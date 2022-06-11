You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine anti-graft agency vows to continue Marcos wealth hunt

Philippine anti-graft agency vows to continue Marcos wealth hunt

In this file photo taken in 2016, one of the pieces from the confiscated jewelry collection that once belonged to the former first lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos, was appraised by experts from Sotheby's that year. (Reuters)
In this file photo taken in 2016, one of the pieces from the confiscated jewelry collection that once belonged to the former first lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos, was appraised by experts from Sotheby's that year. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2729

Updated 11 sec ago
Jeoffrey Maitem

Philippine anti-graft agency vows to continue Marcos wealth hunt

One of the pieces from the confiscated jewelry collection that once belonged to the former first lady of the Philippines.
  • Late dictator’s family and associates have been accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion from the Philippines
  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during presidential campaign he would strengthen the country’s anti-corruption body
Updated 11 sec ago
Jeoffrey Maitem

DAVAO CITY: A Philippine commission created to recover the unexplained wealth accumulated by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his associates has vowed to continue the hunt under the presidency of his namesake son.

Marcos led the Philippines from 1965 until he was overthrown by the bloodless popular revolt known as People Power and fled the country in 1986. For part of his time in office, he declared martial law, a period marred by numerous human rights violations.

The Marcos family and its associates have been accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion from the country while millions of Filipinos suffered in poverty.

Marcos’s wife was noted for displays of wealth that included lavish shopping trips to New York, spending millions on jewelry and art.

FASTFACT

The late dictator’s family and associates have been accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion from the Philippines.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, established shortly after the former dictator left the Philippines, has been mandated to prevent cases of corruption and recover “all ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, his immediate family, relatives, subordinates and close associates, whether located in the Philippines or abroad.”

It has so far retrieved about half of the riches and concerns are mounting whether it will be able to continue its duties as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will officially become the next Philippine president on June 30, after winning a landslide victory in last month’s vote.

“Since the creation of the agency, we have recovered around $5 billion,” PCGG Chairman John Agbayani told Arab News earlier this week, adding that the commission was “still committed to performing its mandate on recovery.”

“Incoming President Marcos stated that he will not abolish PCGG or initiate any move to that effect,” he said.

But while Agbayani said that the agency would not relinquish its mandate, it is the president who has the authority to appoint PCGG commissioners. He can also assign the agency tasks.

The president-elect’s spokespersons were not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach them, but Marcos himself said during his presidential campaign that he would strengthen the anti-graft body to pursue all corrupt government officials.

“You could say that the first time it was organized, it was really an anti-Marcos agency, nonetheless, we could turn it into a real anti-corruption agency,” he said in a TV interview on April 26.

But the Marcoses are still defendants in dozens of cases related to their wealth. The president-elect’s 92-year-old mother, Imelda Marcos, is appealing her conviction on seven separate graft charges in 2018 — each carrying a maximum prison term of 11 years.

Critics doubt whether the remaining assets will be recovered by the Philippines, especially in the near future.

“With Marcos Jr. assumption into power on June 30, I doubt the effort to strengthen the PCGG will happen,” Congressman Carlos Isagani Zarate said. “Marcos can even abolish that agency.”

But some vow to pressure the new administration for agencies such as the PCGG to uphold their mandates.

“It’s public interest,” Samira Gutoc, a former legislator in Mindanao who represents the opposition Aksyon Demokratiko party, told Arab News. “They have to show to the people they are working. We need pressure from external groups.”

Topics: Philippines Marcos wealth

Related

Special Philippines’ Marcos says will continue vlogging as president
World
Philippines’ Marcos says will continue vlogging as president
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea
World
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests

UK govt cuts ties to imam after Muslim film protests
  • Alleging "The Lady of Heaven" is blasphemous, Muslim groups protested outside UK movie houses this week
  • The government said the campaign against the film "has led to street protests which have fomented religious hatred
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Saturday dismissed a Muslim cleric from his role as an official adviser, accusing him of fomenting protests against a new film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad.
Alleging “The Lady of Heaven” is blasphemous, Muslim groups protested outside UK movie houses this week, forcing the world’s second-largest cinema chain to cancel all screenings.
Cineworld’s announcement came after Qari Asim, an imam and lawyer in the northern English city of Leeds, posted on Facebook Monday that the film had “caused much pain and hurt to Muslims.”
While noting that his own group had not taken part in protests, and expressing support for freedom of speech, Asim publicized details of one protest in Leeds coming up that evening.
In a letter to Asim, the government said the Facebook post was incompatible with his status as deputy chair of an official working group on anti-Muslim hatred.
Terminating the appointment “with immediate effect,” the government said the campaign against the film “has led to street protests which have fomented religious hatred.
“This clear involvement in a campaign to limit free expression is incompatible with the role of a government adviser,” it added, alleging the campaign had incited anti-Shiite hatred by Sunnis.
There was no immediate comment from Asim, who also served as an independent adviser to the government on Islamophobia until his dismissal.
The drama is billed as the first film on the life of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatimah, and draws links between the Daesh group in the 21st century and historical figures in Sunni Islam.
Malik Shlibak, executive producer of the film, complained to The Guardian newspaper that cinema chains were “crumbling to the pressure.”

Topics: UK Muslims Cineworld Protests

Related

UK cinema chain cancels film screening after Muslim activist protests
Media
UK cinema chain cancels film screening after Muslim activist protests
Cineworld may need more money if doors close again
Business & Economy
Cineworld may need more money if doors close again

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday
Updated 11 June 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday

First Afghan pilgrims to depart for Hajj on Sunday
  • Afghanistan has been allocated a quota of 13,582 pilgrims this year
  • Saudi Embassy in Kabul began issuing visas this past week
Updated 11 June 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Afghan pilgrims will begin their trips to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to perform this year’s Hajj, with excitement high among participants of the holy pilgrimage that was previously restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabia has allowed up to 1 million people — from both inside and outside the country — to join the Hajj pilgrimage this year, thus expanding the key event to worshippers from outside the Kingdom after two years of tight restrictions.
As Afghanistan has been allocated a quota of 13,582 pilgrims to perform the Hajj in 2022, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kabul began issuing visas this past week, Afghan officials said.
“This year, 13,582 Hajjis will go from Afghanistan together with a number of mentors. The first group of Hajjis will travel from Kabul tomorrow,” Mawlawi Israrulhaq Rahmani, an official from the Afghan Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, told Arab News on Saturday.
“We have been working on preparations and administrative tasks of Hajj for months now, but the Saudi Embassy confirmed issuing visas this past week.”
One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives. When the Kingdom barred overseas pilgrims in order to curb COVID-19 transmissions, many Muslims, who typically save for years to take part, were deeply disappointed.
With those rules lifted this year, Afghan pilgrims said they are looking forward to the trip to Islam’s holiest city of Makkah.
Sixty-two-year-old Naser Khan, who is from Kabul’s Surobi district, had registered for the Hajj before the pandemic. This year, he finally gets to go.
“I registered for Hajj three years ago and will be going this year,” Khan told Arab News.
“I am so grateful for getting this chance to visit the most sacred place on earth. It’s my first time, and I feel so blessed.”
Abdul Qayum, who is from Afghanistan’s Logar province, also expressed gratitude for being able to perform the Hajj.
“We are thankful to God that we are finally able to go to Hajj after COVID-19 and a change of government,” Qayum told Arab News on Saturday.
“We come with our passports and our bags and will go on the first flight tomorrow, God willing.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afghan pilgrims

Related

Kuwait prepares over 3,600 pilgrims for Hajj in Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Kuwait prepares over 3,600 pilgrims for Hajj in Saudi Arabia

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
  • US district judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney for “bad-faith conduct”
  • Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

LAS VEGAS: A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a US court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for “bad-faith conduct” and the use of leaked and stolen documents detailing attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers. Dorsey said that tainted the case beyond redemption.
Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but said Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct.
“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”
Stovall did not immediately respond Saturday to telephone and email messages. Text messages to associate Larissa Drohobyczer were not answered. They could appeal the decision to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
Ronaldo’s attorney in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, was traveling and was not immediately reachable for comment.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through Stovall and Drohobyczer to make her name public.
Dorsey had signaled earlier this year that she was ready to end the case after Stovall failed to meet a procedural deadline in his bid for more than $25 million in damages based on allegations that Ronaldo or his associates violated a 2010 confidentiality agreement by letting reports about it appear in European publications in 2017.
Mayorga’s civil lawsuit — filed in 2018 in state court and moved in 2019 to federal court — alleged that Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidentiality agreement before the German news outlet Der Spiegel published an article titled “Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secret” based on documents obtained from “whistleblower portal Football Leaks.”
Ronaldo’s legal team blamed the reports on electronic data leaks of documents hacked from law firms and other entities in Europe and put up for sale. Christiansen alleged also that information was altered or fabricated.
Christiansen and attorney Kendelee Works in Las Vegas successfully fought since the case emerged in 2018 to prevent the pact from disclosure.
Mayorga is a former model and teacher who lives in the Las Vegas area. Her lawsuit said she met Ronaldo at a nightclub and went with him and other people to his hotel suite, where she alleged he assaulted her in a bedroom. She was 25 at the time. He was 24.
Ronaldo’s legal team does not dispute Ronaldo met Mayorga and they had sex in June 2009, but maintained it was consensual and not rape.
Mayorga went to Las Vegas police at the time, but the investigation was dropped because Mayorga neither identified her alleged attacker by name nor said where the incident took place, police and prosecutors said.
Ronaldo, now 37, is one of the most highly paid and recognizable sports stars in the world. He plays for the English Premier League club Manchester United and has captained the national team of his home country, Portugal. He spent several recent years playing in Italy for the Turin-based club Juventus.
Las Vegas police reopened their rape investigation after Mayorga’s lawsuit was filed, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson decided in 2019 not to pursue criminal charges.
Wolfson, the elected public prosecutor in Las Vegas, said too much time had passed and evidence failed to show that Mayorga’s accusation could be proved to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stovall maintained that Mayorga didn’t break the hush-money settlement. Her lawsuit sought to void it, accusing Ronaldo and reputation-protection “fixers” of conspiracy, defamation, breach of contract, coercion and fraud. In documents filed last year, Stovall tallied damages at $25 million plus attorney fees.
The attorney argued that Mayorga had learning disabilities as a child and was so pressured by Ronaldo’s attorneys and representatives that she was in no condition to consent to dropping her criminal complaint and accepting the $375,000 in August 2010.
Dorsey followed recommendations from US Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts, who handled preliminary and procedural rulings in the case, that it be dismissed for bad faith, “inappropriate conduct” by Stovall and reliance on the leaked and stolen confidential documents.
“There is no possible way for this case to proceed where the court cannot tell what arguments and testimony are based on these privileged documents,” Albregts said in an October 2021 report to Dorsey.
Stovall “acted in bad faith by asking for, receiving, and using the Football Leaks documents to prosecute Mayorga’s case,” Albregts wrote. He blamed Stovall for “audacious,” “impertinent” and “abusive” attempts to make the confidentiality agreement public through legal maneuvers and the court record and recommended to Dorsey that she reject Stovall’s claim that Mayorga lacked the mental capacity to sign the 2010 agreement.
The 9th Circuit ruled early this year that it would be up to Dorsey to decide that question.
It was not immediately clear in Dorsey’s ruling whether the public might still get a look at the Las Vegas police report compiled about Ronaldo after Mayorga filed her lawsuit in 2018.
Albregts said in March that denying the New York Times access to what police collected “would almost certainly raise the ‘specter of government censorship.’” He recommended that Dorsey transfer to a state court the newspaper’s open-records request for documents.
A protective order that Dorsey imposed to prevent the release of the 2010 agreement doesn’t apply to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Albregts found, and “does not bar LVMPD from disseminating its criminal investigative file.”
Attorney Margaret McLetchie, representing the newspaper, did not immediately respond Saturday to a message about that case.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo rape Las Vegas court

Related

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
Sport
Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father
  • Mohammed Shah Subhani’s body discovered dumped in woods in 2019
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Three people in the UK have been charged over the murder of a Muslim father in 2019.
The remains of Mohammed Shah Subhani were discovered in the English county of Buckinghamshire six months after his disappearance.
On May 7 that year, the father of one failed to return to his London home. After the discovery of his body, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”
London’s Metropolitan Police said three people — Amraj Poonia, Raneel Poonia and Gurditta Singh — have been formally charged.

Topics: UK murder Buckinghamshire Muslim

Related

Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell
World
Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
World
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks
  • Maurizio Bragagni claims Shariah ‘de facto’ law in parts of Britain
  • Italian-born consul has donated more than $800k to ruling Conservative Party
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s ruling Conservative Party has criticized one of its top donors for his anti-Muslim remarks on an Italian news website.
Italian-born Maurizio Bragagni, the Republic of San Marino’s consul to the UK, claimed on the Saturno Notizie news site that Shariah is “de facto” law in parts of the UK, and that London is “worse than any African metropolis.”
London-based Bragagni, who has close links with senior Conservatives, has donated more than $800,000 to the party. He recently became a British citizen.
In the article, he also criticized the opposition Labour Party for its “anti-Judeo-Christian identity, which allows Islamic groups to feel at home, where they can find free space for their true political ideology.”
He added: “A subsidy state which supports large families, which gives houses to migrants who are themselves the majority, in short destroys western capitalism and individual freedom. The line between the Christian English majority rural areas and the foreign Muslim-run urban areas is becoming more marked.
“There are places in which Shariah law is de facto law. The English integration system has run aground.
“Why? After Brexit, migrants who continue to arrive in the UK are illegal migrants from Africa — European influxes have stopped.
“When these two influxes (European and non-European) used to be consistent, they allowed for a balance of diversity which made locals tolerant and therefore traditions weren’t at risk.”
Bragagni described London as suffering from “rising criminality and daily disruption on the Tube, chaotic traffic and sprawling confusion.”
A project to record anti-Muslim incidents, Tell MAMA UK, warned that Bragagni had made “outrageous anti-Muslim comments and racialized conspiracies” that “have no place in politics.”
In response to the donor’s comments, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “We were unaware of this recent article and in no way whatsoever condone these unacceptable comments.”
Bragagni said: “I apologize that my article originally written in Italian caused unnecessary controversy when translated.”
This week, the donor mentioned his “innate passion for journalism,” claiming that it fulfilled his desire to “drive positive changes in our society.”

 

Latest updates

First Saudi woman obtains autocross trainer license
Afnan Almarglani
Jeddawis have ‘hunger’ for art events, says Art Jameel director as new collection debuts
Antonia Carver Director of Art Jameel
KSrelief launches campaign to combat blindness in Niger
The KSrelief campaign was launched in the southern city of Tahoua in Niger. (SPA)
Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join
Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join
Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years
Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.