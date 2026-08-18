LIV Golf Indianapolis to crown season’s individual and team winners

WESTFIELD: LIV Golf has confirmed that the league’s 2026 season finale will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, Season Individual Champion and top-three finishers, and the Team Champion at the LIV Golf Indianapolis Championships.

The four-day stroke-play event will take place from Aug. 20 to 23 at The Club at Chatham Hills where 57 players will contend for the Indianapolis individual title and final spots in the league’s individual season-long standings.

The team competition will count the scores of all four players on each team every day, culminating with one of the 13 teams being crowned the 2026 LIV Golf Team Champion.

Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm has clinched his third-consecutive season-long Individual Championship with 944.54 points coming out of LIV Golf New York.

But the other two spots on the 2026 podium remain up for grabs with Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC Captain), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC Captain), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) and Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) still in contention.

DeChambeau, who won back-to-back events at LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf South Africa and has six top-three finishes this season, currently holds second place with 726.20 points.

Niemann, who owns a record nine individual titles including LIV Golf Korea and last week’s LIV Golf New York, is currently in third place with 553.66 points.

Herbert, who has also claimed two individual wins this year, trails closely behind with 541.41 points. Hatton, with four top-five finishes this year including a win at LIV Golf Andalucia, remains in striking distance with 453.23 points.

With 200 points awarded to the tournament winner, significant implications remain for the season’s leading players, with the top three in the final standings earning season-ending bonuses.

LIV Golf returns to Indianapolis where it welcomed a record 60,000 fans across three days in 2025, concurrently setting the league’s single-day US merchandise sales record. The league looks to build on that momentum this weekend.

The anticipated accomplishment continues a year of record-setting growth across LIV Golf’s global event portfolio, spanning 10 countries and five continents.

The league established new national attendance records for events in two countries this year, with more than 115,000 fans at LIV Golf Adelaide and over 100,000 at LIV Golf South Africa, complemented by private premium hospitality that was fully subscribed across the global schedule.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said there has been “record crowds, broadcast viewership, marketing partner support and social growth, alongside historic comebacks, emerging young talent, OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) recognition and new pathways to the majors.”

He added: “By concluding the season now, we can put our full resources behind what comes next and maintain the operational rigor this transition demands.

“We are reimagining LIV Golf as a fundamentally new league owned by the players and anchored in a sustainable business model, with an evolved fan experience built for the markets where the game is growing fastest across the globe and the support of world-class partners.

“Professional golf is more unified today than at any point since we launched, creating a genuine opportunity to grow the game together. Indianapolis will be a fitting finale for the league as fans have known it and the starting point for what we believe it can become.”

O’Neil continued: “As we concentrate on finishing the season strong and building the next chapter of LIV Golf, we’ll carry the energy and enthusiasm our fans have shown us into what comes next.

“The road ahead is possible because of the people who stand behind this league, our fans, players, caddies, employees, partners, and sponsors.”

With LIV Golf Indianapolis serving as the final event of the season, the previously scheduled Aramco LIV Golf Michigan, originally set for Aug. 27 to 30, at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, will not take place.