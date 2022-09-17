You are here

Influx of Iranians bolsters Iraq’s Arbaeen pilgrimage

An Iraqi soldier stands guard as Shiite Muslim pilgrims march from Iraq's capital Baghdad to the holy city of Karbala on September 14, 2022, ahead of the Arbaeen religious festival. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • It is one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings, keenly observed in Iraq and neighboring Iran
KARBALA: Twenty million pilgrims, swelled by a record influx of Iranians, have converged on the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen, an annual Shiite festival that climaxes on Saturday.
It is one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings, observed in Iraq and neighboring Iran, both Shiite majority countries.
The event marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the killing of Imam Hussein — a founding figure in Shiite Islam and grandson of the Prophet Muhammad — by the forces of the caliph Yazid in 680 AD.
So far, there has been little sign of the intra-Shiite political tensions that have prevented Iraq forming a new government since elections nearly a year ago.
“It’s as if I’ve arrived in paradise,” said Najme, a 37-year-old primary school teacher, wrapped in a black chador and her feet clad in sneakers.
Along with her husband and parents, she is among more than three million Iranians attending the pilgrimage in Karbala, a new record, according to the Iranian government spokesman.
The family drove from the Iranian clerical center of Qom to Najaf — a second Shiite holy city in Iraq — and then walked 80 kilometers (50 miles) to Karbala, home to the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother, Abbas.
Najme’s mother Latifa could not disguise her joy.
“I keep calling the family back in Iran — I send them photos and videos, to share the atmosphere with them,” she said.
Iranian pilgrims have flocked to the event this year in part due to Baghdad and Tehran waiving visa requirements for travel between the two countries since late last year.

The influx of pilgrims has filled hotels and sent room prices soaring.
Some have even resorted to bedding down on pavements.
The pilgrims press forward on the esplanade, and among alleys that snake around the two mausoleums that sparkle with gold and blue under the unrelenting sun.
At night, processions are bathed in neon light.
Men dressed in black jump up and down on the spot, beating their torsos to the rhythm of religious chants blaring from loudspeakers.
Some cry hot tears, others slap their faces, to mark the killing of Imam Hussein centuries ago in the Karbala desert.
Among the 20 million pilgrims — up from 17 million last year — are five million foreign visitors, according to figures released by Baghdad.
Iran is of course the key external source.
“Arbaeen is an opportunity... for working class Iranians to travel” and celebrate what is both a religious and social occasion, said Alex Shams, who is researching a doctorate on the politics of Shiite Islam at the University of Chicago.
“It’s almost impossible for Iranians to get visas to other countries,” he noted, and US sanctions have made the Iranian rial almost worthless. “Iraq is really one of the few countries that... they can afford to visit.”
Before Saddam Hussein was overthrown in the US-led invasion of 2003, Shiites in Iraq were forbidden from overtly commemorating Arbaeen and indiscreet worshippers risked prison.
But nowadays, the event flourishes and Shams notes that Iran actively promotes the pilgrimage, “despite the fact it is very much an Iraqi grassroots thing.”
Tehran, and other political actors too, seeks to benefit from the pilgrimage’s popularity to “promote their own brand — to kind of coopt it,” Shams said.

Hezbollah slams amendment in UN peacekeepers’ mandate

Hezbollah slams amendment in UN peacekeepers’ mandate

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s Shiite armed group Hezbollah on Saturday condemned a recent amendment in the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force deployed along the border with Israel.
The UN Security Council on August 31 extended the mandate of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force for a period of a year but with a slight modification in the wording.
Hassan Nasrallah took issue in a televised speech with a part of the resolution that states the peacekeeping force “is allowed to conduct its operations independently.”
The UNIFIL force, which was first deployed more than four decades ago, has routinely coordinated its patrols and movements in its area of operations in the south with the Lebanese army.
“This is a trap that the Israelis have set for Lebanon over many years,” Nasrallah said, calling the resolution “a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.”
Nasrallah lambasted the Lebanese government for allowing the resolution through and warned that it could give rise “to great dangers in the area south of the Litani” river.
On September 13, UNIFIL reacted to Hezbollah concerns by assuring it was still working closely with the Lebanese army, a statement Nasrallah welcomed in his Saturday speech.
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
It was beefed up in 2006 after Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war, and the 10,500-strong force is tasked with monitoring a cease-fire between the two sides.
Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war.

14 dead in Jordan building collapse as search ends

14 dead in Jordan building collapse as search ends

DUBAI/AMMAN: A final body was pulled from wreckage of a collapsed building in Jordan’s capital on Saturday as search efforts ended after four days, taking the total number killed to 14.
“Rescue teams were able to extract one dead person on Saturday, the death toll now stands at 14,” said Amer Al-Sartawi, a public security spokesman.
A massive rescue operation began when the four-story residential building toppled over on Tuesday in Jabal Al-Weibdeh, one of Amman’s oldest neighborhoods.
Hours before Jordanian rescue teams were approaching the end of their mission, criticism erupted on social media after a concert was held at the Roman Amphitheater, a venue that is relatively close to the site of the collapsed building.
Users on social media argued that it was inappropriate to hold a concert while the search for the missing was still ongoing.
The Jordanian government denied in statements to Al Arabiya that it had any connection to the concert, saying the event was organized by a private company. It also noted that Amman’s Municipality had nothing to do with the concert.
It remains unclear what caused the collapse of the building located in a district popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.
Authorities have arrested the building’s owner and two maintenance workers.
At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble.
with AFP

Topics: Jordan

Yemen’s IAEA delegate calls on Iran to stop destabilizing country, region

Yemen’s IAEA delegate calls on Iran to stop destabilizing country, region

DUBAI: Haitham Shuja Al-Din, Yemen’s delegate to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has called on Iran to stop destabilizing the country and the Middle East region. 
By supporting the Houthi militia and providing the group with weapons, Iran continues to destabilize the security and stability of Yemen, as well as its neighboring countries, Al-Din said in a report from Yemen News Agency (SABA).
“Iran has violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and it must comply with its nuclear obligations within the framework of its comprehensive safeguards agreement,” Al-Din told the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.
The delegate also expressed his concern that Iran was not serious about the ongoing negotiations, SABA reported. 
The stalled negotiations have been an excuse for Tehran to develop its nuclear program for non-peaceful purposes, he said, adding that any new agreement with Iran would thus be “ineffective,” according to SABA.

Topics: Yemen Iran IAEA Iran nuclear deal Houthis

Iran’s supreme leader recovering from surgery, too ill to sit up: NY Times

Iran’s supreme leader recovering from surgery, too ill to sit up: NY Times

RIYADH: Iran’s supreme leader is on bed rest under observation after falling ill last week, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “canceled all meetings and public appearances last week after falling gravely ill,” the paper said, citing four unnamed sources with knowledge of Khamenei’s health situation.
The 83-year-old leader had surgery last week at a home clinic for bowel obstruction after suffering “extreme stomach pains and high fever”.
The US paper said that Khamenei, who took over as supreme leader in 1989, was too weak to even sit up and is being monitored by a group of doctors, though his condition had improved from last week.

Iran’s supreme leader makes final decisions in major domestic, regional and global issues, including those related to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. 
US President Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to revive a nuclear agreement — scuttled by his predecessor Donald Trump — with Iran in a bid to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. US allies in the region have called on Biden not to renew the deal in order to thwart Tehran’s destabilizing actions in the Middle East.

Topics: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran

Five Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Damascus: state media

Five Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Damascus: state media

DAMASCUS: An Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport killed five Syria soldiers on Saturday, Syrian state media said.
“The aggression led to the death of five soldiers and some material damage,” Syria’s official news agency Sana quoted a military source as saying.
The strike carried out at approximately 00:45 am (2145 GMT Friday) came “from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting Damascus airport and some points south of Damascus,” it added.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor confirmed that the strikes killed five Syrian soldiers, and said two Iran-backed fighters were also killed.
The monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria, said Israel targeted sites where Iran-backed groups are stationed near Damascus airport and in the Damascus countryside.
An Israeli strike in the countryside around the capital Damascus and south of coastal Tartus province killed three soldiers last month.
In June, Israeli airstrikes put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.
In the past month, Israeli airstrikes have twice targeted Aleppo airport.
The rights monitor said at the time that those strikes had targeted weapons depots belonging to Iran-backed militias.
Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds.
It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

 

Topics: Syria Israel

