You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk
Chicago corn jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgjsh

Updated 26 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk
Updated 26 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday on the back of a weaker dollar, but were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a possible aggressive US interest rate hike.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,721.29 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,720.30 per ounce.

The dollar slipped for a fourth straight session, down 0.1 percent against its rivals, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. 

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $18.48 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6 percent to $883.98. 

Palladium climbed 0.2 percent to $2,012.50.

Corn climbs 2 percent, hits one-week high

Chicago corn jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, with prices climbing to their highest in a week, while soybeans rose 1.8 percent after a US government report showed the declining condition of both crops.

Wheat gained more ground after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about the implementation of an agreement to open a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 2.3 percent at $5.97-1/4 a bushel, as of 0356 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 19 at $5.99-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans added 1.8 percent to $13.70-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 1.9 percent at $7.84-1/4 a bushel.

Copper rises

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as supply risks flagged by major producers offset demand concerns, while a softening dollar made the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.5 percent to $7,591 a ton by 0356 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.1 percent to $8,640.86 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: Commodities Update Gold CORN copper

Related

Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook
Commodities Update — Gold up; Wheat down by 6 percent; Copper rises
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold up; Wheat down by 6 percent; Copper rises

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based curated fashion e-commerce platform The Fashion Kingdom raised $2.6 million in a seed funding round co-led by venture capital firms CVentures and A15.

The round also saw participation from other investors including Lotus Capital, Raba Capital, Sunny Side Venture Partners, Foundation Ventures, and The Cairo Angels.

The company will use its acquired funding to accelerate its growth, scale its technology, and grow its team.

TFK currently has more than 200 local and international brands on its platform with 135,000 customers.

The company has also seen the number of customers grow by over three times per year and is planning to continue at this rate for 2022.

Topics: Egypt ecommerce Investment

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Updated 6 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Updated 6 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has launched a digital platform to offer easy access to financing solutions within the tourism sector while facilitating procedures and completion of work.

The new portal will provide appropriate financing solutions for investors, entrepreneurs and establishments in all projects, enabling them to register through the commercial registry automatically without the need to fill in data, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes as part of the fund’s commitment to stimulate and support tourism investment through providing opportunities that support the growth and expansion of the sector’s facilities, it added. 

Topics: saudi tourism dvelopment fund Investment

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m
Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m
Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board has approved acquiring two income-generating real estate assets worth SR700 million ($187 million), located in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This acquisition will be covered by new units and by using banking facilities in accordance with the Fund’s terms and conditions, according to a bourse filing.

The Fund expects that this acquisition will positively impact its overall performance, as it seeks to add value to its portfolio, as well as its unitholders.

Topics: SEDCO

Related

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing
Business & Economy
SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
AP

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
  • Organizers said the participants were exploring ways to boost energy security
  • Bangladesh has suspended operations in diesel-run power plants to ease pressure on the cost of imports
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Business leaders and officials from eight developing nations meeting in Bangladesh on Tuesday said more cooperation was needed among them to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions.
Representatives from Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh under the banner of D-8, or developing eight countries, were discussing alternative trade financing such as cross currency swap, barter and blockchain to address their foreign currency reserves vulnerabilities, according to organizers.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said the group, with a $5 trillion economy among its members, was working to implement a free trade agreement while also increasing the volume of trade.
Organizers said the participants were exploring ways to boost energy security with members such as Iran and Nigeria among the world’s top oil producers.
Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people and the world’s 41st largest economy, has suspended operations in diesel-run power plants to ease pressure on the cost of imports. The country’s central bank has also taken measures to reduce the imports of luxury goods amid shortages of dollars in banks.
“Due to ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and key global economic developments, every member country is experiencing foreign reserve and currency vulnerabilities, supply chain disruptions, inflation, energy and food security risks, and therefore should take precautionary measures to prepare for business beyond the usual,” said Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president of the D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Momen said the group should tap into its young workforce. “We have over 200 million young people, youth. And in addition, we have a lot of women entrepreneurs that are coming up.”
D-8 was established in Istanbul in 1997 to engage in economic cooperation and improve member states’ position in the global economy.

Topics: Bangladesh Business leaders D-8 Egypt Malaysia

Related

Update Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman
World
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt and Jordan discussed food security ties on Monday, while the Egyptian exchange market experienced some downturns. Also, the Egyptian renewable energy sector is growing as additional projects have been added. 

Economy

The Egyptian and Jordanian ministers of industry, trade, and supply met on Monday to discuss their agreement regarding food security issues in both countries, reported Egypt Today.

In collaboration with the private sector, they aim to develop their logistics services with one another to ensure food security for both Egypt and Jordan, the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement.

IPO watch

The Egyptian exchange market, known as EGX, closed yesterday’s session with a 1.87 billion Egyptian pound ($98.8 million) loss in market capital.

Foreign organizations seem to be uncertain about their stocks in the EGX, as they sold 224.3 million Egyptian pounds of their stock on Monday.

In contrast, Egyptian and Arab organizations bought 204.5 million Egyptian pounds and 18.55 million Egyptian pounds worth of stocks respectively, reported Egypt Today.

Energy

Egypt is the leading Arab country in solar and wind power generation, according to a statement by the Egyptian cabinet.

Additionally, Egypt plans to continue expanding its renewable energy sector, through adding 3.3 Gigawatts of wind and solar power projects, reaching 6.8 GW by 2024, reported Al Ahram.  

Topics: egypt in-focus Jordan

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Cairo’s hotel sector’s occupancy rate almost doubles in Q2; Cabinet gives green light to military IPOs
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Cairo’s hotel sector’s occupancy rate almost doubles in Q2; Cabinet gives green light to military IPOs
Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 

Latest updates

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Former US women’s goalie Solo convicted of driving impaired: reports
Former US women’s goalie Solo convicted of driving impaired: reports
Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Saudi Arabia to experience torrential thunder, rain and dusty winds: NCM forecast
Saudi Arabia to experience torrential thunder, rain and dusty winds: NCM forecast
Washington Post’s ‘blasphemous’ fattoush recipe sparks Arab anger
Washington Post’s ‘blasphemous’ fattoush recipe sparks Arab anger

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.