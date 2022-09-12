You are here

Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday.
The 77th session of the UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 12 September 2022
  • UN says need for global cooperation is more urgent than ever
NEW YORK: The 77th session of the UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday and, as always, will bring together world leaders, civil society activists, private sector players, and young people from around the world.

Running from September 13 for two weeks, delegates and attendees will partake in speeches, summits, debate, and dialogue against a backdrop of complex, interconnected crises. 

Climate change and the environment will be one of the most pressing issues on the agenda, following UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to flood-hit Pakistan. While global conflict and the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which have exacerbated inequality, poverty, and hunger across the planet, particularly among the most vulnerable populations, will also be hot topics.

According to the UN, the need for global cooperation is more urgent than ever and it says the world is facing a stark choice: Break down or breakthrough.

Guterres said in remarks to the General Assembly in August: “Business as usual will almost certainly guarantee a future of constant crises and devastating risks.”

UNGA 77 will be about how global leaders seize the moment to make progress on some of our most intractable issues, how they can harness the power of collective action to overcome shared challenges and recognizing that just as these crises are linked, the solutions must be too.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA United Nations (UN)

Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘significant progress’ in counteroffensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2022.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2022.
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘significant progress’ in counteroffensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2022.
  • Blinken said the Ukraine conflict was likely to continue for some time as Russia still has very significant forces and arms in Ukraine that it was still using “indiscriminately” against civilians and civilian infrastructure
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

MEXICO CITY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that it was still early days in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian military, but Ukrainian forces have made “significant progress.”
Blinken, in Mexico for economic talks, was asked for his assessment of recent developments in Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in recent days, after Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war.
“What they have done is very methodically planned out and of course it’s benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries in terms of making sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to prosecute this counteroffensive,” Blinken said during a news conference in Mexico City.
Blinken said the Ukraine conflict was likely to continue for some time as Russia still has very significant forces and arms in Ukraine that it was still using “indiscriminately” against civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“Russia committed this aggression. I think given the price that it’s paying, it can and should stop it,” he said.
Blinken also said Iran’s response to a European Union proposal on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal makes the prospects for an agreement in the near term unlikely.
“I can’t give you a timeline except to say, again, that Iran seems either unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Anthony Blinken

Former Afghan MP: Taliban is a ‘gender apartheid’ regime

Former Afghan MP: Taliban is a ‘gender apartheid’ regime
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
AP

Former Afghan MP: Taliban is a ‘gender apartheid’ regime

Former Afghan MP: Taliban is a ‘gender apartheid’ regime
  • Farid called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, comprising 57 Muslim nations, and other countries to create a platform for Afghan women to directly negotiate with the Taliban on women’s rights and human rights issues
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: A former member of Afghanistan’s parliament urged the world on Monday to label the Taliban a “gender apartheid” regime because of its crackdown on human rights, saying the apartheid label was a catalyst for change in South Africa and can be a catalyst for change in Afghanistan.
Naheed Farid, a women’s rights activist who was the youngest-ever politician elected to parliament in 2010, told a UN news conference that as a result of severe restrictions on women’s movements, an end to secondary-school education for girls, and ban on jobs for women, “I’m hearing more and more stories from Afghan women choosing to take their life out of hopelessness and despair.”
“This is the ultimate indicator on how bad the situation is for Afghan women and girls — that they are choosing death, and that this is preferred for them than living under the Taliban regime,” she said.
Farid, now at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, said she isn’t the first person to call the Taliban a “gender apartheid” regime but she said “the inaction of the international community and decision-makers at large makes it important for all of us to repeat this” so that the voices of women in Afghanistan who can’t speak out aren’t forgotten.
She expressed hope that world leaders meeting next week for their annual gathering at the UN General Assembly would make time to meet and listen to Afghan women living in exile, and start grasping that “gender apartheid” is happening in Afghanistan because women are being “used and misused,” relegated to subordinate levels of society, and stripped of their human rights by the Taliban.
When the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women and girls were subject to overwhelming restrictions — no education, no participation in public life, and women were required to wear the all-encompassing burqa.
Following the Taliban ouster by US forces in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and for the next 20 years, Afghan girls were not only enrolled in school but universities, and many women became doctors, lawyers, judges, members of parliament and owners of businesses, traveling without face coverings.
After the Taliban overran the capital on Aug. 15, 2021 as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years, they promised a more moderate form of Islamic rule including allowing women to continue their education and work outside the home. They initially announced no dress code though they also vowed to impose Sharia, or Islamic law.
But Taliban hard-liners have since turned back the clock to their previous harsh rule, confirming the worst fears of rights activists and further complicating Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Farid accused the Taliban of using women as a “bargaining chip” to demand legitimacy, funds, and aid from the international community. She called this “very dangerous” because the full rights of Afghan women and girls must be a non-negotiable starting point for all negotiations with the Taliban.
Farid called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, comprising 57 Muslim nations, and other countries to create a platform for Afghan women to directly negotiate with the Taliban on women’s rights and human rights issues. She also urged countries to maintain sanctions on the Taliban, for all 183 Taliban leaders to be kept on the UN sanctions blacklist, for a ban on Taliban representatives at the United Nations, and for all delegations meeting with the Taliban to include women.
Norway’s UN Ambassador Mona Juul, whose country oversees Afghanistan issues in the UN Security Council and organized the press conference, said that a year after the Taliban takeover “the situation or women and girls has deteriorated at a shocking scale and speed.” As one example, she said Afghanistan is now the only nation in the world that forbids girls from education beyond the sixth grade.
Najiba Sanjar, a human right activist and feminist said she was speaking to convey the voices of 17 million Afghan girls and women who have no voice now.
“We are all watching the sufferings of women, girls and minorities from the screens of our TVs as if an action movie is going on,” she told reporters. “A true form of injustice is taking place right in front of our eyes. And we are all watching silently and partaking in this sin by staying complacent and accepting it as a new normal.”
She pointed to a recent survey of women inside Afghanistan that found that only 4 percent of women reported always having enough food to eat, a quarter of women saying their income had dropped to zero, family violence and femicide increasing, and 57 percent of Afghan women married before the age of 19. She also cited families selling their daughters and their possessions to buy food.
Sanjar urged the international community to put all possible pressure on the Taliban to protect the rights of women and minorities to education and work while withholding diplomatic recognition.
“Because women’s rights are human rights, what is happening is already alarming for all women in the world,” she said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban gender apartheid apartheid Afghan women

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
  • Azerbaijani statements said Armenian forces had been engaged in intelligence activity on its border, moved weapons into the area and on Monday night had conducted mining operations
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

YEREVAN: Clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020, acknowledged casualties among its forces. Armenia made no mention of losses, but said clashes persisted overnight.
Each side blamed the other for the outbreak in fighting.
“Several positions, shelters and reinforced points of the Azerbaijan armed forces ... came under intense shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars, by units of the Armenian army,” the agencies quoted a statement by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry as saying.
“As a result, there are losses in personnel and damage to military infrastructure.”
Azerbaijani statements said Armenian forces had been engaged in intelligence activity on its border, moved weapons into the area and on Monday night had conducted mining operations.
It said its actions were “strictly local in nature aimed at military targets.”
Armenia’s Defense Ministry said: “Intensive shooting is continuing — started as a result of a large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side. Armenia’s armed forces have launched a proportionate response.”
Conflict first broke out in the late 1980s when both sides were under Soviet rule and Armenian forces captured swathes of territory near Nagorno-Karabkah — long recognized internationally as Azerbaijan’s territory, but with a large Armenian population.
Azerbaijan regained those territories in the 2020 fighting, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of residents returning to homes from which they had fled.
The leaders of both countries have since met several times to hammer out a treaty intended to establish a lasting peace.

 

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US
Updated 38 min 4 sec ago
AP

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US
  • In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates, 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die of cancer diseases
Updated 38 min 4 sec ago
AP

BOSTON: President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.”
At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort and hoping it, too, would galvanize Americans.
“He established a national purpose that could rally the American people and a common cause,” Biden said of Kennedy’s space effort, adding that “we can usher in the same unwillingness to postpone.”
Biden hopes to move the US closer to the goal he set in February of cutting US cancer fatalities by 50 percent over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
The president called his goal of developing treatments and therapeutics for cancers “bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable.”
In his speech, Biden called on the private sector to make drugs more affordable, and data more regularly available. He ticked off medical advancements possible with focused research, funding and data.
And he spoke of a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers — a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.
Danielle Carnival, the White House coordinator for the effort, told The Associated Press that the administration sees huge potential in the commencement of the blood diagnostic study on identifying cancers.
“One of the most promising technologies has been the development of blood tests that offer the promise of detecting multiple cancers in a single blood test and really imagining the impact that could have on our ability to detect cancer early and in a more equitable way,” Carnival said. “We think the best way to get us to the place where those are realized is to really test out the technologies we have today and see what works and what really has an impact on extending lives.”
In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates, 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die of cancer diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank cancer as the second-highest killer of people in the US after heart disease.
The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. After Beau’s death, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which dedicated $1.8 billion over seven years for cancer research and was signed into law in 2016 by President Barack Obama.
Obama designated Biden, then vice president, to run “mission control” on directing the cancer funds as a recognition of Biden’s grief as a parent and desire to do something about it. Biden wrote in his memoir “Promise Me, Dad” that he chose not to run for president in 2016 primarily because of Beau’s death.
Despite Biden’s attempts to hark back to Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks that same level of budgetary support. The Apollo program garnered massive public investment — more than $20 billion, or more than $220 billion in 2022 dollars adjusted for inflation. Biden’s effort is far more modest and reliant on private sector investment.
Still, he’s tried to maintain momentum for investments in public health research, including championing the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, modeled after similar research and development initiatives benefiting the Pentagon and intelligence community.
On Monday, Biden announced Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the inaugural director of ARPA-H, which has been given the task of studying treatments and potential cures for cancers, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other diseases. He also announced a new National Cancer Institute scholars’ program to provide funding to early-career scientists studying treatments and cures for cancer, with a focus on underrepresented groups and those from diverse backgrounds.
The president was joined by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of JFK who is now the US ambassador to Australia. And he was expected to speak later in the day at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Experts agree it’s far too early to say whether these new blood tests for finding cancer in healthy people will have any effect on cancer deaths. There have been no studies to show they reduce the risk of dying from cancer. Still, they say setting an ambitious goal is important.
Carnival said the National Cancer Institute study was designed so that any promising diagnostic results could be swiftly put into widespread practice while the longer-term study — expected to last up to a decade — progresses. She said the goal was to move closer to a future where cancers could be detected through routine bloodwork, potentially reducing the need for more invasive and burdensome procedures like colonoscopies, and therefore saving lives.
Scientists now understand that cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds of diseases that respond differently to different treatments. Some cancers have biomarkers that can be targeted by existing drugs that will slow a tumor’s growth. Many more targets await discovery.
“How do we learn what therapies are effective in which subtypes of disease? That to me is oceanic,” said Donald A. Berry, a biostatistician at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. “The possibilities are enormous. The challenges are enormous.”
Despite the challenges, he’s optimistic about cutting the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.
“We can get to that 50 percent goal by slowing the disease sufficiently across the various cancers without curing anybody,” Berry said. “If I were to bet on whether we will achieve this 50 percent reduction, I would bet yes.”
Even without new breakthroughs, progress can be made by making care more equitable, said Dr. Crystal Denlinger, chief scientific officer for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group of elite cancer centers.
And any effort to reduce the cancer death rate will need to focus on the biggest cancer killer, which is lung cancer. Mostly attributable to smoking, lung cancer now causes more cancer deaths than any other cancer. Of the 1,670 daily cancer deaths in the United States, more than 350 are from lung cancer.
Lung cancer screening is helping. The American Cancer Society says such screening helped drive down the cancer death rate 32 percent from its peak in 1991 to 2019, the most recent year for which numbers are available.
But only 5 percent of eligible patients are being screened for lung cancer.
In his speech, Biden highlighted provisions in the Democrats’ health care and climate change bill that the administration believes will lower out-of-pocket drug prices for some widely used cancer treatments. And he celebrated new guarantees for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, that cover their potential cancer diagnoses.
Dr. Michael Hassett of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said Biden’s goal to reduce cancer deaths could be met by following two parallel paths: one of discovery and the other making sure as many people as possible are reaping the advantages of existing therapies and preventive approaches.
“If we can address both aspects, both challenges, major advances are possible,” Hassett said.
 

 

Topics: US cancer fatalities US President Joe Biden

NASA’s Moon mission pushed back, again

NASA’s Moon mission pushed back, again
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
AFP

NASA’s Moon mission pushed back, again

NASA’s Moon mission pushed back, again
  • For the September 27 date, a “70-minute launch window opens at 11:37 am EDT,” while the mission would end with an ocean splashdown of the Orion capsule on November 5
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: NASA is now targeting September 27 as the earliest possible launch date for its uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, the agency said in a blog post Monday.
The date would depend on engineering teams successfully carrying out a test to fuel up the Space Launch System rocket, and receive a waiver to avoid retesting batteries on an emergency flight system that is used to destroy the rocket if it strays from its designated range.
If it does not receive the waiver, the rocket will have to be wheeled back to its assembly building, pushing the timeline back several weeks.
For the September 27 date, a “70-minute launch window opens at 11:37 am EDT,” while the mission would end with an ocean splashdown of the Orion capsule on November 5.
A potential next date comes on October 2.
The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop it, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard.
Once launched, it will take several days for the spacecraft to reach the Moon, flying around 60 miles (100 kilometers) at its closest approach.
One of the trip’s main objectives is to test the capsule’s heat shield — which at 16 feet (five meters) in diameter is the largest ever built — when the ship re-enters the atmosphere.
The next mission, Artemis 2, will take astronauts to the Moon without landing on its surface, while the third — set for the mid-2020s — would see the first woman and person of color on lunar soil.
NASA wants to build a lunar space station called Gateway and keep a sustained presence on the Moon to gain insight into how to survive very long space missions, ahead of a mission to Mars in the 2030s.
 

 

Topics: NASA Artemis 1

