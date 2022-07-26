You are here

Spain eases immigration rules to offset labor shortages

Spain eases immigration rules to offset labor shortages
Migrants gesture as they wait to be transferred to their accommodation after arriving by boat to Gran Canaria in 2020. (AFP/File)
  • Foreigners from outside of the bloc who have lived in the country for two years or more can seek temporary residency papers
  • The reform will also allow international students to work up to 30 hours a week while studying
MADRID: Spain’s government on Tuesday eased the country’s immigration laws to make it easier for citizens from outside the European Union to work in the country to address labor shortages in areas such as tourism and agriculture.
Under a reform approved at a weekly cabinet meeting, foreigners from outside of the bloc who have lived in the country for two years or more can seek temporary residency papers.
The reform will also allow international students to work up to 30 hours a week while studying, and to start work in Spain at the end of their studies.
It will also make it easier for foreigners to obtain a work visa to come to Spain and take up jobs in areas facing labor shortages.
These measures will “improve the Spanish migratory model and its procedures, which are often slow and unsuitable” and have “high social and economic costs for Spain,” the social security ministry said in a statement.
Social Security and Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva said the reform aims to “encourage regular, orderly and safe immigration.”
While Spain’s unemployment rate of 13.65 percent is high by European standards, employers say they struggle to hire workers in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, construction and trucking.
Citizens of European Union nations are allowed to live and work in Spain but this has not been enough to help ease labor shortages.
Spain also has migration programs with countries such as Morocco, Ecuador and Colombia to ease job shortages in specific areas.

Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave

Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave
  • There are so far no plans for curbs on water use
  • Regulators and water companies are working to manage water levels
LONDON: Britain is enacting the early stages of drought plans which involve using water carefully to protect supplies, the government said on Tuesday, following record-breaking temperatures.
There are so far no plans for curbs on water use but regulators and water companies are working to manage water levels, including by operating water transfer schemes to allow rivers to be artificially maintained, the Environment Agency (EA) said.
Farmers in areas facing prolonged dry weather will be given more assistance and water companies will draw up potential drought plans, the agency added in a statement following a meeting of the National Drought Group, which comprises policymakers, industry and environmental protection groups.
Temperatures in Britain last week topped 40C (104 F) for the first time ever, igniting fires that destroyed properties in London and torched dry grassland as a heatwave rippled across Europe.
Nowhere in England is currently in a drought, and water companies are maintaining good reservoir storage for summer demand, the EA added.
“Water companies have detailed plans in place to manage water resources for customers and the environment, and are doing everything they can ... to minimize the need for any restrictions and ensure rivers continue to flow,” said Stuart Colville, director of policy for industry body Water UK.

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join Daesh

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join Daesh
The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory. (File/AFP)
  • The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory
BERLIN: A German woman was convicted Tuesday of membership in the Daesh group and other offenses for traveling to Syria to join the organization with her young son. She was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.
The Duesseldorf state court said Verena M., whose full name wasn’t released in line with German privacy rules, was convicted of membership in a foreign terrorist organization and abduction of a minor, among other charges.
The court found that the defendant traveled to Syria in 2015 with her son, then aged 5, without the knowledge of the child’s father. It found that she ran the household and brought up her son in line with Daesh ideology while her new husband fought for the group, and that the couple had two Kalashnikov rifles.
The child was lucky to emerge unscathed from two bombing attacks during their time with Daesh, judges found. The defendant surrendered to Kurdish forces in 2019. She and her three children — two more were born in Syria — were repatriated to Germany in October last year.
The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory. Last month, a German who took her young daughter to Syria and allegedly took advantage of an enslaved Yazidi woman was given a sentence of three years and three months.

Britain targets Russian officials in new wave of sanctions

Britain targets Russian officials in new wave of sanctions
Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia. (Shutterstock)
  • Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia
LONDON: Britain said on Tuesday it had sanctioned Kremlin-imposed officials in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in eastern Ukraine as well as 29 regional governors across Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of the former Soviet republic.
The 42 new designations added to Britain’s Russia sanctions also included Russia’s minister and deputy minister of justice, and two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was himself sanctioned by Britain in March.
“We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimize Putin’s illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, said in a statement.
Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Russian-imposed Prime Minister and First Deputy Chairman of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, are now subject to travel bans and asset freezes, Britain’s foreign office said.
“Khotsenko and Kuznetsov have been sent to implement Russia’s policies across the invaded region, supporting Putin’s plans to illegally annex more of Ukraine and use sham referendums to falsely legitimize their occupation,” it said.
The Russian regional governors were sanctioned for facilitating the Russian occupation and attempting to wrest territory from Ukraine by transferring funds to Donetsk and Luhansk, Britain added.
Johnson has sought to lead western sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.
Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia, including targeting high-profile businessmen and companies to prominent politicians.
The British government said it was also targeting two groups of Syrian individuals in coordination with the European Union, one of whom it said was responsible for recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine and the other supports the “repressive Syrian regime.”

Evacuations as forest fires spread through eastern Germany

Evacuations as forest fires spread through eastern Germany
  • Officials said it was “not clear yet when the fire will be under control” but warned it could take several days
FRANKFURT: Local officials in Germany were planning more evacuations on Tuesday as forest fires tore through the east of the country in the wake of punishing heatwave.
Authorities in the eastern region of Saxony triggered a “disaster alert” in the Bad Schandau area, as wildfires spread through the Saxon Switzerland National Park.
Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves around the world more frequent and more intense, which increases the risk of fires.
The alarm was due to the “continuing terrible forest fire situation” in the park, which is close to the border with the Czech Republic, officials said.
The fire broke out on the Czech side of the border in the twin Bohemian Switzerland National Park. Czech authorities evacuated dozens of people from the area on Monday.
The cross-border park is home to rare species such as the Eurasian lynx and the peregrine falcon.
Forest fires were also raging in the neighboring region of Brandenburg, to the north of Saxony. Officials declared a “disaster situation” there on Monday afternoon.
Authorities in the Elbe-Elstar area said they were planning further evacuations on Tuesday as the blaze spread. They have already removed around 700 people from the surrounding zone.
Officials said it was “not clear yet when the fire will be under control” but warned it could take several days.
Around 350 people were involved in fighting the blaze, which had spread to cover 850 hectares (2,100 acres), the officials said.

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
  • The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack
  • In Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire
KYIV: Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast, the Ukrainian military said.
The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post.
In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted.
Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.
“The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever,” Kirill Stremousov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
The developments came as Ukraine appeared to be preparing a counteroffensive in the south.
Russia previously attacked Odesa’s port at the weekend. The British military said Tuesday there was no indication that a Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles were at the site, as Moscow claimed.
The British Defense Ministry said Russia sees Ukraine’s use of anti-ship missiles as “a key threat” that is limiting its Black Sea Fleet.
“This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa,” the military said. “Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability.”
It added that “Russia’s targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations.”
Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded eight more in Ukraine, the president’s office said Tuesday.
In the eastern Donetsk region, where the fighting has been focused in recent weeks, the shelling continued along the entire front line, with the largest cities of the region, including Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Toretsk, being targeted by the Russian forces, a statement said.
Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Russian troops of using cluster munitions and repeated his call for civilians to evacuate.
“There is not a single safe place left, everything is being shelled,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “But there are still evacuation routes for the civilian population.”
The Institute for the Study of War, based in Washington, D.C., reported that the Russians are using mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group to capture the Vuhledar Power Plant on the northern outskirts of the Novoluhanske village.
But the Russian forces have made “limited gains” there, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.
The main Russian focus has been on capturing Bakhmut.
“Russian forces made marginal gains south of Bakhmut but are unlikely to be able to effectively leverage these advances to take full control of Bakhmut itself,” the Institute for the Study of War said.
Russian forces continued to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the northeast, and the surrounding region.
Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said the strikes on the city resumed around dawn Tuesday, damaging a car dealership.
“The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects — hospitals, schools, movie theaters,” Syniehubov told Ukrainian television. “Everything is being fired at, even queues for humanitarian aid, so we’re urging people to avoid mass gatherings.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Moscow wants “the complete subjugation of Ukraine and its people.”
“We must be prepared for this war — which Russia is conducting with absolute brutality, and is conducting in a way that no one else would — to last months,” Baerbock said during a visit to Prague.

