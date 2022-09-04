Iran arrests 12 Bahais accused of links to Israel

You are here

Iran’s intelligence ministry had last announced in early August that it had arrested Bahais suspected of spying and of working illegally to spread their religion. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 September 2022
  Iran brands Bahais "heretics" and often accuses them of being spies linked to Israel
TEHRAN: Iran has arrested 12 members of the Bahai religious minority, accusing them of links with the Islamic republic’s arch enemy Israel, state media reported late Saturday.
Iran brands Bahais “heretics” and often accuses them of being spies linked to Israel, as their world headquarters are located in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.
“The General Directorate of Intelligence in Mazandaran province has identified and arrested 12 members of the Bahai Zionist organization in different cities of the province,” reported Iribnews, the state television website.
“Two of the leaders of this spy organization were trained in Bayt-al-Adl,” the Bahais’ Universal House of Justice in Haifa, it said about those arrested in the northern province.
Iran, where Shiite Islam is the state religion, recognizes minority faiths including Christianity, Judaism and Zoroastrianism, but not Bahaism with followers estimated to number 300,000 in Iran.
Iran’s intelligence ministry had last announced in early August that it had arrested Bahais suspected of spying and of working illegally to spread their religion.
They had been instructed to “infiltrate educational environments at different levels, especially kindergartens across the country,” the ministry said then.
In December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Iran to end human rights violations against minority religions including the Bahais, citing “harassment, intimidation, persecution, arbitrary arrests and detention” among other breaches.
The Bahai faith is a relatively modern monotheistic religion with spiritual roots dating back to the early 19th century in Iran, promoting the unity of all people and equality.
The Bahai community claims to have more than seven million followers worldwide.

Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise

Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise
Gobran Mohamed

  Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez: The training comes within the framework of the plan of the General Command of the Armed Forces to raise the level of training
CAIRO: The Egyptian and American navies have carried out a joint exercise.

“The training comes within the framework of the plan of the General Command of the Armed Forces to raise the level of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries,” said Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez.

Last month, the Egyptian Navy carried out a joint training exercise with US and Spanish naval vessels.

Egypt slams Afghan mosque blast

Egypt slams Afghan mosque blast
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned Friday’s explosion at a mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat that killed 18 people and injured 23.

Cairo offered its condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“Egypt reiterates its condemnation and rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Israel: Attack on bus in West Bank wounds 6 troops, civilian

Israel: Attack on bus in West Bank wounds 6 troops, civilian
AP

  • The injured were airlifted to Rambam hospital in Haifa
  • Two Palestinian suspects were arrested over accusations of carrying out the midday attack
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said that Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a bus in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, wounding six soldiers, one of them seriously, and a civilian.
The Magen David Adom paramedic service said two people who suffered gunshot wounds were airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Haifa.
The Israeli military said it apprehended two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the midday attack on a main West Bank highway.
The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, which burst into flames shortly after the shooting, security camera footage aired by Israeli media appeared to show. The men exited the burning vehicle and were subsequently apprehended. It was unclear what caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israeli security forces “laid their hands on the suspects in a speedy and professional operation.”
The attack took place on Route 90, the main north-south highway running through the West Bank’s Jordan Valley. The road is dotted with Israeli settlements and Palestinian villages and towns.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements in the territory. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians, who seek the territory as the heartland of a future state.

Iraq parliament staff resume work after weeks-long hiatus

Iraq parliament staff resume work after weeks-long hiatus
AFP

  Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbusi had suggested an agenda for an upcoming national dialogue session following an 11-month political paralysis
BAGHDAD: Staff at Iraq’s parliament returned to work Sunday for the first time since powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr’s supporters stormed the legislature in late July, an assembly official said.
The development came as speaker Mohammed Al-Halbusi suggested an agenda for an upcoming national dialogue session following an 11-month political paralysis that sparked deadly clashes in Baghdad last week.
“All parliament staff have returned to work,” following orders issued on Saturday night, the parliament official told AFP, on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.
“Operations in parliament had been suspended since protesters stormed the legislature’s building,” he said.
The protesters had staged a sit-in outside the assembly for weeks after initially storming it to demand fresh elections and the dissolution of parliament.
They pulled out last Tuesday at Sadr’s orders following nearly 24 hours of violence pitting them against the army and Iran-backed factions that left more than 30 Sadr supporters dead.
The battles that started when Sadr supporters stormed the government palace in the capital’s fortified Green Zone marked one of the deadliest episodes of street violence in the country in nearly three years.
In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, Halbusi suggested an agenda for a second national dialogue session, following a previous round that was held on August 17.
The dialogue sessions are part of a bid to end a political stalemate that has left Iraq without a new government, prime minister or president since elections last October.
The first session was boycotted by Sadr representatives.
Halbusi did not set a timeframe for the upcoming talks but said they should “set a date for early parliamentary elections” and discuss the election of a new president and formation of a government.
It was not immediately clear who would attend the talks.

Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed — state media

Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed — state media
AFP

A Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission due to a technical failure northeast of the city of Hama, and its crew were killed, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported on Sunday, citing a military source.

