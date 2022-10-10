Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt

RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has entered into a strategic partnership with American financial services provider Visa to accelerate its digital payment solutions across Egypt.

As part of the deal, Visa will invest in adding new payment solutions through Geidea’s point-of-sale terminals to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for merchants and small and medium enterprises in Egypt, according to a press release.

“Geidea is committed to supporting merchants and helping small businesses to thrive in the digital economy, in accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030,” said Ahmed Nader, general manager at Geidea Egypt.

He added: “Our partnership with Visa will accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country by providing businesses with modern digital payment solutions – empowering them to provide a convenient, secure and seamless checkout experience to their customers.”

Essam El Daly, head of merchant sales and acquiring for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa said that partnerships like this advance the future of digital payments in the region.

In August, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea, said that the Middle East and North Africa region is growing rapidly, and the demand for convenient payment solutions is increasing.

Founded in 2008 in Saudi Arabia, Geidea currently operates more than 700,000 payment terminals across the region, with 150,000 trusted merchants including regional and international brands, SMEs and e-commerce players.