Unified international approach required for Libya elections: Ex-UN official

Delegates take part in an international conference to support the stability of Libya ahead of the country's presidential elections in Tripoli, Libya, October 21, 2021. (Reuters)
  • ‘There’s no doubt the country needs these elections,’ Ian Martin says at event attended by Arab News
  • Elections, originally scheduled for December 2021, postponed until June amid disputes between rival factions
LONDON: Elections can re-harness Libya’s post-Gaddafi optimism of 2012, but only with the support of a unified international approach, a former UN official said on Thursday at an event attended by Arab News.

Registration for elections due to take place on Dec. 24 last year opened in November with strong turnout, but the nationwide vote was postponed amid disputes between rival factions on laws governing the elections.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah subsequently informed reporters in January that the intention was now to hold the elections in June this year.

Speaking at the launch of his book “All Necessary Measures? The United Nations and International Intervention in Libya,” Ian Martin, who oversaw Libya’s first post-Gaddafi elections in 2012 as UN head of mission, said the country was crying out for new officials.

“There’s no doubt the country needs these elections, and the fact that such large numbers of people appear to be registering as candidates speaks to this,” he added.

“The elections in 2012 were a success, but the government that was formed failed to address key issues linked to the ongoing conflict.

“And while the 2014 election produced the House of Representatives, it was with significantly fewer registrations and public confidence.

“Even so, after eight years of the same people officiating over the country, it seems the population are in search of change.”

Noting that it is often external actors who “push for” swift elections in the wake of violent government overthrow, Martin said in the case of Libya, the desire for democracy was internal but was failed by a disjointed approach from the international community.  

He urged external actors to come together and work out a plan to support the pending elections in a unified manner to address the decade-long turmoil gripping the country.

Part of this, he said, means not only recognizing the legitimacy of the winner but engaging them.

“I think these elections can be a success, but there are certain requirements for this; firstly, there has to be a set framework for them,” Martin added.

“The 2012 framework worked quite well in electing the government, but it failed to address the urgent issue of security because it lacked the authority required, and this wasn’t helped by the fragmented engagement of international actors.

“Security remains a pressing concern, and resultantly the success of any new government will depend on its capacity to engage the international community in addressing it.”

Yemeni government calls for global action to end Houthi violations of truce in Yemen

Yemeni government calls for global action to end Houthi violations of truce in Yemen
  • The plea to the UN followed a drone attack on the Taiz Security Department in which 10 people, including civilians, were injured, according to a government source
LONDON: The Yemeni government has called on the UN and its special envoy to the country, Hans Grundberg, to take “serious and real” action to end the continuing and escalating Houthi violations of a truce that came into effect on April 2, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

“The escalation of the blatant Houthi attacks culminated in targeting the Taiz Security Department with drones (on Wednesday), which led to the injury of 10 people, including civilians, material damage and panic among children and families celebrating Eid Al-Fitr in a nearby park,” a government source said, according to a report by Yemeni news agency SABA.

The source stressed that the Iranian-backed militia’s repeated violations of the truce represent a real test of how serious the UN and the wider international community are about putting pressure on the Houthi militia to comply with peace efforts.

They also said that the continuing terrorist attacks by the militia and its consistent failure to respect the UN-brokered humanitarian truce from the moment it was implemented reflect the actions of the militia and its supporters to undermine all opportunities for peace and efforts to find a political solution to the crisis.

The government source also highlighted the need for the siege on Taiz Governorate to end immediately, in accordance with the terms of the truce.

Putin apologized for Russia Hitler claims: Israel PM’s office

Putin apologized for Russia Hitler claims: Israel PM’s office
  • Bennett said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position
  • The comments had sparked outrage in the Jewish state
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has apologized for remarks made by Moscow’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had “Jewish blood.”
The comments had sparked outrage in the Jewish state.
“The Prime Minister accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude toward the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust,” Bennett’s office said in a statement.
A Kremlin summary of the Bennett-Putin call, which came as Israel marked 74 years since the creation of the Jewish state, made no mention of a Putin apology.
It did, however, note that the leaders discussed the “historic memory” of the holocaust.
In an interview with an Italian media outlet released on Sunday, Lavrov claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish.”
Lavrov, according to a transcript posted on the Russian foreign ministry website, then added: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labelled the comments “an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error.”
Bennett denounced the comments as “lies“that he said effectively “accuse the Jews themselves of the most awful crimes in history,” perpetrated against themselves.
Russia’s ambassador to Israel was summoned to “clarify” the remarks.
Israel has sought to tread a delicate line since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with Bennett stressing Israel’s close ties to both Moscow and Kyiv.
Bennett has in particular sought to preserve Russian cooperation with Israeli strikes in Syria, where Russian forces are on the ground.
Israel has so far refused Ukraine’s requests for military support, instead suppling bullet proof vests and helmets for medical workers, as well as an Israeli field hospital.
Bennett has attempted to mediate in the conflict and is among a handful of world leaders to meet with Putin since the invasion, traveling to Moscow in early March.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel said the verdict would have “unprecedented consequences.” (File/AFP)
  • Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a petition against the eviction of more than 1,000 Palestinian inhabitants of a rural part of the occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected a petition against the eviction of more than 1,000 Palestinian inhabitants of a rural part of the occupied West Bank in an area which Israel has designated for military exercises.
After two decades of inconclusive legal maneuvering, the Supreme Court issued its ruling late on Wednesday, paving the way for the demolition of eight small villages in a rocky, arid area near Hebron known to Palestinians as Masafer Yatta and to Israelis as the South Hebron Hills.
In its ruling, the court said it had found the Palestinian dwellers, whose inhabitants have kept a distinct, generations-long nomadic way of life, making a living from farming and herding, had not been permanent residents of the area when the Israeli military first declared it a firing zone in the 1980s.
Masafer Yatta residents and Israeli rights groups say that many of the Palestinian families have been permanently residing in the 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) area since before Israel captured the West Bank, in the 1967 Middle East War, and that their eviction would constitute a breach of international law.
“This proves that this court is part of the occupation,” said Nidal Abu Younis, Masafer Yatta Mayor. “We are not going to leave our homes. We will stay here,” he said.
The court said the door was still open for the villagers to agree with the military on using parts of the land for agricultural purposes and urged the sides to seek a compromise.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), who along with Masafer Yatta residents petitioned against the expulsion, said the verdict would have “unprecedented consequences.”
“The High Court has officially authorized leaving entire families, with their children and their elderly, without a roof over their heads,” ACRI said in a statement.

One dead, 5,000 others suffer from respiratory ailments as sandstorm hits Iraq

One dead, 5,000 others suffer from respiratory ailments as sandstorm hits Iraq
More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm. (AFP)
  • More than 1,000 Iraqis were rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm
BAGHDAD: One person has died and about 5,000 Iraqis suffered from respiratory ailments on Thursday due to a sandstorm, the seventh to hit the country in the past month, state media said.

Residents of six of Iraq’s 18 provinces, including Baghdad and the vast western region of Al-Anbar, awoke once again to a thick cloud of dust blanketing the sky.

Authorities in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk provinces, north of the capital, urged people to stay indoors, said the official INA news agency.

Hospitals in Al-Anbar province had received more than 700 patients with breathing difficulties, said Anas Qais, a health official cited by INA.

The central province of Salaheddin reported more than 300 cases, while the central province of Diwaniya and the province of Najaf, south of Baghdad, each recorded about 100 cases, the news agency added.

Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in the past few years.

Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.

In November, the World Bank warned Iraq could suffer a 20-percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.

In early April, a government official warned Iraq could face “272 days of dust” a year in coming decades.

The environment ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by “increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks.”

Arrests, injuries as baton-wielding police target Palestinian Al-Aqsa protest

Arrests, injuries as baton-wielding police target Palestinian Al-Aqsa protest
  • Israeli police dispersed Palestinian protesters with batons and rubber bullets
  • Protest came after at least 600 flag-waving settlers marched into the mosque courtyards earlier in the day
RAMALLAH: At least 16 Palestinians were injured when Israeli police broke up a protest at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on Thursday after the site had been occupied by extremist settlers who raised Israeli flags.

Police arrested about 50 men after scuffles broke out during the demonstration, which came after at least 600 flag-waving settlers marched into the mosque courtyards earlier in the day.

The incident follows the resumption of Jewish visits to the flashpoint site and coincided with the anniversary of Israel’s 1948 independence.

Israeli police dispersed Palestinian protesters with batons and rubber bullets, and held others inside the mosque until tensions eased.

Earlier, the extremist Temple Mount organization called on Jews throughout Israel to celebrate the national anniversary by occupying the mosque courtyards.

Hundreds of young Palestinians at the site performed prayers and chanted slogans in protest against the settler groups, which included heads of Jewish religious schools.

Israeli police blocked young men from entering Al-Aqsa and arrested others who were taken to interrogation centers.

Jewish visits to Al-Aqsa had been suspended from April 22 until Thursday. 

Mohammed Al-Khalayleh, Jordan’s Islamic affairs minister, described the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa by Jewish extremists as “provocation” for world Muslims and urged Israeli authorities to clamp down on future incursions.

Omar Al-Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said that Palestinians had sent a message that “Al-Aqsa is for Muslims, and our presence and steadfastness will remain.”

He said that the mosque “will not be a theater for elections and political strife to be used by the occupation government,” and added: “Al-Aqsa is higher than that.”

Palestinian factions accused Jewish settlers of “fanning of the flames of war against the Palestinian people and their sanctities,” and warned the Israeli government against allowing extremist Jews to storm the site.

Tariq Salmi, spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, said that Al-Aqsa worshippers represent “the first wall” against Israeli attempts to divide the religious site.

In its monthly report, the Islamic Christian Commission for Jerusalem and the Holy Sites said that 4,700 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa in April, while Israeli police arrested 775 Palestinians, including 30 children.

More than 180 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

In Hebron, settlers raised Israeli flags and set off fireworks at Al-Ibrahimi mosque on Wednesday to celebrate Israel’s independence.

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday staged a flypast over the mosque for the first time since the occupation of Hebron in 1967.

According to Israeli media, the army is preparing for possible rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip targeting Israeli cities following the clashes at Al-Aqsa.

Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, the Palestinian presidency adviser for Jerusalem affairs, blamed Israeli authorities for sponsoring settler incursions and warned of the threat of a religious war.

Observers believe that one of the goals of the Israeli escalation at Al-Aqsa is to weaken the Jordanian guardianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites, and keep Israel as the decision-maker.

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political bureau chief, said that the “Palestinian protectors of Al-Aqsa had forced Jewish extremists to lower their flags and to come out defeated.”

He added: “We will continue to face such situations on more than one front. Our people will not surrender, but will score more victories.”

