China sanctions Pelosi over ‘provocative’ visit to Taiwan

China launched the drills following a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory. (File/AFP)
In recent years Beijing has ramped up incursions against Taipei. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Agencies

  • China has been holding huge drills encircling Taiwan since Thursday to protest this week’s visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Updated 40 sec ago
Agencies

China has decided to sanction US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
"Despite China's serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, trampling on the one-China policy, and threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement. 

“Significant escalation”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China's military exercises aimed at Taiwan including missiles fired into Japan's exclusive economic zone represent a “significant escalation” and that he has urged Beijing to back down.
China launched the drills following a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory.
Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia, however, that Pelosi's visit was peaceful and did not represent a change in American policy toward Taiwan, accusing China of using it as a "pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait."
He said the situation had led to a “vigorous communication” during East Asia Summit meetings in Phnom Penh in which both he and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi took part along with the ASEAN nations, Russia and others.
“I reiterated the points that we made publicly as well as directly to Chinese counterparts in recent days, again, about the fact that they should not use the visit as a pretext for war, escalation, for provocative actions, that there is no possible justification for what they’ve done and urge them to cease these actions,” he said.
Blinken did not sit down one-on-one with Wang but said he had spoken with the Chinese foreign minister already about the possibility of a Pelosi visit to Taiwan before it had taken place during meetings in Bali, and had made the U.S. position clear.
In the wake of the Chinese missile launches into Japan's economic zone, Blinken said the U.S. stands in “strong solidarity” with Japan following the “dangerous actions China has taken.”

Military drills

Taiwan blasted its "evil neighbour next door" on Friday after China encircled the island with a series of huge military drills that were condemned by the United States and other Western allies.
During military exercises on Thursday and Friday, China fired ballistic missiles and deployed both fighter jets and warships around Taiwan.
The People's Liberation Army declared multiple no-go danger zones around Taiwan, straddling major shipping lanes in the world and at some points coming within 20 kilometres (12 miles) of the island's shores.
Beijing has said the exercises will continue until midday Sunday, and Taipei reported that Chinese fighter jets and ships crossed the "median line" that runs down the Taiwan Strait on Friday morning.
"As of 11 am, multiple batches of Chinese warplanes and warships conducted exercises around the Taiwan Strait and crossed the median line of the strait," Taipei's defence ministry said in a statement.
The median line is an unofficial but once largely adhered-to border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China.

Updated 7 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari
Arab News Japan

  • Nancy Pelosi says China is trying to isolate Taiwan
Updated 7 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari Arab News Japan

TOKYO: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on the final leg of her Asia trip that included Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, blasted China on Friday for its reaction to her visit to Taiwan.

“The Chinese have tried to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi stated. “They tried to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from traveling there. We will not allow them to isolate Taiwan. They are not doing our travel schedules. The Chinese government is not doing that.”

China’s response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was to launch military exercises around the island of Taiwan, but the House speaker said she was not in the business of interfering in Asian politics.

 “You may be aware of what the Chinese did while we were travelling and we have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo here in Asia or changing the status quo in Taiwan,” Pelosi said. “It is about, again, the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S.-China policy, all those pieces of legislation and agreements that have established what our relationship is, to have peace in the Taiwan Straits, and to have the status quo prevail.”  

Pelosi emphasized the need for “security first, then economics,” but said her trip was about mutual respect among the various countries: “In each of the countries we visited we have had very positive conversations and great respect for what they are doing in their countries with candor in how we thought each of us could do better in our countries and we are very honored to be treated so well in Asia.”

 She also mentioned China’s human rights record: “I have said it again and again, that if we do not speak out about human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose our own moral authority. It begins with human rights anywhere in the world. With China, we have to find our common ground.  China has some contradictions, some progress in lifting people up, some terrible things happening in terms of the Uighurs, and that has been labeled a genocide. We must work with China on issues that relate to the climate crisis and we can learn a lot from China in that regard, but we also have to work together for some decisions. We have to recognize that we have to work together in certain areas.”   

Pelosi had what she called “a very impressive meeting” with Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio on Friday morning and congratulated him on his success.

Topics: Nancy Pelosi Taiwan China

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • Isolated country has maintained a rigid coronavirus blockade since the start of the pandemic
  • North Korea refers to ‘fever patients’ rather than ‘COVID-19 patients’ in case reports
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea reported zero fever cases Friday for a seventh straight day, state media said, adding that everyone who had fallen sick since the country confirmed its first COVID-19 infections had recovered.
The isolated country, which has maintained a rigid coronavirus blockade since the start of the pandemic, announced an omicron outbreak in the capital Pyongyang in May and activated a “maximum emergency epidemic prevention system.”
State media have meticulously reported the official number of cases, deaths, treatments and recoveries every day since, with leader Kim Jong Un putting himself front and center of the government’s response.
North Korea refers to “fever patients” rather than “COVID-19 patients” in case reports, apparently due to a lack of testing capacity.
“No new fever cases were reported during the past week and all those receiving treatment have recovered across the country,” the official KCNA reported Friday.
“The overall anti-epidemic situation of the DPRK has entered a definite phase of stability,” the report added.
The country will continue to strengthen its monitoring of “new COVID-19 sub-variants and various diseases” and can still mobilize medical workers “in case of a crisis,” it added.
North Korea has recorded nearly 4.8 million infections since late April with just 74 deaths for an official fatality rate of 0.002 percent, KCNA has reported.
The country has one of the world’s worst health care systems, with poorly equipped hospitals, few intensive care units, and no COVID-19 treatment drugs or vaccines, experts say.
In contrast, South Korea — with its advanced health care systems and highly vaccinated population — has a reported COVID-19 fatality rate of 0.12 percent, according to official data.
“It is hard to believe any country if they say that the confirmed number of patients has suddenly gone to zero,” Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean studies scholar, said.
“Like its military weapons and nuclear programs, it seems right to say that COVID is also being used to highlight Kim Jong Un’s leadership and shore up loyalty, regardless of what the truth is.”
Pyongyang said in late May it had started seeing “progress” in controlling the outbreak but experts, including the World Health Organization, have repeatedly cast doubt on the claim.
North Korea is not believed to have vaccinated any of its roughly 25 million people, having rejected jabs offered by the WHO’s Covax program.
The Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported that North Korea imported 3,554 invasive ventilators from China in June, sharply up from April, despite an overall decrease in trade.
But Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said that Pyongyang’s claim to have brought the epidemic under control seemed “somewhat reliable.”
Things could be getting back to normal as “there are no signs of tighter border control, no official request has been made to Beijing for medical aid or equipment, and Pyongyang-based diplomats remain in place,” he said.

Topics: North Korea Coronavirus

Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Reuters AFP

Russia said Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Washington at the presidential level, a day after the drug conviction of US basketball star Brittney Griner.
Despite tensions soaring between Russia and the US since the launch of Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine, the former Cold War rivals appeared to be edging closer to a new prisoner exchange.
The White House has urged Russia to accept its offer of a deal for the release of Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said Russia was willing to discuss the matter.
“We are ready to discuss this subject, but only within the framework of the (communication) channel established by presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov told a press conference on a visit to Cambodia.
“There is a special channel established by the presidents and despite certain public declarations, it is still functional,” he added.
WNBA player Griner was on Thursday sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and ordered to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590) for possessing and smuggling narcotics.
The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women’s NBA champion was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.
The Phoenix Mercury player was coming to Russia to play club basketball with UMMC Ekaterinburg during the US off-season — a common path for American stars seeking additional income.
Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to break the law or use the banned substance in Russia.

Meanwhile, Britain said on Friday that the actions taken by Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has likely undermined security and the safety of the plant’s normal operations.
“Russian forces have probably used the wider facility area, in particular the adjacent city of Enerhodar, to rest their forces, utilising the protected status of the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from overnight Ukrainian attacks,” Britain said in an intelligence update on Twitter.
Russia’s intentions regarding the plant remain unclear after five months of its occupation of Ukraine. Its forces are probably operating in the regions adjacent to the power station, having used artillery units based in these areas to target Ukrainian territory on the western bank of the Dnipro river, Britain said.

Updated 05 August 2022
AP

  • China has shown outrage over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit this week to Taiwan
  • Beijing canceled a meeting with Japan to protest a statement from the Group of 7 nations
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

PHNOM PENH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the foreign ministers of Russia and China at a meeting Friday with top diplomats from Southeast Asia at a time when the global powers are riven by tensions.
The East Asia Summit of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Cambodia’s capital was the first time the three men were scheduled to take part in the same forum.
China has shown outrage over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit this week to Taiwan — a self-governing island Beijing claims as its own — and launched show-of-force military exercises in response.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi patted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the shoulder as he entered the room and gave the already-seated Lavrov a quick wave before taking his own seat. Lavrov waved back in response.
Blinken, who entered the room last, did not even glance at Lavrov as he took his own seat about a half-dozen chairs away, or at Wang who was seated farther down the same table as Lavrov.
Ahead of the Phnom Penh talks, the US State Department indicated Blinken had no plans to meet one-on-one with either man during the course of the meetings.
On Thursday, China canceled a foreign ministers’ meeting with Japan to protest a statement from the Group of 7 nations that said there was no justification for Beijing’s military exercises, which virtually encircle Taiwan.
“Japan, together with other member of the G-7 and the EU, made an irresponsible statement accusing China and confounding right and wrong,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing.
When Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa began to speak Friday at the East Asia Summit, both Lavrov and Wang walked out of the room, according to a diplomat in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the private session.
The East Asia Summit’s chair, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, opened the 2 ½-hour talks saying he hoped that all delegates would use the forum as a “means of engagement and communication” with one another.
“Every year we have our set of challenges to address but I have to say that never before, not like this year, have we been confronted with so many perils at the same time,” he said before ushering the media out to begin the closed-door talks.

Topics: US Russia China ASEAN

Updated 05 August 2022
AP

  • Proposal is still being developed as a pilot program, and it was not immediately clear how many would be issued
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

US immigration authorities are planning to issue photo ID cards to immigrants in deportation proceedings in a bid to slash paper use and help people stay up-to-date on required meetings and court hearings, officials said.
The proposal from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still being developed as a pilot program, and it was not immediately clear how many the agency would issue. The cards would not be an official form of federal identification, and would state they are to be used by the Department of Homeland Security.
The idea is for immigrants to be able to access information about their cases online by using a card rather than paper documents that are cumbersome and can fade over time, officials said. They said ICE officers could also run checks on the cards in the field.
“Moving to a secure card will save the agency millions, free up resources, and ensure information is quickly accessible to DHS officials while reducing the agency’s FOIA backlog,” an ICE spokesperson said in a statement, referring to unfulfilled public requests for agency documents. Homeland Security gets more Freedom of Information Act requests than any other federal agency, according to government data, and many of those involve immigration records.
The proposal has sparked a flurry of questions about what the card might be used for and how secure it would be. Some fear the program could lead to tracking of immigrants awaiting their day in immigration court, while others suggest the cards could advertised by migrant smugglers to try to induce others to make the dangerous trip north.
The Biden administration is seeking $10 million for the so-called ICE Secure Docket Card in a budget proposal for the next fiscal year. It was not immediately clear if the money would cover the pilot or a broader program or when it would begin.
The administration has faced pressure as the number of migrants seeking to enter the country on the southwest border has increased. Border Patrol agents stopped migrants more than 1.1 million times from January to June, up nearly one-third from the same period of an already-high 2021.
Many migrants are turned away under COVID-19-related restrictions. But many are allowed in and either are detained while their cases churn through the immigration courts or are released and required to check in periodically with ICE officers until a judge rules on their cases.
Those most likely to be released in the United States are from countries where expulsion under the public health order is complicated due to costs, logistics or strained diplomatic relations, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
At shelters, bus stations and airports along the US-Mexico border, migrants carefully guard their papers in plastic folders. These are often the only documents they have to get past airport checkpoints to their final destinations in the United States. The often dog-eared papers can be critical to getting around.
An immigration case can take years and the system can be confusing, especially for immigrants who know little English and may need to work with an array of government agencies, including ICE and US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which issues work permits and green cards. US immigration courts are overseen by the Justice Department.
Gregory Z. Chen, senior director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said migrants have mistakenly gone to ICE offices instead of court for scheduled hearings that they then missed as a result. He said so long as immigrants’ privacy is protected, the card could be helpful.
“If ICE is going to be using this new technology to enable non citizens to check in with ICE, or to report information about their location and address, and then to receive information about their case — where their court hearings might be, what the requirements might be for them to comply with the law — that would be a welcome approach,” Chen said.
It was not clear whether Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration would accept the cards for airport travel or whether private businesses would consider it valid.
The United States doesn’t have a national photo identification card. Residents instead use a range of cards to prove identification, including driver’s licenses, state ID cards and consular ID cards. What constitutes a valid ID is often determined by the entity seeking to verify a person’s identity.
Talia Inlender, deputy director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at University of California, Los Angeles’ law school, said she was skeptical that using a card to access electronic documents would simplify the process for immigrants, especially those navigating the system without a lawyer, and questioned whether the card has technology that could be used to increase government surveillance of migrants.
But having an ID could be useful, especially for migrants who need to travel within the US, Inlender said.
“Many people are fleeing persecution and torture in their countries. They’re not showing up with government paperwork,” Inlender said. “Having a form of identification to be able to move throughout daily life has the potential to be a helpful thing.”
That has some Republican lawmakers concerned that the cards could induce more migrants to come to the US or seek to access benefits they’re not eligible for. A group of 16 lawmakers sent a letter last week to ICE raising questions about the plan.
“The Administration is now reportedly planning yet another reckless policy that will further exacerbate this ongoing crisis,” the letter said.

Topics: US

