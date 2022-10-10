You are here

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt
As part of the deal, Visa will invest in adding new payment solutions through Geidea's point-of-sale terminals to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for merchants and small and medium enterprises in Egypt.
Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt
RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has entered into a strategic partnership with American financial services provider Visa to accelerate its digital payment solutions across Egypt.

As part of the deal, Visa will invest in adding new payment solutions through Geidea’s point-of-sale terminals to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for merchants and small and medium enterprises in Egypt, according to a press release.

“Geidea is committed to supporting merchants and helping small businesses to thrive in the digital economy, in accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030,” said Ahmed Nader, general manager at Geidea Egypt.

He added: “Our partnership with Visa will accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country by providing businesses with modern digital payment solutions – empowering them to provide a convenient, secure and seamless checkout experience to their customers.”

Essam El Daly, head of merchant sales and acquiring for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa said that partnerships like this advance the future of digital payments in the region.

In August, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea, said that the Middle East and North Africa region is growing rapidly, and the demand for convenient payment solutions is increasing.

Founded in 2008 in Saudi Arabia, Geidea currently operates more than 700,000 payment terminals across the region, with 150,000 trusted merchants including regional and international brands, SMEs and e-commerce players.

 

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell
TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Monday, continuing its loss for the third straight session as earnings season begins and investors await results.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.31 percent to end at 11,530, while the parallel market Nomu edged 0.74 percent lower to finish at 19,794.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with 0.69 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.81 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, plunged 2.48 percent, while Saudi British Bank ended the session flat.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.12 percent, while Alinma Bank slipped 0.95 percent.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, shed 3.09 percent, despite posting an 18 percent surge in net profit over the first nine months of 2022.

Nayifat Finance Co. declined 0.50 percent, following the re-election of Saleh Al-Omair as Chairman and AbdulMohsin Al-Saleh as Vice Chairman of the board.

National Co. for learning & Education gained 1.52 percent, after it signed a SR188 million ($50 million) Shariah-compliant bank facility agreement with Saudi British Bank.

 

Egypt's CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023

Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023
Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023

Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023
RIYADH: Egypt’s investment banking company CI Capital Holdings will launch three new funds by 2023, Asharq Business reported citing the CEO of CI Assets Management, a subsidiary of CI Capital.  

The new funds include a commodity fund as well as a cash fund, according to Amr Abol-Enein.

In 2005, CI Capital Holdings for Financial Investments was founded, and its shares were listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange on April 19, 2018. The company provides investment banking and brokerage services in Egypt.

CI Capital plans to merge with Misr Capita, a subsidiary of Banque Misr, and has reached the final stages of the merger, Abol-Enein said.

CI will have assets under management of approximately 54 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.7 billion) after the merger, of which 39 billion pounds will be managed by Misr Capital, while the number of investment funds will reach 25 funds.

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has awarded its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling a 5.62 billion dirhams ($1.53 billion) contract to expand its offshore operations to produce five million barrels per day by 2030 , according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

This two-year contract covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs and two island rigs, and integrated drilling services, and will also allow the company to become self-sufficient in gas production.

ADNOC Upstream Executive Director Yaser Saeed Al-Mazrouei said: “Through this award, ADNOC Offshore will continue to responsibly harness the energy in Abu Dhabi’s waters, as we increase production capacity to meet the world’s growing demand for energy with lower carbon intensity oil and gas. ADNOC Drilling is a world leader in drilling and completion services.

Saudi ANB acquires stake in UAE-based Cashee

Arab National Bank announced an agreement with UAE-based tech startup Cashee to acquire equity in the latter, according to a statement. 

However, neither the amount nor the value of the share it took over was disclosed in the Saudi lender’s press release.

ANB intends to enhance its banking services to target younger generations and broadens financial knowledge and inclusion through this deal.

In addition, Cashee will be able to launch its banking and knowledge solutions, applications, and products in Saudi Arabia with the help of this partnership.

In 2020, Cashee was founded in Dubai to boost financial inclusion for the youth in the Middle East and North Africa region.

ANB’s net profit increased 28.76 percent to SR1.35 billion ($3.59 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to SR1.05 billion a year earlier.

DIFC approves UAE fintech Mamo

Dubai International Financial Center has granted regulatory approval to Mamo, a UAE fintech and financial services platform for Small and Medium Enterprises, according to a statement.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority has granted the company a license to carry out regulated activities in or from the DIFC, including money services.

With the license, Mamo can offer unmatched security and expand its products and services without user restrictions, the statement added.

In June 2021, Mamo received DFSA authorization to operate under the Innovation Testing License program, allowing it to test its business model in a controlled regulatory environment.

All regulated firms must comply with frameworks that require transparency, fairness, and efficiency. 

Businesses, consumers, and users of financial services offered by regulated companies, such as Mamo, are also protected, the statement said.

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government

Gypsum ore exploration bidders announced by Saudi government
RIYADH: Saudi National Gypsum Co. and El-Khayyat Gypsum are among the eight qualified bidders to compete for an exploration license for gypsum ore at Al-Qasab wells mining site.

With an area of 600,00 sq.m., the site is located south of the Nabat Center in Al Madinah Al Munawwarah region, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Other eligible companies include the United Cement Industrial Co., Global Gypsum Co., United Mining Industries Co., Mada Gypsum Co. and ASK Gypsum Factory.

This comes amid the Kingdom’s drive to develop its mining sector. 

Mining is a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.

Saudi Arabia is expecting its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as it triples spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years.

The value of the global mining market is expected to increase to $206 trillion this year, rising to $335 trillion in 2026, up from $184 trillion in 2021, constituting a rise fueled by post-pandemic surge in commodity prices, MEED reported.

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO

UAE hospital operator Burjeel shares rise 15.5 percent after $300m IPO
Riyadh: Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings’ shares rose 15.5 percent on their first day of trading on Monday after the company raised 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.49 million) through the stock market listing.

Burjeel’s shares were trading at 2.31 dirhams each at 0905 GMT, up from an initial public offering price of 2 dirhams a share, the lower end of a 2-2.45 dirhams range indicated on Sept. 30.

The listing is the latest in a string of IPOs in the Gulf that have defied wider market trends. Neighboring Dubai listed three state-linked entities this year alongside several other flotations in Abu Dhabi and regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which aims to make its stock exchange among the world’s top three.

Burjeel, which operates 16 hospitals and 23 medical centers, said in a statement the IPO of 11 percent of the company’s issued share capital drew total gross demand of more than 32 billion dirhams, implying 29 times oversubscription “in aggregate.”

“At the time of listing, Burjeel Holdings is the largest health care company trading on ADX,” Burjeel said, referring to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and noting that the IPO price gave the company a valuation of 10.4 billion dirhams.

It said it intended to pay cash dividends from 2023 onwards with an expected pay-out ratio of 40-70 percent of net income, depending on investment needs for additional growth plans.

The company posted net income of 152.9 million dirhams in the first half of this year and 234.1 million dirhams in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

In September, Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company, chaired by the UAE’s national security adviser, bought a 15 percent stake in the company. VPS Healthcare Holdings, founded and chaired by Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, continues to own 70 percent of Burjeel following the IPO.

