Actress Ana de Armas talks Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ and her fight against typecasting 

DUBAI: Despite her wish to avoid being typecast as an action star, Hollywood actress-of-the-moment Ana de Armas showed off her skills as a CIA agent in Netflix’s “The Gray Man” — the latest outing by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame.

Starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, the film features a whopping nine action set pieces and is Netflix’s highest-budget movie to date.

The actress, who spent months training for the role, told Arab News that “(It has) great action, the most original action scenes you’ve ever seen. And underneath that is a really good story about real people with a big heart.”

“She’s kind of taken it by storm and proven time and time again that she can do this very delicate blend of action and comedy,” said Chris Evans, who was all praise for his “Knives Out” co-star.

In “The Gray Man,” in a role completely antithetical to his Captain America image, Evans stars as mercenary Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA agent kicked out of the agency for his sociopathic tendencies.

“Anna has this ability, even when it’s action, even when the engine is pumping, she exudes a certain humanity and watchability that draws you in and makes it real for the character. And it’s rare and we’re lucky to have it in this film,” added Evans.

While de Armas will be joining Evans once again in the adventure romantic comedy “Ghosted” and is rumored to be leading a “John Wick” spinoff, the Cuban Spanish star is avoiding the action actress label with films like her upcoming Marylin Monroe biopic “Blonde” and working determinedly toward a career free of typecasting.

“I think we’re getting to the point where that is becoming more the norm. It comes down to filmmakers and studios and executives. And we can prove and we can show what we’re capable of doing if we’re only given the chance,” said de Armas.

“The Gray Man” is available to stream on Netflix worldwide.