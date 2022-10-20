Palestinians strike after Israel kills suspected attacker

You are here

Palestinians walk in an empty street in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Oct. 20, 2022 during a general strike in protest of the killing of Palestinian fugitive. (AFP)
Updated 20 October 2022
AFP

  • Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged in recent months, amid near daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Shops, offices and schools were closed across the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Palestinians went on strike to protest Israel’s killing of a man suspected of a deadly attack against Israeli forces.
Udai Tamimi, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting this month of military policewoman Noa Lazar at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, was killed late Wednesday after he fired at Israelis on the edge of a settlement.
With the West Bank largely shut down, the Palestinian health ministry also confirmed that Mohammad Fadi Nuri, 16, died from a gunshot wound sustained during clashes with Israeli forces near Ramallah last month.
Omar Abed Al-Latif Omar, a resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarem, told AFP the strike was intended as “a message” of solidarity with Tamimi.
AFP journalists also saw shuttered shops in the West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Nablus, as well as Jerusalem’s Old City.
Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged in recent months, amid near daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces and an uptick in attacks on troops.
More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.
Tamimi was killed by a security guard after wounding another when he fired at the entrance to Maale Adumim, one of the largest Jewish settlements in the West Bank, Israeli police said.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the security forces “for neutralizing the terrorist” blamed for killing 18-year-old Lazar at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp.
The 10-day pursuit of Tamimi had resulted in closures affecting schools, health centers and other services in the camp that is home to thousands, and clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.
While on the run, he acquired folk hero status among some Palestinians, including young men who shaved their heads to mimic his look.

Britain sanctions Iran over supply of drones to Russia

Britain sanctions Iran over supply of drones to Russia
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Britain sanctions Iran over supply of drones to Russia

Britain sanctions Iran over supply of drones to Russia
Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Thursday slapped sanctions on three Iranian military figures and a defense manufacturer for supplying Russia with drones to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.
Senior Iranian military officers Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Seyed Hojjatollah Qureishi and Saeed AgHajjani will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban, Britain’s foreign office said in a statement.
The three individuals were “personally responsible” for providing the drones used in strikes in Ukraine, it added.
“Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. “This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilising role in global security.”
Russia has launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.
Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Washington says Iran’s denial is a lie.
Britain will subject Shahed Aviation Industries, the Iranian manufacturer of the Shahed drones, to an asset freeze, the foreign office said. 

Kuwait committed to human rights, diplomat tells UN

Kuwait committed to human rights, diplomat tells UN
Updated 42 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait committed to human rights, diplomat tells UN

Kuwait committed to human rights, diplomat tells UN
  • Adoption of new laws reflects nation’s respect for its international obligations, Rashed Al-Abhoul says
  • The diplomat said it was crucial for Kuwait to implement its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals
Arab News

NEW YORK: Kuwait has expressed its keenness to promote and protect human rights and says it continues to work to adopt relevant international charters and legislation.
The statement was made on Thursday by diplomatic attache Rashed Al-Abhoul before the UN General Assembly Third Committee, which deals with human rights, humanitarian affairs and social matters, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
The country was working to adopt laws that reflected its respect for its international obligations on human rights as well as establishing national mechanisms that contributed to the implementation of such legislation, Al-Abhoul said.
In December 2019, Kuwait established the Permanent National Committee, which prepares reports and deals with civil groups on human rights issues, he said.
The country had also set up the National Bureau for Human Rights in compliance with UNGA resolution 48/134 regarding national institutions and the promotion and protection of human rights, he added.
The diplomat said it was crucial for Kuwait to implement its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals by integrating them into the country’s development plans in line with Kuwait Vision 2035, which includes supporting people’s rights and providing them with basic public services.
He pointed to the strategy of the Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities, which aims to remove the obstacles faced by people with disabilities.
“Kuwaiti women established themselves as an indispensable pillar in building society, as Kuwait seeks to eliminate any stereotypical concept that suggests discrimination against them,” Al-Abhoul said.
Since winning the right to vote and run for office in 2005, women had established themselves as an active element within society and had contributed to political decision-making through holding senior government positions, he added.
The diplomat concluded by saying that Kuwait respected the rule of law, the sovereignty of states and was working to achieve the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

International community faces mounting pressure to declare Houthis to be terrorists

International community faces mounting pressure to declare Houthis to be terrorists
Updated 51 min 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

International community faces mounting pressure to declare Houthis to be terrorists

International community faces mounting pressure to declare Houthis to be terrorists
  • Yemeni government: The Houthi militias have caused the largest humanitarian crisis in the world
  • Yemeni government: They should be swiftly classified as terrorist organizations
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has backed a call by Saudi Arabia for the international community to designate the Iran-backed Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, which it said should be punished for impeding peace initiatives.

The government said that since the Houthis took control of the country by force in late 2014, they have rejected all efforts to end the war in the country, including a plan proposed by Saudi Arabia last year.

This month, the group refused to renew a UN-brokered truce that had been in place for six months. They have planted thousands of landmines, ruthlessly suppress residents of the areas under their control, and have abducted hundreds of Yemeni citizens, including women.

“The Houthi militias have caused the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, in addition to the millions of dead, injured and displaced people, and committed war crimes and egregious human rights violations. They should be swiftly classified as terrorist organizations,” the Yemeni government said in a statement carried by SABA, the official Yemen News Agency.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Cabinet reiterated its support for the efforts of the international community to bring peace to Yemen and urged the world to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization and take action to cut off its sources of funding.

In Yemen, government officials and others who support of the call for a terrorist designation argue that the international community, having exhausted all other options in the efforts to persuade the Houthis to embrace peace, should be more aware than ever of the true nature of the group as a result of their refusal to renew the truce.

The potential effects such a designation would have on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the distribution of aid is the only thing preventing the world from designating the Houthis as terrorists, they said.

Najeeb Ghallab, an undersecretary in Yemen’s Information Ministry, told Arab News that the international community, and the UN in particular, should strive to use the terrorist designation to motivate the Houthis to actively engage and comply with efforts to end the conflict.

“To convince the Houthis to accept peace, the international community must exert significant pressure — and designation will be a powerful instrument for pressure,” he said.

As long as the Houthis continue to refuse to accept peace proposals and work toward ending the conflict, the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen will only get worse, Ghallab added.

“Weakening and pushing this movement to embrace peace will help to alleviate Yemen’s humanitarian situation, which the Houthis exploit and fuel,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni government joined other nations in urging the Houthis to free Yemeni employees of the US embassy and the UN who were kidnapped in Sanaa a year ago.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said the abductions are further proof that the Houthis are “terrorists” who disregard the diplomatic rules and norms that prevent the targeting of such employees.

“Raiding foreign embassies, detaining diplomatic mission employees and using them as instruments for blackmail are solely practices of foreign terrorists and they do not reflect the Yemeni people, who value brothers and friends,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called for the release of 12 US and UN workers who were taken from the US embassy in Sanaa, as he denounced the actions of the Houthis.

“I call on the Houthis to release these Yemeni citizens and return them to their families as a demonstration of their commitment to peace for the people of Yemen and willingness to participate in a future government that respects the rule of law,” he said.

The EU mission in Yemen made a similar request, in a message posted on Twitter: “The EU reiterates its call on the Houthis to release all detained US Embassy and UN employees. Their release would convey an important message of commitment to peace.”

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthis

Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says

Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says

Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says
  • People forced to sell everything to repay recruitment fees, report claims
Arab News

DOHA: Qatari firms accused of complicity as families of dead workers are left in penury

Migrant workers who helped build the infrastructure for Qatar to host the upcoming football World Cup have been left mired in debt because of the extortionate recruitment fees charged by agents, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

Over the past 12 months, the nongovernmental organization interviewed dozens of migrant workers from Bangladesh, India, Kenya and Nepal, including the families of seven who are now dead.

Many said they had been forced into debt bondage — a form of forced labor recognized under international law — and were unable to leave their jobs, making them more vulnerable to abuse. Others said they had used up all of their savings and even sold family assets to meet the repayments on the fees charged by their recruiters.

In some instances, the families of workers who died in Qatar said they had been left to deal with the aftermath.

Bulani Sahani, the father of a migrant worker from Nepal who died in Qatar earlier this year, said he was struggling to provide for his grandchildren because of the debts his son had incurred.

“My son went (to Qatar) after borrowing money (more than $1,100) from many villagers,” he said.

“Now everyone keeps asking for it. They say that I must have received compensation for my son’s death, but I haven’t received a single rupee. How will I repay them? I don’t even have land to sell to pay them.”

Several investigations, including ones conducted on behalf of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy — the body responsible for creating the infrastructure needed to host the Word Cup — have revealed the pervasiveness of recruitment fees that can take months, if not years, to repay.

The 10 people interviewed by Human Rights Watch who had paid off their debts said it took them between four months and two years.

While the problem of high recruitment fees lay partially with companies in the workers’ home countries, the report said that businesses based in Qatar were complicit as they had imposed costs on recruiters that they knew would be passed on to the workers.

Because of Qatari firms’ lack of oversight, some unscrupulous recruiters had been able to “double dip,” charging both employers and migrant workers, it said.

While Qatari authorities had earlier claimed that the problem of exorbitant recruitment fees fell outside their jurisdiction, Human Rights Watch accused them of failing to tackle the issue.

It said also that FIFA — football’s governing body — and Qatari authorities had yet to commit to establishing a compensation fund for serious abuses of migrant workers.

“With 30 days left until the tournament, there is a slim window for FIFA and Qatari authorities to correct course and commit to remedying past abuses that have stained the 2022 World Cup,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Unless FIFA and Qatar act, then the real ‘legacy’ of this tournament will be how FIFA, Qatar and anyone profiting from this World Cup left families of thousands of migrant workers indebted after they died and left many migrant workers who had their wages stolen uncompensated.”

Amnesty International: Qatar must deliver promised labor reforms

Amnesty International: Qatar must deliver promised labor reforms
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

Amnesty International: Qatar must deliver promised labor reforms

Amnesty International: Qatar must deliver promised labor reforms
  • Widespread violations continuing, says rights body
  • Compensation fund for abused workers remain key
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar must deliver on all promised labor reforms now and beyond the World Cup, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

The human rights organization repeated calls for FIFA and Qatar to establish a compensation fund for migrant workers who have been abused in the Gulf country.

A final pre-tournament briefing on the condition of migrant workers revealed that widespread abuses continue across the country.

A revamp of Qatar’s labor system since 2017 has led to some noticeable improvements for the 2 million migrants working in the country but a lack of effective implementation and enforcement means that workers are still facing abuses, the rights body said.

These include being denied days off, working in dangerous conditions, having limited access to the justice system, not being paid on time or at all, and facing barriers when changing jobs.

The deaths of thousands of migrant workers remain uninvestigated and hundreds of these fatalities were likely a consequence of working in the extreme heat.

“Although Qatar has made important strides on labor rights over the past five years, it’s abundantly clear that there is a great distance still to go. Thousands of workers remain stuck in the familiar cycle of exploitation and abuse thanks to legal loopholes and inadequate enforcement,” Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice Steve Cockburn said.

“With the World Cup looming, the job of protecting migrant workers from exploitation is only half done, while that of compensating those who have suffered abuses has barely started.

“It’s also imperative that Qatar commits to improving conditions in the long term. Progress must not grind to a halt once the World Cup roadshow leaves Doha,” Cockburn added.

A global poll commissioned by Amnesty International in September revealed overwhelming support among both the general public and football fans for the compensation of migrant workers who suffered during preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

The findings support the #PayUpFIFA campaign launched by a coalition of human rights organizations, fan groups, and trade unions in May 2022, which calls on the football association and the Qatari authorities to establish a comprehensive remediation program to compensate workers and prevent future abuses.

“Despite huge and growing support in favor of compensating migrant workers among fans, football associations, and sponsors, Qatar and FIFA are still not budging. With only a month to go, time is fast running out for them to do the right thing,” Cockburn said.

“Turning a blind eye to the abuses suffered by thousands of migrant workers over the years flies in the face of their respective international obligations and responsibilities. They must come together to ensure that those who suffered so much to make this tournament possible are not left behind,” he added.

