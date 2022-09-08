You are here

Andrew Hammond

Queen's death deprives Britain of its rock of stability

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

  Her eldest son becomes King Charles III of the United Kingdom
  Her last public engagement came on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.
News that the queen’s health was deteriorating emerged shortly after midday on Thursday when her doctors said she was under medical supervision, prompting her family to rush to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral.
The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.
Her last public engagement came only on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister — her 15th premier.


At her palaces and at government buildings across London, flags were lowered to half-mast.
Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.
She was crowned in June the following year. The first televised coronation was a foretaste of a new world in which the lives of the royals were to become increasingly scrutinized by the media.
“I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust,” she said in a speech to her subjects on her coronation day.

Elizabeth became monarch at a time when Britain still retained much of its old empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War Two, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.
Winston Churchill was Britain’s prime minister at the time, Josef Stalin led the Soviet Union and the Korean War was raging.
In the decades that followed, Elizabeth witnessed massive political change and social upheaval at home and abroad. Her own family’s tribulations, most notably the divorce of Charles and his late first wife Diana, were played out in full public glare.
While remaining an enduring symbol of stability and continuity for Britons at a time of relative national economic decline, Elizabeth also tried to adapt the ancient institution of monarchy to the demands of the modern era.
“She has managed to modernize and evolve the monarchy like no other,” her grandson Prince William, who is now heir to the throne, said in a 2012 documentary.
Elizabeth was the 40th monarch in a royal line that traces its origin back to Norman King William the Conqueror who claimed the English throne in 1066 after defeating Anglo-Saxon ruler Harold II at the Battle of Hastings.
Her long reign meant she repeatedly broke records for British rulers. When she surpassed the more than 63 years her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne, she said it was not a landmark to which she had ever aspired.
“Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones — my own is no exception,” she said.
Her marriage to Prince Philip lasted 73 years, until his death in April 2021, and they had four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.
She never gave a media interview and critics said she came across as distant and aloof.
But for the vast majority of her subjects, for whom she was the only monarch they have known, she was a figure who commanded respect and admiration. Her death marks the end of an era.


“In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led,” former Prime Minister John Major said.
“For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe.”
Opinion polls have suggested that Charles does not enjoy anywhere near the same level of support and there is speculation that the loss of Elizabeth may see a rise in republican sentiment, particularly in the other realms.
“I think it will be an enormous shock to everybody, much more than they realize. I don’t know if it’s an exaggeration to think there will be some sort of almost national nervous breakdown,” royal historian Hugo Vickers said.
He said her reign was unlikely to be rivalled.
“I think to be quite honest, if we lived 1,000 years, we would never see anything quite like it again.”
At her death the queen was head of state of not only the United Kingdom but also of Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.

World reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

World reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II
World reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

World reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II
  Politicians and officials react and share condolences to the passing
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Here is regional and global reaction to the news.

UAE PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMED BIN ZAYED AL-NAHYAN

“I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterized by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country.”

UAE VICE PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL-MAKTOUM
“We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.”

JORDAN’S KING ABDULLAH II

“Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”

SAUDI EMBASSY IN LONDON

“The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the people of KSA, wishes to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty was a long and steadfast friend to KSA, and she will long be remembered for her endless service to her country and her people. May she rest in peace.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Biden said the legacy Queen Elizabeth leaves behind will “loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE
“(Our) hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, (go) to the people of the United Kingdom ... Our relationship with the people in the United Kingdom, and this is something the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger.”

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
“As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
“Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.
“I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership.”

MUSLIM COUNCIL OF BRITAIN

“We at the Muslim Council of Britain remember how the Queen devoted her life to public service and sought unity among British communities.

“Her Majesty’s reign saw extraordinary change in our country. Over seven decades, the United Kingdom has seen itself transformed into a multicultural and multi-faith society.

“Her Majesty was the first monarch to engage with newly established Muslim communities here in the UK. Though the first British mosque was seen in the Victorian era, the Queen was the first monarch to visit a UK mosque during her Jubilee celebrations in 2002. Audiences at events and ceremonies hosted by the Royal family reflect the diversity of Britain.

“All of us, of all faiths and none, will remember Her Majesty’s legacy of public service and celebrate her achievements.”

PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF

“Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK and other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people and government of the UK.”

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU
“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

NEW ZELAND’S PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN

“She was extraordinary,” said Ardern, ordering flags to fly at half-staff and a state memorial service to be held.

“People throughout the world will be feeling an acute sense of loss at this time and New Zealanders most certainly share that grief,” said Ardern.

“The Queen was a much respected constant through unprecedented global change,” she said, as her office stated that “the new king becomes New Zealand's new head of state.”


EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL
“Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide. Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL
“Queen Elizabeth Il’s remarkable reign oversaw key events of the 20th & 21st century. The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace & reconciliation. While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family & the people of the UK.”

DUTCH KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER
“We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time.”

THE ROYAL HOUSE OF NORWAY
“The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI
“Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution.
“Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER JOHN MAJOR
’We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years.”

* With Agencies

Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails

Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails
Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails

Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons capability if deal fails
  Washington would remain active in pushing for reimplementation of the agreement, but its patience was "not eternal"
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden wants to ensure that the United States has “other available options” to ensure that Iran does not achieve nuclear weapons capability, if efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal fail, a White House spokesperson said.
National security spokesman John Kirby said Washington would remain active in pushing for reimplementation of the agreement, but its patience was “not eternal.”
“Even as he has fostered and encouraged and pushed for a diplomatic path, (Biden) has conveyed to the rest of the administration that he wants to make sure that we have other available options to us to potentially achieve that solid outcome of the no nuclear weapons capability for Iran,” he said.

India unveils statue to Nazi-allied independence hero

India unveils statue to Nazi-allied independence hero
India unveils statue to Nazi-allied independence hero

India unveils statue to Nazi-allied independence hero
  Subhas Chandra Bose was a charismatic and popular contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi but broke with the pacifist leader to forge alliances with Germany and Japan during World War II
  The statue of 'Netaji' — or 'leader,' as Bose is commonly known — was erected near the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, replacing a statue of Britain's King George V
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of an independence hero venerated for taking up arms against the British, but controversial for his collaboration with Nazi Germany’s war machine.
Subhas Chandra Bose was a charismatic and popular contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi but broke with the pacifist leader to forge alliances with Germany and Japan during World War II, as he sought to overthrow the colonial regime in India.
He made propaganda broadcasts from Berlin encouraging Indians to fight alongside Axis forces — on one occasion meeting Adolf Hitler — and raised an anti-British legion from captured Indian PoWs before sailing in a submarine to Japan.
The statue of “Netaji” — or “leader,” as Bose is commonly known — was erected near the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, and replaces a statue of Britain’s King George V torn down nearly half a century ago.
It is part of a long and expensive renovation of the capital’s administrative district, coinciding with this year’s 75th anniversary of independence.
“Today we are leaving the past behind,” Modi said at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday.
“The country today set up Netaji’s statue at the same spot and has given a boost to modern, independent and confident India,” he added.
Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) espouses a muscular Hindu nationalism that champions historical figures who opposed outside influence and domination.
The BJP has lionized Bose as an anti-colonial hero while downplaying the influence of Gandhi and inaugural Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, two men whose legacies are closely associated with India’s main opposition party.
Modi opened a museum to Bose in Delhi’s UNESCO world heritage-listed Red Fort in 2019 and called him the “grand hero of independence” earlier this year.
Bose’s courtship of fascist powers tarnished his image elsewhere but he remains widely revered at home for his role in the struggle for independence — and the subject of conspiracy theories over his untimely death.
He was killed when the Japanese bomber he was traveling in crashed in Taiwan at the close of the war in 1945.
But many Indians at the time thought the crash had been faked to help Bose go underground, as he was wanted as a war criminal by British authorities.
In the decades that followed, many insisted Bose was still alive and several alternative theories flourished to account for his whereabouts, including capture and detention in a Soviet gulag, or an anonymous return to India for a quiet life.

Leading Chicago mayoral candidates vow to defend rights of Arab, Muslim citizens

Leading Chicago mayoral candidates vow to defend rights of Arab, Muslim citizens
Leading Chicago mayoral candidates vow to defend rights of Arab, Muslim citizens

Leading Chicago mayoral candidates vow to defend rights of Arab, Muslim citizens
  Raymond Lopez, Willie Wilson slam 'divisive' Mayor Lori Lightfoot
  'Jobs, public safety, education, inclusive policies are key'
CHICAGO: Arab and Muslim Americans have been the victims of “bad policies” by Chicago’s mayors over recent years but two of the leading candidates running in the Feb. 28, 2023, election vow to change that if they win.

Alderman Raymond Lopez and Dr. Willie Wilson told Arab News in separate interviews that incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot has disrespected Arab and Muslim Americans. They said she has failed the people of the city on major policies including public safety, rebuilding the economy and bringing people together.

Lopez said that whoever becomes mayor of America’s third largest city, “must fight for everyone’s dream.” They also blasted Lightfoot’s predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, who was named last year by President Joe Biden as the US ambassador to Japan.

 

“I believe that we must fight for everyone’s opportunity to access that dream because people are here in this country for a reason. Whether they came from the Middle East, or Central America, or Eastern Europe or Asia, everyone came to this country for a reason and they all came here for the same shot that I have enjoyed in my three generations here in this country and that so many others do as well,” Lopez said.

“That is why I fight for communities that are oftentimes picked on or targeted by bad policies. As we saw and you alluded to earlier with Lori Lightfoot last year targeting several dozen Arab-owned businesses simply because they were Arab-owned, for no other purpose other than that. So to lay violence at their feet and not the perpetrators of the violence in the communities that those store owners were trying to serve, that doesn’t make sense to me. 

“And as a leader, as an alderman and as a mayor, we will make sure that this city is truly inclusive and welcoming to everyone and recognize the need to spread the wealth to everyone among all people including to our Arab and Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Elected to the Chicago City Council in 2015 and reelected in 2019, Lopez represents Chicago’s 15th Ward and was among the first to stand up with Arab American businesses when they were being shuttered by Lightfoot in a campaign to confront rising street gang and gun violence that was sweeping the city.

Inspectors for Lightfoot closed dozens of Arab and Muslim stores beginning in June 2021 implying they were responsible for rising violence that has taken the lives of hundreds of city residents.

Data shows 448 people have been killed and 2,352 injured by gun violence in Chicago during the first eight months of 2022.

Lopez acknowledged Arabs and Muslims were “easy targets” to be exploited and blamed by politicians like Lightfoot who want to shift the responsibility for the continued violence rather than pursuing effective policies. He noted the business owners were punished even though they all cooperated with the police to help them pursue the crime suspects, none of whom were Arab or Muslim.

 

“(If elected) as mayor of this great city, I (will) know (and take into account) that this city is a collection of ethnic neighborhoods and communities. But when Chicago was at its best, is when all of those ethnic communities were engaged and connected to the fifth floor of City Hall, the mayor’s office,” Lopez said, noting he has been accessible to every ethnic and racial group including Arabs and Muslims. That is in contrast to Lightfoot who, in celebrating her one-year anniversary in office last year, refused to grant interviews to White reporters. (Arabs are included in the US Census category as “White” and were denied interview requests, including this reporter.)

“All I can say is this, that when I am mayor, the Arab community will have no greater friend than they have had in the last 20 years. It won’t just be a matter of having one or two individuals stand with me in a photo-op once a year and say ‘look how close we are.’ There will be members of my cabinet who are Arab American and Muslim. There will be members of my administration who will ensure that we are representative and reflective of the Arab and Muslim communities. And I will make sure that our ethnic councils and programs incorporate the Arab American and Muslim traditions that have gone on under the radar without any support from City Hall.”

Lopez said he will reinstate the Arabesque Festival that was cancelled by former mayor Emanuel weeks after he was sworn into office in 2011.

Wilson agreed with Lopez that supporting Arab Americans and Muslims was critical to making Chicago a “better city.”

 

“I say about Arab Americans and Muslim Americans that, first of all, we have to make sure that they are a part of your administration. You have got to have someone who understands and speak(s) the language and (be) part of the administration that you have in order that you can get things done. You must create equal opportunity and equality for all citizens regardless of what your nationality happens to be,” said Wilson, a wealthy Chicago businessman who has generously provided support to people in need by distributing gas cards, groceries and COVID-19 protective gear such as facemasks.

“We all are brothers and sisters. We all are the same. But we need to be treated the same. In no way in the world I would close down the Muslim businesses or anybody else’s business because you don’t like them ... You are hurting the city. You are hurting the neighborhood. You are hurting everybody. 

“What I would do is I will make sure that in my administration will include someone who can represent the Arab or Muslim community to give me feedback on what some of the issues are there ... It wouldn’t be just a token position. It would be a paid position. A real position. It will be a respectful position. It would have input, and somebody who is a part of my administration. It would be someone that is genuine in fixing the problems and bringing us all together. The Arab and Muslim community made a lot of contributions to Chicago. And they should not be left out and they will not be left out.”

Lopez and Wilson also both agreed that stemming the violence and strengthening public safety in Chicago were top priorities. They said that criminals must be held accountable, and that the city must support police and first responders. They said that the city needs to create jobs, provide business support to attack “the root” of the crime problem, and support and improve education.

Lopez and Wilson appeared on The Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, which is broadcast live on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington D.C., and rebroadcast in Chicago on Thursdays at 12 noon on 1080 AM radio.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Poland, Baltics agree EU visa ban plan for Russians: statement

Poland, Baltics agree EU visa ban plan for Russians: statement
Poland, Baltics agree EU visa ban plan for Russians: statement

Poland, Baltics agree EU visa ban plan for Russians: statement
  PMs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland said they were concerned "about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens" into the EU
  The prime ministers said they would "continue to seek a common approach on the EU level"
VILNIUS: Poland and the three Baltic states said Thursday they would temporarily restrict access for Russian citizens holding EU visas by September 19 to address “public policy and security threats.”
The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland said in a statement they were concerned “about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens” into the EU.
“We believe that this is becoming a serious threat to our public security and to the overall shared Schengen area,” they said.
The statement said the four “agreed on a common regional approach and hereby express their political will and firm intention to introduce national temporary measures for Russian citizens holding visas.”
The measures would “restrict the entry into the Schengen area for Russian citizens traveling for tourism, culture, sport and business purposes.”
Exceptions will be made for various categories, including “dissidents,” “humanitarian cases,” family members and holders of residence permits in EU countries.
“We fully uphold the need to continue to support opponents of the Putin regime and provide them with opportunities to leave Russia,” the four leaders said.
But they added that it was “unacceptable that citizens of the aggressor-state are able to freely travel in the EU, whilst at the same time people in Ukraine are being tortured and murdered.”
The prime ministers said they would “continue to seek a common approach on the EU level.”
EU foreign ministers meeting in Prague last month agreed to suspend a 2007 visa facilitation deal with Russia, stopping short of a wider visa ban.
But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that countries bordering Russia could “take measures at a national level to restrict entry into the European Union.”
He emphasised, however, that any measures would have to conform with rules for the EU’s Schengen common travel zone and members of Russian civil society should continue to be able to travel to the EU.

