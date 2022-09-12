Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday

RIYADH: The second edition of the Global AI Summit will start in Riyadh on Tuesday with 10,000 policymakers, specialists, and people interested in AI expected to attend.

The summit, organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, will be held at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from Sep. 13-15.

Preparations for the summit are complete, and it will cover all aspects of AI, including challenges and ways to benefit from AI technologies through presentations by participants that shed light on the latest research and innovations in the field.

The exchange of expertise and exploration of investment opportunities will also take place.

The summit offers an opportunity for people interested in AI and experts in the field to benefit from 200 speakers from 90 countries and listen to their visions and presentations.

Several topics that show the impacts of AI on important sectors such as smart cities, capacity building, healthcare, transportation, energy, culture, environment, and economic mobility will also be discussed with the aim of finding solutions to current challenges and maximizing benefits from AI technologies.

More than 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding between global public and private sectors will be signed, and eight local and international initiatives among global companies and institutions will be announced in a bid to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.