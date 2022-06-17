You are here

  • Home
  • International court drops case against slain Libyan general

International court drops case against slain Libyan general

International court drops case against slain Libyan general
The court said judges terminated proceedings against Al-Werfalli after studying evidence that included witness statements, photographs and social media posts. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crm57

Updated 17 June 2022
AP

International court drops case against slain Libyan general

International court drops case against slain Libyan general
  • The decision came more than a year after Libyan officials reported that assailants killed Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, by opening fire on his car in the eastern city of Benghazi
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Wednesday dropped its war crimes case against a Libyan general after prosecutors confirmed he was dead.

The decision came more than a year after Libyan officials reported that assailants killed Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, by opening fire on his car in the eastern city of Benghazi.

The court said judges terminated proceedings against Al-Werfalli after studying evidence that included witness statements, photographs and social media posts.

The judges “considered the death of Mr. Al-Werfalli to be established and, decided that the proceedings against him must accordingly be terminated, and that the warrants of arrest are no longer in effect,” a court statement said.

Al-Werfalli was wanted by the ICC for his alleged role in executing or ordering the executions of 33 captives in Benghazi in 2016 and 2017. The ICC says the killings were filmed and posted on social media. In 2018, he allegedly shot 10 people dead in front of a mosque in Benghazi.

Libya descended into chaos in 2011 and has become a haven for Islamic militants and armed groups. The same year, the UN Security Council asked the court in The Hague to investigate violence sparked by the 2011 uprising that led to the ouster and death of Libya’s longtime dictator, Muammar Qaddafi.

Human rights activists last year sent evidence to the ICC and called for an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they said “may amount to crimes against humanity.”

 

Topics: Libya International Criminal Court

Related

Libya split deepens as Sirte parliament passes budget
Middle-East
Libya split deepens as Sirte parliament passes budget
Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
World
Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred.
Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in the northern West Bank town of Jenin and killed three passengers.
Heavy exchanges of gunfire were heard in videos circulated on social media before the incident involving the car. Afterward, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which carries out frequent overnight raids in Palestinian-controlled parts of the West Bank to arrested suspected and wanted Palestinian militants. Most of the arrest raids were in Jenin, the hometown of several Palestinian assailants who took part in a recent string of attacks that killed at least 19 Israelis.
Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital, chanting slogans of “God is Great” and calls for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers and walking through the town in a spontaneous protest.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

US State Department official to visit Israel, West Bank on Saturday
Middle-East
US State Department official to visit Israel, West Bank on Saturday
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says

UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says

UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says

UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
  • Maj. Gen. Michael Beary told Arab News he continues to lobby the rebels to grant full access to the ports so his team can move freely
  • He heads the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement; the Security Council will vote soon on renewing its mandate, which expires on July 15
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The head of the UN mission at Hodeidah in Yemen, which is monitoring the ceasefire there, has called for its mandate to be extended.

Maj. Gen. Michael Beary emphasized the strategic and humanitarian significance of the coastal city to the future of Yemen, and said there is no “easy substitute” for its ports.

“The ports serve as a lifeline for Yemen,” he told Arab News. “They supply up to 70 percent of the country’s population with humanitarian aid and essential food supplies.

“There is no viable substitute for Hodeidah’s ports, both in terms of location and infrastructure, and the governorate remains an indispensable pathway to the country’s social economic recovery.”

However, Beary said that his team, formally known as the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement, remains dogged by restrictions on the movement of personnel imposed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have, from the beginning, prevented them from carrying out patrols in Hodeidah city and accessing hot spots and the locations of significant “ceasefire incidents.”

“We are very much in touch with Houthis,” he said. But although the current truce between the Yemeni government and the militia seems largely to be holding and has led to “some relaxations” on the part of the Houthis, he added: “We are still confined.”
Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, where he was having private consultations with members of the Security Council ahead of a vote on the renewal of his mission’s mandate, which is scheduled for July, he said: “We’ve been trying to push back against (the restrictions on freedom of movement) and I have been trying to get acquiescence from the Houthis to expand our patrolling format.

“I would like to be patrolling to the ports unannounced at any time and visit every area and that’s what I want to get to, but I am not quite there yet. But we have increased the frequencies of our patrols to ensure that the ports and the civilian nature of the ports is maintained.”
The UNMHA was born from the 2018 Stockholm Agreement, a voluntary accord between the parties to Yemen’s conflict. It includes three main undertakings, including a prisoner-swap deal and an agreement on addressing the situation in besieged Taiz governorate.
Regarding Hodeidah, and the ports there and at Salif and Ras Issa, the signatories agreed to an immediate ceasefire in the city, the securing of the ports and the establishment of a committee to coordinate the redeployment of forces. The agreement also provided for a strengthened UN presence in the city and ports.

The UNMHA is tasked with maintaining the civilian status of the ports amid the continuing regional and international outcry against the use of them by the Houthis for war-related activities and reports of Iran using the ports to smuggle arms into the country.
Beary said that his mission has not been able to independently verify the claims of arms smuggling through the ports, nor has it witnessed any war-related activities there, but he again noted the limits on his team’s ability to move about freely and carry out “unannounced” inspections.

“I lead a small, political mission; it’s 120-strong, it is not a big peacekeeping mission,” he said. “We have small number of military monitors and we do have challenges in terms of freedom of movement in Hodeidah.
“We work through those challenges as best we can. We patrol as regularly as we can into the port’s environment.”
Beary explained that there are also geographical issues to overcome.

“There’s quite a separation between these ports,” he said. “If you go from Hodeida to (Salif), it is a three-hour-long trip. They’re not all nicely tied together.

“So we go out there, we look for any changes in the immediate nature of the ports. And … from the periods that we have been doing this, and we’ve been doing this since Stockholm was agreed, we haven’t seen any major military movements or military manifestations.”

Despite the issues that his mission continues to face, he said it continues to perform a vital task.

“It’s important for the international community that we continue to do this and I certainly will keep advocating to get greater freedom of movement in order to allow us to be out there more frequently and unannounced, and therefore we can reliably inform the international community that the ports are civilian in nature,” Beary said.

“The ports are (strategically) so important. There is no easy substitute for them on the coast. The ports are incredibly important for the delivery of humanitarian aid. We must keep them open.”

He added that action to reduce the threat posed by mines remains one of the most important elements of his mission’s work. He said the devices continue to claim innocent lives and described them as “a curse on the population of Yemen.”

“The mission is sparing no effort to mobilize support to respond to this tragic problem within our immediate environment,” he said.

Beary said he is building a good relationship with the government of Yemen and hopes to develop a solid rapport with all parties to help the UN reap the benefits of what he called the “peace dividends” resulting from the nationwide truce, which began in April, including the recent resumption of commercial international flights to and from Yemen, and fuel shipments to Hodeidah.

“Peace must really come from the parties, it can’t be imposed upon them by the UN or by the UN missions, but we will be there, ready to help them,” Beary said.

Topics: Yemen United Nations

Related

Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis
Middle-East
Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis
Special Houthis order female aid workers not to travel without male escort, says UN
Middle-East
Houthis order female aid workers not to travel without male escort, says UN

Lebanon’s caretaker PM tipped as favorite to form next government

Lebanon’s caretaker PM tipped as favorite to form next government
Updated 16 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s caretaker PM tipped as favorite to form next government

Lebanon’s caretaker PM tipped as favorite to form next government
  • New premier to be named on June 23, with Najib Mikati emerging as front-runner
  • Independent MP Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri: We are living through tough times and the traditional political forces tend to renominate the caretaker PM Najib Mikati
Updated 16 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of the country’s recently elected parliament to name a new prime minister on June 23.

Caretaker PM Najib Mikati is widely seen as the front-runner for the post.

Once named, the new prime minister must form a government, a process that often takes several months.

However, the incoming government will last for only four months, as its term will end with the completion of the presidential term in October.

After Saad Hariri, leader of the Future Movement, declared the suspension of his political career and that of his party, political groups began looking for a Sunni figure who could be nominated to head the new government.

By convention, the prime minister of Lebanon is a Sunni Muslim.

Independent Sunni MP Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri told Arab News that the nomination of a new premier is still underway and talks are taking place between various groups “to reach a formula that is relieving for Lebanon.”

He said: “We are living through tough times and the traditional political forces tend to renominate the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.”

A political observer said that this week might witness political deals to form the government due to “the weakness of the Sunnis in the political equation.”

A meeting on Wednesday between the Grand Mufti of Lebanon Abdullatif Darian and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari assumed special significance as it coincided with the launch of the process to nominate the new premier.

Bukhari highlighted “the important role of the grand mufti in strengthening the unity of the Lebanese and Islamic stance, especially during the hard times Lebanon is passing through.”

He said that Saudi Arabia hopes to see the “unity of the people of Lebanon in front of the challenges that it is facing,” and praised the efforts of the mufti to guarantee national unity and ensure civil peace in the country.

Doubts remain over how the parliamentary blocs will handle the process of nominating the new premier. Until now there has been no agreement among the opposition forces on any nominee, and there is no guarantee Mikati will be renominated despite the fact that he is the clear favorite.

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh told Arab News: “Lawmakers from the ‘Together Toward Change’ list did not form a unified bloc. However, they are making contacts and consultations to reach a unified stance. We want a nonpolitical figure who has a program that fits the new era and whose government can bring in reforms, the most important thing for Lebanon.”

Those who do not want a premier with these qualifications “will take the country into the unknown,” Mneimneh said.

“They have proven that they are irresponsible people who have led the country to ruins.”

The MP said that the minimum expected from the new government is to introduce economic reforms in accordance with the demands of the International Monetary Fund.

“There is a possibility that we do not elect a new president in due time. Hence, the term of the government might get extended,” he said.

However, former governments whose heads were nominated by Hezbollah and its allies failed, and disagreements developed between its ministers despite the fact that they were from the same side. This is what happened with the Mikati government whose call was “together for salvation.”

In a recent interview, Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, criticized Mikati over his refusal to grant Bassil’s party the energy portfolio in the new government.

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati Michel Aoun Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri

Related

Special Mikati urges Lebanese expats to have their voices heard in elections
Middle-East
Mikati urges Lebanese expats to have their voices heard in elections
Update Lebanon PM Najib Mikati says some judges stoking tension within country
Middle-East
Lebanon PM Najib Mikati says some judges stoking tension within country

Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis

Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis

Child soldiers aged 10 ‘are true men,’ say Houthis
  • One Houthi fighter said: “These are not children. They are true men, who should defend their nation”
  • An aid worker described watching children manning checkpoints along the road with AK-47 assault rifles
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Fighters from the Iran-backed Houthi militia have openly boasted of recruiting child soldiers as young as 10 to fight in the Yemen war.

New video footage on social media shows dozens of children in uniforms standing in military formation in a camp in Dhamar province, declaring allegiance to Abdul-Malek Al-Houthi.
“Soldiers of God,” they shout. “We are coming.”

An aid worker who operates in remote northern areas described watching children manning checkpoints along the road, with AK-47 assault rifles hanging on their shoulders. Others were sent to the front line, he said, and children had returned wounded from fighting at Marib.

One hard-line Houthi fighter said: “These are not children. They are true men, who should defend their nation.”

Nearly 2,000 Houthi-recruited children were killed on the battlefield between January 2020 and May 2021, according to UN experts. Overall, the UN says over 10,200 children have been killed or maimed in the war, though it is not known how many were combatants.

A UN panel of experts said this year that the Houthis had a system to indoctrinate child soldiers, including the use of humanitarian aid to pressure families. Children are told they are joining a holy war against Jews and Christians and Arab countries that have succumbed to Western influence, and seven-year-olds are taught weapons cleaning and how to dodge rockets.

Two farmers in Amran province said Houthi representatives came to their homes in May and told them to prepare their children for camps.

Their five children aged between 11 and 16 were taken in late May to a training center in a nearby school. One father said he was told that if he didn’t send his children, his family would no longer receive food rations.

Topics: Houthis Yemen child soldiers children

Related

Special Houthis order female aid workers not to travel without male escort, says UN
Middle-East
Houthis order female aid workers not to travel without male escort, says UN
Houthis break truce with new attacks on Taiz city
Middle-East
Houthis break truce with new attacks on Taiz city

Egyptian leader affirms depth of country’s strategic ties with EU

Egyptian leader affirms depth of country’s strategic ties with EU
Updated 16 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian leader affirms depth of country’s strategic ties with EU

Egyptian leader affirms depth of country’s strategic ties with EU
  • Food security, climate and energy key topics in talks between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Updated 16 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that his country is “continuously working to deepen the partnership with the EU in order to achieve a qualitative leap in the relationship between the two sides.”

In a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, El-Sisi said that the EU is a key partner for Egypt.

The Egyptian president also indicated that “his country is working to strengthen cooperation with the EU, especially in the field of energy,” pointing out that an agreement was reached that will lay the foundations of a strategic partnership in the field of energy with Europe.

“The international community is going through a delicate circumstance and the language of dialogue must prevail to resolve disputes,” he said, adding that he had discussed food security and high energy prices with the European Commission president.

El-Sisi that Egypt “has agreed with the EU to coordinate international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the global food crisis.”

In addition, an Egyptian-European statement stressed “the priority of promoting sustainable development, confronting climate change and environmental degradation, and ensuring energy security.”

El-Sisi said that “the security of gas supplies is a common concern. Egypt and the EU will work together on the stable delivery of gas to the EU, and on the sustainable use of natural gas resources within the framework of long-term carbon reduction goals and measures related to managing and reducing methane emissions.”

In this context, Egypt and Brussels welcomed the signing of the relevant memorandum of understanding between Egypt, Israel and the EU on June 15.

The statement said that “both Egypt and the EU realize that geopolitical realities and the current state of the energy market require accelerating and intensifying this partnership.”

It added: “By working together as partners, Egypt and the EU will face common challenges in the security of energy supplies and diversification of energy sources.”

In this regard, he said that “the EU and Egypt will intensify cooperation, focusing on renewable energy sources, hydrogen, work on energy efficiency, and the production of clean fuels, especially hydrogen, in an economically feasible manner.”

The statement said that Egypt and the EU “realize that the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change are essential pillars to make the world more resilient to future shocks, and that trade, investments and policy reform to support the implementation of these documents, based on their common principles, are the drivers of sustainable recovery and sustainable development.”

Egypt and the EU called on all countries to explore ways to expedite pledges to reduce emissions, and to achieve tangible progress toward an ambitious and transformative approach to dealing with the negative effects of climate change and fulfilling climate finance pledges.

Topics: Egypt EU Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Special Egyptian FM reaffirms stance of support to Palestinians
Middle-East
Egyptian FM reaffirms stance of support to Palestinians
El-Sisi: Egypt-UAE relations a pillar of stability in region
Middle-East
El-Sisi: Egypt-UAE relations a pillar of stability in region

Latest updates

Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in church shooting; suspect detained
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in church shooting; suspect detained
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Saudi crown prince, Malaysian defense minister discuss enhancing defense 
Saudi crown prince, Malaysian defense minister discuss enhancing defense 
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominates at Oslo Diamond League

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.