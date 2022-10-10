You are here

Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia have reached the 2023 AFC Under-17 Asian Cup (Twitter/@SPA_Spor)
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup
  • A 2-1 win over India in Dammam confirmed the Green Falcons as winners of qualifying Group D
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday qualified for the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup after defeating India 2-1 at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

The victory confirmed the Green Falcons as winners of qualifying Group D with a maximum of 12 points from four matches.

The young Saudis had kicked off their campaign with a 6-0 win over Myanmar, and followed that up with a crushing 9-0 victory over the Maldives in their second fixture.

On Friday, Saudi defeated Kuwait 2-1 in what was expected to be their toughest fixture.

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022
Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022
  • The Carthage Eagles have failed to progress to the knockout stages in five previous World Cup appearances
Tunisia will enter the 2022 World Cup with one clear target: to make the knockout stages of the competition after trying six times.

The previous five participations — 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018 — have produced a very disappointing return of two wins from 15 matches, especially when you consider that Tunisia became the first Arab or African nation to ever win a World Cup match when they beat Mexico 3-1 in Argentina 44 years ago.

In many ways, however, they have already exceeded expectations by simply qualifying to Qatar 2022.

Going into the African World Cup qualifiers, not many people fancied the chances of the Tunisian team, at least in comparison to neighbors Morocco, Algeria and Egypt.

But the Carthage Eagles confounded the doubters, securing qualification with minimum fuss and a squad made up of players who ply their trade in European and Arab leagues.

Now they have been placed in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia. And while Tunisia will have their work cut out to reach the round of 16, their opponents will not be taking them lightly either.

“The Tunisian team deserves respect, and just getting here means they have something to offer,” said French coach Didier Deschamps, who no doubt will have done this homework on the dangerous trio of Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri and Naim Sliti.

Two factors that should prompt Tunisia, led by coach Jalel Kadri, to enter this World Cup with more confidence than previous editions are that they possess more quality players and a clearer playing style this time around.

Kadri has relied more than his predecessors on players from Middle East leagues instead of only going down the tried and trusted road of looking toward European ones and having to convince dual nationals to commit to Tunisia.

Exceptions are the likes of Elias Al-Sakhiri (Cologne), Khazri (Montpellier), and Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who refused an invitation extended to him by the France U-21 team in September of last year.

Mejbri in particular is a major talent. At only 19, he was among the last three nominees for the 2022 Young African Player of the Year and was present in the Tunisian squad at the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar and the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Trusting the players participating in the Middle East leagues has provided results, with Kadri stressing that he needs a group with the necessary tactical understanding and harmony to play under different circumstances and that their ages should range between 27 and 30 years.

This has been highlighted by the tactical maturity the squad has reached led by captain Msakni and Ferjani Sassi, who both play in the Qatar Stars League, as well as Egypt-based Ali Maaloul and Seifeddine Jaziri, and Sliti of Saudi’s Ettifaq.

The team certainly rely heavily on the contributions of Sliti and Sassi, who led them to victory in the Kirin Cup Soccer in Japan last June, beating the home team 3-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s playing style has been refined over the last few years, with defensive solidity and tactical maturity added to offensive strengths.

Still, there are issues to fix. The goalkeeping situation has recently become a major talking point, with opinion split on whether Aymen Dahmen, who conceded five goals in the friendly against Brazil, should keep his place or make way for the returning Bechir Ben Said.

When the two factors — Middle East-based players and new defensive solidity — have come together, the results have been impressive.

Tunisia impressed at the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar, where they reached the finals only to lose to 2-0 Algeria after extra time, having earlier beat Egypt 1-0 in the semifinals with only two European-based players.

Can Tunisia repeat such performances and surprise their more successful opponents in Qatar? Will playing on Arab soil for the first time in World Cup have a positive impact on Kadri’s team? And can they finally break their knockout stage jinx?

They will have to do what their predecessors have failed to do in five previous World Cup campaigns if history is to be made.

Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi

Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi
Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi

Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi
  • British fighter, 31, puts her WBC and IBF super-lightweight titles on the line against tough American Jessica McCaskill on Nov. 5
“I am looking forward to get in the ring, see you in the middle.”

Perhaps not the fighting talk you would expect from a champion boxer, but with a flawless record of 16-0 and as holder of the WBC and IBF belts at 63.5 kilograms, actions speak louder than words for Chantelle Cameron as she prepares to face Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 5.

The two will meet for the undisputed super-lightweight world title at Etihad Arena as part of the highly anticipated Dmitry Bivol versus Gilberto Ramirez card put on by Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The British boxer will put both her titles on the line when she goes head-to-head with McCaskill (12-2), herself a current undisputed champion in the 67-kilogram welterweight division, holding the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF belts.

For this fight, the 38-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, will drop down in weight to seek belts in the super-lightweight division.

“For me, the tougher my opponent the better I am. I am not taking McCaskill lightly. I don’t take any opponent lightly, everyone is a threat,” said the 31-year-old Cameron. “I think it is disrespectful if I didn’t put in the work thinking I was going to win a fight. I treat everyone the same, but someone like McCaskill who is undisputed at 147 pounds (67 kilograms) has all my respect as she has done something I haven’t achieved yet and she’s in my way to achieving that.”

“So, in my head it is all or nothing. My mindset is I am in with someone who is arguably the favorite for this fight, and it motivates me,” she added.

“I refuse to lose and I got no quit in me.”

Cameron reiterated that although this is the biggest challenge of her career, she has been preparing for it and pressure is not a problem. The Northampton fighter, having fought in Las Vegas and headlined at the O2 in London, knows that being relaxed is one of her biggest assets in the game.

“I headlined the O2 with Mary McGee and took her belt, so it shows I can handle pressure at the highest level. I am quite a chilled person, so it all goes over my head really, just get focused and get in the fight zone. Nothing can really phase me — big arenas, big crowds, big events, big fights. I have one job to do in there and that’s win,’ she said confidently.

“‘I feel the pressure should be more on McCaskill.”

This is a fight Cameron has had on her mind since she won the IBO world title in 2017, and McCaskill and her team started calling her out.

“I said I will fight her. My team at the time simply said to ignore them. They are just trying to get a fight, as I was quite new to the game. I listened to my team and she made it out I was ducking her,” said Cameron.

McCaskill vacated her own super-lightweight belt soon after to fight Cecilia Braekhus and successfully take the undisputed welterweight crown. She later defended the title against Braekhus.

“Yeah, but one thing I have never done is run from a fight. If anyone wants to fight, I will be there and take the fight,’ Cameron said.

“This fight camp has been really different but fun, I can’t give too much away though,’ the Briton said, hinting at the hard work and preparation that has gone into facing her hardest opponent to date.

“I think her (McCaskill’s) game plan is always the same, but the difference is she’s against someone who can push her, and I have a good work rate, I don’t think she can adapt,” said Cameron. “She can’t outbox me. She will come at me and she will try to overwhelm me but I don’t think it will happen.”

Cameron was keen to thank Eddie Hearn and promoters Matchroom Boxing for making the fight happen, highlighting their efforts to lead the way in women’s boxing, particularly in the Middle East, with fights in Saudi Arabia and now Abu Dhabi.

“I am looking forward to the experience of fighting in Abu Dhabi. I think a lot of fighters would love the opportunity to fight in the Middle East, so I am grateful for the opportunity. The arena looks unbelievable, and I can’t wait to fight in it.”

In 2019, Cameron publicly announced her split from Barry McGuigan’s team, accusing the former champion boxer’s gym of having an atmosphere of intimidation and humiliation, with “no time for a female boxer.”

She now believes she has a better team.

“I can’t name better men than Jamie (Moore) and Nigel (Travis),” Cameron said. “I think that it shows in your career when you got those type of people around you. It gives me such confidence in the ring. They are great coaches, making sure I hit peak at the right time and don’t burn out. I couldn’t praise them enough. And just as people, they treat you like family. It is just so much better now.”

Cameron said her struggles, including not making the cut for the Olympics, has made her more determined.

“It will mean everything to me to win this, all the blood, sweat and tears have been for this,” said Cameron. “I will be proud that I did it and did it for my family and my team. I may be the one taking the punches, but we did it all together, we went through this all and we did it. So many times I have felt I am never going to make it, it’s too hard, I am not getting the opportunities and just feeling sorry for myself.

“But now that the chance is here, I think well I better bloody win it after all that whining, what was it for? It’s here now. I can’t let it slip by.”

Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal
Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal
  • Roshn Saudi League leaders will be looking to make seven wins from seven matches Monday night
Arsenal and their Spanish coach Mikel Arteta have had a great start to the English Premier League, winning eight of their first nine matches to suggest that a first title challenge for years is on the cards.

However, facing champions Manchester City will be the ultimate test of how good the London team actually are.

Al-Shabab and their young Spanish coach Vicente Moreno will know how that feels. The Riyadh club have won all six of their Roshn Saudi League games so far this season and as the streak has continued, the compliments have kept coming, but so have the comments that Monday’s Riyadh Derby against Al-Hilal will be a barometer of how far the team that last won the title in 2012 have come and, perhaps, an indicator of how far they can go. 

It is not just that Al-Hilal are reigning Saudi and Asian champions, with two Champions League titles in the last three years, but they have an ingrained habit of beating Al-Shabab. The last time they lost this fixture was way back in 2014. For the White Lions, that winless streak has stretched to 18 games. It has become increasingly painful. Two of the last three league meetings have ended 5-0 and 5-1, as Al-Hilal swatted aside their neighbors with ease.

If Al-Shabab can win on Monday then, it would be a big result for many reasons. It really would make it a magnificent seven wins out of seven. It would extend their lead over Al-Hilal to eight points, and it would send a statement to the rest of the league and, perhaps, themselves that they can go all the way.

Lost a little in the build-up to the Riyadh Derby is a recognition of the fact that Al-Shabab have been perfect with 18 points, 15 goals scored and one conceded. Moreno, a promotion specialist in Spain after taking Gimnastic, Real Mallorca and Espanyol to higher divisions, has pointed out that taking 18 points out of 18 is not commonplace.

“We must not forget that winning the first six games in the league is not easy,” he said after Thursday’s 1-0 win over Al-Raed. That fans were a little critical of the performance was proof to the 47-year-old that there are ambition and pressure at the club.

“We are very happy to beat Al-Raed and continue our victories in the league, and this gives us more confidence, but there are things we have to develop as we want to keep improving,” added Moreno. “I promise the fans that we will constantly develop the team. Our goal is to prepare for the Al-Hilal match in the best way we can, and we are determined to perform as well as possible and get the win.”

It could barely have gone better so far. New goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu has only been beaten once, and that was an own goal. There were concerns that the South Korean international would take time to adapt, but that has simply not been the case with the central defensive pairing of Hassan Tambakti and Iago Santos barely putting a foot wrong.

There is so much talent in front of them with playmaker Ever Banega now back to full fitness, Polish international midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak one of the players of the season so far and Christian Guanca scoring goals, as are Carlos, Santa Mina and Aaron Boupendza.

Moreno can even afford to bring Saudi international winger Fahad Al-Muwallad back into action slowly and there are the likes of Nawaf Al-Abed, Turki Al-Ammar and Hattan Bahebri on the bench. The talent is all there. Monday will reveal whether the belief is too, and Moreno knows this.

“Any team I am facing worries me, but Al-Hilal is the team that worries me the most, as they are the champions and a strong team,” he said. "I am concerned with cultivating a culture of winning within our players.”

In short, he wants an Al-Hilal-like mentality. The champions are a winning machine that can be as relentless as a robot assassin. They were 16 points behind Al-Ittihad when Ramon Diaz took over in February, but they still ended up winning the title in June. The Argentine boss is under pressure, however, after dropping five points in the last two games. With the league taking a break for the World Cup soon, club bosses who are not happy with early-season results will have plenty of time to find replacements and those replacements will have plenty of time to spend with squads.

Al-Hilal are still missing captain Salman Al-Faraj and the talented Salem Al-Dawsari, but full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani, Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar and Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira have all been back in training. Their return will be welcome. If Al-Hilal, who are currently in fifth with 13 points from six games, lose then their title, chances are not over, as the events of earlier this year show, but it could, however, spell the end for Diaz.

Victory for Al-Shabab would end their 18-game winless streak and send a message to the rest of the league that they will not give up top spot without a fight.

Even with three-quarters of the season remaining then, the stakes for this Riyadh Derby are high indeed.

Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies

Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies
Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies

Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies
  • The agreement aims to empower females in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as well as enhancing the Riyadh club’s achievements
RIYADH: Al-Hilal Sports Women have completed a partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies that will run for five years.

The board of directors of Al-Hilal, headed by Chairman Fahd bin Saad bin Nafel, announced the deal with the charitable organization, whose board of trustees is chaired by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Al-Saud, on Sunday night.

Bin Nafel signed the contract with Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

Also present were the club's vice-chairman of the board of directors, Suleiman Al-Hatlan, and the members of the board of directors Faisal Al-Ghashian and Salman Al-Tuwaijri, as well as Sultan Alsheikh, CEO of Al-Hilal Investment Club.

The partnership aims to empower women in the sports field, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It also bids to provide a high-quality experience and to enhance the club’s achievements in women’s sports.

Bin Nafel was delighted at signing the deal with one of the biggest contributors to community and humanitarian projects locally, regionally and internationally.

He said: “We are pleased to conclude this partnership, which will contribute to promoting women’s empowerment in the sports field toward achieving our goals.

“We established a women’s sports department more than a month and a half ago, which was launched and started with eight women’s games.”

Princess Lamia said the deal showed the foundation’s tireless work to empower women and open up new areas of opportunity for them.

Over the course of four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has provided support and spent more than SR16.5 billion ($4.4 billion) on social welfare programs, and implemented more than 1,000 projects in more than 189 countries around the world.

The foundation collaborates with a range of charitable, governmental, and non-governmental organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop local communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education.

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory
Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory
  • Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2 in their meetings and has won the past seven clashes
ASTANA: Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022 with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP final in Astana on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes to add to the trophies he won this season in Israel, Rome and at Wimbledon.

It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who guaranteed himself a spot at the 2022 ATP Finals as a result of the win.

“I dared to dream, actually,” Djokovic replied when asked if he had ever imagined he would win 90 titles.

“I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career. Obviously, didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport.”

The Serb won in Tel Aviv a week ago, his first singles tournament since wrapping up a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title in July.

He was banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard court swing over his refusal to be vaccinated before returning for Roger Federer’s farewell in the Laver Cup team event in London last month.

His time away had increased his motivation, he agreed. “Well, it did,” Djokovic said. “I could not ask for a better re-start of the season. I’m super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks.”

For third-seeded Tsitsipas, who had been bidding for a tenth career title, it was a ninth defeat in as many ATP Tour 500-level finals he has played in.

Djokovic got off to a flying start, winning the first game at love in a little over one minute.

With Tsitsipas serving at 3-4, Djokovic took the only break point of the first set.

Djokovic earned another break in the fifth game of the second set when a Tsitsipas drop shot fell into the net.

The Serb converted his third match point with a backhand winner into an open court.

“I’m just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life,” Djokovic added.

“You know, 35 is not 25. But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions helps as well to approach mentally in the right way.”

Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2 in their meetings and has won the past seven clashes.

