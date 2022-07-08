Philippine leader tests positive for coronavirus, isolates

Shinzo Abe in ‘very grave condition’ after being shot: Japan PM

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday ex-PM Shinzo Abe is in grave condition after he was shot with a gun during an election speech in Nara Prefecture.

Kishida said he was praying from his heart that Abe survives the ordeal. He condemned the attack calling it “completely unforgivable.”

The PM added that the government will consider how to respond once there is a grasp on the situation. Kishida also called on all cabinet members to return to Tokyo and halt all election speeches scheduled for Friday.

Nothing has been decided about the election-related schedule on Sunday.

#WATCH: Seconds after #Japan’s former PM #AbeShinzo was shot. People can be heard screaming and crying. Abe’s condition is still unknown pic.twitter.com/L8sXZntBEI — Arab News Japan (@ArabNewsjp) July 8, 2022

The attack took place on July 8, at around 11:30 am, at Kintetsu “Yamato-Saidaiji Station” in Nara Prefecture, when Abe was giving a cheering speech for a candidate running for the House of Councillors, and there were 30 people at the scene.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

National broadcaster NHK said a man in his 40s had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him, citing police sources.

The thoughts and prayers of Jordan’s Government and people are with Japan’s former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo, his family and the people of Japan.

We are saddened by the shooting of former PM ABE, an outstanding world leader and friend of Jordan. WE PRAY FOR HIS WELL-BEING — Embassy Of Jordan Japan (@JoEmbassyJPN) July 8, 2022

“He was giving a speech and a man came from behind,” a young woman at the scene told NHK.

“The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke,” she added.

“After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage.”

Police are investigating the situation at the scene inland some reports said the attacker is most likely dead.

We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan. — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) July 8, 2022

NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest — a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.

Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended, though there were no immediate further details.

The government said a task force had been formed in the wake of the incident and the top government spokesman was expected to speak shortly.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

