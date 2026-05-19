Saudi Arabia launches ‘Hajj Without Luggage’ service for pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a new service allowing pilgrims to ship luggage directly from their home countries to their accommodations in the Kingdom, reducing the need to carry bags during the Hajj journey.

The “Hajj Without Luggage” initiative for 2026 aims to ease travel logistics and improve mobility during the pilgrimage season.

According to the ministry, the service is being implemented in cooperation with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and other entities as part of efforts to improve pilgrim services.

Under the system, luggage is collected at departure airports through specialized companies, shipped to the Kingdom, received at airports including Jeddah and Madinah, and delivered directly to hotels.

The ministry said the service allows pilgrims to proceed directly to transportation buses upon arrival without waiting for baggage collection, helping reduce congestion during peak times of the Hajj season.

Bader Al-Juaid, a member of the advisory committee for the hospitality department at King Abdulaziz University’s College of Tourism, told Arab News the initiative represents “a fundamental shift in how we think about service, as it focuses not only on transporting pilgrims from one point to another, but also on alleviating the operational burdens that can affect their comfort from arrival to departure.”







Bader Al-Juaid, a member of the advisory committee for the hospitality department at King Abdulaziz University’s College of Tourism. (Supplied)



The initiative significantly enhances the overall pilgrimage experience by reducing congestion at airports and minimizing physical strain on pilgrims.

He noted that the idea began in 2017 as a limited service under the Makkah Route Initiative for a group of Malaysian pilgrims before expanding into the current program.

“Today in 2026, this journey has reached a more comprehensive stage through the ‘Hajj Without Luggage’ initiative,” he said.

Al-Juaid continued: “It is an experience that reflects a shift in services from mere operational performance to a more integrated design for the pilgrim’s experience, making them feel more at ease and less preoccupied with logistical details, through a system that includes transportation, tracking, and institutional coordination among relevant entities.

“In short, it’s not just about luggage service … it’s a practical model of how small details can have a significant impact on the experience of the pilgrims.”

Saad Al-Qurashi, an investor and expert in the Hajj and Umrah sector, also said: “We implemented this service during the past two seasons, and it showed us many positive outcomes for the pilgrims.

“This means less physical strain and more focus on the spiritual journey, especially for elderly pilgrims and large groups. It’s a modern step toward making Hajj more comfortable, organized, and accessible for everyone.”

Saudia confirmed its involvement in the scheme this week, with digital integration aimed at reducing airport congestion during peak travel periods.

The airline said the service will cover more than 400,000 pilgrims across its network of 145 destinations in coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Matarat Holding, the Nusuk platform and the HalaBag system.

Saudi Post is also part of the scheme, offering integrated logistics solutions that ensure the easy transportation of luggage from accommodation to final destinations inside or outside the Kingdom, without the need to carry it whilst traveling between the holy sites.

The service is expected to handle 1.1 million bags from seven countries participating in the Makkah Route Initiative, with delivery to Makkah hotels within 24 hours.