Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup

Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup
Musab Tariq M Kadi, center, of Saudi Arabia in action against Marques Terrell Bolden, right, of Indonesia during the FIBA Basketball Asia Cup 2022 group stage in Jakarta on July 12, 2022. (EPA)
  • Kingdom is bottom of group, take on Australia and Jordan next
Saudi Arabia’s national basketball team lost 80-45 to hosts Indonesia on Tuesday night in their opening match of the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 taking place in Jakarta.

The 16-team tournament, which started on Tuesday and will run until July 24, sees the Saudi team in Group A which also features Australia and Jordan.

The Indonesian team ended the first half with a lead of 44-30, and then maintained their advantage throughout the game for an ultimately comfortable win at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace.

Saudi Arabia’s points were scored by Mohammed Al-Marwani with 15, Muthanna Al-Marwani with nine; Marzouk Al-Mawlid with eight; Ayman Bal and Fahad Al-Salik with five each, and Thamer Mohammed with four.

Ayoub Al-Hawsawi, Nasser Abu Jalas, Musab Kadi, and Ali Al-Shubaili, scored two baskets apiece.

Saudi Arabia will take on Australia on Thursday and complete their group matches against Jordan on Saturday.

Gamers8 launches with 24 world teams in Rocket League

Gamers8 launches with 24 world teams in Rocket League
  • Total prize money of $2 million for Riyadh event
  • Team Falcons and three other Saudi sides in title chase
RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, has confirmed the competition structure of the highly anticipated Rocket League, which is the first series to headline the global Professional Esports calendar.

Over a four-day period beginning on Thursday, July 14, the world’s leading teams will battle it out for their share of a $2 million prize pool, with the winners guaranteed to take home $500,000.

The 24 participating teams will get their Rocket League campaigns underway in the tournament group stages, live from the state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Competing in four groups of six, the top two teams from each group will secure their places in the playoffs, with the double elimination bracket adding to the suspense by leaving little margin for error. Just two defeats will result in elimination from the competition as the non-stop action unfolds while being broadcast in over eight different languages on Gamers8 channels.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “After months of behind-the-scenes planning and preparation, the Saudi Esports Federation is delighted that Gamers8 and Rocket League is finally upon us.

“As one of the most critically acclaimed esports games of all-time that continues captivating millions, we believe Rocket League will launch our summer showpiece in tremendous fashion as exhilaration and entertainment meets goodwill competition of the highest standard.

“With a roster that measures up to most competitive fields seen in previous Rocket League events worldwide, the coming days represent a huge opportunity for us to make the next landmark leap towards building the esports legacy that we envisage here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Among the teams vying for Rocket League supremacy at Gamers8 are Furia Esports from Brazil, FaZe Clan from the US, and Endpoint CEX from the UK. Moist Esports and Dignitas of North America and Europe, respectively, are also considered early favorites for outright winners, while hometown heroes Team Falcons are one of four Saudi Arabian teams flying the flag for the Kingdom.

Widely considered to be Saudi Arabia’s frontrunner on the eve of Rocket League, Team Falcons make their way to Gamers8 on the back of multiple first place finishes in regional Rocket League competitions and hopes are high of an impressive showing in the days ahead.

“For us as a team, playing live on stage in front of our home crowd is an excellent opportunity and we will do our absolute best to make them proud,” said Ahmed Alrubaish of Team Falcons. “It’s true that the world’s elite awaits us, yet we are heading into this tournament with an abundance of confidence, especially following our experience in the Rocket League Championship Series Spring Major. We can’t wait to play our first game while hearing the home crowd cheering for Falcons.”

For every team, Rocket League at Gamers8 is also a more dynamic tournament than those held previously around the world. In addition to being live rather than exclusively online, all matches will be played in ‘crew battle’ format — with singles, doubles, and three-on-three matches taking place as teams strive to win their best-of-five series matches.

When Rocket League enters the playoffs, matches will be best-of-seven, with the prize pool also including $300,000 for the runners-up, $200,000 for the semifinalists, and $115,000 for sixth and seventh placed finishes.

UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama

UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama
  • Coach Ramon Lemos lauds the skill of the 5-member squad
  • The Emirati national team look to repeat historic feat of 2017 games
ABU DHABI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team has arrived in Birmingham, Alabama, for the World Games 2022, the international multi-sports event held every four years.

The team will have a light training session on Thursday in preparation for the competition on Friday, July 15. The games started on July 7 and will end on July 17.

Considered a global showpiece for sports yet to be included in the Olympic Games, the 11th edition features 3,600 participants from 100 nations competing across more than 30 sports.

A jiu-jitsu squad of five athletes from the UAE qualified for the games and are hoping to build on a landmark performance at the 2017 games in Warsaw, Poland. Last time out, the UAE’s Faisal Al-Ketbi captured the gold medal in the under-94-kilogram category and there is great optimism that he will repeat that feat.

Al-Ketbi, now competing in the 85-kilogram category, will be joined by compatriots Muhammad Al-Amri (77 kilograms), Muhammad Al-Suwaidi (69 kilograms), Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kilograms) and Balqees Abdelkareem (48 kilograms).

The weigh-in of 96 jiu-jitsu players will take place on Thursday, July 14, a day before the tournament. The competition for the open weight division title will be held on Saturday, July 16.

Ramon Lemos, head coach of the UAE team, said: “Our early arrival here and the establishment of our overseas training camp is all part of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s plan for maintaining the players’ readiness and concentration in the lead-up to the competition.

“The federation and the technical staff have complete faith in the national team’s players. Each has the skills necessary to outperform the finest players from across the world. Helping our athletes maintain optimum energy and a balanced state of mind so they can perform at their best is arguably our top priority. It’s certainly the biggest goal of our technical staff.”

Lemos said qualification for the World Games is based on performances at prestigious international and continental tournaments held from 2019 to 2021.

“The participation in the World Games is limited to a group of the best and strongest players in the world ranked across every weight division,” he added. “They are each here because they earned the necessary qualifying points in various tournaments, so the competition represents a significant test not just for our athletes, but for the top athletes of every national team in the world.”

Lemos said the five UAE athletes are fitting examples of the continuing advancement of the sport in the Emirates.

“Entry into the competition is based on a specific process and a qualifying round that considers the players’ accomplishments, ranking, and predetermined weight categories. Only 96 players from all over the world have qualified to compete in jiu-jitsu at the World Games, which demonstrates the tournament's quality.”

According to the classification of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, Al-Ketbi, ranked first, qualified for the World Games by winning silver medals at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi last year, and gold medals at the Asian Championship in Mongolia and the Nur Sultan Grand Prix in Kazakhstan in 2019. Al-Amri secured his spot by collecting ranking points as he captured the gold medal at the German Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in 2019. He is ranked fourth under the JJIF classification.

Al-Suwaidi earned a spot in Alabama, ranking fourth under the JJIF classification, by taking bronze medals at the Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi last year and Asian Championship in Mongolia in 2019. Al-Kalbani secured her place after ranking sixth by the federation and winning bronze in the Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi last year.

Abdelkareem qualified for the games after she won gold medals at the world championships in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and 2021.

“The team is exposed to a careful and intensive training and nutritional program to boost the players’ preparations, raise their abilities and help them identify their strengths,” said Lemos. “All that combined, we hope, will lead to them producing their greatest performances yet on the mat.”

Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead

Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead
  • Pogacar lost a second teammate to COVID, while his key lieutenant Rafal Majka also tested positive but was cleared to race by the UCI as he is considered not infectious
  • Nielsen, a Dane who rides for EF, wore the polka dot mountain points jersey for several days early in the race and the rolling hills here suited his style
MEGEVE, France: Magnus Cort Nielsen won stage 10 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, after a nail-biting cat-and-mouse struggle up the final section of the culminating 20-kilometer climb.

Nick Schultz of Bike Exchange was second and Luis Leon Sanchez of Bahrain third after a 148km run along sinuous Haut Savoie roads that avoided the major mountains but could not escape a 15-minute interruption when protesters blocked the road.

Nielsen, a Dane who rides for EF, wore the polka dot mountain points jersey for several days early in the race and the rolling hills here suited his style.

Embattled overall leader Tadej Pogacar led the main peloton across the line almost nine minutes later.

“It was a perfect day in the end,” said the two-time defending champion, despite what must have been a tense morning with the COVID tests in his team.

Asked if he shared Pogacar’s feelings Nielsen, smiling broadly beneath his handlebar moustache said: “It would have been a perfect day if tomorrow were a rest day.”

“But really, what could be better,” said the Dane, sweating from winning his four-way battle for the stage.

German Lennard Kamna leapt from 21st to second after escaping with the breakaway. Although he could not keep up on the final climb, the Bora rider still gained more than eight minutes on the race leaders and is just 11sec adrift of Pogacar.

Had Kamna been 12 seconds faster Pogacar would have given up both the yellow and the white jersey.

“Even when he tries to lose the yellow jersey, he can’t,” joked French rider Romain Bardet, who is in seventh.

Pogacar earlier lost a second teammate to COVID, while his key lieutenant Rafal Majka also tested positive but was cleared to race by the UCI as he is considered not infectious.

School-holiday crowds, mainly families, were in party mode along the sinuous route, and even more are expected on the two huge mountain stages coming up.

A day after the rest day, the cyclists rode through bright sunshine and 24C temperatures as the winding 148km through the valleys of the Haute Savoie skirted the major climbs.

The ride was delayed twice.

The first delay came when a team bus became stuck on a hairpin bend before the start and had to be lifted out by snowplow.

Then the racing was interrupted by nine protesters from a French climate activist group, who sat across the road and lit flares with 38km left. They were dragged to the verge by gendarmes and then arrested.

Wednesday’s 151km run from Albertville to Col du Granon features two beyond category climbs is considered by some of the contenders, including fourth-placed Geraint Thomas of Ineos,as the toughest in this year’s visit to the Alps.

The final climb rises to 2,400 meters while the Col du Galibier before it climbs to 2600.

“I’m comfortable with those kinds of altitudes,” Thomas, the 2018 champion, said on Monday.

On the July 14, Bastille Day, on Thursday the race returns over some of the same mountains but takes in three beyond category climbs before finishing at the Alpe d’Huez where crowds are traditionally less family based and an atmosphere of anarchy can reign.

St. Andrews hosts 150th British Open with McIlroy chasing ‘holy grail’

St. Andrews hosts 150th British Open with McIlroy chasing ‘holy grail’
  • McIlroy will tee off in Thursday’s first round alongside Collin Morikawa, winner of last year’s Open at Royal St. George’s, and Xander Schauffele, who triumphed in last weekend’s Scottish Open
ST. ANDREWS: St. Andrews hosts the 150th British Open from Thursday with Rory McIlroy starting as the favorite for the Claret Jug while a determined Tiger Woods hopes to make an impact at a venue where he has triumphed twice before.

Record crowds for the week of 290,000 are expected on Scotland’s east coast for this landmark edition of the world’s oldest golf tournament, which comes to the Old Course for the 30th time.

With fine weather expected to continue for much of the week, it is shaping up to be a fitting way to mark a historic Open, even if the sport continues to be rocked by the fallout caused by the LIV Series.

Players who left to join the Saudi-backed tour were allowed to take part by Open organizers, just as they were at last month’s US Open despite both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour moving to ban the LIV golfers.

That means four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and former Open champion Phil Mickelson will all tee off on Thursday.

McIlroy, though, is aiming to end an eight-year wait to add to his four major titles and the Northern Irishman is the favorite in the eyes of bookmakers.

“I think it’s the holy grail of our sport. So not a lot of people are going to get that opportunity to achieve that, but that’s what winning an Open at St. Andrews is,” McIlroy said on Tuesday.

The world No. 2 won the 2014 Open at Hoylake but missed the chance to defend his title in St. Andrews a year later after injuring an ankle playing football.

“I can’t go in here thinking that this might be my time. I just have to go out and play a really good tournament,” he added.

McIlroy will tee off in Thursday’s first round alongside Collin Morikawa, winner of last year’s Open at Royal St. George’s, and Xander Schauffele, who triumphed in last weekend’s Scottish Open.

There is no shortage of contenders, not least among the large contingent of American stars including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2017 Open winner Jordan Spieth.

“If you’re not getting amped up to play in this Open, I’m not sure this is the right sport for you,” said Spieth on Tuesday, when stiff breezes blowing across the course served as a reminder of the challenges St. Andrews can pose.

There has been some talk of the Old Course becoming too easy, 149 years on from the first Open here, but it still captivates players.

They will continue to be challenged in particular by the par-4 17th — the Road Hole is one of the toughest in golf, where players must send their tee shots over the Old Course Hotel.

Jack Nicklaus, twice an Open champion here and who was this week made an honorary citizen of the town, called St. Andrews “a magical place.”

Woods, now 46, won here in 2000 and 2005 and was determined to return despite suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash last year.

“For the most part of my rehab I was just hoping that I could walk again,” admitted Woods, who skipped last month’s US Open to improve his chances of featuring this week.

“I’m not going to play a full schedule ever again. My body just won’t allow me to do that.

“I don’t know how many Open Championships I have left here at St. Andrews, but I wanted this one,” said Woods, who will play with US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick in the first two rounds.

EU countries sing UEFA’s praises in rebuff to Super League

EU countries sing UEFA’s praises in rebuff to Super League
  • The EU countries noted how revenues from UEFA help fund grassroots soccer as well as amateur, women and youth events and also enable small teams from remote regions to break into the major leagues
LUXEMBOURG: From Spain to Ireland to Italy, European countries gave full-throated support to UEFA over the rebel European Super League at Europe’s top court, lauding its open model and social and educational importance.

The comments from the countries at a two-day hearing at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), underline the high stakes involved for the continent’s soccer governing body UEFA and other sports bodies with monopoly power and lucrative media rights and seeking to head off challengers.

The countries’ endorsement of UEFA, in effect a call to preserve the status quo, suggests the Court would need to take into account the social and economic aspects of the case and not just the legal and antitrust arguments.

UEFA found itself in the docks after the Super League accused it of abusing its power to block rival events and penalize players and clubs.

The Super League collapsed last year barely two days after its announcement as elite English, French and Italian clubs pulled out following an outcry from fans and governments, leaving just Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The EU countries noted how revenues from UEFA help fund grassroots soccer as well as amateur, women and youth events and also enable small teams from remote regions to break into the major leagues.

Hungary said UEFA represents the values of the European Sports Model in protecting the physical and moral integrity of players and merit-based competition.

“These are values which UEFA and (world soccer governing body) FIFA follow, both in the organization of sports and the reallocation of revenues,” Hungary’s lawyer Ester Gyarmati told the 15-judge panel on the second day of the hearing.

UEFA’s restrictions clearly infringe EU competition law but are justified to safeguard the European Sports Model, Austria’s lawyer Franz Koppensteiner said.

Malta’s lawyer took a pop at the Super League.

“The Super League only took into account the narrow interests of its clubs, it ignores the open nature of competition based on merits,” Andria Buhagiar said.

Romania’s lawyer said the case was an existentialist one.

“This cartel cannot co-exist with the organization of UEFA and FIFA without leading to the certain death of open competition,” Emilia Gane said.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, took a more nuanced stand, saying there should be checks and balances on monopoly power.

“The exercise of regulatory functions must be subject to limits, obligations and control to prevent such bodies from distorting competition,” its lawyer Carlos Urraca Caviedes said.

He added that the European Sports Model was one way to run a sport but alternative governing bodies could be another.

Urraca Caviedes, however, criticized sanctions against players.

“It does not seem sanctions excluding players from participating in UEFA, FIFA are necessary or proportionate to protect those principles,” he said.

Court Advocate General Athanasios Rantos will give a non-binding opinion on Dec. 15. The Court, which usually follows four out of five such recommendations, will rule next year. The case is C333/21 European Superleague Company.

