Gamers8 launches in Riyadh with 24 teams in Rocket League

RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, has confirmed the competition structure of the highly anticipated Rocket League, which is the first series to headline the global Professional Esports calendar.

Over a four-day period beginning on Thursday, July 14, the world’s leading teams will battle it out for their share of a $2 million prize pool, with the winners guaranteed to take home $500,000.

The 24 participating teams will get their Rocket League campaigns underway in the tournament group stages, live from the state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Competing in four groups of six, the top two teams from each group will secure their places in the playoffs, with the double elimination bracket adding to the suspense by leaving little margin for error. Just two defeats will result in elimination from the competition as the non-stop action unfolds while being broadcast in over eight different languages on Gamers8 channels.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “After months of behind-the-scenes planning and preparation, the Saudi Esports Federation is delighted that Gamers8 and Rocket League is finally upon us.

“As one of the most critically acclaimed esports games of all-time that continues captivating millions, we believe Rocket League will launch our summer showpiece in tremendous fashion as exhilaration and entertainment meets goodwill competition of the highest standard.

“With a roster that measures up to most competitive fields seen in previous Rocket League events worldwide, the coming days represent a huge opportunity for us to make the next landmark leap towards building the esports legacy that we envisage here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Among the teams vying for Rocket League supremacy at Gamers8 are Furia Esports from Brazil, FaZe Clan from the US, and Endpoint CEX from the UK. Moist Esports and Dignitas of North America and Europe, respectively, are also considered early favorites for outright winners, while hometown heroes Team Falcons are one of four Saudi Arabian teams flying the flag for the Kingdom.

Widely considered to be Saudi Arabia’s frontrunner on the eve of Rocket League, Team Falcons make their way to Gamers8 on the back of multiple first place finishes in regional Rocket League competitions and hopes are high of an impressive showing in the days ahead.

“For us as a team, playing live on stage in front of our home crowd is an excellent opportunity and we will do our absolute best to make them proud,” said Ahmed Alrubaish of Team Falcons. “It’s true that the world’s elite awaits us, yet we are heading into this tournament with an abundance of confidence, especially following our experience in the Rocket League Championship Series Spring Major. We can’t wait to play our first game while hearing the home crowd cheering for Falcons.”

For every team, Rocket League at Gamers8 is also a more dynamic tournament than those held previously around the world. In addition to being live rather than exclusively online, all matches will be played in ‘crew battle’ format — with singles, doubles, and three-on-three matches taking place as teams strive to win their best-of-five series matches.

When Rocket League enters the playoffs, matches will be best-of-seven, with the prize pool also including $300,000 for the runners-up, $200,000 for the semifinalists, and $115,000 for sixth and seventh placed finishes.