Tibbiyah buys 51% stake in Saudi medical rival Innovative Care for $57m

RIYADH: Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co. has completed the acquisition of an SR214 million ($57 million) stake in Saudi medical rival Innovative Care Co.
Known as Tibbiyah, the company now holds a 51 percent stake in Riyadh-based Innovative Care, which operates New You Medical Center, according to a bourse filing.
Established in 2016, New You is a center specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, supported by its pharmacy services provider iPharma.
“The acquisition is in line with our strategy to diversify Tibbiyah’s portfolio by adding exposure to the specialized private healthcare services sector,” said Tibbiyah’s CEO, Alaa Ahmad Ameen.
Aayed Alqahtani, the owner of New You, added: “Tibbiyah, established by Al Faisaliah Group as a healthcare industry expert, combined with their financial and technical support, make them the ideal partner to shoulder our long-term growth ambitions.”
Monsha’at offered over 200 training programs to Saudi entrepreneurs as Kingdom bets on SMEs
The Saudi vision is to create suitable job opportunities for its citizens by supporting SME entrepreneurship, privatization and investments in new industries
Updated 30 August 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, or Monsha’at, has been offering training programs to entrepreneurs to enhance the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product.
Monsha’at established an online academy in 2020 to support aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners by improving their ability to access markets, manage established enterprises and explore options to grow their businesses.
The academy offered more than 200 training events, including boot camps, workshops and self-paced e-learning programs.
Its programs include technology and innovation, planning and strategy, sales and marketing, accounting and financial management, human resource, franchise, e-commerce and retail business.
“The circumstances of COVID-19 in the lockdown accelerated the need to have such a platform. So we started as a learning management system, where we get all of our training services in one place,” said Abdulrahman Alotaibi, director of SMEs Training for Capacity Building at Monsha’at.
Alotaibi explained in an interview with Arab News that businesses at the time needed support to survive during the pandemic outbreak.
“We have a group of experts coming into research and identifying the course’s objectives. Then we start to develop the educational content. We do the research; we rely on good references,” he added.
According to Alotaibi, startups face challenges in accessing finance and generating customers.
“Some challenges are related to human resources and finding the right team, and some have difficulties when it comes to managing the operation. I believe the main challenges are accessing finance and reaching out to customers,” he added.
Saif Alshammari is one of the thousands of beneficiaries of this academy. He enrolled with around 20 other participants earlier this year in courses involving contract formulations, project budgeting and estimation.
“The program developed the capability of entrepreneurs. It elaborated the concept of financial management, which is the heart of any business. We were taught about the types of commercial contracts, the differences between them, and which of them you should accept,” he added in an interview with Arab News.
Alshammari founded RAK Construction in 2007 in the city of Al Jubail, the eastern province of the Kingdom.
“I have a long experience managing my company, but Monsha’at gave me a theoretical aspect of management and added a new wave of operation,” he said.
Monsha’at enabled him to register his establishment as a vendor for a leading company in the sector called Thabat.
“Other participants and I were brought up on an open discussion with Thabat, and eventually we got approved vendors, and hopefully we will be rewarded with some projects soon,” Alshammari said.
Increasing roles for women
According to Monsha’at’s 2022 quarterly report, the Kingdom’s private sector has been a major beneficiary of the influx of dynamic female workers, with many female entrepreneurs grabbing new opportunities in the accommodation and food, wholesale and retail, and health and professional support service industries.
Monsha’at works to develop policies and programs that empower women entrepreneurs across different industries.
A group of female college entrepreneurs spoke to Arab News about their experience with Monsha’at regarding their next project.
Moodhy Aljouali and her colleagues are currently launching a grammar and spelling error detection and correction system for the Arabic language named Mubeen.
“It uses artificial intelligence techniques such as deep learning and natural language processing for editing and correcting any mistakes in the text. It will produce high quality and error-free text,” Moodhy, co-founder of Mubeen, told Arab News.
Majoring in artificial intelligence, Moodhy is in her final semester at the Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Riyadh.
“We are working on improving what we have, and then create the website and publish it in two months,” she said.
Moodhy and four of her colleagues were part of a program run by Monsha’at called the University Entrepreneurship Camps, a competition where the participants get to pitch their projects.
According to Moodhy, their project was awarded the first prize, and Monsha’at offered them a workspace and a consultation from domain experts.
“We are planning to have courses in business from Monsha’at since all the team members only have technology backgrounds,” she added.
Kingdom’s vision for SMEs
Established in 2016 under the Vision 2030 blueprint, Monsha’at’s objective is to create an inspiring environment for SMEs to grow, unlock their potential and create a supportive entrepreneurial community.
Its SME Monitor follows an ecosystem that observes the ongoing progress of the Kingdom’s SME sector, issuing new statistics and case studies that support their observations.
“SMEs in the Kingdom are not yet major contributors to the country’s gross domestic product, especially compared to advanced economies,” said the Vision 2030 document.
The Saudi vision is to create suitable job opportunities for its citizens by supporting SME entrepreneurship, privatization and investments in new industries.
SMEs will play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of the GDP by 2030.
With 20 new routes, Wizz Air aims to add value to the Saudi market: CEO
The low-cost carrier expects profits this summer making profits for the first time since the pandemic
Updated 29 August 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: With massive expansion plans and eyeing soaring profits, Jozsef Varadi, CEO and co-founder of Wizz Air, says the airline is creating its own market by offering “very low fares” to attract new travelers instead of targeting passengers of other carriers.
The European budget carrier on Thursday announced the launch of 20 new routes with a capacity of 1 million new seats from Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Larnaca, Milan, Naples, Rome, Tirana, Varna, Venice and Vienna to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.
“This is a large-scale investment, this is the single biggest route we have announced in the history of Wizz Air,” Varadi told Arab News.
He said Wizz Air is launching new networks that have been underserved or not served at all.
“We are not coming to Saudi Arabia for the sake of competition, we are coming to add value to the market,” he said.
Financial strength
Varadi said that Wizz Air is financially well positioned as it has the capacity to commit such an investment when many other airlines are still recovering from the pandemic.
The low-cost carrier expects profits this summer making profits for the first time since the pandemic.
“We are complementing what has been achieved already. We don’t really target passengers of other carriers. We create our own market by stimulating the market ourselves, we apply very low fares so we are getting new travelers,” he added.
Expansion plans
The Wizz Air official said the airline plans to expand its fleet by 2027 adding 400 aircraft.
“The whole European airline industry has recovered 90 percent of its European capacity, so we are not only recovered, but we are much ahead of the game versus (the) pre-pandemic levels,” he added.
The carrier has a network of 1,000 routes, adding new markets during the pandemic such as Italy, Albania and the UAE.
“It is not only that we are recovering our markets, but we have been able to also add new markets to the franchise,” he said.
Sustainability
According to Varadi, countries in the region are diversifying their economies away from oil, enhancing their tourism sector and other industries, and that is very good for the airline business in the long run.
He told Arab News that the European airline is also investing in sustainable aviation fuel.
“We also have to do our part to push these technological developments going forward, as opposed to just waiting for things to happen,” he said.
The airline has set a target to reduce 25 percent of its carbon footprint by 2030.
Varadi said Wizz Air flies the youngest fleet of aircraft. “Over 50 percent of the fleet is now on new technology. So, we are by far the greenest airline in Europe and the Middle East,” he said.
The company also recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to discover the next decarbonized technology for aircraft manufacturing.
“We are focused on the longer term, we are focused on hydrogen-powered aircraft, and we are trying to play our role in both streams of initiative,” he said.
The carrier had roughly around 7 percent of its capacity designated for Ukraine and Russia combined but due to the geopolitical situation it had to stop its operations in that sector and distribute its capacity across its network.
“Recently, we contemplated restarting Abu Dhabi, Moscow as a route, but now we are reversing it, because of operational reasons...we are seeing that it is now too risky,” he added.
Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage sector books 6.3% growth in H1 2022: Monsha’at
Foodics, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading startups in the F&B space, spearheaded the investment growth in the second quarter of 2022
Updated 29 August 2022
Nour El Shaeri
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage sector increased 6.3 percent in the first half of 2022, according to the Kingdom’s Small and Medium Enterprises Authority, also known as Monsha’at.
Small and medium enterprises have made the sector even more attractive for investors, as $187 million were invested in the Kingdom’s F&B startups in the first half of 2022, according to research firm MAGNiTT’s Saudi Arabia Venture Capital report.
Foodics, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading startups in the F&B space, spearheaded the investment growth in the second quarter of 2022, raising $170 million in April from Saudi, Dutch and Indian investors.
The food app and delivery markets are also seeing huge growth as they were valued at $511 million in 2021 and are expected to grow by 10 percent annually through 2026.
The Kingdom has been betting big on diversifying its economy. With the rise of an entrepreneurial generation, the government aims to attract 100 million visitors annually through the F&B sector by 2030.
In the second quarter of 2022, some of the leading international restaurant chains in the US, UK and UAE have entered the Saudi market, such as New York-based Black Tap, London’s AOK Kitchen, and Double Like Burger and Lobster from the UAE.
Monsha’at attributes the growth to a new generation of entrepreneurs entering the F&B industry with diverse ideas like food trucks, cafes, pop-up dining, restaurants and food delivery businesses.
Besides the diversity in ideas, there has been an increase in women consumers with the end of gender-segregated dining, a rise in large sporting events, and Monsha’at’s support for burgeoning enterprises.
“We were fortunate to get an enormous amount of help from Monsha’at. Waiving our Ministry of Labor fees made a tremendous difference in allowing us to hire and expand exactly when the company needed to,” founder of Saudi-based startup Falak Foods, Bakr Alhozaimi, said in a statement.
Bandr bin Abdullah Alobied, deputy governor for strategy at Monsha’at, said in a statement that despite being one of the most competitive industries, F&B is booming in the Kingdom because of good disposable income, a diverse palate and new cultural outlets.
“In the past quarter alone, we have seen new German, Greek, Italian, French, American, British and Emirati restaurants, cafes, concepts and chains open across Saudi Arabia.
“Blessed with a young and highly educated population that has come of age with greater exposure to the world, people are experimenting with new culinary traditions, not to mention a wide array of high-quality new cafes,” Alobied added.
Moreover, the Kingdom has also seen vast growth in the coffee sector as the Saudi government declared 2022 the Year of Saudi Coffee.
Cultivating rich Arabica beans, the Kingdom has planted over 400,000 trees in over 2,500 plantations in the three coffee-producing cities, Jazan, Al Baha and Aseer.
The Jazan province alone has over 330km of coastline, 1,985 coffee farms and 340,000 coffee trees. It grows 2,040 tons of green coffee beans per year.
Recognized as one of the Kingdom’s national treasures, the Khawlani coffee bean has seen a 70 percent increase in production over recent years.
A Public Investment Fund company, the Saudi Coffee Co., is also joining in to boost growth as it plans to invest $319 million in sustainable coffee production over the next 10 years.
Oil prices jump over $3 per barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters
NEW YORK: Oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on Monday, extending last week’s gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth.
Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.
OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, meets to set policy on Sept. 5.
Brent crude was up $3.16, or 3.1 percent, at $104.15 a barrel by 12:22 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), having risen by 4.4 percent last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $3.16, or 3.4 percent, to$ 96.22 after rallying 2.5 percent last week.
“Oil prices are inching higher on hopes of a production cut from OPEC and its allies to restore market balance in response to the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity research at Religare Broking.
Nations that are members of the International Energy Agency could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires, the head of the agency said on Monday.
The price of crude oil has surged this year, with Brent coming close to a record high of $147 in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Rising fears over high interest rates, inflation and recession risks have since weighed on the market.
Strong US dollar
Oil’s gain was limited by a strong US dollar, which hit a 20-year high on Monday after the Federal Reserve chairman signaled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to curb inflation.
“While a strong dollar restrains broad commodity prices, the undersupply issue in the oil markets will probably continue to support the upside bias,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Unrest in Libya’s capital at the weekend, resulting in 32 deaths, sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict and disrupt in oil supply from the OPEC nation.
US crude oil stockpiles likely fell 600,000 barrels with distillates and gasoline inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.