally here, bringing with it a wealth of reading opportunities, whether you’re lounging poolside or waiting for the final boarding call for your flight to Capri.

From mysteries to memoirs there’s a whole host of books worthy of paging open. If you’re unsure of where to start, consider poring over Elisa Sednaoui Dellal’s selection with Semaine. The Egyptian-Italian-French model and philanthropist has teamed up with the digital platform to curate a list of some of her favorite books alongside other tastemakers including models Claudia Schiffer and Camilla Rowe, artist Daniel Arsham and socialite Paris Hilton.

From the book that she now realizes is one of the seeds of her social welfare enterprise Funtasia, Tahar ben Jelloun’s “Racism Explained to My Daughter,” to a publication that Sednaoui Dellal describes as “the right of passage of any young person trying to achieve something with their life, Rainer Maria Rilke’s “Letters to a Young Poet,” the 34-year-old’s thoughtfully chosen list will enrich, educate, inspire and urge you to dig a little bit deeper.

Other books on her diverse reading list include “The Tao of Pooh” by Benjamin Hoff, Chaim Potok’s “The Chosen One,” “Footnotes in Gaza” by Joe Sacco, and a work which sits on her night table, “Around the Year” by Emmet Fox.

“I got completely obsessed with the story and literally couldn’t put it down, always as engaged in each reading session as the next one,” said Sednaoui Dellal of “The Forty Rules of Love” by Elif Shafak, which is also on her reading list.

When she’s not reading, Sednaoui Dellal can be found authoring her own books.

Last year, the model released a children’s book in Italian, “Le Mie 9 Intelligenze.”

Sednaoui Dellal describes the book as “playful activities for children and parents that offer opportunities to strengthen emotional intelligence, self and other awareness and behavior.”

She also took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that she has co-written a book with Italian author Paolo Borzacchiello.

The title of author is just the latest addition to her expanding CV.

In addition to being a model, philanthropist, designer and actress, Sednaoui Dellal is also a film director.

Topics: Elisa Sednaoui

JEDDAH: Saudi vintage shops are evoking childhood memories and nostalgia by selling things from the past and showing younger generations how entertainment used to look.

Huda, the 26-year-old owner of an Instagram shop called Comics4Huda, sells Arabic-language vintage comics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

She got the idea to sell the comics because she was attached to the “Mickey Mouse” comics as a child and wanted to make others feel what she felt as a kid. “I like selling these particular comics for a simple reason, that our bookstores don’t provide them anymore,” she told Arab News.

She said that acquiring these comics consumed a lot of time and energy. “However, the joy when it is complete and how happy a customer gets upon getting a collection is priceless and helps me continue. I have had some customers come up to me and say that the collection is so special that they have been moved to tears.” 

Arabic comics that are sold by Comics4Huda. (Supplied)

The collections offered are rare and are no longer in print.

Omar Owdh, a clinical psychology student, said comics were a huge part of his life. “They are an escape from the mundane in life and, when things start getting really difficult, the art would help me get lost in them more than I would feel with books,” he told Arab News.

He said he specifically fell in love with comic books from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s because he used to find them when traveling with his family around the world.

Owdh was also introduced to these comic books through his older siblings, who bought them when they were young, and then the enthusiast was fortunate enough to inherit a sizable collection. 

Arabic comics that are sold by Comics4Huda. (Supplied)

Another online shop on Instagram, called Vin Saudi, sells items and artifacts that date further back in time, sometimes even centuries. Vin Saudi belongs to 26-year-old Khalid Ahmad, who had the idea to sell these objects after realizing he had a collection of random things that could bring the same amount of joy to others as they did to him.

He has books dating back to the 1910s, coins used in the Roman Empire, and tickets purchased in the 1980s.

Ahmad said that he started collecting these things when he used to go with his father to Souq Al-Zel, a local market in Riyadh that had an abundance of vintage stores set up by collectors. “Every time I went there, I had to buy something,” he said.

He thought he might find it challenging to say goodbye to his pieces, but it became easy when he saw customers’ excitement and anticipation.

Owdh added: “I was very happy when I saw that there were shops on Instagram. It is almost like they are keeping these books alive. I hope that this gives publishing houses the incentive to republish some of the older comics and even publish them online to help preserve them for longer.”

Topics: Saudis vintage Arabic comics

