You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud

What We Are Reading Today: Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud

What We Are Reading Today: Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud
Short Url

https://arab.news/46ncm

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud

What We Are Reading Today: Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Geopedia is a trove of geologic wonders and the evocative terms that humans have devised to describe them.

Featuring dozens of entries—from Acasta gneiss to Zircon—this illustrated compendium is brimming with lapidary and lexical insights that will delight rockhounds and word lovers alike.

Geoscientists are magpies for words, and with good reason.

The sheer profusion of minerals, landforms, and geologic events produced by our creative planet demands an immense vocabulary to match. Marcia Bjornerud shows how this lexicon reflects not only the diversity of rocks and geologic processes but also the long history of human interactions with them.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection
books
What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection
What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Author: Masaaki Yamada

Plasmas comprise more than 99 percent of the visible universe; and, wherever plasmas are, magnetic reconnection occurs.
In this common yet incompletely understood physical process, oppositely directed magnetic fields in a plasma meet, break, and then reconnect, converting the huge amounts of energy stored in magnetic fields into kinetic and thermal energy. In Magnetic Reconnection, Masaaki Yamada offers an illuminating synthesis of modern research and advances on this important topic.
Magnetic reconnection produces such phenomena as solar flares and the northern lights, and occurs in nuclear fusion devices.
A better understanding of this crucial cosmic activity is essential to comprehending the universe and varied technological applications, such as satellite communications.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Author: John Green

John Green’s The Anthropocene Reviewed is a deeply moving collection of personal essays from  the author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All the Way Down.
The Anthropocene is the current geologic age, in which humans have profoundly reshaped the planet and its biodiversity.
In this remarkable symphony of essays adapted and expanded from his groundbreaking podcast,  Green reviews different facets of the human-centered planet on a five-star scale — from the QWERTY keyboard and sunsets to Canada geese and Penguins of Madagascar.
Funny, complex, and rich with detail, the reviews chart the contradictions of contemporary humanity. As a species, we are both far too powerful and not nearly powerful enough, a paradox that came into sharp focus as we faced a global pandemic that both separated us and bound us together.
The Anthropocene Reviewed is an open-hearted exploration of the paths we forge and an unironic celebration of falling in love with the world.

 

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
books
What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
Updated 09 June 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
Updated 09 June 2022
Ghadi Joudah

“The Beautiful and Damned” is a 1922 classic novel written by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, which features a recurring theme of works, the excess and lavishness of the Jazz Ara. 

The book is Fitzgerald’s second novel, set in 1920’s prohibition era New York, which tells the story of Harvard-educated, trust fund socialite Anthony Patch and his nonconformist and rebellious wife Gloria Gilbert.

Patch’s close friend from Harvard, Richard Caramel, introduces him to Gilbert, which sees an infatuation gradually become an obsession with her vanity and recklessness. 

The young couple fall prey to primary human instincts in an endless frenzy of bacchanalian hedonism.  

Patch is an orphan, though heir to his grandfather’s wealth, but finds himself excluded from the will due to his lack of purpose and direction. 

The couple’s pleasure-seeking behavior backfires as the Great War ensues, and they find themselves on the brink of poverty. 

The book challenges the idleness and morality of the pair, as their friends succeed in life while they spiral into decadence and decay; their lavish lifestyle dissipating, and bickering setting in as their finances worsen. 

Due to their poverty, Gilbert attempts to take up acting, but is rejected for her age, and Patch is drafted into the military as the US enters the war. 

Fitzgerald’s association with expatriate artists after the First World War had him coin the phrase “lost generation” in reference to the post-war period’s lack of direction, and meaningless wandering of its youth.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
books
What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Author: Aaron Sachs

Up from the Depths tells the interconnected stories of two of the most important writers in American history—the novelist and poet Herman Melville (1819–1891) and one of his earliest biographers, the literary critic and historian Lewis Mumford (1895–1990).

Deftly cutting back and forth between the writers, Aaron Sachs reveals the surprising resonances between their lives, work, and troubled times—and their uncanny relevance in our own age of crisis.

Amid today’s foreboding over global warming, racism, technology, pandemics, and other crises, Melville and Mumford remind us that we’ve been in this struggle for a long time. To rediscover these writers today is to rediscover how history can offer hope in dark times.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Jordi Cami and Luis M. Martinez

How do magicians make us see the impossible? The Illusionist Brain takes you on an unforgettable journey through the inner workings of the human mind, revealing how magicians achieve their spectacular and seemingly impossible effects by interfering with your cognitive processes.

Along the way, this lively and informative book provides a guided tour of modern neuroscience, using magic as a lens for understanding the unconscious and automatic functioning of our brains.

We construct reality from the information stored in our memories and received through our senses, and our brains are remarkably adept at tricking us into believing that our experience is continuous.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations
books
What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations

Latest updates

Egyptian band Cairokee, Hamza Namira serenade Jeddah, leave people wanting for more
The night kicked off with a two-hour, power-packed performance by Hamzah Namira. (AN photos by Abdullah Alfaleh)
Celebrities discuss acting, Saudi fans and Jeddah’s heat at Stan Lee’s Super Con
Lauren Ridloff said that this was her first convention ever. (Supplied)
Hajj registration closes for domestic pilgrims after exceeding 390,000, e-draw begins
Muslim worshippers set out to perform a symbolic stoning of the devil ritual in Mina, Makkah, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims
Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims
What We Are Reading Today: Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud
What We Are Reading Today: Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.