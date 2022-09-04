You are here

Philippine President Marcos visits Indonesia on first foreign trip
Marcos will then visit Singapore for the second leg of his foreign trip. (@bongbongmarcos)
Ellie Aben

Philippine President Marcos visits Indonesia on first foreign trip
  • Indonesia, Philippines set to renew defense pact, sign 5-year bilateral plan of action
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Indonesia on Sunday, where he will meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo to strengthen security ties and discuss issues confronting the region.

Marcos’ three-day visit is his first overseas trip since taking office in June. He and Widodo are scheduled to meet on Monday, when the two will also witness the signing of various bilateral agreements, including the renewal of an expired 1997 pact governing defense activities, from joint training to cooperation on border security.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will be signing a five-year plan of action, Marcos said, which “commits our two countries to projects and activities covering the full range of our bilateral ties.”

“This [trip] is to once again put the Philippines in a position where we have strong alliances and strong partnerships, which are necessary for us to come out of the post-pandemic economy,” Marcos said ahead of his flight to Jakarta.

“We will reaffirm our ties with fellow archipelagic nation and ASEAN co-founder, Indonesia, with whom we share an extensive maritime border in the south of the Philippines.”

Manila will also be seeking Indonesian investments in agriculture and energy, which are priority sectors for the Marcos administration.

Marcos will then visit Singapore for the second leg of his foreign trip, where he will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob to discuss bilateral trade and investment.

Singapore is the Philippines’ top investor and trading partner in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade valued at more than $11 billion in 2021.

The two countries are expected to sign accords on counterterrorism and data protection and privacy during Marcos’ visit to the city-state.

“I expect that we will be coming back with a harvest of business deals to be signed in my state visits that will further strengthen our economic ties with both Indonesia and Singapore,” Marcos said.

The Philippine leader is also expected to discuss regional issues as part of his visit to both countries, including territorial disputes in the South China Sea as well as the turmoil in Myanmar.

Topics: Philippines Indonesia Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Future of education at risk for millions of students in south Pakistan after floods

Future of education at risk for millions of students in south Pakistan after floods
Future of education at risk for millions of students in south Pakistan after floods
  • At least 1,290 people have been killed in the Pakistan floods, including 453 children
  • Worst-hit Sindh province has ‘poor track record’ in reconstructing damaged schools, says expert
KARACHI: Nearly 2.5 million students in southern Pakistan are at risk of being permanently out of school, a provincial official has said, as the country grapples with devastating floods that have ravaged the South Asian country.

Historic monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought cataclysmic floods, which affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. One-third of the country is submerged and the extreme weather, widely attributed to climate change, is still expected to spread.

As relief and rescue operations continue across Pakistan, the worst-hit province of Sindh, where at least 492 were killed and more than 14.5 million are currently displaced, the widespread devastation is threatening the future of education for millions of students.

Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh’s top education official, told Arab News the initial survey showed that 15,000 schools in the province have been damaged by the floods, while 5,000 school buildings are currently being used as shelters for flood survivors.

“There are fears these students may permanently go out of school,” Shah said.

“Nearly 2.5 million students are enrolled in these 20,000 schools. We don’t have resources to make 20,000 schools functional even after water is dewatered.”

With school buildings used as shelters, it may take more time even after the floods subsided for victims to find alternative housing, he added, which will also affect when students can return to classrooms.

For now, formal lessons in flood-hit areas are being conducted through temporary learning centers, with the local government launching the program on Monday, Shah said.

Javed Shah, a teacher at a public primary school in Sindh, told Arab News the province took a while to restart lessons in the aftermath of the 2011 floods, which had then killed over 400 people and affected nearly 9 million others.

“It took months to restart classes when flood victims were housed here during the 2010-11 floods,” he said. “And it took us several years to fix our school furniture.”

Sindh has a “poor track record” when it comes to reconstructing damaged schools, independent education scholar Dr. Ayesha Razzaque, told Arab News.

“There’s no reason to suggest that they are on top of things now,” Razzaque said.

This year’s floods may also lead parents “to decide between sending children to schools and helping with work or chores.”

Razzaque said the floods will add to existing problems in the province, as Sindh was “already doing quite poorly” on all education indicators, from the number of students attending school or their performance on math and language skills.

“This is going to take a while to recover from and that too only if the movement is serious about education which doesn’t seem to be the case,” she said, adding that support for students will be crucial.

As the government appeals to the international community to help with relief efforts, Pakistani children are longing for the day they return to class.

“My heart pains for the children and their families who have taken shelter at my school,” seven-year-old Maria Qayyum told Arab News.

“But they should be moved to a better place so that I may resume my studies.”

Topics: Pakistan floods Schools

Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister
  • Last month, the government announced plans to extend a 40 km long wall along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 kilometers as part of efforts to control the flow of migrants
ATHENS: Greece has blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border so far this year, the migration minister said Sunday.

“The entry of 154,102 irregular migrants was averted since the start of the year. Around 50,000 attempted to invade Greece in August alone,” Notis Mitarachi told Eleftheros Typos daily.

Border control is a top priority for the conservative Greek government that came to power in 2019, and will seek reelection next year.

Last month, the government announced plans to extend a 40 km long wall along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 kilometers as part of efforts to control the flow of migrants.

It will also install thermal cameras and deploy an additional 250 border guards.

Greece is often the country of choice for people fleeing Africa and the Middle East to try to reach a better life in the European Union.

Thousands come via Turkey by crossing the Evros River, and over the narrow and perilous Aegean Sea crossing separating the traditional rivals.

Charity groups have accused Athens of illegally turning back migrants or forcing them over the border to Turkey — something Greece’s conservative government has repeatedly denied.

Mitarachi on Sunday denied Athens was involved in illegal pushbacks, and accused Turkey of engaging in “violent push forward.”

Athens last month accused Turkey of forcibly pushing a group of stranded migrants onto a small Greek islet on the river.

Rights groups at the time said a five-year-old child in the group had died after the Greek government for days denied that the migrants were on Greek territory.

Mitarachi has cast doubt on the incident. On Sunday he insisted that the family in question has declared having four children and that they were all rescued by Greek police.

“To put it very simply, the family brought forward four children, and four we rescued,” he said.

“Many inconsistencies have been noted in what (the family) said at the beginning, what they said afterwards, and in what has been proven so far,” the minister said.

Topics: Greece migrants

Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt

Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt
Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt
  • Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings
  • The UK has vowed to speed up the removal of Albanians illegally entering the country as they are the largest single group making small-boat crossings
LONDON: Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, the UK government said Sunday, as growing numbers of arrivals have exacerbated tensions between Britain and France.
The defense ministry said 960 migrants were detected making the dangerous crossing in 20 boats.
This came after 1,295 migrants were spotted making the crossing on August 22, setting a new record for a single day.
The issue has caused a major political headache for the UK government, which promised tighter border controls after leaving the European Union.
Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings.
So far this year there have been more than 26,000 crossings, while now is the peak time of year for those attempting to enter the UK this way.
Over the whole of 2021 just over 28,500 migrants were detected in around 1,000 boats.
The UK last month vowed to speed up removals of Albanians illegally entering the country as official statistics showed they were now the largest single group making small-boat crossings of the Channel.
In previous years, asylum seekers from war zones made up the vast bulk of small-boat arrivals.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) France English channel migrants

Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer

Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum's trafficking: Lawyer
Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum's trafficking: Lawyer
  • Tasnime Akunjee says allegations about role of Western agencies in trafficking have caused concern in Canadian intelligence community
LONDON: The lawyer representing the family of Shamima Begum, the British girl who had her UK citizenship revoked after traveling to Syria to join Daesh, has said Canadian intelligence would back an investigation into the role of the security services in facilitating her journey in 2015.

Tasnime Akunjee told The Observer that Canadian Security Intelligence Service agents had serious concerns over allegations, made in a new book, that a Daesh human trafficker, Mohammed Al-Rashed, who helped Begum and two other teenage girls from London reach Syria, had ties to the CSIS.

The book, “Secret History of the Five Eyes,” written by journalist Richard Kerbaj, also claims London’s Metropolitan Police were aware that the trafficker who smuggled the trio to Syria was a double agent with links to a Western intelligence agency.

“I have spoken to individuals within the CSIS who are extremely concerned and shocked about its role in the trafficking of Shamima Begum, and would strongly support an inquiry into its involvement,” Akunjee said, adding that he feared children could be trafficked in such a manner in order to become intelligence assets.

“It is also worth noting that, at the time of her trafficking into Syria, [the] CSIS did not have the legal authority to recruit and provide resources to someone engaged in supporting terrorism,” he added.

The revelations have prompted calls for an inquiry into Begum’s journey to Syria and the role of intelligence agencies in it, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prompted to address the book’s assertions, saying agencies need to be “flexible and creative” in fulfilling their duties but still abide by the law.

Kerbaj’s book claims the Canadian government admitted its involvement in the episode and asked UK authorities, as fellow members of the Five Eyes intelligence pact that also includes the US, Australia and New Zealand, to help cover up the story.

It also says CSIS officials met the former head of counterterrorism at the Metropolitan Police, Richard Walton, shortly after Begum left the UK in 2015.

Begum is currently in a prison camp for Daesh members in northeastern Syria. One of her companions, Kadiza Sultana, who was 16 when she left the UK, is thought to be dead, while the other, Amira Abase, who was 15, is missing.

Topics: UK Shamima Begum Daesh

Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding

Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding
Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding
  • Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region and authorities urged villagers of Sindh province to evacuate
  • Pakistan appealed to the international community for aid
ISLAMABAD: Officials warned Sunday that more flooding was expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people.
Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region in the coming days and authorities urged villagers in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh province near the lake to evacuate. The rising waters reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to a protective dyke and embankment, they said. The lake, located west of the Indus River, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of the largest in Asia.
Fariduddin Mustafa, administrator for the Jamshoro district, said Sunday that officials made a cut into the lake’s embankment to allow excess water to escape and ultimately flow into the Indus. Still, the water continues to rise, he said.
Parts of Dadu district have already been flooded, officials said.
″After we assessed water levels reached (a) dangerous level ... and there was fear that the embankment of the lake might be caved in at any time, the administration decided to make a cut on the Bagh-e-Yousuf side to avert any uncontrollable flow of water,” he said.
The development comes a day after Pakistan appealed again to the international community for aid to victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains that have left nearly 1,300 people dead and millions homeless around the country. Planes from multiple countries have been bringing supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis. He will visit Pakistan on Sept. 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.
In its latest report, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority put the death toll since mid-June — when monsoon rains started weeks earlier this year — at 1,290 as more fatalities were reported from flood affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces.
The authority said relief and rescue operations continued Sunday with troops and volunteers using helicopters and boats to get people stranded out of flooded areas to relief camps where they were being provided shelter, food and health care.
Scores of relief camps have been set up in government buildings servicing tens of thousands of people while thousands more have taken shelter on roadsides on higher ground.
According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused $10 billion in damage but Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Saturday “the scale of devastation is massive and requires an immense humanitarian response for 33 million people.”
The renewed request for international aid came as Pakistan has received 30 planes load of relief goods from Turkey, China, UAE, France, Uzbekistan and other countries with more planes expected in the coming days.
Two members of Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, were expected to arrive in Pakistan Sunday to visit the flood-affected areas and meet officials.

Topics: #pakistan Pakistan Floods

