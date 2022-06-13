Who’s Who: Yaarob Al-Sayegh, chief executive officer of Virgin Mobile, Saudi Arabia

Yaarob Al-Sayegh is the chief executive officer of Virgin Mobile, Saudi Arabia.
Al-Sayegh has more than 20 years of professional experience in the telecommunications and technology industries, and by leveraging his extensive knowledge in marketing, and business strategy development for broadband technologies, ICT, and digital media, he is an integral member of Virgin Mobile in the Kingdom.
With a track record of building successful processes, Al-Sayegh is dedicated to ensuring that Virgin Mobile maintains its position as the leading MVNO player in the Kingdom.
Aligned with the mission of “Making Mobile Better,” Al-Sayegh aims to grow Virgin Mobile’s subscriber base in the Kingdom through building digital lifestyle consumer solutions.
Al-Sayegh spearheaded the establishment of operating procedures, plans and policies to ensure the operational readiness of Virgin Mobile in Saudi Arabia.
His role in strategic coordination has led to developing new business opportunities, in addition to nurturing and securing agreements with different stakeholders that will further Virgin Mobile’s presence, reach and influence in the Kingdom.
Before joining Virgin Mobile KSA, Al-Sayegh was executive general manager of digital services in Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily).
In addition, he managed and established new strategic relationships with blue-chip partners and oversaw Mobily’s digital services.
Before this, Al-Sayegh was a member of Saudi Telecommunication Co.’s digital media content joint venture, Intigral, based in Dubai (2009-2012).
From 2005 to 2009 he worked as director for strategic planning and strategic marketing in the STC, and as planning and reporting manager from 2002 to 2005 in STC.
Al-Sayegh began his career with Lucent Technology, where he worked as a software and site engineer from 1998 to 2000 and as a senior software sales engineer from 2000 to 2002.
He attained a master’s degree in business administration from King Saud University with a specialization in marketing and finance in 2004.
Al-Sayegh received a bachelor’s degree in electrical and telecommunication engineering in 1998.
He has completed a wide range of executive education courses in Insead and Columbia Business schools, earning a blue ocean strategy certificate and a strategic marketing certificate respectively.