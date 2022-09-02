You are here

  • Home
  • Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
Julian Draxler has departed the French capital to join Portuguese giants Benfica on loan until the end of the season, it was announced on Thursday on the final day of the transfer window in Europe. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5695h

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
  • While the Premier League’s net spend topped €1.3 billion, clubs in Italy, Germany and France have all made a combined profit from transfers
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Beyond the lavish spending of the Premier League, there were few big-money deals and Paris Saint-Germain’s attempts to offload unwanted members of their squad animated the final day of the transfer window in Europe on Thursday.

Clubs on the continent have once again been far more frugal than their English counterparts over the summer, and instances of continental giants splashing huge sums in the final hours before the window closes are rare, in contrast to the spending habits of the Premier League.

According to specialist site Transfermarkt, gross spending by teams in England’s top flight had passed &euro;2.2 billion (£1.9 billion, $2.2 billion) by the time the transfer window there closed.

The difference compared to Europe’s other leading leagues is striking.

While the Premier League’s net spend topped &euro;1.3 billion, clubs in Italy, Germany and France have all made a combined profit from transfers. Spain’s net spend sat at almost &euro;65 million euros.

Few clubs in Europe can compete with the economic might of the Premier League, and few clubs on the continent can match PSG’s spending power.

The Qatar-owned club committed huge sums even before the window opened to persuade Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract rather than move to Real Madrid.

They have since spent over &euro;100 million in fees on new signings, including Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, not to mention making Nuno Mendes’s loan from Sporting Lisbon permanent and signing Reims striker Hugo Ekitike on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for a reported 36 million euros.

Just before the deadline on Thursday they added Spanish international midfielder Carlos Soler from Valencia, with the fee reaching &euro;20 million with bonuses, according to reports in Spain.

“It’s a new adventure in my career. I feel very proud and I’m looking forward to starting work with my teammates, to meeting them, and giving everything for this shirt,” Soler told PSG’s official website.

However, PSG’s attempts to sign Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan fell through.

Instead the Ligue 1 side were busy offloading several outcasts, with Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye returning to former club Everton while Julian Draxler (Benfica), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig) and Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham) all departed on loan.

All were once big-money buys but PSG needed to reduce their wage bill to try to respect UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations, even if these are less stringent than the old Financial Fair Play rules.

Spain’s giants are rarely major actors on transfer deadline day and Barcelona were busier moving squad players on after a summer dominated by big spending.

The Catalans spent around &euro;150 million on transfer fees to sign Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Raphinha (Leeds United) and Jules Kounde (Sevilla), and also recruited free agents Franck Kessie from AC Milan and Andreas Christensen from Chelsea.

But, crippled by enormous debts and restrained by La Liga’s financial controls, they were then forced to sell off assets — including 25 percent of their domestic television rights for quarter of a century — to raise funds just to be allowed to register their new signings.

On Thursday they appeared set to sell Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea, while out-of-favor forward Martin Braithwaite’s contract was terminated and full-back Sergino Dest was loaned to AC Milan.

Hector Bellerin did however return to Barcelona, his hometown club, after Arsenal agreed to terminate the Spanish right-back’s contract.

Madrid, who committed 100 million euros to sign France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco in June, have stayed quiet since selling Casemiro to Manchester United for £60 million in August.

The window closed earlier Thursday in Italy and Germany with few notable moves on deadline day.

Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria was in talks to join Chelsea on loan, following the rush to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich have unsurprisingly been Germany’s biggest spenders, notably adding Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros, although they also sold Lewandowski to Barcelona among others.

Having already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund allowed Manuel Akanji to make the same move for a reported &euro;17.5 million euros on deadline day.

Topics: PSG Europe Ligue 1 Julian Draxler

Related

PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
Sport
PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
Hurting Draxler hopes ‘egos’ can fire PSG in Europe
Sport
Hurting Draxler hopes ‘egos’ can fire PSG in Europe

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
  • His slip came a day after Evenepoel lost teammate Julian Alaphilippe to a fall, with team boss Patrick Lefevere saying the Frenchman may now miss the world championships
  • COVID-19 clampdown was imposed on the Vuelta, with just 147 riders finishing Thursday from the original 184
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

PENAS BLANCAS, Spain: Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after attacking from a small group of riders on a long-range escape.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel was forced wide by a motorbike at a corner 45km from home, causing him to suffer a painful fall.

“I’m okay, it’s nothing serious, I’ve been through far worse before,” said Evenepoel, who missed a year after falling into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in August 2020.

His slip came a day after Evenepoel lost teammate Julian Alaphilippe to a fall, with team boss Patrick Lefevere saying the Frenchman may now miss the world championships.

“He’ll be back on a bike in two weeks, which might be a bit too fine a margin for the worlds,” said Lefevere, with the championships to start in Wollongong, Australia on Sept. 18.

But the 22-year-old Belgian Evenepoel picked himself up and eventually led a group containing the top five in the overall standings to the summit finish near the Costa del Sol.

That maintained his 2min 41sec advantage over defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Three Spaniards round out the top five, with Enric Mas of Movistar at 3min 03sec, local man Carlos Rodriguez at 4min 06sec and Juan Ayuso at 4min 53sec.

The stage covered 192.7km from the coast near Almunecar, where Rodriguez grew up.

Australian Jay Vine leads the mountain points standings and wore a polka dot shirt and socks on Thursday and even had a polka dot trim on his shorts and helmet.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen leads the sprint points race and will have a chance to rack up points on Friday during a flat run from Ronda to Montilla.

A COVID-19 clampdown was imposed on the Vuelta, with just 147 riders finishing Thursday from the original 184.

Riders will now be afforded better protection from contact with fans and the media.

Only 135 riders finished this year’s Tour de France, with 17 Covid cases of the 41 riders who failed to complete the course.

Roglic’s team Jumbo introduced state-of-the-art COVID air filters in their bedrooms, while nearly all teams banned handshakes, high-fives and selfies.

Topics: Vuelta a Espana Richard Carapaz Ineos Grenadiers Remco Evenepoel

Related

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty
Sport
Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty
Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead
Sport
Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead

Qatar’s Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating

Qatar’s Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Qatar’s Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating

Qatar’s Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating
  • World Cup football venue built using sustainable methods, reducing water use, waste generated
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

DOHA: FIFA World Cup venue Stadium 974 has achieved a five-star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The 40,000-capacity venue was built with prefabricated and modular steel elements which reduced construction time as well as waste generated.

Efficiency methods ensured that the football ground cut its water use by 40 percent compared to a conventional stadium development.

Under the rating system, administered by the Gulf Organization for Research and Development, Stadium 974 received a five-star GSAS design and build classification and category A* construction management grading.

Rating certificates were presented to executives from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) — who have been leading preparations for Qatar 2022 — at a special event on Monday. Committee attendees included deputy director general, Ghanim Al-Kuwari, sustainability executive director, Bodour Al-Meer, facilities management director, Mohamed Al-Atwaan, and sustainability communications manager, Jassim Al-Jaidah.

Al-Kuwari said: “Sustainability has been the primary focal point with Stadium 974. To receive top GSAS certification marks from GORD is further confirmation of our efforts to establish new, sustainable concepts of stadium design and construction that we hope will be adopted worldwide.

“Stadium 974 is also a proud example of the legacy we intend to leave from Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup,” he added.

As the first-ever FIFA-compliant stadium that can be fully dismantled and re-purposed post-event, 974 sets new standards in the building and usage of sustainable venues.

Al-Meer said: “By achieving these high ratings, our efforts in making Stadium 974 a reality is truly rewarding for everyone who was part of this unique project from the beginning.

“Stadium 974 will always be synonymous with our sustainability targets for the FIFA World Cup and beyond,” he added.

Al-Jaidah said: “We thank all our contractors and stakeholders, including the stadium management team, for helping us to make Stadium 974 become a proud symbol of our sustainability objectives. This award is an important recognition of our goals to stage a carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup.”

And Al-Atwaan said: “This is a great achievement for everyone that has worked on this project and made it a reality. We look forward to welcoming football fans from around the world when Stadium 974 plays host to matches during Qatar 2022.”

GORD’s founding chairman, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, said: “In meeting top GSAS standards, Stadium 974 has shown itself to be a remarkable achievement in sustainable design and construction.

“We congratulate the SC for taking the concept of building a fully-demountable stadium and turning it into an example of outstanding green building practice.”

He added that while FIFA requirements saw obtaining four stars as sufficient, the SC went beyond that and obtained a five-star rating for most World Cup stadiums.

Stadium 974 will host seven matches beginning with Mexico against Poland on Nov. 22. 

The eight stadiums hosting matches during the World Cup have also achieved a minimum four-star rating under GSAS.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Qatar’s Lusail Stadium achieves five-star sustainability rating video
Middle-East
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium achieves five-star sustainability rating
UAE announces multiple-entry visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Hayya’ card holders
Middle-East
UAE announces multiple-entry visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Hayya’ card holders

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming
  • Event will be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Sept. 7 and 8
  • Sessions will feature ideas, conversations from respected voices across the global entertainment and business spheres of gaming and esports
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum in Riyadh, is set to gather sector leaders and experts from around the world, hosting fresh discussions that will shape the future of the booming industry.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Sept. 7 and 8, the Next World Forum’s opening “Saudi Spotlight: What Now, What Next” panel will highlight the Kingdom’s extensive gaming and esports aspirations.

The two-day event will be filled with sessions featuring ideas and conversations from some of the most shrewd and respected voices across the global entertainment and business spheres of gaming and esports.

Panel discussions include “Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media”, “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse”, “VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight”, “Gaming for Good: The Light Side and the Dark Side of Gaming,” and “Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health.”

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum is a platform for shaping the future of esports and gaming, both in Saudi Arabia and at a global level.”

In a statement, he added: “It is with great anticipation that I look forward to discussions and resulting actions that further initiatives across the global industry — and in the Kingdom in particular spark growth, creativity, job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and talent development. These are exciting times in gaming and esports, with immense opportunities arising from the Next World Forum.”

The “Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media” session will zero in on how the industry is shaping entertainment, while the “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse” panel will discuss why major brands are investing in the gaming and esports ecosystem at unprecedented levels.

“The VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight” session will address the intriguing prospect of whether virtual and augmented reality technologies are the natural progression in the gaming ecosystem — or just an addition to gaming consumption.

On day two, the “Gaming for Good” panel will explore the power of gaming to boost strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership and application across a wide spectrum of careers.

“The Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health” session will focus on the vital topic of health and wellbeing management models for both hobbyists and professional gamers.

Topics: gaming Saudi Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan

Related

Zain KSA partners with global platform PLAYHERA to make MENA a gaming hub
Business & Economy
Zain KSA partners with global platform PLAYHERA to make MENA a gaming hub
Mastercard partners with Gamers8 to promote the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia
Media
Mastercard partners with Gamers8 to promote the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
Updated 01 September 2022
Jon Pike

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
  • Game’s modern economics have forced old, historic grounds of uneven construction to redevelop, fall by wayside
Updated 01 September 2022
Jon Pike

International cricket’s rapid expansion in the last 50 years, particularly over the last two decades, has created the need for more stadiums of international stature.

Since the first officially credited Test match was played at Melbourne in March 1877, a further 120 grounds have hosted Tests, 80 of them after 1970. An additional 92 have hosted one-day internationals from 1971, while around 60 more have staged Twenty20 internationals since 2005.

Many criteria can be used to categorize cricket venues. These vary from capacity to physical size, location, ease of access, history, atmosphere, and ambience. Facilities for players, spectators, broadcasters, and hospitality companies, viewing quality, and playing conditions also need to be assessed. Each stadium will have its own unique mix of these elements.

One common factor is that, in order to gain or retain the opportunity to host major international matches, venues have to find ways to increase their capacities and improve facilities. This can be achieved by redeveloping existing ones or building afresh.

As if to underline India’s growing dominance of cricket, the stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was knocked down and rebuilt in 2017, thereby increasing its spectator capacity from 54,000 to 132,000. Now named the Narendra Modi Stadium, this makes it the largest cricket stadium in the world, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has 95,000 seats, plus 5,000 standing spaces.

The growth in T20 cricket, especially in India, has been one factor driving this desire for increased capacity. At 66,000, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, previously offered the largest capacity in India. It was built in 1864 and hosted India’s first ever Test match in 1934 against England, providing it with a special place in India’s cricketing history. Prior to the 1987 World Cup, the stadium’s capacity was expanded to 100,000 but was reduced in 2011 to meet international standards.

Eden Gardens has long been notorious for its feverish, noisy, crowds and hostile comments toward visiting overseas players. Despite this reputation, it is a venue that international cricketers have regarded as a rite of passage to play at, in front of a packed house.

There will be other grounds that fit this bill, Lord’s, in northwest London, being a certainty. Classed as the “home of cricket,” its capacity was expanded to 31,100 by recent rebuilding of stands opposite the Victorian pavilion.

On the south side of London, substantial redevelopment of The Oval, the first ground to host a Test in England in 1880, has lifted its capacity to 27,500. Further expansion is planned.

Another eight stadiums in England and Wales compete to host international matches. All have had to make significant investment in upgrading facilities. Failure to provide ones which are acceptable means loss of status and income.

One example is Trent Bridge, Nottingham, a venue with a rich history. Despite rebuilding of stands, it is hampered by the facilities in its pavilion, built in 1886, which has not been upgraded. As a result, coupled with its lowish capacity of 17,500, it lost out in staging prestigious matches against Australia in 2019 and 2023.

Another venue which lost out on hosting Ashes matches in the same years was the Aegas Bowl at Southampton. This is a relatively new stadium, opened in 2001, built to replace older in-town venues. It was awarded its first Test in 2011. Subsequent additions of a hotel, golf course, and nursery ground represent the new face of cricket stadia, built on sites offering room for planned expansion.

Historic Australian venues have faced similar issues. The main casualty was Perth’s Waca stadium, which did not have multi-use potential. Renowned for its lightning fast, rock hard, pitches, but unloved, largely uncovered, concrete stands and plastic seats, which served to exaggerate the fierce heat, it has been supplanted. Although it is being redeveloped, with cricket still to be played there, major matches since 2018 are now played at the new 61,000-capacity Perth stadium across the Swan River on a previously unconstrained site.

Other Test grounds in Australia have moved with the times rather than be replaced. Since completion of redevelopment in 2014, the beautifully set Adelaide Oval is now surrounded by imposing grandstands but has retained historic features such as the Hill standing area and heritage scoreboard. It has also kept its true oval shape, which makes the hitting of straight sixes an unusual occurrence.

At Sydney, although the infamous Hill has gone, the iconic green copper-topped pavilions have been retained. After major redevelopment in 2014, they are overshadowed now by concrete structures with steel seating terraces up to five levels.

One venue regarded as a special place by many cricket lovers is Newlands, in Cape Town, South Africa, which has Table Mountain as a backdrop but also, somewhat incongruously, a brewery. Newlands has undergone various developments since 1990 but its latest 2021-22 redevelopment reflects a common issue for grounds of its type. Used for only 35 days of the year, it was financially unsustainable. A new mixed-use development aims to produce year-round revenues.

In cricket’s changing geo-politics, the UAE has become an important strategic location. Modern stadiums in Dubai, with capacity up to 30,000 (Sharjah, 20,000), and Oman provided outlets for the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup during the coronavirus pandemic. Their status also allows India and Pakistan to play each other on neutral territory. What is remarkable is that Sharjah has hosted more ODIs (244) and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium more T20 internationals (77) than any other stadium.

Cricket’s economics have created a duality among international venues. Old, historic grounds of uneven construction have been forced to redevelop or fall by the wayside. At the same time, purpose-built, enclosed, stadiums have emerged of a homogeneous, standardized format. Both are needed to host cricket’s three main formats amid varying demand levels and playing conditions in different countries.

Cricket traditionalists, however, are likely to have a distinct preference for those venues which have managed to weave new buildings and facilities into older, historic, ones. In their book, preservation of the integrity and cultural heritage of these grounds is paramount.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Future Tours Programme highlights cricket’s changing landscape
Sport
Future Tours Programme highlights cricket’s changing landscape
Impact of Indian-led T20 franchise cricket leads to splits among sport administrators
Sport
Impact of Indian-led T20 franchise cricket leads to splits among sport administrators

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss
Updated 01 September 2022
Alwaleed K. Aldebasi

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss
  • Dejected Magpies not walking alone as Reds share their pain
Updated 01 September 2022
Alwaleed K. Aldebasi

RIYADH: Liverpool fans never walk alone in Saudi Arabia. And now, neither do those from Newcastle United.

The Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night hosted the Newcastle United Saudi Supporters’ Club for the first time since last season’s takeover, to watch another Premier League classic between two teams whose matches rarely fail to deliver drama.

In the end there was heartbreak for the NUSSC devotees as Liverpool snatched a late goal to claim a 2-1 win but there was an enthusiastic atmosphere and passionate cheering throughout the game from the fans of both teams at the headquarters of the Reds’ club in Riyadh.

Rakan Al-Saneea, the OLSC president, said he sympathized with Newcastle, considering how much of a struggle it has also been for Liverpool. “It was not the start we wanted from the gaffer and the players especially after (the) great performance in the FA Community Shield. I believe losing the title in the last minutes and losing the UCL final (the) previous season disappointed the team generally but we will move forward.”

Newcastle, in contrast to Liverpool, are in a building phase, but have had a very positive start to the season, putting on a stunning performance in the 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City. Going toe-to-toe with the likes of City and Liverpool is becoming the norm for Newcastle fans, and they are aware that reaching the top will take a while.

The Newcastle supporters’ club in Saudi Arabia has just been established. It is hoped that it could soon become as organized as those for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. Fans believe a club is the best way to grow their support base in the Middle East and around the world.

It was a heartbreaking end to the night for Newcastle fans, but regardless of the result, the gathering of both clubs’ supporters generated a positive atmosphere. This reflected the genuine passion of football fans in Saudi Arabia for the English Premier League, no doubt the number one competition in the world.

What they said at the get-together:

Fawaz Al-Rossies, NUSSC member: “Newcastle’s winning personality has returned after more than a decade of absence. The team now is trying to prove this especially against the big clubs in the Premier League.”

Al-Waleed Al-Debasi, president of the NUSSC: “The NUSSC is a wide, open window between Saudi Arabia and Newcastle upon Tyne, England, linking the two countries together since the beginning of the (COVID-19) crisis.”

Abdurrhman AlQahtani, an NUSSC member: “Three more signings and I believe we can be in the top six.”

Jeza AlNefaie, general supervisor of the OLSC: “Klopp admitting to being wrong and that the fans were right was superb, we need another midfielder.”

Hamad Alqarawi, a founding member: “The OLSC in Saudi Arabia brings together all Liverpool fans in Saudi Arabia to follow every little detail of the club we love.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Liverpool Saudi Arabia

Related

Analysis Newcastle’s cruel loss to Liverpool belies a new sterner outfit
Sport
Newcastle’s cruel loss to Liverpool belies a new sterner outfit
Newcastle face selection issues ahead of tough Liverpool test
Sport
Newcastle face selection issues ahead of tough Liverpool test

Latest updates

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
Will maritime-border settlement imply Lebanon’s indirect recognition of Israel?
Will maritime-border settlement imply Lebanon’s indirect recognition of Israel?
What We Are Reading Today: ‘How to Think Like Stephen Hawking’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘How to Think Like Stephen Hawking’
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Putin on death of Mikhail Gorbachev
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Putin on death of Mikhail Gorbachev

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.