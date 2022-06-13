Who’s Who: Yaarob Al-Sayegh, chief executive officer of Virgin Mobile, Saudi Arabia

You are here

Yaarob Al-Sayegh
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Yaarob Al-Sayegh is the chief executive officer of Virgin Mobile, Saudi Arabia. 
Al-Sayegh has more than 20 years of professional experience in the telecommunications and technology industries, and by leveraging his extensive knowledge in marketing, and business strategy development for broadband technologies, ICT, and digital media, he is an integral member of Virgin Mobile in the Kingdom.
With a track record of building successful processes, Al-Sayegh is dedicated to ensuring that Virgin Mobile maintains its position as the leading MVNO player in the Kingdom.
Aligned with the mission of “Making Mobile Better,” Al-Sayegh aims to grow Virgin Mobile’s subscriber base in the Kingdom through building digital lifestyle consumer solutions.
Al-Sayegh spearheaded the establishment of operating procedures, plans and policies to ensure the operational readiness of Virgin Mobile in Saudi Arabia.
His role in strategic coordination has led to developing new business opportunities, in addition to nurturing and securing agreements with different stakeholders that will further Virgin Mobile’s presence, reach and influence in the Kingdom.
Before joining Virgin Mobile KSA, Al-Sayegh was executive general manager of digital services in Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily).
In addition, he managed and established new strategic relationships with blue-chip partners and oversaw Mobily’s digital services.

Before this, Al-Sayegh was a member of Saudi Telecommunication Co.’s digital media content joint venture, Intigral, based in Dubai (2009-2012).
From 2005 to 2009 he worked as director for strategic planning and strategic marketing in the STC, and as planning and reporting manager from 2002 to 2005 in STC.
Al-Sayegh began his career with Lucent Technology, where he worked as a software and site engineer from 1998 to 2000 and as a senior software sales engineer from 2000 to 2002.
He attained a master’s degree in business administration from King Saud University with a specialization in marketing and finance in 2004.
Al-Sayegh received a bachelor’s degree in electrical and telecommunication engineering in 1998.
He has completed a wide range of executive education courses in Insead and Columbia Business schools, earning a blue ocean strategy certificate and a strategic marketing certificate respectively.

Sheila Al-Rowaily
Children enjoy ooey, gooey paradise at Jeddah’s Slime Planet

Updated 13 June 2022
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Jeddah Season this year is offering a Slime Planet experience for children at the City Walk.

Slime Planet features creative areas such as slime stations, where children can make slime from scratch with the help of supervisors. About 14 children and four leaders can take part at each slime station.

Each child gets the option to customize their slime creations with glitter, stars and foam. Once finished, they can use provided jars to take their creations home.

The venue also features a giant slime station, where two leaders direct two groups of 20 children to make giant slime bubbles and play fun-filled games.

Slime Planet also has a wall of slime, which each child can decorate with their own small slime.

After dressing in raincoats, boots and goggles for safety, children can also experience a slime shower machine.

Nazari Seif, a leader at Slime Planet, said: “It’s our priority to take utmost care of our little guests and hence, the slime that we used is made up of safe recipes and harmless products, making it completely safe for the children. At Slime Planet we aim to create slippery, slithery slimy masterpieces.”

She added that once children are finished with activities, there are dance and game shows for families to enjoy. “Every day there are eight to nine shows. Our slime arena is jam-packed with fun, music, and most importantly slime games, giving guests the experience of a green, gooey paradise,” Seif added.

Parents have found that Slime Planet is a great way to keep their children entertained and engaged.

Jooda Al-Ahmad said: “I came with my daughter for the first time and the experience was amazing. It was a sensory delight for her. We’re often worried about children making a mess, and besides, the most important part is to clean it up. Slime Planet allows children to get their hands as slimy as they can and have fun sticking it on the wall.”

Another parent, Racha Al-Ahmad, said: “It is a very well-organized event and something new for the kids in Jeddah. My son loves to play with slime all the time and coming here was heaven for him. He also got a chance to take a slime shower, which he enjoyed the most.”

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba, KAUST launch intensive training forum for talented students

With 185 male and female students, the forum is considered the largest training forum for international Olympiad students.
Updated 13 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology on Sunday launched an intensive training forum for Mawhiba gifted students.

Held at the university, the launching ceremony was attended by Prof. Tony F. Chan, KAUST’s president; Prof. Faisal Al-Duweesh, Mawhiba’s chairman of the board of directors; and Dr. Amal bint Abdullah Al-Hazzaa, acting secretary-general of Mawhiba.

The intensive training forum, in cooperation with KAUST, stems from the role of the Mawhiba in nurturing gifted male and female students, and providing them with training programs that develop their skills as well as qualify them to compete in international competitions.

The forum will be implemented in three phases and will continue until July 31 in the fields of mathematics, informatics, science, physics, chemistry and biology.

HIGHLIGHT

The intensive training forum, in cooperation with KAUST, stems from the role of the Mawhiba in nurturing gifted male and female students, and providing them with training programs that develop their skills as well as qualify them to compete in international competitions.

With 185 male and female students, the forum is considered the largest training forum for international Olympiad students. It includes many levels of both theoretical and practical training. It also includes diagnostic and candidacy tests.

The participating students were distributed among the targeted disciplines, with 45 students in mathematics, 35 in informatics, 31 in chemistry, 27 in physics, 25 in biology and 25 in science.

Participants will be trained by 23 skilled Saudi and international trainers, under the supervision of six supervisors, with 312 training hours for each selected field of study and 1,872 total training hours.

Dr. Najah Ashry, vice president and senior associate to the president for strategic national advancement at KAUST, welcomed Mawhiba’s selection of KAUST as a venue for the intensive training forum, stressing the university’s pride in previous programs that contributed to the participation of 16 students — and eight prize winners — at ISEF 2022.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Hazzaa said that Mawhiba is keen to qualify the country’s talents and develop their skills in all the forum’s scientific fields.

“The successes that the Saudi talented students, trained at Mawhiba, have achieved over the last 10 years were all a result of the qualitative and continued training programs that the foundation offers to the students throughout their educational journey,” she said.

Al-Hazzaa added that all factors related to scientific knowledge as well as individual skills will be taken into consideration when offering courses to ensure that students continue to stand out in international competitions.

She said that talented Saudi students have won more than 500 awards and letters of appreciation in 20 competitions and Olympiads since 2010.

With 22 major awards, Saudi students made history last month with impressive success at the Regeneron International Scientific and Engineering Fair 2022 in Georgia, US.

Award-winning Saudi documentary sheds light on emotional cost of Gulf war

Poster from award-winning documentary, Memories from the North. (Supplied)
Updated 13 June 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: It has taken more than three decades, but there is finally a documentary of the 1991 first Gulf war that provides an intense look at the emotional and mental cost of that conflict.

“Memories from the North,” which won the Best Short Documentary award at the recent Saudi Film Festival at Ithra, was produced, directed and written by Abdulmohsen Al-Mutairi, a gifted storyteller and Arabic-language journalist.

Al-Mutairi used vintage TV clips, archival family footage, independent interviews, and a soundtrack that included sirens to reproduce feelings of dread and confusion that marked the time for many living in the country.

Still from the award-winning documentary, Memories from the North.

“The documentary looks to me like a chapter in [a] book because both memories and the war look like chapters to us. To me, the war is a timeline, there is a beginning, middle and an end,” Al-Mutairi told Arab News.

Al-Mutairi’s work revived faded memories among those he interviewed.

SPEEDREAD

Abdulmohsen Al-Mutairi, an Arabic-language journalist, produced, wrote and directed the film.

Canadian-based Saudi actress Aixa Kay was an eight-year-old living in Riyadh when the war broke out.

When Al-Mutairi called her to be one of those interviewed, she realized that she had unknowingly skipped that time period completely in her mind, and in conversations.

Award-winning director of Memories from the North documentary, Abdulmohsen AlMutairi.

“I honestly do not remember ever talking about the Gulf War with my family. It was just like ‘there’ and done — and moving on. It’s very strange. As I said in the documentary, it is so strange how never, ever did it happen that we sat together and were like, ‘remember what happened in those days?’ Trauma does that. Trauma is all about blocking and I think that is an indication that it was really deep for us,” Kay told Arab News.

Al-Mutairi said he was honored that his work was recognized with the award and the SR30,000 prize money, which he considers a way to relook and reconsider history.

Al-Mutairi used books, popular television snippets, music, and personal photos to stir up nostalgia.

Aixa Kay as a youngster (Left) and Aixa Kay today (Right)

“I think the best thing about releasing this talk now is that we all — almost all of the participants — we are around the same age. We had our childhood during the war. We are more mature now and have the capacity to activate that memory of things that happened 32 years ago,” he said.

He said that he first thought of producing the documentary in 2013 or 2014, and had in fact completed a similar project in 2015.

While this short work has been critically acclaimed, he plans to continue to search for the “best” way to tell the story. This includes producing a feature film sometime in the future.

“A lot of war films are about the military aspect or the political aspect but the most awesome part, to me, is exploring the social aspect and the human side,” he said.

Still from the award-winning documentary, Memories from the North.

He said that it was challenging to gather all the archival footage and to curate the photos, and decide which stories to use that were the most truthful regarding the events that took place.

In many ways, he uses the war as a way to separate his own life into two main categories: Before and after the war. He was about eight or nine at the time, and that was the age at which he started to reflect more deeply on events happening around him. Today, he encourages viewers of the documentary to attempt the same with their own lives.

“I think my memory of this time has been really lurking in the shadows, like flashes of when the war happened. I think the war sparked my memory, and using this documentary is almost like a vehicle to take us on a journey to go beyond it,” he said.

The location of Dhahran for the screening at the Saudi Film Festival was particularly meaningful for him.

“The good thing about the screening at Ithra in Dhahran is that it’s the place that was hit multiple times during the war, actually. We are all (everyone viewing the movie) experiencing together these flashes of memories that were really happening in the same city that we are in. So I think this is a very important screening to me,” he said.

Saudi FM discusses opportunities for cooperation with Spain’s king

Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The king of Spain received Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister at the Zarzuela Palace on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

King Felipe VI and Prince Faisal bin Farhan reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve common interests.

King Felipe VI and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meet in Spain on Monday. (SPA)

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation between the Kingdom and Spain in various fields and ways to develop them.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Spanish king.

King Felipe VI and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meet in Spain on Monday. (SPA)

In return, King Felipe VI thanked the Saudi leadership and conveyed his greetings to the king and crown prince.

Saudi Arabia’s Asir awarded World Region of Gastronomy title

The selection of Asir reflects the region’s rich cultural heritage as well as its distinctive dishes. (SPA)
Updated 14 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism on Monday awarded the region of Asir with the title of World Region of Gastronomy 2024. It is the first non-European region to receive the accolade, which is granted to regions that join the platform and meet the institute’s standards.
Asir will be crowned with the title by Diane Dodd, president of the institute, in an official ceremony to be held in the Italian city of Torino on Sept. 24.
The win is the result of efforts led by the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission with the participation of several partners, including the Asir Development Authority, the Heritage Commission, the Saudi Tourism Authority, King Khalid University, the Saudi Tourism Society, and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
The selection of Asir reflects the region’s rich cultural heritage as well as its distinctive dishes. The step would encourage sustainable tourism through improving local products and enhancing hospitality, while also helping to create small and medium-sized enterprises.

