Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
TFK co-founders - Karim Abd El Kader, Fadi Antaki & Marianne Simaika. (Supplied)
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round

Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based curated fashion e-commerce platform The Fashion Kingdom raised $2.6 million in a seed funding round co-led by venture capital firms CVentures and A15.

The round also saw participation from other investors including Lotus Capital, Raba Capital, Sunny Side Venture Partners, Foundation Ventures, and The Cairo Angels.

The company will use its acquired funding to accelerate its growth, scale its technology, and grow its team.

TFK currently has more than 200 local and international brands on its platform with 135,000 customers.

The company has also seen the number of customers grow by over three times per year and is planning to continue at this rate for 2022.

Topics: Egypt ecommerce Investment

Financing NEOM is the next big move

Financing NEOM is the next big move
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Financing NEOM is the next big move

Financing NEOM is the next big move
  • The immense project has captured the hearts and minds of Saudi investors who are patiently waiting to be part of history
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As NEOM’s The Line designs have been revealed, the focus is now shifting to funding the development.

“The planned funding of NEOM’s ambitious The Line project is also on a truly epic scale,” according to London-based economist and former King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals Prof. Mohamed Ramady. 

The crown prince’s bold proposals aptly underscore what NEOM is all about, that all of humanity, not only Saudi Arabia will benefit from.

Mohamed Ramady, London-based economist.

“It will not be an easy task as global investors will have to be satisfied with the different NEOM project viabilities, execution timescales and acceptable rates of return,” he told Arab News.

Investors will take into account the premium pricing for such new ventures and risks, future inflationary cost increases as well as higher interest rates, he added.

The project’s masterminds are already aware of the challenges and what is needed to bring in investors. 

Talking to reporters on July 25, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed investments for NEOM’s first phase could reach SR1.2 trillion by 2030.

He also acknowledged that NEOM’s capital will come from sovereign wealth funds, initial public offering, and international private investors, adding this will be the main challenge to overcome in the next two years.

The Crown Prince also made clear the project will depend on government support until 2030 with an additional SR200 to SR300 billion in state funding, in addition to the investments the Public Investment Fund will put in the project.

Work on the internal rate of return is still going on, he said, adding it will be between 9 and 16 percent.

“The Crown Prince noted that eventually the source of funding will be from private sector and IPO proceeds of the PIF entities, which will also help Saudi stock market to achieve a global dominance, with SR5 trillion in new IPO proceeds from NEOM surpassing the mega Aramco IPO,” Ramady added.

In addition, Ramady said that international contractors might participate in NEOM on a BOT basis — build, operate and transfer model — while hedge funds and other sovereign wealth funds will be key funding partners, “especially those with long-term Saudi risk appetite and confidence in the Kingdom's non-oil economic transformation.”

Yet there is optimism building around the project.

Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, told Arab News that attracting this level of investment will rapidly unlock NEOM’s development schedule. 

“The immense project has captured the hearts and minds of Saudi investors who are patiently waiting to be part of history. Indeed, nearly one in five Saudis would like to live in NEOM,” he said. 

“The bold vision of Saudi is unfolding rapidly and plans for NEOM’s multi-billion dollar IPO will help to cement the Kingdom’s spectacular vision in the minds of the global investment community,” added Durrani.

Topics: NEOM The Line Saudi Arabia

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022
Updated 26 July 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022
  • The event marked the opening of the annual economic forum presented by BMG Foundation
  • The music, based on a series of traditional melodies from the Kingdom, was arranged to be performed by a Western classical orchestra
Updated 26 July 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: A wonderful evening of classical music at London’s iconic St. John’s Smith Square brought together sounds and melodies of Saudi Arabia from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Monday. 

The event marked the opening of the annual economic forum presented by BMG Foundation.

The event was part of a series of classical concerts to “inspire a wordless dialogue between East and West and to spawn a greater understanding of culture and tolerance between East and West.”

The music, based on a series of traditional melodies from the Kingdom, was arranged to be performed by a Western classical orchestra.

“It is very special to us what we have prepared. We did the composition of these pieces two year ago, but because of ccivid and travel restriction we could only broadcast it virtually,” said the Chairman of BMG Foundation Basil Al-Ghalayini.

“It is a beautiful evening, a very glamorous event with lots of interesting people,” Marie Claire, the event’s MC, told Arab News. “The music is amazing, we have amazing artists on stage (coming) from the US, Saudi Arabia and London, and everyone is enjoying it.”

A rich program was conducted by the emerging young American musician, and chief conductor of the Nova Orchester Wien (NOW!), William Garfield Walker.

Among the pieces, created by Diego Collatti and performed during the event, was “Anthem of Nations,” commissioned in 2020 during the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the G20 and “written as a metaphor for strength in union as well a tribute to member countries.”

Al-Ghalayini added: “For me was such a joy to see it in person. We have decided to copyright the piece and we will have it (performed) every year.”

BMG Foundation was set up in 1997 with the intent to “nurture common values that build bridges between East and West” through “annual events (that) aim to develop our youth’s engagement in sports and their appreciation of classical music and the arts.”

Al-Ghalayini continued: “The idea is to introduce (these kinds) of classical music pieces to our young generation. We work together with the Saudi Embassy and (it) was great to see so many students attending the event tonight.

“Music is the language of peace, (the) language of civilization.”

The evening continued with Johan Sebastian Bach’s “Piano Concerto in F Minor BWV 1056” performed by Syrian-British pianist Riyad Nicolas, and “Hymn,” by American composer Charles Ives, a piece known as one of the great masterpieces of string orchestral literature.

The concert ended with Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for String,” conducted by Walker.

“It was really special experience. It was exciting because it was something that wasn’t the same thing over and over again,” Walker said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia BMG Economic Forum

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund has raised its expectations for the growth of the Saudi economy in 2023 to 3.7 percent, up from its previous forecast last April at 3.6 percent. 

The IMF has kept its expectations for the Kingdom’s economic growth during 2022 unchanged at 7.6 percent, according to an update of its World Economic Outlook. 

Internationally, the fund had cut global growth forecasts again, warning that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materializing and could push the world economy to the brink of recession if left unchecked.

Global real GDP growth will slow to 3.2 percent in 2022 from a forecast of 3.6 percent issued in April, the IMF said in an update of its World Economic Outlook. 

It added that world GDP actually contracted in the second quarter due to downturns in China and Russia.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA IMF economy

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution is set to receive a $2.5 billion loan from the Energy Department to build battery cell factories for electric vehicles in three states.

The Energy Department said it has made a conditional commitment to lend the money to Ultium Cells, a joint venture of GM and LG.

The loan could help Ultium finance three lithium-ion battery plants planned in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, bolstering the Biden administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles and reduce dependence on China for critical components.

The plants will help strengthen US energy independence and support Biden’s goal to have electric vehicles make up half of all vehicles sales in the United States by 2030, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

The plants are expected to create up to 6,000 construction jobs and 5,100 operations jobs when completed.

Ultium Cells is weeks away from opening its first EV battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it says will help it meet strong demand for electric vehicles.

Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The loan would be the first exclusively for a battery cell manufacturing project under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which provides loans to support US manufacturing of light-duty vehicles, qualifying components and materials that improve fuel economy, the Energy Department said.

Jigar Shah, director of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, said the loan would “help build a domestic supply chain to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles” and “create thousands of good-paying jobs across three states while enabling improvements in existing lithium-ion battery technologies.”

Ultium Cells has allotted about $2 billion for construction of each plant, but a GM spokesman said commitments GM and LG have made to fund the joint venture don’t preclude them from pursuing a loan under a program designed to advance clean energy technology.

“Assuming the loan is approved, it would have the effect of lowering the amount of capital the joint venture partners would need to fund directly,” spokesman Jim Cain told the Detroit Free Press. “Ultium Cells will repay the loans with proceeds earned by selling its cells to GM.”

Tesla, Ford and Nissan are among auto companies that received ATVM loans under the Obama administration.

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait's housing real-estate

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
  • Kuwait has been affected by the US Federal Reserve’s announcement to raise interest rates, which has contributed to a withdrawal of liquidity from the global market
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti housing real estate market saw a 50 percent drop in transactions in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. 

Some attribute this decline to real estate price inflation and stagnant purchasing power on the part of Kuwaiti clients, resulting in a large margin between supply and demand. 

In the first half of this year, there were 2,470 deals worth 1.13 billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $3.3 billion), compared to 4,814 deals worth 1.4 billion dinars in the same period in 2021. 

Speaking on the subject, Alaa Behbehani, director general of Abraj Behbehani Co., stated on Tuesday that price inflation was the primary cause of the sharp decline. 

Kuwait, like other countries, has been affected by the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase announcement, said Behbehani, adding that the latter has continued to raise interest rates on the US dollar, which has contributed to a withdrawal of liquidity from the global market. 

The effects of the Fed’s decision may not be felt in the national market for a year, he added, going on to say that Kuwait was not immune to global economic events, and that bank deposits had become more appealing to major investors seeking security rather than investing in real estate. 

Behbehani warned that the economic tremors that jolted major world economies in the US, Europe, China, Japan, the UK and elsewhere were pointing to a type of economic depression because of the massive connectivity among major markets. 

What happens on a global scale has an impact on local affairs, said Behbehani, noting that investments worth 380 million dinars were taken out of Kuwaiti real estate and invested elsewhere in early 2022, indicating a lack of interest in investing in the sector. 

The second half of the year will continue with the same trend of a lack of housing real estate deals, while commercial real estate may see some activity following the COVID-19 restrictions, he said. 

While housing real estate may not have performed well in the first half of this year, other real estate sectors such as commercial and investment have performed well. In the first half of 2022, investment real estate saw 674 deals worth 579 million dinars, compared to 587 deals worth 268 million dinars in the same period last year. Commercial real estate transactions increased by 111 deals worth 390 million dinars, compared to 59 million dinars in the first half of 2021

Topics: #Real Estate Kuwait Inflation

Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022

