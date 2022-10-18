You are here

Saudi Arabia's Ithra to join leading global publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair
Virtual tours of the Dhahran-based Ithra Library will be given at Frankfurt Book Fair. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Saudi cultural center The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has announced its participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the world’s leading and largest book fairs and international trade shows.

Taking place from Oct. 19-23, 2022, Ithra will join other leading entities, organizations and businesses, including Oxford University Press, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, the Arab Publishers’ Association and the Riyadh International Book Fair, to showcase its cultural, academic and creative offerings at the global event.

 

 


At the book fair, Ithra will exhibit a booth showcasing its various products and offerings, including its cultural publication, the “Ithraeyat” magazine, as well as the center’s Content Initiative publications and books, E-Library QR codes, virtual tours of the Dhahran-based Ithra Library and a talks space.

An additional highlight is a panel discussion on “The Status of Arabic Literature in the World,” with Ithra’s cultural consultant Tariq Al-Khawaji, Saudi journalist and author Yousef Al-Mohaimeed, and award-winning Egyptian literary translator Semir Grees.

Commenting on Ithra’s presence at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Ithra’s Head of Library Manar Aldhwila said: “As a champion of cross-cultural exchange, knowledge acquisition, literacy and collaboration, Ithra is proud to further its global presence by participating in the celebrated Frankfurt Book Fair. We are excited for the opportunity to showcase Ithra’s offerings, engage in topics pertinent to academia and literature, and network with peers from key markets and industries as a major cultural player in the global arena within an atmosphere celebrating culture, knowledge and the written word.”

 

 

Rolls-Royce, the iconic luxury car maker, has accelerated into the electric age with the unveiling of the first non-petrol car in the company’s 120-year history.

The first models of the all-electric Spectre, which has been years in the design, planning and testing stages, will be delivered to well-heeled customers toward the end of next year. The car will have a price tag in the $350,000 range, but customization and special features could double the cost.

Unveiling the car at the Rolls-Royce headquarters in Goodwood, UK, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the chief executive officer, said: “Spectre is not only an historic moment for Rolls-Royce, but also an historic moment for electrification — with Spectre, the marque confirms that the technology has reached a standard that can contain the Rolls-Royce experience.”

Müller-Ötvös reaffirmed the company’s commitment to go fully electric by 2030 across all its car models, while continuing to sell petrol-fueled cars in the immediate future.

The move to electric vehicles, or EV, by Rolls-Royce will add to the competition by global car manufacturers to ditch the petrol-fueled internal combustion engine under pressure from environmental regulators.

Tesla, until now the market leader in EV, is facing challenges from other manufacturers such as Lucid Motors, backed by Saudi Arabia, as well as traditional car makers which have all launched EV models in recent years.

Since 1997, Rolls-Royce has been owned by BMW of Germany, which has itself announced big plans to go electric. But the move by the iconic luxury car maker — whose products are in demand by royalty, presidents and celebrities — is the most high-profile commitment yet to the age of electric motoring.

Müller-Ötvös said it was also part of the vision of Rolls-Royce, whose co-founder Charles Rolls said in 1900: “The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration. They should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.”

It is unlikely that affluent Spectre owners will need a chain of charging stations. With an estimated range of 520 kilometers, the car will be mainly charged at home or at corporate offices, the company said.

The German-designed battery will provide sufficient power to speed the 3,000-kilogram car from standing to 100 kilometers per hour in an estimated 4.5 seconds.

Final specifications and performance figures are still being calculated as the Spectre goes through the last stages of an exhaustive testing process that has seen the car cover 2.5 million kilometers of advanced test tracks, and real driving conditions ranging from the Arctic tundra to the deserts of southern Africa, as well as the more sedate roads of the French Riviera.

The car is a refinement of the Phantom Coupe — although it was designed and engineered from the beginning as an electric vehicle — with two doors and four seats and is described as the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever built.

The designers of the Spectre were influenced by “worlds far beyond automotive, including haute couture, modernist sculpture, nautical design, tailoring and contemporary art. In conceiving the principal sketches for the Spectre, the marque’s creatives were drawn to modern yacht concepts, specifically the clarity and precision of line, intelligent use of reflection and application of taper to emotionalize silhouettes,” Rolls-Royce said.

The traditional “pantheon grill” at the front of the car, topped by the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, is the widest ever used by Rolls-Royce, and has been designed to ensure free air flow during driving and charging of the battery.

Drawing on yacht-building design, the rear of the car is the “most dramatic feature” of its silhouette, the company said, and helps create the lowest drag (airflow resistance) of any Rolls-Royce in history.

The “Planar” suspension system reads driver inputs and road conditions and allows each wheel to act independently, delivering the legendary “magic carpet ride” characteristic of Rolls-Royce cars.

In the interior, the Spectre is packed with digital features that make it the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet, with integrated functions to monitor the car’s performance, and allow owners to interact with the car remotely and receive live information from Rolls-Royce’s luxury intelligence specialists based in Goodwood.

Owners can choose from a variety of extra features designed and fitted by the Rolls-Royce “Bespoke” division, which can personalize the car to the owners’ detailed wishes.

Müller-Ötvös added: “Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend. This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully electric model, is silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification.”

DUBAI: The Royal Commission for AlUla and the French Agency for AlUla Development (Afalula) announced on Tuesday the launch of its latest artist residency program which will run until December. 

Six artists from around the world have been selected out of an original list of 35 talents to decorate the Kingdom’s hotspot. 

The artists include Saudi nationals Mohammad Al-Faraj and Daniah Al-Saleh, Emirati artist Afra Atiq, Moroccan-Canadian artist M’hammed Kilito, French-American artist Sabine Mirlesse and Filipino artist Augustine Paredes.

Muhannad Shono, On This Sacred Day, 2022, Mabiti AlUla, The Oasis Reborn Art residency 1. (Supplied)

RCU said in a statement that the talents were chosen based on their experience and technical ability, alongside their initial research projects, alignment with the RCU and AlUla’s objectives, and their ability to work in an unusual environment.

The first edition of the program launched in December 2021. It aims to foster dialogue, exchange, and collaboration between the artists in residence and the community of experts working on the ground in AlUla, as well as local practitioners and other members of the community. 

The artists who participated in last year’s event were Saudi conceptual artist Rashed Al-Shashai and multidisciplinary artist Muhannad Shono, Syrian architect Talin Hazbar, French multidisciplinary artist Sara Favriau and French multimedia artists Laura Sellies and Sofiane Si Merabet. 

DUBAI: Paris’s Musée du Louvre is set to loan Leonardo da Vinci’s “Saint John the Baptist” to the Louvre Abu Dhabi to mark the UAE museum’s fifth anniversary.

The painting will be presented in the permanent galleries of the UAE museum from Nov. 8, 2022, for a period of two years.

One of the most famous paintings at the French Louvre, “Saint John the Baptist” by the iconic Renaissance painter boasts the skillful chiaroscuro painting technique.

Leonardo da Vinci, “Saint John the Baptist,” 1508-1519. (Supplied)

Left unfinished at the death of the artist, the painting has belonged to prestigious owners, including King Charles I of England, followed by France’s King Louis XIV, before joining the Musée du Louvre after its opening in 1793.

Da Vinci began the painting in the early part of the 16th century in Florence, Italy.

It is not known whether the work was commissioned or whether the artist himself chose this subject.

“Saint John the Baptist” was kept in the artist’s possession when  he settled in France in 1516 at the invitation of King Francis I (1494 – 1547). When Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519, the painting was still partly unfinished – including the right arm and the fur covering the body. Acquired by the French sovereign, the painting passed into the collection of King Charles I of England (1600 – 1649) in approximately 1630 before entering the collection of Louis XIV in 1662. The work then remained in the French royal collection until it entered the Louvre during the French Revolution.

“Saint John the Baptist” was restored in 2016 by the Louvre Paintings Department.

CHICAGO: Award-winning author and journalist Hammour Ziada swoops in on Sudan in “The Drowning.”

As a military coup takes over Khartoum in 1968, the agricultural town of Hajar Narti awaits a bleak future while its residents fish out a dead body from the Nile.

Ziada’s book has been translated by Paul Starkey and tells the story of the residents of Hajar Narti who have built their lives around the heaven-sent Nile that rushes from the southern highlands to the northern lowlands, greeting people from all walks of life.

But the Nile has witnessed all kinds of injustice, as have the inhabitants of Hajar Narti.

The Nile has been ceaselessly flooding all summer and it is an inevitability that it will bring a body as it has in the past.

Abd Al-Razeq is the first to see it and yells to the customers at Fayit Niddu’s tea shack to come. Despite the news that another military coup has taken place, residents get the body to shore where they keep it for three days so someone can claim it.

Among those awaiting the fate of the dead woman are Ahmad Shigrib, communist and medical assistant, Fayit Niddu, a former slave, and Hajj Bashir, brother of the village leader and son of one of the largest land-owning families of Hajar Narti.

Despite the body, Abd Al-Hafez Al-Badri is having his henna party and the village is busy with preparation.

Between the politics, sectarian differences, strained and joyful relationships, Hajar Narti’s residents move at their own pace, sweeping away injustices with the Nile waters.

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai’s new album “Play Girl” is out and has been garnering support from her fans, including British hitmaker Dua Lipa.

“Lolo’s new album is out! Go streaaaam! So proud of you playgirl (sic),” wrote Lipa on her Instagram Stories sharing the cover image of Zouai’s album.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

“Duaa, THE ultimate PLAYGIRL!! Thank you(sic),” replied the rising star. 

Released this week, “Play Girl,” which is Zouai’s second album, includes 13 songs. 

After the album’s release, the singer was featured on a billboard in the heart of New York’s Times Square.

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard with her 287,000 Instagram followers. “I always said that one day, I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day,” she said in the short clip. 

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

It seems that Zouai’s popularity knows no bounds: Her celebrity friends, including actress Shay Mitchell and model Devin Brugman, also congratulated the singer on her milestone. 

Meanwhile, her fans took to Twitter to express their love for the new music.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

“Finally got to listen to ‘Play Girl.’ @LoloZouai wowowow, album of the year (sic),” wrote one user, while another joked: “Why breathe when you can stream ‘Play Girl’ by Lolo Zouai?” 

The music sensation, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, also teased that she will be doing a world tour for her new album in 2023 in a response to a fan on Twitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

Lipa and Zouai have collaborated professionally in the past. Earlier this year, the part-Algerian singer, who was born Laureen Zouai to a French mother and an Algerian father in Paris, opened up Lipa’s “Forth Nostalgia” North American tour in Miami. 

In March, the “Levitating” hitmaker took a break from the stage to throw a surprise birthday party for Zouai, who turned 27. 

The birthday girl took to social media to share shots from the festivities with her Instagram followers, posting a carousel of videos and photos alongside the caption: “best surprise (birthday) party ever! I love you guys so much.”

