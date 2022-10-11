You are here

e& ventures into the metaverse with launch of e& Universe
Updated 11 October 2022
e& ventures into the metaverse with launch of e& Universe
Arab News
Arab News

  • The company, formerly Etisalat Group, soft-launched the virtual experience at technology exhibition GITEX, which began in Dubai on Monday and continues until Friday
DUBAI: The company e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, is the latest business to explore the metaverse, through the soft launch of its own virtual world, e& Universe, at technology exhibition GITEX in Dubai on Monday.

Emirati authorities have been making significant investments in the metaverse. Last month, for example, the UAE hosted the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, during which Omar Al-Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, said the country is planning to launch a metric called the “gross metaverse product” to showcase the future ways in which the technology will contribute to the economy.

“We have a goal of making Dubai one of the leaders in the metaverse, globally,” he said. 

Developed in partnership with technology company HTC, the virtual e& Universe is located on Mars — specifically “Arcadia Planitia,” which in the real world is a location considered the most suitable for potentially supporting life on the planet.

The choice of location is a “subtle nod to the UAE’s National Space Strategy” and the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe, “in line with the vision of the UAE leadership,” according to e&.

For the first time at GITEX, which began on Monday and continues until Friday, visitors are able to visit the e& stand at the exhibition through the metaverse using e& Universe. The company said this is only the first step and its future plans for the metaverse include giving customers the opportunity to buy digital assets and NFTs, watch virtual concerts and sporting events, and engage in other digital experiences.

Alongside e& Universe, the company is also providing two other virtual experiences: Metaverse Service and Etisalat by e&. 

Metaverse Service, created in partnership with SK Telecom, allows visitors to use avatars to explore opportunities for social networking. They can visit a virtual e& NFT art exhibition that features works by international artists, for example, listen to K-pop music, hear poems, or enjoy a variety of entertainment shows through the platform’s virtual- and augmented-reality technologies.

After selecting one of the six locally designed avatars, visitors can travel through the metaverse in the virtual company of Emirati actor, producer, TV personality and social media influencer, Saoud Al-Kaabi as he shares his poetry and the experience of his first-ever presence in the metaverse.

Etisalat by e&, developed in collaboration with Huawei, is a virtual retail space in which visitors can explore the service’s business center. The virtual shopping experience is set within a 3D universe, enabled by an enhanced 5G live network that allows visitors to collaborate, navigate and communicate using Etisalat by e&’s products and services in real time using hand movements, headsets, feedback controllers or voice commands.

The company said it is still exploring the possibilities offered by the metaverse and “is working closely with its partners to develop it as the platform where audiences can interact in unique ways.”

In line with its “make possible” mission, e& said it will also continue to expand and innovate the digital services it provides for governments, businesses and individuals.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Updated 12 October 2022

WATERBURY, Connecticut: The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.
It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
Some plaintiffs hugged in the courtroom after the verdict was read. Jones wasn’t there, but live video from the court played on a split screen on his Infowars show.
“Hey, folks, don’t go buying big homes,” he said.
The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.
Strangers showed up at their homes to record them. People hurled abusive comments on social media. Erica Lafferty, the daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, testified that people mailed rape threats to her house. Mark Barden told of how conspiracy theorists had urinated on the grave of his 7-year-old son, Daniel, and threatened to dig up the coffin.
Testifying during the trial, Jones acknowledged he had been wrong about Sandy Hook. The shooting was real, he said. But both in the courtroom and on his show, he was defiant.
He called the proceedings a “kangaroo court,” mocked the judge, called the plaintiffs’ lawyer an ambulance chaser and labeled the case an affront to free speech rights. He claimed it was a conspiracy by Democrats and the media to silence him and put him out of business.
“I’ve already said ‘I’m sorry’ hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry,” he said during his testimony.
Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where the attack took place.
The lawsuit accused Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, of using the mass killing to build his audience and make millions of dollars. Experts testified that Jones’ audience swelled when he made Sandy Hook a topic on the show, as did his revenue from product sales.
In both the Texas lawsuit and the one in Connecticut, judges found the company liable for damages by default after Jones failed to cooperate with court rules on sharing evidence, including failing to turn over records that might have showed whether Infowars had profited from knowingly spreading misinformation about mass killings.
Because he was already found liable, Jones was barred from mentioning free speech rights and other topics during his testimony.
Jones now faces a third trial, in Texas around the end of the year, in a lawsuit filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.
It is unclear how much of the verdicts Jones can afford to pay. During the trial in Texas, he testified he couldn’t afford any judgment over $2 million. Free Speech Systems has filed for bankruptcy protection. But an economist testified in the Texas proceeding that Jones and his company were worth as much as $270 million.

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
Updated 12 October 2022

LONDON: TikTok is allegedly profiting from Syrian refugees using the platform to beg for donations, an investigation has found.

The social media app was reported by the BBC to take 70 percent of the proceeds raised by families who livestream on the platform pleading for digital gifts with a cash value.

A BBC crew, that spent five months visiting a refugee camp, spoke to a middleman named Hamid Al-Alwa, who provided phones and helped manage accounts of families who begged.

Al-Alwa confirmed that the value of the gifts they received was “significantly reduced” from the amount actually pledged.

“If we get a lion as a gift, it’s worth $500,” he said, in reference to an animated lion that appears on a livestreamer’s screen when a generous donation is made. “By the time it reaches the money exchange in Al-Dana, it’s only $155.”

According to the investigation, families were “earning” up to $1,000 an hour, but received significantly less.

Al-Alwa, who reportedly sold his livestock to pay for a mobile phone, SIM card, and Wi-Fi connection, added that he was working with agencies in China and the Middle East that were contracted by TikTok to “recruit livestreamers and encourage users to spend more time on the app.”

The agencies, known as guilds, are paid to “help content creators produce more appealing livestreams” and receive a commission according to duration and the gifts received.

The investigation reported that children spent up to 10 hours sitting on the floor of their tent begging for money.

Matt Navarra, a social media expert and analyst, said: “Livestreams inevitably pull people in for a longer duration. The longer that they spend on the platform, the more revenue they generate for the business, the more information they glean from its users in terms of how the algorithm works.

“In the video, it’s obviously prolonging the pain for somebody that already is in a desperate situation.”

More than 30 accounts using children for begging were reported to TikTok. The company removed the videos but said that “no violation” had taken place.

“We are deeply concerned by the information and allegations brought to us by the BBC, and have taken prompt and rigorous action,” the firm added.

“This type of content is not allowed on our platform, and we are further strengthening our global policies around exploitative begging.”

TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing social media app, has made more than $6.2 billion in gross revenue from in-app spending since its launch in 2017, according to analytics company Sensor Tower.

Egyptian hit ‘No Activity’ back for 2nd season

CAIRO: Laughter filled the air in downtown Cairo during the premiere of the new season of Egyptian comedy-drama “No Activity.”

The show was launched during a red-carpet event at La Viennoise building hosted by the streaming service OSN+.

“No Activity,” a remake of an Australian series, explores the lives of two police officers, Said and Kamel, who spend hours in their car chasing criminals.

Wael Farag, the director, told Arab News that his version of the show caters to an Arab audience. “It was our job to make it Arabic in every aspect and not just a copy or a translation of the original,” he said.

The second season picks up with the two main characters, played by Egyptian comedians Khaled Mansour and Shadi Alfons, back in uniform and introduces a host of quirky new partners and criminals.

OSN said the show takes fans on a witty, action-packed journey as family, work, and love lives all collide.

Mansour said at the premiere that the series was made with an Arabic audience in mind.

“We tried to make everything with an Arabic taste, starting from the characters to the topics being discussed and of course while keeping the Arab sense of humor,” he added.

The show also stars Egyptian actors Entessar, Enjy Kiwan, and Hatem Salah. 

The first episode will be screened on the OSN Yahala channel on Thursday night. The full season of six episodes will also be available to OSN+ subscribers.

Anghami launches Saudi music contest on TikTok

LONDON: Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, announced on Wednesday the launch of a new musical contest that celebrates Saudi talent on TikTok.

The “Sound of Saudi” competition invites citizens living at home and abroad to demonstrate their abilities and is part of Anghami’s effort to celebrate the Kingdom’s expanding music sector.

“We want Saudis all over the world to show us their musical skills and celebrate their talent. For undiscovered talent of different ages, the chance to have their talent showcased professionally is a dream come true,” Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, said.

“We expect competition to be fierce, and we know there is huge untapped talent out there — so get ready to be wowed.”

(Supplied/File)

Participants are invited to showcase their talent on TikTok whether it is singing, composing, producing, mixing or even playing musical instruments of any kind.

A panel of industry experts and influencers will select the best performers and ensure they have their creations produced professionally.

They will be featured in the Anghami app and invited to perform at various concerts in the region.

“Together, we can all celebrate the future of Saudi Arabia’s local musical talent. Apart from generating interest and excitement in homegrown talent, the winners will be receiving a prize that could really lead to a successful musical career,” Ahmed AlRasheed, managing director at Anghami KSA, commented.

The talent show kicks off on Oct. 12 and participants will be able to enter the competition simply by uploading a video using the “Sound of Saudi” hashtag #صوت_السعودية.

As part of the campaign, Anghami has created a dedicated in-app experience which includes Live Radio, a podcast section providing tips on how to create on TikTok, and a section with practical information from music experts.

TikTok followers will also be given the chance to perform with the contestants and invited to vote for their favorite artists.

Meta unveils new virtual reality headset Quest Pro
Updated 12 October 2022

LONDON: A year after it rebranded itself in the name of building a metaverse, Meta on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its virtual reality headset tailored for working professionals.
The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro features a number of new features that are meant to improve users’ perception of truly being in the presence of other people.

“Meta Quest Pro is the first in our new line of advanced headsets, built to expand what’s possible in VR. It’s made for collaboration and creativity, and with mixed reality built in, it lets you do things that haven’t been possible before,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

“Whether you’re looking to work in a new way, or you just want the very best experiences available today... this sets the standard.”
The headset makes it possible to view not only virtual worlds but also the real environment of the user, thanks to high-resolution outward-facing cameras. Plus, the eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions features allow for a more natural representation of the user's avatar in VR.
“The moment that they begin to break into a smile or when they raise their eyebrow... your avatar should be able to express all of that and more,” Zuckerberg commented at Meta Connect, the company’s giant’s annual conference focused on virtual reality.
Customers can begin ordering the Quest Pro starting Tuesday, and the device will ship at the end of the month.
Meta said it is partnering with Microsoft and others to tune popular business and productivity software to virtual worlds using Quest Pro.

Capabilities being worked on include using Quest Pro during virtual meetings on the Microsoft Teams platform, according to the two companies.
“At Microsoft, we’re incredibly excited about the metaverse and how digital and physical worlds are coming together,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the presentation.
Facebook renamed itself Meta in October 2021 to signal a pivot to building its vision for an interactive virtual and augmented reality world that it sees as the future.
The move came as the company was facing a backlash after a whistleblower leaked documents suggesting the social media giant put profits over safety.

 

Meta is undergoing a difficult period financially due to dropping advertising revenues and fierce competition from other platforms such as TikTok, whose popularity has exploded.
About a third of the apps in the Quest app store brought in millions of dollars in revenue since launching there, according to Meta chief technology officer Andrew “Boz” Bosworth.
Some $1.5 billion has been spent overall on games and apps in the Quest store, and titles on the way to its virtual shelves include an “Iron Man” game set for release in November by Marvel Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment, according to Meta executives.

With agencies.

