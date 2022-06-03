You are here

UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser

UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser
Noor Ul Islam Mosque on the day before Ramadan commences in the UK, in Bury, Greater Manchester on April 24, 2020. (File/AFP)
Dame Sarah Khan: Engagement, explanation, addressing concerns must 'continue in much better way'

UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser
  • Dame Sarah Khan: Engagement, explanation, addressing concerns must ‘continue in much better way’
LONDON: Muslim communities are being failed by the UK’s flagship counter-extremism Prevent strategy, a government advisor has told the BBC.

Dame Sarah Khan said the government had left a “vacuum” of information detailing the strategy’s purpose that was subsequently being filled by extremists, while fears of racism accusations left some local authorities uncomfortable tackling extremism.

“Continuing to engage communities, explaining what the programme is, addressing concerns — that’s got to continue in a much better way,” she said, adding that some groups were using accusations of Islamophobia as “cover” for extremist practices, and that she had seen examples of local councillors who felt “unable” to push back against the radicalization of young Muslims.

Khan has been a vocal supporter of the controversial strategy launched in 2007 to reduce the UK terror threat by stopping people being drawn into terrorism. Her intervention comes as ministers prep a review into how effective Prevent is.

UK's Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service

UK’s Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service

UK’s Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service
  • As Johnson and his wife Carrie climbed the steps outside the cathedral, thousands of royal fans started to jeer and boo
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was met with boos and jeers as he arrived at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, reflecting the mounting pressure he is facing in office.
As Johnson and his wife Carrie climbed the steps outside the cathedral, in front of leading members of the military and the church, thousands of royal fans started to jeer and boo.
Some of those in the crowd clapped and started to cheer.
Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians, and some in his own party, to resign over a “partygate” scandal after it was revealed both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws his government made during the pandemic.
The fine is believed to mark the first time a British leader has been found to have broken the law while in office.
Johnson swept to power in 2019 on a promise to complete Britain’s exit from the European Union, but his premiership has suffered a series of controversies and missteps in recent months.
Polls show his personal popularity has plummeted and a growing number of lawmakers in his own party have called for Johnson to quit, with speculation he might face a leadership challenge.
The couple were arriving for the Service of Thanksgiving, being held on the second day of the four-day Platinum Jubilee national celebration. Former prime ministers including Tony Blair and David Cameron were met with polite applause.
The politicians were arriving before the royal family. The queen will watch the service from her Windsor Castle home due to a recurrence of “episodic mobility problems.”

LONDON: Britain’s royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, the second day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, although the monarch herself was missing due to ongoing mobility issues.
Four days of events kicked off on Thursday, when a beaming Elizabeth waved to crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a military parade and Royal Air Force flypast, and later led the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at her Windsor Castle home.
The celebrations continued with a National Service of Thanksgiving at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral to pay tribute to the sovereign’s 70 years on the throne.
But the queen, who is 96 and has been forced to cancel a series of engagements recently due to “episodic mobility problems,” reluctantly pulled out of Friday’s service.
Buckingham Palace said she had experienced “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events, and the journey to London from Windsor Castle, where she spends most of her time these days, and the activity involved for the service was too much.
Her son and heir Prince Charles, 73, instead represented Elizabeth, who is a devout Christian and also the titular head of the Church of England. She will watch the service on television at her home in Windsor Castle near London.
“We are all disappointed, she has said how disappointed she is but we want her to be well,” Britain’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, told BBC TV outside St. Paul’s.
“I think she’s been magnificent so far over this week, and she should look after herself, she should pace herself, and it’s fine: please God, she should live many, many more years in good health.”
No Prince Andrew either
Also absent from the service was her second son, Prince Andrew, 62, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
That potentially spares the royals some awkwardness, with Andrew’s reputation shattered after he settled a US lawsuit in February in which he had been accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was underage, claims he denied.
However, the queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were there, making their first public appearance together in Britain since stepping down from royal duties two years ago. They were greeted by cheers and a few boos on their arrival.
The couple moved to the United States to lead a more independent life, and have since delivered some stinging attacks on Buckingham Palace and the royal family.
The service features Bible readings, prayers, and hymns to express gratitude for Elizabeth’s reign. Among the congregation were political figures from Britain and across the world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will give a reading, was met by a mixture of cheers and boos from the crowd outside the cathedral, reflecting recent public anger over his conduct in office.
“We come together in this cathedral church today to offer to God our thanks and praise for the reign of Her Majesty the Queen and especially for her 70 years of faithful and dedicated service,” David Ison, the Dean of St. Paul’s, will say.
The cathedral’s ‘Great Paul’ bell — the largest in the country and dating back to 1882 — will also be rung for the first time at a royal occasion since being restored last year after a mechanism broke in the 1970s.
After the service, a reception will be held at the Guildhall hosted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London.
Thursday marked not only the start of the Jubilee, but also the 69th anniversary of the coronation of Elizabeth, who became queen on the death of her father George VI in February 1952 and is head of state of 14 other countries including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
She has now been on the throne for longer than any of her predecessors in 1,000 years, and is the third-longest reigning monarch ever of a sovereign state. Opinion polls show she remains hugely popular and respected among British people.
Roxie Kishore-Bigord, 51, who was outside St. Paul’s to see the guests arriving, said it was disappointing the queen had been unable to attend.
“We want her well, we want her to keep going,” she told Reuters. “We’re happy that she will probably be watching from home and hopefully she will see how much she’s loved and appreciated.”

 

Envoy says US, allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test

Envoy says US, allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test
Updated 03 June 2022
AP

Envoy says US, allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test

Envoy says US, allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test
  • North Korea prepares northeastern testing ground for nuclear test
  • Washington prepared to make both short and longer-term adjustments to military posture
Updated 03 June 2022
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea said Friday the United States is “preparing for all contingencies” in close coordination with its South Korean and Japanese allies as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test explosion that outside officials say could be imminent.
South Korean and US intelligence officials have said they detected North Korean efforts to prepare its northeastern testing ground for another nuclear test, which would be its seventh since 2006 and the first since September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb to fit on its intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Sung Kim, the US special representative for North Korea, was in Seoul for a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles programs.
“The US assesses that the DPRK is preparing at its Punggye-ri test site for what would be its seventh nuclear test. This assessment is consistent with the DPRK’s own recent public statements,” said Kim, using the initials of North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Aside from coordinating with Seoul and Tokyo over contingency planning, Washington is also prepared to make “both short- and longer-term adjustments to our military posture as appropriate and responding to any DPRK provocation and as necessary to strengthen both defense and deterrence to protect our allies in the region,” Kim said.
Funakoshi Takehiro, Japan’s director-general for Asian and Oceanian Affairs, said the North’s spate of ballistic tests this year and possible nuclear test preparations underscore the need for a more robust international response and lamented the UN Security Council’s inaction over the North’s recent tests.
Kim Gunn, South Korea’s representative at the nuclear envoy, said North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development would only strengthen the security cooperation between the United States and its Asian allies and deepen the North’s isolation and economic woes.
“That is why it is so important to steer North Korea back toward the paths of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.
Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s disarmament steps.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expanded his ballistic missile program amid the diplomatic pause and a nuclear test would escalate his brinkmanship aimed at cementing the North’s status as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.
North Korea has already conducted missile tests 17 different times in 2022, including its first ICBM demonstrations in nearly five years, exploiting a favorable environment to push forward weapons development as the UN Security Council remains divided over Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Russia and China last week vetoed a US-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea over its latest ballistic tests on May 25, which South Korea’s military said involved an ICBM flown on medium-range trajectory and two short-range weapons. Those tests came as Biden wrapped up his trip to South Korea and Japan, where he reaffirmed the US commitment to defend both allies in the face of the North’s nuclear threat.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said Washington will still push for additional sanctions if North Korea conducts a new nuclear test.
Kim Jong Un’s pressure campaign is unlikely to be impeded by a deadly coronavirus outbreak in his largely unvaccinated autocracy.
Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, said Wednesday that the UN health agency assumes the virus situation in North Korea is “getting worse, not better,” considering the lack of public health tools, despite Pyongyang’s recent claims that COVID-19 is slowing there.
North Korea has so far ignored US and South Korean offers of vaccines and other help. Experts say the North is more likely to accept medical supplies from China, its main ally and economic lifeline.
“We are concerned about how the outbreak might affect the North Korean people, the economy and the already dire food situation in the wake of these developments,” Sung Kim said, adding that Washington would continue to support humanitarian efforts to supply the North would COVID-19-related relief, including vaccines.
North Korea says it has so far found 3.9 million people with feverish symptoms, but health officials have confirmed only a handful of cases as COVID-19, likely because of shortages in testing supplies.

Japan, Tunisia to boost cooperation for a successful TICAD 8

Japan, Tunisia to boost cooperation for a successful TICAD 8
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan, Tunisia to boost cooperation for a successful TICAD 8

Japan, Tunisia to boost cooperation for a successful TICAD 8
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi and Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister SUZUKI Takako on June 2 confirmed cooperation toward the success of TICAD 8 that Tunisia will host later this year.

In a meeting followed by a supper in Tokyo, Deputy Minister Suzuki said Tunisia is an important partner for Japan in the Middle East and Africa.

Jerandi, also minister of Immigration and Overseas Tunisians, pledged to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields and stated that he would like to work closely with Japan.

Suzuki stated that the public and private sectors will work together to enhance economic relations and encourage Japanese companies to advance into Tunisia. In addition, she said that Japan is paying close attention to the political reforms that Tunisia is currently working on to support Tunisia’s efforts for economic and fiscal reforms. Minister Jerandi expressed his gratitude for Japan’s long-standing support for Tunisia, the foreign ministry said.

Regarding the international issues, Deputy Minister Suzuki stated that Japan will continue to support international and other organizations, to respond to the food security issues facing countries, including Tunisia, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On the regional situation, the two sides agreed to exchange opinions on the situation in Libya and the regional situation in North Korea, among other countries, and to strengthen bilateral cooperation on that.

US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities

US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the report showed religious freedom was under threat. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities

US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
  • The report said attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, had occurred throughout last year in India
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Some officials in India are ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship in the country, a US official said late on Thursday after the release of a report on religious freedom globally in 2021.
The report said attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, had occurred throughout last year in India. These included cow vigilantism — assaults on non-Hindus for allegedly slaughtering cows or trading in beef.
Most Hindus, who account for about 80 percent of India’s 1.35 billion people, consider cows sacred. Many states ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have enacted laws or toughened old ones against slaughtering cows.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the report showed religious freedom and the rights of religious minorities were under threat around the world.
“For example, in India, the world’s largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we’ve seen rising attacks on people and places of worship,” Blinken said.
Rashad Hussain, who leads the US State Department’s efforts to monitor religious freedom around the world, said some Indian officials were “ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship.”
India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously pushed back against any commentary from outside on internal affairs, especially from the United States.
Disputes between religious communities in India over places of worship have flared ever since the country won independence from British rule in 1947, but they have become more common in recent years. Muslims make up around 13 percent of India’s population.

