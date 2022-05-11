You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol takes an oath during his inauguration in Seoul on May 10, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jv3yd

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test
  • Analysts say such a test, the North’s first in five years, would be a reality check for Yoon Suk-yeol’s plans to incentivize denuclearization with ‘audacious’ economic benefits
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s plans to offer economic aid in return for denuclearization could face an early challenge amid signs of an imminent North Korean nuclear test — and such proposals have been rebuffed before, analysts say.
Yoon has warned of a “tense” security environment, citing the possible nuclear test, which US and South Korean officials have said could occur as early as this month after Pyongyang broke a 2017 moratorium on long-range missile testing in March.
Analysts say such a test, the North’s first in five years, would be a reality check for Yoon’s plans to incentivize denuclearization with “audacious” economic benefits, unveiled in his inauguration speech on Tuesday.
Yoon and his team have given few details on how they would bring back Pyongyang to the negotiating table. But some analysts said North Korea is unlikely to accept any aid-for-denuclearization deal, as its nuclear and missile programs are mature and still advancing.
“It was a somewhat conciliatory message, but North Korea would never accept this line of reasoning that the South would help develop its own economy if it denuclearizes,” said Park Won-gon, a North Korea expert at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “To them, that formula means to deny their regime.”
Pyongyang has said several times in the past decade that it would not abandon its nuclear programs in exchange for economic rewards, Park added.
Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, noted a similar offer by former conservative President Lee Myung-bak.
Lee, under his “Vision 3000” initiative, had promised economic assistance to help the North achieve a $3,000 per capita income within 10 years if it abandoned its nuclear and missile programs and opened up to the outside world.
Pyongyang called it a plot to overthrow its regime, and inter-Korean ties remained icy throughout Lee’s five years. Many of Yoon’s senior aides, including his national security adviser and his deputy, served in the Lee administration.
“The new government’s offer could induce backlash from the North,” Yang said. “He does leave open the door for dialogue but did not actually propose talks, and the idea would have slim chances of succeeding as it’s passive and unrealistic.”
Yoon on Wednesday nominated Kim Kyou-hyun, a former veteran diplomat with expertise in North Korea and US relations, to be director of the National Intelligence Service, overseeing oversee inter-Korean affairs and denuclearization talks.
Yoon’s new defense minister, Lee Jong-sup, held his first meeting online with key commanding officers after taking office on Tuesday, calling for airtight readiness posture against “omnidirectional security threats.”
“The security situation on the Korean peninsula is extremely grave due to North Korea’s advancing missile threats and possibility of a nuclear test,” he told the meeting.
Lee ordered the military to respond “sternly and immediately” if the North presses ahead with a “direct provocation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

Update North Korea fires possible ballistic missile — Japan military, South Korea media
World
North Korea fires possible ballistic missile — Japan military, South Korea media
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
World
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

Philippine election winner Marcos Jr visits father’s grave

Philippine election winner Marcos Jr visits father’s grave
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Philippine election winner Marcos Jr visits father’s grave

Philippine election winner Marcos Jr visits father’s grave
  • Marcos senior died in exile in 1989, but his remains were only interred in the national heroes’ cemetery in Manila in 2016
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Ferdinand Marcos Jr visited the grave of his dictator father hours after his thumping victory in the Philippine presidential election, his team said Wednesday, posting photos of the intimate moment on social media.

Marcos senior died in exile in 1989, but his remains were only interred in the national heroes’ cemetery in Manila in 2016 after President Rodrigo Duterte defied public outcry to order their burial with full military honors.

Marcos Jr, popularly known as “Bongbong,” won Monday’s election by a landslide after a decades-long effort to whitewash the family’s past and return them to the presidential palace.

In 1986, the patriarch was toppled from power and the family chased out of the country by a popular revolt involving millions of Filipinos fed up with his brutal and corrupt 20-year rule.

Hours after initial counting showed Marcos Jr with an unassailable lead over his main rival Leni Robredo, he visited his father’s tomb.

“The young Marcos is grateful to the Filipino people for giving him the landslide victory and to his father, who have (sic) been his inspiration throughout his life and taught him the value and meaning of true leadership,” the Marcos team said in a statement, describing the son as the “president-in-waiting.”

Photos posted on official Marcos social media accounts showed him standing before the oversized tomb with his head slightly bowed and covering his eyes with his right hand, as if crying.

He left a large bouquet of white lilies, carnations and baby’s breath on the grave, which is flanked by a bust and a black and white portrait of the dictator.

Another photo showed Marcos Jr sitting in a chair before the tomb as if in contemplation.

Before being interred in Manila, Marcos senior’s remains were housed for decades in an air-conditioned crypt in the family’s ancestral home in their stronghold of Ilocos Norte.

Marcos Jr has described his father as a “political genius” and portrayed his decades in power as a golden era of peace and economic development.

In reality, he carried out a brutal crackdown on dissent and oversaw massive corruption and the plunder of billions of dollars from state coffers that left the country impoverished.

Assisted by a massive social media misinformation campaign targeting young Filipinos with no direct experience of his father’s rule, Marcos Jr was swept to a historic win.

He won more than half of the votes in the election, making him the first presidential candidate to win an outright majority since his father was ousted.

His team has said he will claim victory after the vote counting has finished. A fully certified tally is not expected before May 28.

The overwhelming win has devastated Robredo’s supporters, who saw the election as a make-or-break moment for the country’s fragile democracy.

Many of them went door to door across the vast archipelago in a months-long effort to convince voters to support the liberal candidate for the top job.

After six bloody years of authoritarian rule by Duterte, activists and religious leaders fear Marcos Jr could further degrade human rights and weaken democratic checks and balances.

Marcos’s running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, also won the vice presidency, which is elected separately, in a landslide.

Their success at the ballot box means the two offspring of authoritarian leaders will hold the highest elected positions for the next six years.

Related

Marcos Jr warns supporters to prevent Philippine poll being ‘stolen’
World
Marcos Jr warns supporters to prevent Philippine poll being ‘stolen’
Philippines: Marcos Jr keeps big lead in poll on presidential race
World
Philippines: Marcos Jr keeps big lead in poll on presidential race

Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill

Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
AP

Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill

Ukrainians make gains in east, hold on at Mariupol mill
  • Fighters with the Azov regiment released photos, which could not be independently verified, of their wounded comrades inside the plant, including some with amputated limbs
  • Ukraine said Tuesday that Russian forces fired seven missiles at Odesa a day earlier, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse in the country’s largest port
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
AP

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Kyiv’s military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.
The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut beginning Wednesday. It said the hub handles about a third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter.
The operator said it was stopping the flow because of interference from “occupying forces,” including the apparent siphoning of gas. Russia could reroute shipments through Sudzha, a main hub in a northern part of the country controlled by Ukraine, it said. But Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said that would be “technologically impossible.”
Zelensky said Tuesday that the military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced what appeared to be increasing confidence — and expanded goals, suggesting Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.
Kuleba told the Financial Times that Ukraine initially believed victory would be the withdrawal of Russian troops to positions they occupied before the Feb. 24 invasion. But the focus shifted to the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas after Russian forces failed to take Kyiv early in the war.
“Now if we are strong enough on the military front, and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories,” Kuleba said.
Kuleba’s statement seemed to reflect political ambitions more than battlefield realities: Russian forces have made advances in the Donbas and control more of it than they did before the war began. But it highlights how Ukraine has stymied a larger, better-armed Russian military, surprising many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.
An example has been Ukraine’s ability to prevent easy victories is in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters holed up at a steel plant have denied Russia full control of the city. The regiment defending the plant said Russian warplanes continued bombarding it, striking 34 times in 24 hours.
In recent days, the United Nations and the Red Cross organized a rescue of what some officials said were the last civilians trapped at the plant. But two officials said Tuesday that about 100 were believed to still be in the complex’s underground tunnels. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said those who remain are people “that the Russians have not selected” for evacuation.
Kyrylenko and Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, did not say how they knew civilians were still in the complex — a warren of tunnels and bunkers spread over 11 square kilometers (4 square miles). Others said their statements were impossible to confirm.
Fighters with the Azov regiment released photos, which could not be independently verified, of their wounded comrades inside the plant, including some with amputated limbs. They said the wounded were living in unsanitary conditions “with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food.”
In its statement on Telegram, the regiment appealed to the UN and Red Cross to evacuate the wounded servicemen to Ukrainian-controlled territories.
Ukraine said Tuesday that Russian forces fired seven missiles at Odesa a day earlier, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse in the country’s largest port. One person was killed and five wounded, the military said.
Images showed a burning building and debris — including a tennis shoe — in a heap of destruction in the city on the Black Sea.
One general has suggested Moscow’s aims include cutting Ukraine’s maritime access to both the Black and Azov seas. That would also give Russia a corridor linking it to both the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized in 2014, and Transnistria, a pro-Moscow region of Moldova.
Even if Russia fails to sever Ukraine from its coast — and it appears to lack the forces to do so — continuing missile strikes on Odesa reflect its strategic importance. The Russian military has repeatedly targeted its airport, claiming it destroyed several batches of Western weapons.
Odesa is also a major gateway for grain shipments, and the Russian blockade threatens global food supplies. It’s also a cultural jewel, dear to Ukrainians and Russians alike. Targeting it carries symbolic significance.
Hitting Odesa might oblige Kyiv to shift forces to the southwest, drawing them away from the eastern front in the Donbas, where Ukrainian forces are fighting near Kharkiv to push the Russians back across the border.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military’s general staff said its forces drove the Russians out of four villages to the northeast of Kharkiv. The city and its surroundings have been under sustained Russian attack since the early in the war. In recent weeks, grisly pictures testified to the horrors of those battles, with charred and mangled bodies strewn in one street.
The bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional administration, said Tuesday.
Russian aircraft twice launched unguided missiles Tuesday at the Sumy area northeast of Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian border guard service. The region’s governor said the missiles hit several residential buildings, but no one was killed. Russian mortars hit the Chernihiv region, along the Ukrainian border with Belarus, but there was no word on casualties.
Zelensky used his nightly address to pay tribute to Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of an independent Ukraine, who died Tuesday at 88.
Kravchuk showed courage and knew how to get the country to listen to him, he said.
That was particularly important in “crisis moments, when the future of the whole country may depend on the courage of one man,” said Zelensky, whose own communication skills and decision to remain in Kyiv when it came under Russian attack helped make him a strong wartime leader.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
World
West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
West pledges $6.7 billion for Syria under shadow of Ukraine war
Middle-East
West pledges $6.7 billion for Syria under shadow of Ukraine war

Sri Lanka president warns of racial tensions amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka president warns of racial tensions amid economic crisis
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

Sri Lanka president warns of racial tensions amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka president warns of racial tensions amid economic crisis
  • Sri Lankans have blamed the Rajapaksa dynasty for the economic meltdown
  • Opposition parties have rejected calls for a unity government and have sought a complete ouster of the Rajapaksas
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president urged people on Wednesday to reject what he called attempts to foment racial and religious disharmony, as clashes broke out in many parts of the country over the government’s handling of a devastating economic crisis.
Violent street protests killed eight people this week and even the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s elder brother as prime minister and a curfew have failed to douse public anger. The government has ordered troops to shoot at anyone damaging public property or threatening lives.
Sri Lankans have blamed the Rajapaksa dynasty for the economic meltdown that has left the country with only about $50 million in reserves, stalling most imports and leading to massive shortages of fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials.
In the family’s ancestral base in the south, protesters torched a museum dedicated to their father earlier this week. The place lay in ruins on Wednesday, the exhibits looted and smashed.
“This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges,” Rajapaksa said on Twitter.
“I urge all #Srilankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you toward racial & religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital.”
It was not immediately clear what prompted the president to issue the warning. However, Sri Lanka has a long and bloody history of ethnic tensions.
Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned as prime minister on Monday, were in key government positions when a 26-year civil war ended in 2009 after security forces overcame militants from the minority Tamil community.
Sinhalese Buddhists are the majority in the country of 22 million which also has Muslim, Hindu and Christian minorities.
A police spokesperson said two shooting incidents were reported on Tuesday night, including one in the southern town of Rathgama that wounded four people.
“The situation is now calm,” Nalin Thalduwa said.
In Weerakettiya, the southern town that is home to the Rajapaksas, police and military patrolled the streets, with shops and businesses shut due to the curfew.
Sri Lanka has sought urgent loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after receiving financial and other support from neighbor India as well as China. The lack of a government following the resignation of the prime minister, however, could complicate negotiations over further foreign assistance.
The IMF said on Tuesday it was concerned about the violence and that virtual technical talks with Sri Lankan officials that started on Monday would continue “so as to be fully prepared for policy discussions once a new government has been formed.”
Sri Lankan opposition parties have rejected calls for a unity government and have sought a complete ouster of the Rajapaksas.
A cabinet spokesperson said the president planned to meet opposition politicians with the expectation of forming a new government within days.
India, meanwhile, said it was “fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery,” but denied some reports that New Delhi was planning to send troops to restore order on the island.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Fears grow over Sri Lanka unrest after deadly clashes video
World
Fears grow over Sri Lanka unrest after deadly clashes
Sri Lanka’s Colombo calm after clashes that killed seven
World
Sri Lanka’s Colombo calm after clashes that killed seven

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media

WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID-19 policy blocked on country’s social media
  • His remarks were posted in Chinese by the United Nations on its social media accounts
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: A United Nations Weibo post on the World Health Organization chief’s comments that China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable was removed from the Chinese social media platform on Wednesday morning shortly after being published.
WeChat, another Chinese social media platform, disabled the sharing function of a similar post by the United Nations.
Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We don’t think that it is sustainable considering the behavior of the virus and what we now anticipate in the future.”
His remarks were posted in Chinese by the United Nations on its social media accounts.
The United Nations and Weibo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The item on WeChat carried the explanation: “This article has been prohibited from sharing because it has violated relevant laws and regulation.”
Tedros’s remarks generated much buzz on China’s heavily censored Internet, as a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai and increasing curbs on mobility in Beijing and other cities caused mounting frustration among people.
China is adamant that it will stick to its zero-COVID policy to fight a disease that first emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, warning last week against criticism of a policy that it says is saving lives.

Topics: WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus China Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall
World
Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall
As Beijing’s COVID-19 curbs tighten, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life
World
As Beijing’s COVID-19 curbs tighten, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years
Updated 11 May 2022
ALI YOUNES

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years

US calls on all nations to invest in global food security amid worst food crisis in 70 years
  • Cindy McCain, the American ambassador to the UN in Rome said: ‘We need to invest, long-term, in food security because the fact is everything else depends on it’
  • At the UN HQ in New York next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a “global food security call to action” meeting of foreign ministers from more than 30 countries
Updated 11 May 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: The permanent US representative to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome on Tuesday urged all nations to work together to tackle the most severe food crisis the world has experienced since the Second World War.

During a briefing broadcast from the Italian capital and attended by Arab News, Ambassador Cindy McCain said that in response to the worst global food emergency in more than 70 years, on May 18 and 19 the US will urge the international community to take action to bolster food supplies.

At the UN headquarters in New York on May 18, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a “global food security call to action” meeting of foreign ministers from more than 30 countries. The participants will discuss global food-security issues, review urgent humanitarian needs and identify steps that can be taken to enhance resilience.

Blinken will then chair a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the links between conflict and food security. The US holds the rotating monthly presidency of the Security Council this month.

McCain said that the US is focused on building long-term resilience in relation to food security and encourages other nations to work together to prevent food hoarding around the world, which causes food shortages and price increases.

She said the war in Ukraine has exacerbated existing food-security issues and that other countries, including Yemen and nations in Africa and Latin America, are also suffering from food shortages resulting from drought, conflict and political instability.

“The US has been pouring resources into immediate humanitarian assistance and broader strategies to bolster food security,” McCain said.

She added that American authorities recently announced an $11 billion package of long-term investment in efforts to improve food security, and stressed that the US is working with grain-producing countries to help alleviate food shortages, stabilize markets and reduce prices.

“We need to invest, long-term, in food security because the fact is everything else depends on it,” McCain said.

“You can’t have a discussion about climate change or sustainable development or war and not talk about the many millions of people around the world who don’t know where their next meal will come from. Who don’t know if their fields will ever yield enough. Who don’t know if the next conflict or the next drought will push them over the brink.”

In response to the effects the war in Ukraine is having on food supplies around the world, McCain said the US is looking into ways in which food productivity might be increased through investments in new technologies, water resources and water management.

She acknowledged that since the conflict in Eastern Europe began in February the international focus has shifted from the poor countries that were already suffering as a result of food shortages and insecurity, but promised that the US is not ignoring them.

“We have not forgotten about countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia and some other smaller countries that are really struggling right now,” McCain said. “Unfortunately, they’ve taken a back burner to the Ukraine crisis because that’s front and center right now.

“It’s so important to donate to organizations like the World Food Program because it will strengthen their ability to feed everyone, not just the squeaky wheel which is Ukraine right now.”

Topics: food security food crisis UN Food and Agriculture Organization

Related

World Bank approves $150m food security loan for Lebanon
Business & Economy
World Bank approves $150m food security loan for Lebanon
Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta
Business & Economy
Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta

Latest updates

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol faces early test as it braces for Pyongyang nuclear test
Oil Updates — Oil climbs after falling 9%; Lotos backtracks on TotalEnergies’ Leuna comments; $144m needed to offload Yemen tanker
Oil Updates — Oil climbs after falling 9%; Lotos backtracks on TotalEnergies’ Leuna comments; $144m needed to offload Yemen tanker
China In-Focus — Asian giant's stocks rise; Shandong port trader secures rare Russian oil deal; Toyota's revenue slides
China In-Focus — Asian giant's stocks rise; Shandong port trader secures rare Russian oil deal; Toyota's revenue slides
Saudi Eastern Cement quarterly profits down 52% as sales decline
Saudi Eastern Cement quarterly profits down 52% as sales decline
Saudi wholesaler Al Othaim reports $24m profit as Ramadan boosts sales in Q1
Saudi wholesaler Al Othaim reports $24m profit as Ramadan boosts sales in Q1

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.