Portland top New York 85-77 to win NBA Summer League title

Portland top New York 85-77 to win NBA Summer League title
The Portland Trail Blazers after winning the NBA Summer League championship game by defeating the New York Knicks 85-77 at Thomas & Mack Center. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Portland top New York 85-77 to win NBA Summer League title

Portland top New York 85-77 to win NBA Summer League title
  • Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

LAS VEGAS: Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday.

It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and their second title since.

The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.

“They made a run in I think the late third or the fourth,” Watford said. “We stuck together and when we came back in, we turned it up and I’m just proud of all these guys man.”

“It was big time, our chemistry came together since day one and I’m just proud of all these guys.”

The Knicks, with coach Tom Thibodeau sitting courtside, had five players finish in double figures, led by Quentin Grimes, who scored 19 points.

Miles McBride scored 17 points, while Jericho Sims contributed with 13 and Feron Hunt and Micah Potter each chipped in with 10 for New York.

Portland, who came into the game ranked third during the summer league with 42.8 rebounds per game, outrebounded the Knicks, 37-32.

The Blazers, who defeated New York 88-77 earlier in the event, didn’t find their rhythm until the start of the second quarter of the championship when they opened with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers that gave them a 21-14 lead. They went on to hit seven 3-pointers in the quarter to build an 11-point lead they’d take heading into the locker room, 41-30.

The Blazers pushed their lead to 16 in the third quarter, with a 60-44 lead built on the strength of 10 points at the rim.

Portland rode their defensive tenacity to the championship, but it was New York’s defense that frustrated the Blazers to start the game. Both teams came out relatively sluggish, with a splash of sloppiness mixed in, as the Knicks shot 5 of 15 (.333) from the floor and the Blazers were just 3 of 12 (.250) from the field.

Topics: NBA Summer League Portland Trail Blazers NBA Brandon Williams

Philipsen wins stage, Vingegaard loses key allies as Tour de France hits boiling point

Philipsen wins stage, Vingegaard loses key allies as Tour de France hits boiling point
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Philipsen wins stage, Vingegaard loses key allies as Tour de France hits boiling point

Philipsen wins stage, Vingegaard loses key allies as Tour de France hits boiling point
  • In the struggle for supremacy in the general rankings, Vingegaard saw his team reduced to six riders, which leaves him level on teammates with Pogacar with six stages to go, three of them Pyrenean mountain slogs
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

CARCASSONE, France: Jonas Vingegaard kept hold of the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday but only after surviving a fall and losing two key Jumbo-Visma teammates to injury which weakened his defenses in a tense struggle for the title with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The stage itself, raced in sweltering 40-degree heat, was won by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen who edged a mass bunch sprint ahead of Wout van Aert and Mads Pederson.

The sprinters caught Frenchman Benjamin Thomas around 250m from the line of the stage from Rodez to the Carcassonne citadel, as the home nation’s run without a win stretches to 35 stages.

Philipsen thought he had won stage four at Calais, not realizing another rider had crossed the line much earlier.

“I have better memories than at Calais,” he said smiling.

“It also helped that Mark Cavendish isn’t here this year,” he said in reference to the star British sprinter.

In the struggle for supremacy in the general rankings, Vingegaard saw his team reduced to six riders, which leaves him level on teammates with Pogacar with six stages to go, three of them Pyrenean mountain slogs.

Vingegaard, who fell around 55km from the finish, still leads Pogacar by 2min 22sec, with 2018 champion Geraint Thomas third, another 21sec adrift.

The slightly-built Dane, however, arguably lost his two strongest helpers as three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic was announced as a non-starter, which was bad enough.

But when Steven Kruijswijk fell just after environmental campaigners staged a second roadblock protest at this year’s race, Pogacar’s team will have been heartened.

“It’s never nice to see someone fall,” said Pogacar.

“But if I hadn’t lost my two teammates it would be different. Now we go in to the last week an even match.”

Vingegaard admitted it had been a bad day for Jumbo.

“It’s two very important teammates, two very strong riders. It’s quite a bad day for us. We’ll just keep fighting all the way to Paris,” he said.

While he described his injuries as nothing serious, the fact he fell due to inattention and then threw his bike down suggested a crack in his armor.

“I’m okay. I have some road-rash on my left side from when I went down, I’m a bit sore but that’s how it is after a big crash.”

In temperatures over 40 degrees the peloton rolled at a slow pace, and many have decided not to train on Monday’s rest day.

“It was so hot, well over 40 degrees. I’m so happy about the day off tomorrow,” said Pogacar.

With 65km remaining two escapees slightly ahead of the peloton suddenly slowed down as protesters blocked the road.

The following pack had to brake and in such heat many were caught cold.

Two of the protesters were chained at the neck; two others let off pink flares. Another had “984 days left” written on his shirt.

The same group also briefly halted the Tour in the Alps on stage 10.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 tour de france Jasper Philipsen Jonas Vingegaard cycling

Eddie Howe wishes Hugo Ekitike well as thoughts turn to other transfer targets

Eddie Howe wishes Hugo Ekitike well as thoughts turn to other transfer targets
Updated 17 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe wishes Hugo Ekitike well as thoughts turn to other transfer targets

Eddie Howe wishes Hugo Ekitike well as thoughts turn to other transfer targets
  • The long-time Newcastle target has joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain from Reims
Updated 17 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

SAALFELDEN: Eddie Howe has issued a classy message to new Paris Saint-Germain frontman Hugo Ekitike having missed out on the player’s signature.

Ekitike was one of Newcastle United's primary targets in the summer transfer window and, despite agreeing on a fee with Reims for him, the 20-year-old player opted to hold out for a move to the current Ligue 1 champions.

And, speaking from the club's Austrian training base, Howe revealed the attempts Newcastle had made to land the player, as well as wishing the France youth international well at Le Parc des Princes this season.

“It’s no secret that we really liked Hugo and we worked hard to try and do that deal,” Howe told our man in Austria. “He’s a very talented lad and he decided to go to PSG. I have no hard feelings toward him and wish him well in the next phase of his career. I really do wish him luck. But it is an example of the types of clubs we’re competing with to try and improve our squad.

“It’s not as easy as people think it is, and you’re going to miss out on targets and look at other options. I’ve done that before in my career and I’m sure it won’t be the last.”

Howe remains intent on signing two new forward players before the end of the transfer window on Sept. 1.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison remains on the radar, but other targets, such as Moussa Diaby, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Ivan Toney, look likely to prove too expensive for the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Armando Broja, a Newcastle loan target, looks all set to head to West Ham United after the clubs edged closer to a permanent agreement for the player.

A fee of around $29 million is expected to be enough to seal the deal for the English-born, Albanian international.

One player who is expected to have a big impact on Tyneside this season is Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes.

And, after his match-winning performance against 1860 Munich on Friday in which he scored one and created one in a 3-0 victory, Guimaraes is likely to start tomorrow evening's encounter with Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 in Kufstein.

Having revealed his Champions League dream on Tyneside last season, the former Lyon midfielder is pragmatic and does not believe the Magpies have to deliver that in just one season.

However, he does think some of the more established names in the top flight might well be in for a shock next month.

“We can surprise the other teams. We have the quality for this, the coaches, so we can do it,” said the 24-year-old player. “We are working to do our best. Of course, we dream of the Champions League. But we know it is step-by-step, we don’t need to put that pressure on ourselves. This is only the beginning, we know the big six have very good teams too.

“But I have said before, the Premier League is the most difficult championship in the world and we know if we take it step-by-step we can get there.”

Competition for places at Newcastle is very high this season, with Howe taking 30 players to Austria this summer, and only able to name a Premier League squad of 25.

Few departments are as competitive, though, as in the center of midfield.

And while Bruno is the jewel in Newcastle's crown in that department, he thinks head coach Howe has some tough calls to make around him.

“We have some very good midfielders in the team and I think the coach will be very worried about the places because all of the players are playing well. So it is a good problem for him,” said Guimaraes. “And I’m sure whoever plays they will do their best for Newcastle.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Defiant Azam ton leads Pakistan fight back in Sri Lanka Test

Defiant Azam ton leads Pakistan fight back in Sri Lanka Test
Updated 18 July 2022
AFP

Defiant Azam ton leads Pakistan fight back in Sri Lanka Test

Defiant Azam ton leads Pakistan fight back in Sri Lanka Test
  • For Sri Lanka it was a taste of their own medicine after they had fought back from 133-8 on day one
Updated 18 July 2022
AFP

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a defiant 119 to thwart a Sri Lankan spin attack led by Prabath Jayasuriya on day two of an evenly poised first Test on Sunday.

Azam single-handedly took the tourists to just four runs short of Sri Lanka’s 222 as he put on a 70-run tenth-wicket stand with Naseem Shah, who made five not out from 52 balls, in Galle.

Sri Lanka were 36 for one at stumps after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne fell to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, for 16.

Oshada Fernando, on 17, and nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha, on three, were batting when bad light stopped play for the day with the hosts leading by 40 runs in their second innings.

Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka’s go-to spinner as he claimed his third successive haul of five wickets or more to rattle the opposition batting, which slumped to 85-7 before lunch and then 148-9 in the second session.

But Azam kept up the fight and reached his seventh Test century with a four and single off mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana as he jumped to celebrate.

“I have not seen an innings like that for a long time,” batting coach Mohammed Yousuf said of Azam’s knock.

“To be under so much pressure and the ball turning a lot, he played with a lot of patience and took the tailenders along.

“A knock with so much patience, on a difficult track and especially the way he handled Jayasuriya. I am speechless.”

Theekshana, who took two wickets, finally got the star batsman trapped lbw to end the Pakistan innings on 218 in the final session.

Azam got help from the lower-order batsmen including Yasir Shah (18), Hasan Ali (17) and Naseem, as Pakistan managed 133 runs from the final three wickets.

Azam, who began the day on one, shielded number 11 Naseem by facing most of the balls in a defiant show of batting.

He hit fast bowler Rajitha for three straight boundaries and later a six and four off Theekshana and Jayasuriya.

For Sri Lanka it was a taste of their own medicine after they had fought back from 133-8 on day one, when Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said the game was “evenly poised.”

“Both teams have showed good signs and I am sure both at certain points would be frustrated,” he said.

“Every run tomorrow is gold dust really,” he added.

“This wicket going to start turning more and more as the game goes on, so every run that will get us in front is very important. It’s about smart and sensible cricket.” Pakistan resumed the day on 24 for two when play started 30 minutes late because of rain and Azhar Ali could only survive three balls before he was trapped lbw by Jayasuriya.

Debutant Salman Ali Agha’s stay lasted just 15 balls before he was out leg before to another sliding delivery from Jayasuriya having scored five.

Jayasuriya, 30, then struck on successive deliveries to remove Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi before Yasir survived the hat-trick ball.

Jayasuriya, who took 12 wickets on debut in a series-leveling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings, became the first Sri Lankan bowler and eighth overall to claim three five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

Topics: Babar Azam Test cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka

Cameron Smith rallies to beat Rory McIlroy at Open Championship for first major

Cameron Smith rallies to beat Rory McIlroy at Open Championship for first major
Updated 17 July 2022
AP

Cameron Smith rallies to beat Rory McIlroy at Open Championship for first major

Cameron Smith rallies to beat Rory McIlroy at Open Championship for first major
  • Smith stole the show by running off five straight birdies to start the back nine and delivering more clutch moments at the end
  • Smith is the first Australian to win at St. Andrews since Kel Nagle in 1960
Updated 17 July 2022
AP

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland: Cameron Smith charged his way into history on the Old Course, a Sunday stunner at St. Andrews that sent the Australian to his first major by overcoming Rory McIlroy to win the Open Championship.
The stage was set for McIlroy to end his eight-year drought in the majors and cap off a week of celebration at the home of golf in the 150th Open.
Instead, Smith stole the show by running off five straight birdies to start the back nine and delivering more clutch moments at the end. His 8-under 64 was the lowest final round by a champion in the 30 times golf’s oldest championship has been played at St. Andrews.
Smith won by one shot over Cameron Young, who holed a 15-foot eagle putt on the final hole to ever-so-briefly tie for the lead.
It wasn’t enough, and neither was anything McIlroy could muster.
McIlroy couldn’t make a putt early. He couldn’t hit it close enough late. His last good chance was a 15-foot birdie attempt on the scary Road Hole at No. 17, and it narrowly missed to the left.
Smith, who saved par on the 17th with a 10-foot putt, was at the front of the 18th green with his tee shot. From 80 feet away, his pace up the slope and toward the cup was close to perfect, leaving him a tap-in birdie to finish at 20-under 268.
Smith matched the major championship record to par, last reached by Dustin Johnson in the 2020 Masters held in November.
McIlroy needed eagle to tie him, and his chip through the Valley of Sin had no chance. He missed the birdie and wound up with a 70 to finish third.
Even with the silver claret jug in his hands, it was hard to believe.
“All the names on there, every player that’s been at the top of their game has won this championship,” Smith said. “It’s pretty cool to be on there. It really hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it will for a few weeks. Yeah, it’s just unreal.”
Smith is the first Australian to win at St. Andrews since Kel Nagle in 1960, when he topped a rising American star named Arnold Palmer, the people’s choice.
That’s what McIlroy is now, and all day there was an energy along the humps and hollows of the Old Course, all of them waiting to celebrate McIlroy as an Open champion at St. Andrews.
He gave them little to cheer — two birdies, 16 pars, more disappointment.
“The putter went cold on me,” McIlroy said. “When both Camerons — especially Smith — went on that run on the back nine, I had to dig deep to make birdies. And I just couldn’t. I got beaten by the better player this week. To go out and shoot 64 to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam.”
Under that hat is a mullet the 28-year-old Aussie has been growing for the last few years, and now he has a far greater identity: champion golfer of the year — at St. Andrews, no less.
He won for the third time this year — most recently The Players Championship — and moves to No. 2 in the world behind Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Smith is the first Australian to win the Open since Greg Norman in 1993 at Royal St. George’s. Norman was asked not to return this year — there was no indication he was coming — because of his Saudi-funded LIV Golf that has offered millions to attract players like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, major champions who finished in the top 10.
But this day belonged to Smith and that magical putter.
He started the final round four shots behind and was still three behind when he made the turn. McIlroy was playing controlled golf, his only birdie a two-putt from 18 feet on the par-5 fifth. Viktor Hovland, who started the final round tied with McIlroy, was never a factor. He didn’t make his first birdie until the 12th hole and closed with a 74.
That run by Smith on the back nine is now part of Open lore.
He hit a nifty pitch to 5 feet for birdie on the short 10th. He was bold to a back pin on the par-3 11th and holed a 15-foot birdie, and he birdied the next two holes from about that length. His fifth in a row was a putt from 90 feet on the par-5 14th, over a huge mound and down the slope to tap-in range that gave him the lead for the first time.
McIlroy couldn’t catch up. His lag putting was terrific. That wasn’t what he needed. And he got no help from Smith, whose one missed shot set up his biggest challenge.
The nefarious Road Hole bunker was between him and the flag on the 17th. He used his putter to ride over the right edge of the bunker and onto the green, 10 feet away, and he poured in another putt, this one for par to stay in front.
Young had his chances in his Open debut. He left short a 6-foot putt with about a foot of break on the 15th. He came up short with a wedge on the next hole. He drilled his drive and approach to the 17th, only to leave another birdie chance short.
He finally delivered, but all that got him was a 65 and the silver medal.
Smith made his last birdie and the engraver went to work on that silver claret jug, a prize first awarded to the 1873 champion at St. Andrews. There’s a lot of history around this gray, old town, and Smith became part of it in a big way.

Topics: golf The Open Championship UK Cameron Smith

Nick Cassidy claims first Formula E victory in rainswept New York City E-Prix opener

Nick Cassidy claims first Formula E victory in rainswept New York City E-Prix opener
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

Nick Cassidy claims first Formula E victory in rainswept New York City E-Prix opener

Nick Cassidy claims first Formula E victory in rainswept New York City E-Prix opener
  • Envision Racing’s Kiwi driver was awarded the win after a red flag halted the first race in the New York City E-Prix double-header
  • Envision Racing claim first and third place in Round 11 of the season as Robin Frijns finishes behind Lucas di Grassi in second
Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing claimed a maiden Formula E race win in the New York City E-Prix, ahead of Lucas di Grassi of ROKiT Venturi Racing and teammate Robin Frijns.

Torrential rain deluged the track late in the race, creating one of the most dramatic finishes of the season so far.

In the final 10 minutes of the scheduled 45-minute plus on-lap race — the first of a double-header in New York — a storm swept in with heavy rain buffeting the Brooklyn Street Circuit and leaving pools of standing water in the braking zone to Turn 6.

A “full-course yellow” was called (where cars slow down to 50 mph, line up and maintain the distance to each other without the use of a safety car) but Cassidy, di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne — as well as Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) — couldn’t help but aquaplane straight on and into the wall. More drivers fell foul in impossible conditions as the race was brought to an early conclusion with a red flag.

Before the rain came, Cassidy had started from Julius Bar Pole Position for the first time and led from the front, with Di Grassi and Frijns applying pressure from behind as the race headed toward its conclusion with the pair having deposed Vandoorne from second on Lap 27.

Drivers’ World Championship leader Mortara had also worked his way up to fifth with a late second Attack Mode, the Venturi driver having missed out on the Duels in qualifying, starting ninth.

The red flag meant the race result was decided on countback with finishing positions defined based on the lap prior to the one in which the stoppage was called, as per article 41.9 of the FIA sporting regulations. The ruling meant the race win went the way of an elated Cassidy, with di Grassi and Frijns rounding out the podium.

“It is such a rollercoaster of emotions, I was pretty calm after everything happened (but) obviously very disappointed initially,” said Cassidy. “It felt like I did everything right today, felt like it was in the bag with ten to go, then it started raining. I was initially very disappointed considering that, but — and I know I’m biased — I think it is the right decision.

“(When finding out he won) I said in the garage ‘Are you sure, are you sure?’ It is difficult for me to say too much, but I am super happy with the win and I don’t want to talk about the decision-making process and all that,” he added. “But in terms of the race the team did a fantastic job, I had a fantastic car today and I am really pleased, especially after last weekend, that we could come here and take the win.”

Vandoorne wasn’t able to capitalize on his starting grid advantage over Mortara, with the ROKiT Venturi Racing driver coming home in fifth but extending his Drivers’ World Championship lead to 13 points over Vandoorne. Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) managed just 11th and Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) finished 18th, both outside the points.

That leaves ROKiT Venturi Racing at the top of the Teams’ World Championship standings, 23 points up on Mercedes-EQ, which climbs above DS TECHEETAH.

“The crash today was the strongest Formula E crash of my career, one of the strongest crashes I have had in motorsport — it was well over 15g,” said di Grassi. “I am fully bruised, my neck, my hands, my legs — but I’m OK. It just shows when you’re not complaining there is nothing you can really do.

“I am happy they gave a red flag and reversed the result of the race, that was the first thing to do,” the ROKiT Venturi driver said. “I am happy with the points, but unhappy the car is in complete pieces and that the mechanics will have to work hard to put the car together tomorrow.”

The race left a busy night ahead for engineers in most of the team garages to prepare for Round 12 and the second race in the New York City E-Prix double header on Sunday.

The iconic Empire State Building was lit up in Formula E’s distinctive electric blue to mark the fifth year of the New York City E-Prix in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Topics: Formula E Formula E-Prix ROKiT Venturi Racing

