Anghami signs partnership deals with telecom firms in Denmark, Kuwait

DUBAI: Music streaming platform Anghami has announced two new partnerships with telecom operators in Denmark and Kuwait in a bid to expand its reach and improve access to its content for Arabs around the world.
The company now has partnerships with over 40 telecom companies, which allows it to tailor its marketing campaigns and access more information about consumer trends and preferences in different markets to deliver personalized content recommendations.
Its latest partners are Danish telecom company Hallo and Virgin Mobile in Kuwait.
The move makes Hallo the first European telecom provider to offer Anghami Plus. Denmark has more than 121,000 people who originate from Arab countries, most of whom have typically turned to YouTube for Arabic music, Anghami said.
Julian Fawaz, commercial director of Hallo, said: “This partnership has been created out of a need for specialized products for minorities and a growing interest in Arabic music and content in general.
“We believe that music can help bring people a little closer to each other, which is really needed in Europe right now.”
He added that the service would also make it easier for young ethnic Danes to access Arabic music.
“While the ethnic segment is only a small part of our customer base, with this partnership we can make their experience better through our products,” he said.
Under the deal in Kuwait, subscribers to Virgin Mobile will now get free lifetime access to Anghami Plus.
According to industry figures, about 75 percent of Kuwait’s population, or about 3 million people, are regular listeners to music. Of those, about 60 percent are aged 25 to 34, with 28 percent aged 18 to 24 — a key audience group for Anghami.
Choucri Khairallah, vice president of business development at Anghami, described the new partnerships as “game changers.”
“Music is a part of Arab culture, and Arabs young and old, wherever they are, cherish the opportunity to listen to their favorite songs,” he said.
“We pride ourselves on building partnerships with leading telecom operators that bring cut-through technology to the market, enabling us to reach a wider Arab audience in the region and beyond.”
Anghami signs partnership deals with telecom firms in Denmark, Kuwait
https://arab.news/nnsng
Anghami signs partnership deals with telecom firms in Denmark, Kuwait
- Company partners Hallo, Virgin Mobile in bid to boost reach
- Under the deal in Kuwait, subscribers to Virgin Mobile will now get free lifetime access to Anghami Plus
DUBAI: Music streaming platform Anghami has announced two new partnerships with telecom operators in Denmark and Kuwait in a bid to expand its reach and improve access to its content for Arabs around the world.