Israel warns Hezbollah attack on gas field may mean war

Israel said on July 2 that it had downed three drones launched by Hezbollah toward the Karish offshore gas field. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • Lengthy negotiations between the eastern Mediterranean neighbors to settle a dispute over their maritime border
JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah any attack on its gas assets could spark war, after the militant group threatened to “sever” Israel’s hands if it taps a disputed offshore field.
The warning from Defense Minister Benny Gantz comes amid lengthy negotiations between the eastern Mediterranean neighbors to settle a dispute over their maritime border.
Tensions spiked in June when a production vessel chartered by Israel arrived near the Karish offshore gas field, which Lebanon claims is within contested waters.
Israel said on July 2 that it had downed three drones launched by Hezbollah toward Karish.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on August 9 that “the hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed.”
Asked if any attack by Hezbollah against an Israeli gas field could lead to war, Gantz said: “Yes, that could trigger a reaction.”
“Leading to several days of fighting and to a military campaign. We are strong and prepared for this scenario, but we don’t want it,” the minister told Israel’s 103 FM radio station.
Gantz said extraction from the gas field would begin “when it is ready to produce,” reaffirming Israel’s claim to Karish.
“The State of Israel is both ready to protect its assets and ready to reach a deal with the Lebanese government, via American mediation, on the Sidon deposit,” he said in reference to another gas field known in Lebanon as Qana.
“I believe that in the future, there will be two gas platforms. One on our side, one on theirs. And I hope that we do not have to go through another round of confrontations before then.”
Israel and Lebanon last fought a devastating conflict in 2006 and remain officially at war, with United Nations peacekeepers patrolling the land border.
Negotiations on the maritime border resumed in 2020, with the talks stalling before being revived in June.
The initial discussions focused on a disputed area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), in accordance with Lebanon’s claims registered at the UN in 2011.
Beirut subsequently requested the area be expanded by a further 1,430 square kilometers, which includes part of the Karish field that Israel states is within its exclusive economic zone recognized by the UN.

Topics: Israel Hezbollah Lebanon

Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program

Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program
Updated 58 min 9 sec ago
AP

Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program

Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program
  • Forty-three residents of the West Bank cities of Bethlehem, Jericho, Ramallah and Nablus took off from Ramon Airport
Updated 58 min 9 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Several dozen Palestinians flew to Cyprus on Monday from an airport in southern Israel as part of a pilot program to allow Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to fly abroad.
The move was part of a series of gestures Israel says it is making to improve living conditions of Palestinians in both the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Critics say the measures do not address the daily humiliations of the decades-long occupation or pave the road for Palestinian statehood.
Forty-three residents of the West Bank cities of Bethlehem, Jericho, Ramallah and Nablus took off from Ramon Airport heading to Larnaca, Cyprus, said Amir Assi, a strategic consultant who coordinated the flights.
COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for governing civil affairs in the West Bank, confirmed that Palestinians boarded an international flight from Ramon Airport for the first time and that “staff work is still under way” to facilitate regular flights for Palestinians.
The recently opened Ramon Airport is located near Israel’s resort city of Eilat, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) south of Jerusalem. It is smaller than Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, has fewer flights and destinations and is less busy.
Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip do not have their own airport and must apply for a hard-to-obtain airport permit to use the Ben Gurion airport. Such permits are only approved, if at all, shortly before takeoff.
Those in the West Bank wishing to fly abroad must travel to Jordan’s capital of Amman through a crowded Israeli border crossing. The crossing isn’t open 24 hours a day, forcing many travelers to pay to stay in a hotel nearby ahead of their flight. There are also travel costs and crossing fees that make the journey an added financial burden.
The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the militant Hamas group seized power in 2007, and all movement in and out of the territory is heavily restricted.
The airport authority said earlier this month that there would be twice weekly flights for Palestinians from Ramon to Antalya, Turkey, later in August and that flights to Istanbul would begin in September.
Israel captured both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians seek them for a future state. There have not been substantive peace talks in over a decade.

Topics: Palestine Israel Cyprus

Houthi restrictions on child vaccination campaigns threaten spread of epidemic diseases

Houthi restrictions on child vaccination campaigns threaten spread of epidemic diseases
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

Houthi restrictions on child vaccination campaigns threaten spread of epidemic diseases

Houthi restrictions on child vaccination campaigns threaten spread of epidemic diseases
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani warned against the Houthis’ continued restrictions on child immunization programs in the capital of Sanaa and other areas under the militia’s control.

Al-Eryani said the restrictions imposed by the Houthis on child vaccination campaigns could lead to the emergence and spread of a number of epidemic diseases that Yemen had previously been declared free from. 

He said that Houthi practices have led to the emergence of hundreds of cases of polio after Yemen was declared free from the disease in 2009.

Polio reappeared in Yemen in 2019 with an infection recorded in the governorate of Saada. In 2020, the minister said, 30 cases were recorded in Saada and one in Sanaa. In 2021, polio spread to other regions, and by mid-2022, 160 cases were detected. 

The Houthi militia has also committed 230 violations of the UN-brokered truce on Friday and Saturday on the war fronts of Hodeidah, Taiz, Dhale, Hajjah, Saadah, Jouf and Marib.

Topics: Yemen children vaccinations

Oman authorities seize 3,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks 

Oman authorities seize 3,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks 
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

Oman authorities seize 3,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks 

Oman authorities seize 3,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks 
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI:  More than 3,000 bottles of alcohol were seized by authorities in Oman who raided a site in Muscat Governorate where large quantities of alcohol were found, a report by the Times of Oman said. 

One person, a truck driver, was arrested for possessing large quantities of the alcohol.
“The Investigation and Risk Assessment Department arrested a truck driver in possession of large quantities of alcoholic beverages and raided a site in the Wilayat of Muttrah and seized more than 3,000 bottles of alcohol,” Oman Customs said in a statement. 
In another incident, Omani police also arrested an expat for possessing 20 kg of narcotics in North Al Batinah Governorate.
The Royal Oman Police said in a statement: “The North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command managed to arrest an infiltrator of Asian nationality on charges of smuggling and possessing narcotic substances, and seized 20 kgs of crystal drug in his possession, and the legal procedures are being completed.”

Topics: Oman drugs

Two more bodies pulled from Iraq shrine after landslide

Two more bodies pulled from Iraq shrine after landslide
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

Two more bodies pulled from Iraq shrine after landslide

Two more bodies pulled from Iraq shrine after landslide
  • Rescue services: Overall death toll from shrine collapse is now seven
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

Two bodies were recovered on Monday from a shrine in Iraq’s Karbala province after a landslide caused it to partially collapse, bringing the overall toll to seven dead, rescue services said.

“Unfortunately, we found this morning two bodies, a man and a woman,” under the rubble of Qattarat Al-Imam Ali, Jawdat Abdelrahman, director of the civil defense media department, said.

So far, the bodies retrieved from the site were a child, four women and two men, while three children had been rescued and rushed to hospital.

“We are continuing the search for other victims,” Abdelrahman said, adding that eyewitnesses said that the body of another woman was still under the rubble.

Civil defense spokesman Nawas Sabah Shaker had said on Sunday that between six and eight pilgrims had been reported trapped under the debris of the shrine, near the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

Rescue workers had searched for two days after the shrine, which sits at the base of high, bare rock walls, was partially buried when earthen embankments collapsed due to saturation from humidity, according to the civil defense.

It is the latest tragedy to befall oil-rich but poverty-stricken Iraq, which is trying to move past decades of war but is hobbled by political paralysis, endemic corruption and other challenges.

Rescuers on Sunday drove a bulldozer through the shrine’s entrance, which resembles half a dome ornately decorated with blue tiles covered in Arabic script.

The stricken shrine is dedicated to Imam Ali, the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, who according to Shiite tradition stopped there with his army on his way to a battle in AD 657.

It is located in a natural depression about 25 kilometers west of Karbala, which is the burial place of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Shiites view Hussein, who died in battle in AD 680, as the rightful successor to the Prophet Muhammad, the issue at the heart of a schism with Sunni Islam.

Topics: Iraq

Iran says US delaying nuclear talks, prisoner swap is unrelated

Iran says US delaying nuclear talks, prisoner swap is unrelated
Updated 22 August 2022
Reuters

Iran says US delaying nuclear talks, prisoner swap is unrelated

Iran says US delaying nuclear talks, prisoner swap is unrelated
Updated 22 August 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday accused the United States of “procrastinating” in indirect talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said a prisoner swap with Washington was not linked to the negotiations.

A few issues remained to be resolved but they were very important ones, Nasser Kanaani told a news conference.

“The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides... America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran,” he said.

Kanaani said Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve its legitimate rights, he said.

“We emphasize that the exchange of prisoners with Washington is a separate issue and it has nothing to do with the process of negotiations to revive the 2015 pact,” he said.

The United States has repeatedly called for the release of several Iranian-Americans held in Iran on security charges. Iran has demanded several Iranians detained on charges linked to US sanctions to be freed.

Iran has sought to obtain guarantees that no future US president would renege on the deal if it were revived, as then-US President Donald Trump did in 2018 and restored harsh US sanctions on Iran.

However, President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.

Topics: Iran US Iran nuclear talks

