  Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces

Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces

Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces
Visitors take a look at artwork by American artist Sol LeWitt being exhibited at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran on August 22, 2022. (AFP)
Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces
A visitor looks at an installation by American artist Dan Flavin being exhibited at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran on August 22, 2022. (AFP)
Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces
Visitors take a look at Sinjerli Variations I-V, by American painter Frank Stella in 1977 being exhibited at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran on August 22, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces

Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces
  • Exhibition features 132 works by 34 world-famous contemporary artists
  • The museum was inaugurated in 1977 during the reign of deposed ruler Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi
AFP

TEHRAN: More than 20,000 people have flocked to an Iranian museum showcasing renowned Western artists’ works, some for the first time — part of a treasure trove amassed before the Islamic Revolution.
The museum’s collection is reputed to be the greatest line-up of modern masterpieces outside Europe and the United States, and includes multi-million-dollar pieces, much of which has been kept under wraps since the 1979 revolution.
The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art “surprises me every time,” said visitor Shahin Rajabi, 35. “The current show is no exception.”
The current “Minimalism and Conceptual Art” exhibition features 132 works by 34 world-famous contemporary artists, museum director Ebadreza Eslami said, including Marcel Duchamp, Sol LeWitt, Donald Judd and the duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude.
“The reception has been marvellous,” Eslami said, particularly after long closures in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said one of the main factors for the footfall of this exhibit was that “38 masterpieces” were being displayed “for the first time.”
AFP saw visitors at the museum this week, some stopping to study details while others were busy taking photos as they made their way intently through the museum.
“I loved the last room of the exhibit in particular, where the artist had worked with the fluorescent light,” said visitor Rajabi, referring to American artist Dan Flavin’s “Untitled” work.




Behrang Samadzadegan, curator of the "Minimalism and Conceptual Art" exhibition, speaks during an interview at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran on August 22, 2022. (AFP)

The museum was inaugurated in 1977 during the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was deposed by Islamic revolutionaries two years later.
Its design was inspired by Iran’s desert wind towers — an architectural element used to catch and circulate cool air in hot environments.
Most of the collection was built up by the shah’s wife, former queen Farah Pahlavi, who deployed a team of experts to tour Western auctions and snap up prestigious paintings and sculptures to boost the country’s cultural profile.
The museum also holds an important collection of Iranian modern and contemporary art.
But the international works went underground after the Islamic republic’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini railed against “Westoxification,” deploring Western moral and sexual depravity which he said had infected the Islamic world.
The themes of many of the Western works have been considered too risque to be publicly shown, and have spent much of the past decades languishing in storage.
The museum counts some 3,500 works, hundreds of which are “very valuable,” head of public relations Hassan Noferesti said.
They include masterpieces by Western artists from Paul Gauguin to Pablo Picasso, Rene Magritte, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol and Alberto Giacometti, according to Iran’s culture ministry.

The current show, which runs until mid-September, includes a collage by Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto titled “Green Curtains,” and an untitled work made from hemp by Canadian-American sculptor Jacqueline Winsor.
Curator Behrang Samadzadegan said “some 20,000 people” have visited since the show opened in late June — about twice the normal turnout.
Describing the theme of the show, he added “when we are talking about minimalism, we are primarily talking about the environment not the work.”
Standing in front of the “Rock Salt & Mirror” by American artist Robert Smithson, 28-year-old painter Solmaz Daneshvar said she “greatly enjoyed” the display.
The exhibition, however, was at the center of controversy this month when an amateur video surfaced showing two silverfish insects underneath the frame of a rare image by the late German photographic duo of Bernd and Hilla Becher.
The video, whose authenticity could not be independently verified by AFP, went viral.
The museum later made a formal apology, assuring concerned art lovers that the work by the Bechers, who are known for their photos of industrial structures, was not damaged.
It also closed its doors for two days for fumigation.
In 2015, the museum held an exhibition of 42 works by Western artists including Pollock’s masterpiece “Mural on Indian Red Ground,” valued by Christie’s auction house experts in 2010 at $250 million.
 

Topics: Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art art

Venice Biennale to raise Kingdom’s design profile

Venice Biennale to raise Kingdom’s design profile
Updated 24 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Venice Biennale to raise Kingdom's design profile

Venice Biennale to raise Kingdom’s design profile
  • Saudi commission invites architects, researchers to join ‘global dialogue’ 
  • Commission CEO Sumaya Suleiman: ‘We wish to put the Kingdom at the forefront of the global creative scene by giving opportunities to talents’ 
Updated 24 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission on Wednesday announced it will take part in the 18th edition of the Venice Biennale next year. 

The 2023 Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition will be held from May 20 to Nov. 26 under the theme “The Laboratory of The Future.”

Commission CEO Sumaya Suleiman told a press conference that the Saudi pavilion will showcase local talents and skills in architecture and design.

“This version of the biennale seeks architectural solutions to contemporary social and human issues, especially since the architect’s nature urges him to continue searching for solutions and innovations,” she said.

Suleiman said that the commission wants to open participation to all architects, researchers and specialists in an bid to discover and support talent, as well as promote equal and optimum opportunities.

Previously, the Kingdom has taken part in two editions of the biennale.

The first was in 2018 under the theme “Freespace,” which related to urban planning and its impact on social life.

Interactions between people, societies and places were an essential part of the Kingdom’s first national pavilion, Suleiman said.

The second participation in 2021 — under the theme “How Will We Live Together?” — explored life in a post-pandemic world.

Feedback from critics for both was positive, Suleiman said.

The Kingdom’s participation in the biennale is important because “we are talking about a dialogue on a global scale and on a global platform,” she added.

Suleiman described participation in the biennale as a “positive outcome consistent with the strategic direction of the commission.”

She added: “We wish to put the Kingdom at the forefront of the global creative scene by giving opportunities to talents, and access to international platforms and the biennale is one of the largest.” 

Architects, specialists and researchers in the Kingdom can apply through https://engage.moc.gov.sa/venicebiennale/ 

Entries close on Sept. 25, 2022.

Topics: Saudi Architecture and Design Commission Venice Biennale Sumaya Suleiman

Iconic Algeria record store’s fortunes revived by DJ Snake

Iconic Algeria record store’s fortunes revived by DJ Snake
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Iconic Algeria record store's fortunes revived by DJ Snake

Iconic Algeria record store’s fortunes revived by DJ Snake
  • French-Algerian singer DJ Snake paid tribute to the genre in his song Disco Maghreb
  • The singer, whose real name is William Sami Grigahcine, has also published a video of himself visiting the famous shop on a street corner in Oran
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

ORAN, Algeria: Legendary Algerian music label Disco Maghreb, which launched the careers of some of the Rai folk-inspired genre’s most famous stars, has seen a revival thanks to a hit song by DJ Snake.

 

This week, the label’s miniature headquarters at a long-shuttered record store in the eastern city of Oran will receive another prominent guest: French President Emmanuel Macron, whose official visit will be focused on outreach to youth in the North African country.

Owner Boualem Benhaoua, 68, said he has “so many memories in the music, so many memories with Rai singers, they all came through here.”

Cheb Khaled, Cheb Mami, Cheb Hasni and Cheba Zahouania are among the most famous stars of the genre, which emerged in 1920s Oran but became a major world music genre in the 1980s, particularly popular in Algeria’s former colonial ruler France.

French-Algerian singer DJ Snake paid tribute to the genre in his song Disco Maghreb, which has been seen 78 million times on YouTube alone and prompted an influx of young Algerians to take selfies at the shop with its iconic model cassette tape hanging outside.

The singer, whose real name is William Sami Grigahcine, has also published a video of himself visiting the famous shop on a street corner in Oran.

“I imagined ‘Disco Maghreb’ as a bridge between different generations and origins, linking North Africa, the Arab world and beyond... This is a love letter to my people,” he wrote on Twitter in May.

Inside the shop, barely touched in years, cassettes pile up on the shelves, surrounded by vintage audio equipment that could be in an antiques museum.

Most of DJ Snake’s fans are from the era of YouTube and TikTok, but they queue up happily for photos with Benhaoua and his vinyl collection.

“It’s an emblematic place in Oran and DJ Snake’s latest track gave it more resonance,” said airline pilot Nawel, 36.

She said she was bringing her children for a visit and to take photos, as they live in France.

Despite the store being closed for years, Benhaoua said he wanted it to become “a place for artists to meet and for new talent to be discovered.”

Benhaoua said the young singer has also shone a spotlight on Oran, with his video clip young people on mopeds and dancing in the street shot in the city.

Many on social media have commented that the clip has done more to promote tourism in the city than official tourism agencies.

Benhaoua said DJ Snake had “the qualities of a great man.”

“He sympathizes with people with modest incomes, he himself grew up in these conditions,” he said.

“He’s not just a singer, but like part of the family.”

Topics: Algeria DJ Snake

British musician Roger Waters pays tribute to Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh 

British musician Roger Waters pays tribute to Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh 
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

British musician Roger Waters pays tribute to Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh 

British musician Roger Waters pays tribute to Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh 
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British musician Roger Waters, the co-founder of rock band Pink Floyd, this week paid tribute to late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during his New York concert. 

The journalist’s name appeared in large letters on the concert’s screens with words saying that her crime was “being Palestinian” and her punishment was “death.”

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was killed on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

Social media users quickly took to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures of the concert’s backdrop.  

“Love @rogerwaters for his music and for speaking out. Amazing and powerful. Justice for Shireen Abu Akleh and all the Palestinians killed by Israel’s apartheid regime,” wrote one user on Twitter. 

The 78-year-old music sensation has always been vocal about his support for Palestinians. 

In May 2021, Waters posted a video on his Twitter, with the caption calling Israel an apartheid state. 

In the video, the singer condemned Israel over the evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and said: “It is unbelievable. It makes me so angry.” 

That same month, Waters shared another video on Twitter and said: “At 10 past three this afternoon, I got a message that Israel has told the UN it will bomb the Al-Aqsa and Al-Buraq UN Schools in two hours’ time. That’s 5 p.m. Eastern Time here.

“The schools are overcrowded with refugees, mainly women, and children. They have nowhere to go. This is not a drill,” said Waters. 

In 2017, Waters and dozens of other artists called on British rock band Radiohead to cancel a concert in Israel. 

“In asking you not to perform in Israel, Palestinians have appealed to you to take one small step to help pressure Israel to end its violation of basic rights and international law,” the letter read at the time. 

Topics: Roger Waters Shireen Abu Akleh

Actress Regina Hall wears Lebanese label Elie Saab at movie premiere

Actress Regina Hall wears Lebanese label Elie Saab at movie premiere
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Actress Regina Hall wears Lebanese label Elie Saab at movie premiere

Actress Regina Hall wears Lebanese label Elie Saab at movie premiere
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: American actress Regina Hall took the red carpet by storm this week when she stepped out wearing Lebanese label Elie Saab at the premiere of her latest mockumentary movie. The actress, who rose to fame for her role as Brenda Meeks in the “Scary Movie” series, wore a fully embellished suit from the label’s ready-to-wear fall/winter 2022 collection.

This is not the first time the actress has worn an Elie Saab creation. At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Hall wore a molten-gold gown from the label’s spring/summer 2017 collection.

Actress Regina Hall wearing Elie Saab at a movie premiere. (Getty Images)

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”) as well as other castmates including Devere Rogers, Conphidance and Austin Crute.

Hall and Brown produced the film, which made its debut at Sundance this year, alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele, who were also present at the premiere with director duo Adanne and Adamma Ebo.

Hall, who was a co-emcee at the 2022 Oscars, also addressed Will Smith’s apology over the infamous slap incident. “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it’s a difficult road,” Hall told Variety at the premiere. “The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it’s up to them…I know that wasn’t easy.”

Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg at the premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles. (AFP)

Hall will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix buddy comedy movie “Me Time” alongside actors Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Written and directed by John Hamburg, “Me Time” will release on the streaming platform on Aug. 26.

The film sees Hart and Hall reunite to play a married couple with kids. The duo previously worked together in “Scary Movie 3,” “Scary Movie 4” and “Superhero Movie.” The pair also both appeared in the 2010 remake of “Death at a Funeral” and have starred together in the romantic comedies “Think Like a Man,” "Think Like a Man Too” and “About Last Night.”

For a taste of what to expect from the comedy film, here is how Netflix describes “Me Time”: “When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some ‘me time’ for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Topics: Regina Hall kevin hart Will Smith Elie Saab

‘Live the life you have’: The rise, fall and rebirth of part-Muslim, hip-hop group Outlandish

‘Live the life you have’: The rise, fall and rebirth of part-Muslim, hip-hop group Outlandish
Updated 25 August 2022
SARAH GLUBB

'Live the life you have': The rise, fall and rebirth of part-Muslim, hip-hop group Outlandish

‘Live the life you have’: The rise, fall and rebirth of part-Muslim, hip-hop group Outlandish
  • In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the Danish musicians talk about their upcoming album and reflect on disbanding, reforming, growing up, and changes in the music industry
  • ‘The media always focused on (the fact) we are Muslim and Christian, and we didn’t really think about that (but) as you grow up you know that these things are important’
Updated 25 August 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Five years after their decision to disband so that they could focus on finding the “right sound,” multi-platinum- and gold-selling hip-hop group Outlandish are back with a new single and an album due for release in the fall.

Having made a big impact on international charts over the past two decades, the Denmark-based group “love to take a stand on social and political problems that exist and affect us as human beings,” and try to reflect this in their songs, Lenny Martinez told Arab News during an exclusive interview with him and bandmate Waqas Qadri.

A case in point is “Paperchase,” which was released on June 24 and is the first single from upcoming album “The Cornershop Carnival.” Martinez explained that it is about a materialistic mentality — going to work to get paid to buy the things we want — that controls many people in an “unhealthy way,” including the way they think, act and treat other people, as opposed to doing something because they love it and being content with what they have.

Hip-hop group Outlandish released ‘Paperchase’ on June 24 as the first single from their upcoming album ‘The Cornershop Carnival.’ (Supplied/Outlandish) 

“‘Paperchase’ is about changing this mentality … and not making material things the principal thing in your life, and not waking up just to make money; waking up to live life,” said Martinez, who moved to Denmark from Cuba at the age of 14.

The video for the single, which was written and produced by the band and filmed in Pakistan, depicts the struggles of a young boy who wakes up to go to work to provide for his family. He is seen dancing while listening to music on headphones as he tries to turn the negative aspects of his daily life into positives.

Outlandish was formed in Denmark in 1997 by Martinez, who was born in Honduras, Danish-born Qadri, who is of Pakistani descent, and Isam Bachiri, who was born in Denmark and is of Moroccan descent. They disbanded in 2017 and when they reformed two years later, Bachiri opted not to return and instead focus on his solo career.

They have sold more than a million singles and more than 300,000 albums worldwide. Their best-known hits include an English-language version of Algerian singer Cheb Khaled’s “Aicha,” “Guantanamo,” “Callin’ U,” and “Walou.”

“Our music is about our daily lifestyle and everything that comes with it; our roots, our friends, where we grew up, which was a very cultural place where we have friends from everywhere,” said 45-year-old Martinez, who has a 6-month-old daughter.

He added that the group, which is on a five-month summer tour that includes gigs in Denmark, Romania, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, draw their musical inspiration from many sources, including the Middle East.

Outlandish member Lenny Martinez was born in Honduras and moved to Denmark from Cuba when he was 14-years-old. (Outlandish)

Highlighting in particular the single “Look Into My Eyes,” which explores the Palestinian conflict, Martinez said that the group often incorporate Arab music and sounds, and even “the social issues that’s going on in the Middle East, which affect Europe too, in a way.”

Outlandish is known for the multi-faith nature of its members; Martinez is Roman Catholic while the other two founding members are Muslim. Martinez said that religion connects them and their different faiths are their strength.

“In the beginning, the media always focused on (the fact) we are Muslim and Christian, and we didn’t really think about that — we were just kidding around and doing some music,” he said.

Outlandish disbanded in 2017 and when they reformed two years later, band member Isam Bachiri opted not to return and instead focus on his solo career. (Getty Images)

“But of course, as you grow up you know that these things are important, because I think that when you meet each other is when the magic happens when you’re different. If everybody was the same, there (would) be no magic.”

The three founding members lived in the same neighborhood when they were teenagers. They used to meet up at a local youth club after school, which was where they began to play around with music and dancing. Bachiri’s decision not to return when the band reformed three years ago forced the others to readjust.

“If you take away one member and there’s two left, the body has to adapt,” said Qadri. “We spent a lot of time trying to find the core of how the dynamics between me and Lenny will work and still be Outlandish.”

He said the pair have reached a good position where they are “thriving” but have managed to retain their “essence,” and that it was “a beautiful feeling” to be able to continue their legacy by once again creating songs and performing together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OUTLANDISH (@outlandish)

 

“We were childhood friends, so you can never replace one person with another … but first things first, no one can take Isam’s place for what he did, and second of all, it’s not Outlandish if we have a (new) third member,” added Qadri, a 46-year-old father of two whose children appear in some of the band’s music videos.

Turning his attention to the upcoming new album, he said it reflects where he and Martinez are in their lives now, as adults, fathers and citizens of a changing world, while still remaining deeply rooted in the “Outlandish DNA” their fans are familiar with.

“It’s very colorful, it’s very warm, it takes elements from a lot of different cultures and mixes it beautifully with music,” said Qadri.

The bandmates said that when they started out in the music business they were 17 years old and their main priorities were to “make their first album” and “conquer the world.” As they have grown older, however, they say they have changed and developed and now see things rather differently.

Outlandish member Waqas Qadri, a 46-year-old father of two, was born in Denmark and is of Pakistani origin. (Outlandish)

“We are happy that people can still relate to our songs, and the youngsters can, but we also know we’re not 16 or 17 anymore,” said Qadri. “We are just acting our age and talking about things that are dear to us.”

The music industry has changed drastically in the past two decades, he added, and the process of making an album now is more “open and vibrant,” with no set format. Even after an album is released, extra tracks can easily be added, which was not the case with CDs or vinyl in days gone by.

“‘The Cornershop Carnival’ is set for release in the fall and then we’ll probably keep adding tracks to it because we have such a good flow with songs right now,” Qadri said. “And that’s a really cool thing, that you can keep adding tracks to an album as long as you want, basically.”

The Denmark-based group has greatly impacted the international charts over the past two decades. (Outlandish)

He added that the band intends to be very productive and active in terms of releasing new music in the next two years.

“I think we were (originally) just a product of our time and we will be the product of this time as well, because we don’t follow the music, the music follows us,” said Qadri.

“We are citizens of this world and we see what’s going on and how it’s changing, so the music just adapts to that.”

Topics: Music album Outlandish hip-hop Denmark

